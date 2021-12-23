It happened this week in 1914

December 19 – 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Police warning … Owing to there having been several cases of householders losing food from their refrigerators, which in many cases are placed on the verandas, the police are warning everyone to be more careful that food stuffs are not left to the temptation of thieves.

This week there have been several cases reported and the miscreants, whoever they are, will be severely dealt with when caught.

The police also wish to draw the attention of all householders that if anyone comes begging at the door for food or money, it is to be refused them and at the same time refer them to the police office where any needy case can have a meal at noon or supper in the evening. Soup kitchens have been opened at the police station for this purpose and due respect will be extended to the applicant. This soup kitchen was formerly run by the Salvation Army but so many applicants put in an appearance and their funds so limited that the work became too much for them. During the week there have been as many as 19 meals served at one time.

Worthless cheque … Upon information being laid to the police on Friday afternoon Edgar Sainsbury was arrested for issuing a worthless cheque to P. A. Jeffray of Slaterville. The accused will be brought before Judge Arnold this morning at 10.30 a. m.

The accused has for some time been interesting himself with affairs of state under the assumption of a claim that he was connected with the general staff of the Duke of Connaught and an agent in some way for the Imperial authorities.

According to information received from Corp. A. P. Sherwood, chief of the police department, such a name as Edgar Sainsbury or any similar name has never been connected with the Duke of Connaught’s staff and he has absolutely no authority under the militia department whatsoever.

St. John’s Ambulance Corps — thanks … The Cranbrook branch of the St John’s Ambulance Corps, who for the past six weeks have been busy knitting, etc., for the soldiers at the front, have today shipped a large box of articles to the head office, consisting of the following: 36 pr. socks, 29 pr. wristers, 19 belts, 15 helmets, 29 bed socks, 3 towels, five military flannel shirts, 1 muffler and 137 handkerchiefs. They wish to now express their hearty thanks to all these who so kindly gave their time, etc., to the knitting of the above articles.

Born … On Saturday, November 14th at their residence in Slaterville, to Mr. and Mrs. J. Draper, a son.

Any respectable man or woman … can make $2 to $4 daily distributing religious literature in own community; chance for promotion; experience not necessary; spare hours may be used. Home Bible League, Brantford.

East Kootenay Regiment … A militia order was issued on Monday announcing that the eight-company infantry regiment recently organized for British Columbia will be known as the 107th East Kootenay Regiment. This order will be of especial interest to the members of the local regiment who have been awaiting recognition for some time.

A volunteer’s mother … Editor The Herald:

Sir: I want to tell you how much I appreciate the letter in the Herald last week, pleading the cause of the Cranbrook boys on home guard duty. I have a boy serving with the city regiment. It was a proud moment for him, some months ago, when he received notice to report for duty. He had not been in the militia previous to that time and the very thought of being called upon to serve his King and country filled him with pride.

But since then, and up to a few weeks, ago when your paper took up the case of the militiaman on home duty, nobody seemed to know or care about him and the work he was doing for his country. Some people thought he was having a regular picnic. But he is not, and the words of encouragement which your paper is giving will go a long way with him and with all the boys.

If my boy is not at the front it is not his fault and it is not mine. He is just as willing to go to the front as he was to go on home duty and I would never tell him not to, because I believe it is his duty to do so. But he is serving his country well where he is and I am very grateful to you for publishing that fact in your paper.

Your article last week, on the “White Feather Brigade” was one of the best I have read in your paper for a long time. As a mother and a patriotic Canadian I most heartily congratulate you on your public spiritedness and loyalty to the boys of the home guard. May your paper ever prosper.

I know mothers will do their share and I hope the men who are not called out, but who can lie in their comfortable beds at nighttime and who are denied none of the comforts of home will give the boys a thought, at least, for they can do much to make the Christmas season brighter and happier than it is likely to be if we do not show our appreciation.

As you say there is nothing too good for our boys on home duty. From the bottom of my heart, Mr. Editor, I wish you and the Herald staff a Merry Christmas. A Volunteer’s Mother. Cranbrook, B.C., Dec. 21, 1914.

