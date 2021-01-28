It happened this week in 1914

1914

Lost legs … J. Riley, who lost both of his legs by amputation at St. Eugene hospital last week, is recovering nicely but will not be able to leave his bed for several weeks and then only through the assistance of charity in providing him with artificial limbs.

This unfortunate man was picked up recently near Canal Flats, where he had been wandering for five days and nights; lost in the woods. Both feet were frozen and he was brought to this city and the doctors had since been endeavoring to save his limbs but amputation was finally found necessary.

The fund started by the Herald has only grown by one contribution this week and we hope next week to announce larger gains. The money is needed shortly, so that when Mr. Riley is able to leave the hospital the new legs will be on hand.

Homeless and friendless, with no funds and in such an unfortunate predicament, his case is deserving of real material help and assistance.

Without limbs, Mr. Riley will be a burden upon the community and continue to demand the attention of charity, while with good artificial limbs he will become self-supporting and independent and an asset to good society.

Only $200 is needed at this time, send in whatever you wish to the Herald office. Any amount great or small will merit the same appreciation and have the same careful accounting.

Tragic accident … Patrick Muller, aged 32 years, was struck in the stomach by a flying railroad tie while acting as flume tender at Bull River, last Wednesday. He was immediately taken, to the hospital at Fort Steele where he died this morning. Undertaker W. R, Beatty was notified and brought the body to this city, where it is being held awaiting instructions from relatives.

“Paddy” Muller was an old timer in this district, having worked in many of the lumber camps for the past several years.

Hockey … A wireless dispatch from Fernie late tonight conveys the intelligence that Cranbrook has secured easy victory over the Fernie Hockey team winning the game by a score of 10-6.

The puck was faced off at 8:15 p.m. and in one-half minute after the play the Cranbrook centre took the puck up the ice and with rush the team had scored.

Two more goals were scored by McIllwaine in the next five minutes after some furious playing and brilliant combinations by the local boys.

Fernie then seemed to realize that they were up against a hard combination and managed to score twice during the first quarter.

McIntosh scored the first goal for Cranbrook in the second period. Fernie retaliated with another, one; Connolly then scored for Cranbrook and Dunlop for Fernie, then followed about eight minutes of fast playing which ended with Nordman scoring for Cranbrook and Burland for Fernie.

The third period opened with a series of rushes, Nordman scoring the seventh goal for Cranbrook and Fernie secured their sixth about five minutes later. Cranbrook then opened up with a whirlwind dash and in eight minutes scored three goals on excellent combination work by McIntosh, McIllwaine and Connolly.

The game was one of the best hockey matches seen in the Fernie rink and was particularly noted for the brilliant rushes and great combination work of the Cranbrook Hockey team.

Next game … Blairmore is scheduled to play hockey with the Cranbrook team on the local ice next Wednesday evening.

Cranbrook’s team is strengthening and the boys are hard at practice daily and are now in shape to give a good account of themselves.

The team from the cement town has won a major portion of their games this season and a good contest is expected.

It is hoped there will be a large attendance to encourage the boys, as well as to foster good hockey in the city this winter.

Cranbrook Operatic … We notice the Cranbrook Operatic Society are holding their annual meeting next Tuesday and in the interest of the public hope that the meeting will be well attended and that the society will endeavor to favor the Cranbrook theatre-goers with another production in the near future.

Some of the former leaders of the society have moved away but there is also new talent in the city and there is no reason why another good production could not be put on the boards and it would help to liven things up during these quiet days while we are waiting for the abatement of the financial stringency and the tennis and baseball season.

If the members get together and get busy we are confident good results will follow.

Hoodoo dance … Thirteen of the Bachelor Girls of the city have joined themselves into a dancing club and will give a Hoodoo Ball on Friday, February 13th 1914.

The invitations have just been issued in poetic form, the verses being composed by one of the young ladies, and asks the gentlemen to appear at the Auditorium at 9:30 on the night in question. If he appears unaccompanied by one of the fair sex, he is promptly and rightly fined an additional fifty cents to the price of admission.

Every thirteenth couple to arrive will be admitted free of charge.

Miss M. H. Whitehead and Miss E. P. Van Slyke will be floor managers for this unique dance. The young ladies forming the club are: Misses Elsie Van Slyke, Mae Whitehead, Elfreda Drummond, Sadie Hamilton, Bessie Pye, Irene Landon, Florence Erickson, Margaret Kennedy, Elsie Park, Hettie Collings, Jessie Murgatroyd, Alice Pye and Delphine Drummond. The lady patronesses have been chosen as follows:- Mesdames A. C. Bowness, Maurice Quain, Harold Darling, G. Erickson, A. C. Blaine, W.F. Cameron and G, H, Thompson.

