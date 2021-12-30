It happened this week in 1914

December 26 – January 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Council news … City council met in special session on Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock, Mayor Taylor in the chair and Aldermen Leask, Genest, Campbell and Horie present.

Mr. Wright appeared before the council in regard to his horse which was in the pound, stating that it had been there for two weeks without his knowledge and that he now had no money to pay the charges.

On motion it was ordered that the provisions of the bylaw be followed. Messrs. A. H. Webb and Sam Macdonald appeared on behalf of the public market and after reciting the reasons why the city should help the market asked that a public meeting be called for the purpose of discussing ways and means.

Motion by Campbell and Genest that mayor call a public meeting at the city hall next Monday evening at 8 o’clock for the purpose of discussing the public market question. Carried.

Messrs. R. S. Garrett and M. McEachern appeared with a petition from the Royal Orange Lodge and the Star of the West Lodge, Ladies Benevolent Association, supplemented by a petition signed by sixty-seven ratepayers asking that the city council refuse the request of Rev. W. E. Dunham in asking for rebate of taxation for the Young Men’s Club for the year 1914.

Fined … Pete Matheson, proprietor of the Imperial Hotel, was fined $50.00 and costs by Magistrate Arnold on Tuesday morning on a charge of having his bar open after hours.

Vital statistics … Births during the year 1914: 154, Marriages during the year 1914: 46, Deaths during the year 1914: 70, Births during the year 1913: 159, Marriages during the year 1913: 61, Deaths during the year 1913: 84.

Midnight mass … Father Plamondon, parish priest of St. Mary’s church, celebrated Midnight Mass at that edifice Christmas Eve, the little church being well filled when the service commenced.

The choir, consisting of twenty-five voices, sang Losch’s Mass in a most able manner. Mrs. (Dr). Kennedy, the organist and director, has been well rewarded for her untiring efforts this year. Mrs. Arnold Wallinger’s violin obligato and invocation were masterpieces of music and added to the impressiveness of the mass, the soloists were Mrs. A. L. McDermot, Mrs. J. E. Kennedy and Miss Francis Drummond. The choir of this church has been putting in some hard and earnest practices of late.

We have been privileged to hear good music at this church on previous occasions, but this year surpassed all previous attempts.

The large crib was greatly admired, its figures being arranged according to the gospel narrative, while overhead a large star recalled to the kneeling people the Star of Bethlehem.

Cranbrook/Lethbridge wedding … At two o’clock Saturday afternoon last the home of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Blaine, Garden avenue, was thronged with guests upon the marriage of Elsie Perle Van Slyke, court stenographer of this city, and Mr. James McIntosh, of Lethbridge, formerly in the superintendent’s office of this city.

The announcement of the approaching marriage of the two was, in view of their great popularity, received with exceptional interest. Miss Van Slyke is one of the most charming girls in the set she graces and during the past fortnight there have been a perfect round of entertainments given in her honor by interested friends.

Happily the wedding day was, as to the weather, all that the warmest well-wisher could have asked, and the home of A. C. Blaine, wherein the floral decorators were busy all morning with results that defied criticism at any point, was thronged.

The decorative scheme was carried out almost exclusively with ferns and tall palms, although here and there amid the green the grace of a chrysanthemum, pink and white, was seen deftly placed at an effective point. A large bell gracefully suspended from the ceiling, hung in the center of the room, under which the happy couple pledged their troth.

After receiving congratulations and followed by every good wish, Mr. and Mrs. McIntosh left on the 4 o’clock train for Red Deer, Alta., where they will remain until the New Year, after which time they will reside in Lethbridge, Alta.

Sunshine Society … It would be difficult to estimate the amount of good that the Sunshine Society has done this Christmas. To express it in terms of so many hundred Christmas presents is insufficient.

Truly, it is a grand thing to live — to gaze with open eyes into the world, to drink in the pure air and enjoy the sweet sunshine. It is a good thing to be alive, and it is a good world to live in, in spite of the abuse we are fond of giving it.

This was the impression created Christmas Eve as the Herald man quietly witnessed the dispersing of goods by that public-spirited and most charitable body. To distribute the Christmas presents was no small undertaking. Organization and willing helpers were necessary. All cases reported to the Sunshine Society were looked after, without delay.

Christmas dance … Christmas has come and gone, but the dance held in Matheson’s Hall on Christmas evening is fresh in the minds of some: those who were provided with the necessities for a Christmas dinner. Upwards of one hundred attended the dance, which started at 9.50 p.m. and continued until 1.50 a.m.

In all the sum of $136.00 was realized from the sale of tickets. Of this amount only $16.50 was expended for music, printing and other incidental expenses, thus leaving a balance of $119.50 for distribution among the poor of the city.

The committee in charge wish to thank the Cranbrook public for their generous response in aiding such a worthy cause. This committee was composed of Lester Clapp, Medley Lojoie and Dan Dezall. Mr. Clapp informed the Herald that he will see to it that the money is properly spent and that every cent will be accounted for.

St. Mary’s dance … A dance is to given at St. Mary’s hall on the evening of the 20th of January next and a good time is guaranteed. The Cranbrook orchestra has been retained. The floor being of the best, and the object a worthy one (to pay off the debt on the piano) it is confidently expected that a big crowd will be in attendance, and it is the intention of the management to make this a monthly engagement if successful. Refreshments will be served and the price of the tickets at $1.00 per couple and 25c. extra lady should make these dances popular.