Letter from James Milne … Bruce Brown, of the firm of F. Parks and Co., has received a letter from his old pal and former comrade, Mr. James Milne. To the average reader the opening sentence “Dear Old Pal,” will mean little, but between these two sworn chums it speaks volumes.

Jim Milne and Bruce Brown were intimate friends. They shared each others’ joys and sorrows. They celebrated birthday occasions together and other occasions when it was necessary. We are informed that when “Shorty” Milne returns from the war a grand reunion will take place, something which will outrival the London, Ont., Old-Timers Reunion.

The letter: Dear Old Pal: I am indebted to your Royal Highness for a lengthy and interesting diary on the doings in Cranbrook since I left that burg.

I might state just here that I am suffering from an attack of tonsillitis and general debility, due to the fact that I was detailed for a 24 hour guard. I am somewhat better now. Of course I can’t take my meals in the mess. I have one of the orderlies bring me choice morsels to my room. Had a nice glass of stout a while ago which you know is good for a cold. Of course it is hard medicine for me to take, nevertheless I must down it and take my medicine. It’s such bitter stuff.

It don’t look as though the war would be over in a day. Pleased to see that Cranbrook is still sending out her share of volunteers.

Tell Tisdale that if he isn’t too busy he might answer my letters and also interview the B. C. government and Col. Mackey as to why we have never received our pay from them.

I would like to spend it on my next trip to London.

Pleased to note that the ladies all send their love— so comforting—it is rather cheerful as we are slightly isolated from the fair sex here.

By the way Chambers is on canteen duty tonight! How would you like to be him? He has to stay in the canteen while it is open and watch the other fellows drink beer and see that they don’t take too much; but can’t take any himself. (Enough said).

Well, think I better retire for the night, as I am not use to staying up late. Do not forget to write any time you can. I will try to keep you posted as to my whereabouts, but in case you fall down my address, 12th Battalion, Canadian Forces, will usually find me. Yours truly, J. Milne.

School closes … On Friday morning last the Central public school closed for the Christmas vacation. Examinations of the various divisions were held during the last week of term and close excellent work was shown.

Number of children admitted during the term 58; No. left, 26.

From November 9th to November 20th, owing to circumstances which necessitated his absence, the school was without the services of Mr. Shields. Mrs. Patmore supplied the vacancy.

Classes in knitting of garments for the soldiers at the front have been commenced in divisions I. and II. and good work has been done. Many thanks are due Mrs. A. H. Webb who voluntarily offered to instruct the girls.

On Thursday, the 17th a presentation on behalf of the teachers was made by Mr. Cranston, principal of the high school, to Miss Cartwright, who is leaving the staff. Her services will be greatly missed.

On Thursday afternoon and Friday morning closing entertainments were held in a number of the class rooms at which some of the parents and friends of the children were present. The different programs were much enjoyed.

School reopens on Monday, January 4th.

Municipal elections, 1915 … Having been solicited by a large number of the ratepayers to stand again as a candidate for Mayor, I wish to announce that I will offer myself as a candidate and I solicit the support of the voters for the honorable office of Mayor of the City of Cranbrook.

I do this feeling that it is the desire of a majority of the ratepayers and voters that a change should be made in the administration at the City Hall.

Everyone knows my past record as Alderman and Mayor and upon this record I respectfully solicit your cordial support. I have no political ambitions to gratify or axes to grind, and no sect, section or individual has any strings on me. I believe that the business of the city is the business of the ratepayers and should be conducted in an efficient manner, in the interests of the city as a whole, that all business should be open and above board and that pull, politics and religion should have no consideration.

In asking for your votes for Mayor I ask for your votes for the six councilmen supporting me, four of whom have had varied experience of from two to seven years on the council of this city, the other two being men of unquestioned business ability.

If you see fit to elect me as Mayor for the incoming term, I shall endeavor, with their assistance to carry on every legitimate public undertaking for the advancement of Cranbrook, I will give my time and attention to the affairs of the city and will endeavor to see that the public interest is in every way carefully safeguarded.