New restaurant … Joe Uvanni has leased the restaurant in the basement of the Hanson block and has started cleaning up and getting the place in shape for opening next week.

Strayed … Came to my place at Bull River about one month ago two pigs, one hog and one sow, both black. Owner can have same by proving property and paying charges Wm. Schad.

Presentation … Last Friday afternoon Mr. A. C. Nelson, who recently retired as government agent at Cranbrook, was called into the government building, where, in the presence of the staff of the government office and a few visitors, a presentation of a gold watch and chain and a purse of $780.00, in gold was made to him as an appreciation of the people of the district for his long service as government agent. The speech of presentation was made by His Honor, Judge Thompson.

Cranbrook K. of P. … Thursday night was a gala night for the Pythian of Cranbrook, about forty-five members being present to help the Deputy Grand Chancellor install the newly elected officers. According to the speeches made by the new officers, there will be something doing in Pythianism right along the next six months. After installation “Tyro Hash” was served all round, with all kinds of “Hemp Rope” thrown-in songs and warmed up the pleasant gathering, which will long be remembered by those present.

Overseas club … The committee in charge for the month of February will entertain the members of the Over Seas Club to a whist drive on the 5th of February; Songs, Recitations, etc., will also be included in the evening programme. Before the Social part, there will be a meeting at 8 p.m., sharp when the Auditors will make their report for the last term and when matters of importance to all members will be discussed. Refreshments will be served and a good evening is assured to all the members. Mr. and Mrs. H. Leaman will have charge of the evening.

Elko news … We have just returned from the Rooseville Valley and Flagstone, and find that, It is easy enough to smile, When things goes on the level, But it’s easier, still to cuss like hell, When everything’s going to the devil. The Fernie Conservatives held a meeting last week, we used to belong to it, but after finding out their back-bone was made of jelly and glue, we devoted our spare time to Elko and district, they make better Beer in Fernie than men, especially Conservatives.

Athalmer news … The large covered rink at Athalmer was opened yesterday evening for the first time to the public. The attendance of skaters was very large. It is on this sheet that the chief games of Curling in the bonspiel will be played. This bonspiel is under the direction of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club of Scotland and opens on the twentieth of the month.

Wycliffe news … The annual general Vestry meeting of the Anglican Church in Wycliffe and district was held on Tuesday, 27th January, in St. Andrew’s Church, and there was a good attendance of members of the congregation. The Rev. A. B. Lane was in the chair. Mr. Chester Staples was elected as delegate to Synod and Mr. Heath substitute. Church wardens, Sidesmen and Auditor were also elected and after the reading of reports and other business, the meeting closed and a very pleasant evening was spent at the house of Mrs. Dickson, where games, music and light refreshments were the order of the day.

Pruning school … The Secretary of the Cranbrook/Fernie Farmers’Institute desires to obtain the names of all those in the Cranbrook-Fernie District, who are desirous of taking advantage of the offer of the Dedartment of Agriculture as mentioned below. If the minimum of eight names is obtained the Directors will take steps to fulfill the conditions as required by the Department with regard to room, orchard, etc.

Names to be in by Thursday, Feb. 12th, addressed to Albert H. Webb, Secretary Farmers’ Institute, Cranbrook, B.C.

The Department of Agriculture, in accordance with its policy of past years, of providing means whereby the fruit growers may receive special training in the more difficult branches of their work, has decided to hold pruning schools at a number of points during the coming winter. The pruning schools will be conducted along the lines similar to the packing schools.

Hall sold … The Carmen’s Hall has been sold to Mr. R. W. Edmondson, the transfer taking place last Tuesday, the 22nd inst. The new owner will make considerable alterations to the building and will enlarge the floor space, giving increased accommodations for dances, concerts, meetings, etc. A splendid new Mason and Risch piano will be added. In future the hall will be known as “Maple Hall”, Mr. Edmondson having decided to change the name. It is intended to run a series of dances next season, with suitable orchestra. Mr. Edmondson is an old timer here, and well known and popular and we wish him every success in his new venture. He wishes for the continued patronage of those who are using the hall, special consideration being given to railway men.

School trustees … The first meeting of the Board of School Trustees for the year was held in the Electric Light office on Tuesday evening last. Mr. Harry White was re-elected chairman and Mr. E. H. McPhee was offered the position of secretary to the board, but stated that he could not accept. Mr. McPhee consented to act until a new secretary could he secured. The next meeting of the board will be held in the City Hall on Tuesday evening, February 3rd, at 8 o’clock A new secretary will be appointed and estimates for the year completed, also such matters dealt with as may affect the yearly estimate of expenditure. All meetings of the School Trustees are open to the public.