St. Eugene Hospital … Not a single one of the many patients in the St. Eugene hospital was missed by Santa Claus. Each was presented with a useful present and happiness reigned supreme.

Each ward had been well looked after, and the Sisters and nurses in charge of the work in each section spared no efforts to make their particular ward the most beautiful in the big hospital.

The festive decorations against the spotless white of the beds and the shining dustless floors created a most pleasing effect and was much appreciated by the patients.

While the care and skill used in decorating the various sections of the hospital was delightful, it was the patients themselves who created the genuine spirit of the day of “peace and goodwill.” Although many were suffering as they lay on their cots, each had a cheery smile, and exchanged greetings with the white clad attentive nurses who passed from bed to bed attending to every want and uttering words of cheer and encouragement.

Visitors passed and repassed in the corridors and sat with sick friends and relatives, cheering and comforting them with their presence. Some sufferers, however, had no friends to visit them, but they were not forgotten by those who brought gifts of flowers and fruit to the hospital.

Not a patient was overlooked, all shared in the custom established twenty centuries ago when the wise men of the East brought presents to the Bethlehem manger.

Christmas shopping … There was little indication in the stores on Christmas Eve of the quieter conditions which prevail in financial matters. The crowd of late shoppers seemed to be about as large as ever, and the arms full of parcels which were being carried home were ever bit as bothersome to the bearers as they have been when money was easier.

It is the verdict of merchants today that the business of this Christmas, everything considered, was very satisfactory, and that there is a lightening of the stringency which has been existing for so many months. In fact, there was a general expectation among merchants that the Christmas shopping would show a very marked falling-off, but inquiry this morning proves that this forecast was, happily, not borne out by the results.

Public market meeting … The public market question has received the attention of the city council to the extent that a public meeting is being called by the mayor for next Monday evening at the city hall for the purpose of discussing the various problems confronting the establishment of a permanent market in the city.

It seems unnecessary to urge attendance on the general public at so important a meeting and yet Cranbrook citizens have a habit of allowing the other fellow to attend meetings and do the work, and consequently we feel the need of calling attention to the paramount importance of everyone being in attendance to give their views on this subject.

There are several minor matters that have to be considered along with the main question of means and system whereby the market will be finally and permanently launched.

Nearly every plan brought forward has met with objections and the necessity of threshing out the many questions as nearly as possible satisfactory to all concerned is one of the main reasons for calling the meeting.

Special invitations have been issued to representatives of various organizations in the district that are interested in the market and it behooves every person interested to be present next Monday evening and help the public market off to a good start.

School opening … Cranbrook schools will open again on Monday morning, January 4th, at 9.30 with Principal Garrard in charge of the Central School, Miss A. Woodland of the South Ward school and Mrs. R. A. Racklyeft of the Kootenay Orchard school. All pupils should be enrolled on the first day of school and beginners accompanied by a parent.

Salvation Army Christmas … The Salvation Army Christmas entertainment was indeed an interesting evening and much enjoyed by all who were present.

After a short program Santa entered the hall and disposed of the good things to the children.

During the evening Miss Stephens and Mrs. J. F. Smith attended and gave much interest in the program. Mrs. Simpson also helped out with splendid music on the guitar.

Drills and recitations were given by the Army juniors.

Many thanks are returned by Capt. Hustler and comrades to the few friends who donated the toys and candy for the occasion; also to the W.C.T.U. for the boxes of dainties.

Water pressure … Since the city installed the new and large steel mains the pressure on the city water has gradually increased, registering 105 pounds at the present time, the highest ever known in Cranbrook at this season of the year.

On leave … Wm. Harrison, a member of the second contingent, arrived in the city Tuesday from Victoria to spend New Year’s and to attend the regimental ball. He secured a leave of absence for several days. He reports the boys in camp all in good health with daily drills and routine military work.

‘‘Billy” is looking fine and has gained several pounds in weight since he became a soldier.

Twentieth anniversary … Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Webb entertained a number of invited friends at their home on Garden Avenue on Tuesday evening, the occasion being the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of their marriage. Five tables at progressive whist were kept busy for some time. Prizes were distributed by Mr. Flewelllng to the winners, Miss Alexander capturing ladies’ first and Mr. Fred Webb proving the best gentleman player. Consolations were won by Miss Dorothy Webb and J. R. Thompson. Dainty refreshments were served, after which dancing was indulged in until an early hour. Mr. and Mrs. Webb were the recipients of congratulations and best wishes for many happy returns.

Fort Steele … Christmas in Steele promises to be quiet. However, we have secured large wire gates, which are to be put at the various entrances to town to keep the gang with the money in.

Moyie news … One of the most enjoyable events of this Christmas season was the Christmas tree given by the Methodist Sunday school had been prepared. A very elaborate program, consisting of songs, recitations, dialogues and carols had been prepared and punctually at 7.30 p.m. the program began. All those taking part in the program did so well that it would be impossible to say who was the best. At the close of the program Santa Claus appeared and distributed the gifts from the heavily laden Christmas tree. A collection was taken up for the benefit of the S. S. fund. Mr. Norton, the popular missionary here, deserves great credit for the success of this entertainment, also Mr. Fitch, who helped get up the dialogues and Mrs. Taylor, the church organist, who has been so faithful in attending all the practices.