Yours Faithfully, A. C. BOWNESS

Regimental dance … The second Volunteer Regimental dance given by the East Kootenay Light Infantry C and D companies on Tuesday night in the Auditorium was a complete success. The hall was splendidly decorated with flags and on each side of’ the stage was a picture of the King and Queen of the British Empire enveloped in the Union Jack.

The Cranbrook Orchestra furnished the music to the delight of the dancers and expressions of appreciation for their excellent playing were to be heard in the hall.

There was a large number of friends present from outside points.

Refreshments in charge of the St. John’s Ambulance Corps were served during the evening to the dancers, the proceeds of which they placed to the funds of their general account. The provisions they provided were such as to make the dancers wish they could eat more.

The patronesses for the evening were Mesdames C. H. Pollen, G. P. Tisdale, W. Halsall, H. Venus, W. Harris, G. H. Thompson, H. H. Bourne and F. W. Green, all of whom contributed their quota toward the final success of the gathering.

As a preliminary announcement the officers of the companies wish it to be made known that the Volunteers will hold a ball in the Auditorium on New Year’s Eve when preparations are being made to have one of the most eventful evenings that has ever been enjoyed in Cranbrook.

Council meeting … A special meeting of the city council was held on Tuesday in the council chambers, there being present Mayor Taylor and Aldermen Campbell, Leask, Cameron, Horie and Hickenbotham.

The meeting was called at the request of Alderman Hickenbotham for the purpose of considering and passing for its first reading “a measure for the purpose of dividing the city into wards”.

After a considerable amount of discussion a vote was taken on the first reading of the measure and was lost by 3 votes against and 2 for. Aldermen Campbell, Leask and Cameron were against the bylaw and Aldermen, Horie and Hickenbotham voted in its favor.

Belgium Relief Committee … Editor “ Prospector,” Dear Sir, We beg to inform the people of Cranbrook and district that contributions toward the Belgium Relief Fund have been received from Kimberley, Marysville, Bull River, Wardner, the Mission and Cranbrook. The committee wishes to inform the donators that the contributions were so large that they comprised 18 boxes in all, which have been forwarded to Montreal free of charge by the Dominion Express company. The approximate value of the goods sent is $1,500.

A letter of advice containing a full description of the contents has been forwarded to the Belgian consul at Montreal and as soon as an acknowledgement of same is received by the President it will be published in these columns so that all contributors will be aware of the safe arrival of their generous gifts to this needy cause.

The Relief committee takes this opportunity of thanking everyone who gave their assistance so generously, both in the making and in the sending of this generous donation. Mrs. J. H. King, president; Mrs. W. E. Worden, Mrs. F. B. Miles, Mrs. W. B. MacFarlane, Mrs. A. A. Johnson, Mrs. J . F. Smith, executive committee.

Mrs. (Dr.) J. H. King is especially to be congratulated for the perseverance and faithfulness she has exhibited as president of this committee and for taking charge of such a work that assumed such magnitude beyond the dreams of the most hopeful. Her time has been given unstintingly and the many calls on her executive ability have been responded to most nobly.

Everyone of those who contributed toward this donation will ever bear a warm place in their hearts for her for the ready advice and assistance she accorded to all enquirers.

This work of charity began on Monday, 26th of October and was completed and shipped on the 17th of November, in all 21 days. The work, after it had once begun, began to assume large proportions, and it has been a matter of great surprise to the committee to realise that they were able to handle the large amount of produce sent in to the committee rooms, so kindly loaned by Mr. W. B. MacFarlane for this purpose.

The generous contributions received were from all over the district, and not confined to any one place. They comprised everything imaginable in clothing for the children, the women and the men, from a stocking to a hat.

The committee who took charge of collecting these gifts are to be congratulated on the way they have handled the shipments as they arrived; no one but those who were in touch with the work can realise the amount of time and care necessary to carry out the arduous task they so voluntarily expended.

It was a real delight to look over some of the gifts, they were perfect works of art, the needlework and crochet work especially drawing the attention of the committee. The patience, and in many cases the self-sacrifice of the givers are worthy of one’s best praise.

It can be taken for granted that the gift that left Cranbrook on Tuesday will bear most favorably with the best that will be received at Montreal.

Moyie patriotic … Moyie is nothing if not patriotic. This spirit is at present being manifested by them in arranging to hold a patriotic concert and dance on Friday, November 27th, in aid of the Duke of Connaught’s Red Cross Fund. Great preparations are being made to make the affair a complete success, provision being made for the comfort and the well-being of all visitors to the mining city.

An especial invitation is being accorded Cranbrook visitors and the committee in charge of the arrangements is desirous of drawing attention to the facilities placed in their way by taking advantage of the noon train west and everyone can return home after having spent a most enjoyable evening by the Spokane-Calgary Flyer.

Refreshments are also being provided and but a nominal sum is being charged for the evening.

Presbyterian church … Rev. W. Stephens of Nakusp, B.C., is spending the week with his family in Cranbrook and will preach tomorrow in the Presbyterian Church in Nelson.

Tennis club dance … The Cranbrook Tennis Club will hold their second winter dance in the Masonic Hall on Wednesday evening next from 9 to 12 p. m. The Cranbrook orchestra will be in attendance to furnish the music. The committee hopes that all members will endeavor to be present and bring their friends.

Public market … Cranbrook’s first public market occurred last Saturday morning under most auspicious and favorable circumstances. The weather was severely cold, but at ten o’clock visitors at the market were surprised by the large amount of produce on sale as well as the large number of purchasers who were waiting for the market to be formally opened.

There was already a great variety of produce on exhibition and the farmers were continuing to arrive with sacks, buckets, barrels and boxes.

Even with the amount of produce brought in, which everyone admits was remarkable for the initial day; it was all sold before one o’clock, many farmers having turned their commodities into cash within a few minutes after the formal opening.

The large number of ladies, who were in attendance and who left laden with parcels, certainly gave the first market a good boost. There should be more next time.

Santa bonspiel … The Cranbrook Curling rink will be devoted to a Santa Claus bonspiel on Friday and Saturday. The proceeds of the spiel are being donated to the Sunshine Society for the purpose of remembering children in the city with Christmas goodies. The society is finding itself taxed at the present and the Curling association is helping out in this way. Any person may enter a rink in this event and it makes no difference whether they are members of the club or not. A 25c. admission fee is being charged each player.

Overseas club … On Thursday evening last the Overseas Club held its third annual ball in the Auditorium theatre. The affair was a pronounced success and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. When the Herald representative dropped in at the Auditorium that evening he found everything going along nicely, everyone apparently having a tip-top time. A large number of our young people, as well as a goodly sprinkling of the elderly folk, were dancing away to a two-step. It was a happy throng that whirled gracefully by. The members of the Overseas Club proved themselves to be excellent hosts, providing a lively program. Music was furnished by the Kootenay orchestra, which was of the usual high class quality. Members of St. John Ambulance Corps provided the lunch, which was splendidly served.

Plate as present … The Ira R. Manning Co. is presenting their customers with a fancy plate; a most useful gift. The plate contains a view of the now famous Perry Creek.

Pleasant dance held … A very enjoyable dance was tendered Miss Elsie Van Slyke Wednesday night in the Masonic hall. There were 35 couples of young people present. Dancing commenced at 9 a.m. and lasted until 2.30 a.m. Supper was served from 12 to 1 a.m. in the parlors upstairs and was provided by the ladies present. Mrs. A. C. Bowness, Mrs. W. J. Atchison and Mrs. A. C. Blaine were ideal chaperones for the evening. There was an excellent program of thirty-five dances. Music was supplied by the Cranbrook orchestra of four pieces. The dance broke up at 2:30 a. m. with the singing of Auld Lang Syne and with the best wishes from all present to Miss Van Slyke.