It happened this week in 1914

Nov. 28 – Dec. 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Cranbrook man in Spokane … Last week the body of a man was found in an O. R. & N. box car at Spokane. From indications it was first thought to be suicide but on learning something of the man the police decided that it might be murder.

Students of an automobile school identified the man as Joe King, a student at the same school. He wore some clothing which was marked with a Cranbrook merchant’s stamp.

Attorney A. B. Macdonald viewed the body at the morgue and identified the face as having been seen by him in Cranbrook.

It is now thought that the man may have been Ira King, who ran an automobile for hire here during the past summer. He came here from Nelson, where he worked as a telephone lineman and resided with his wife in the Chapman residence on Baker Hill. He kept his car at the Hanson Garage and it stood mostly in front of the Cosmopolitan Hotel. Later in the summer he sold his car and no one seems to know where he went.

The Spokane police are working on the case and if the unfortunate man was Ira King, the fact should be known in the course of a few days.

Ira King was generally supplied with a roll of bills, a habit which the Spokane auto students stated that Joe King was afflicted with. They said that he usually carried about two hundred dollars with him at all times. Robbery in this case would have been the motive as a ten dollar bill and his watch were the only possessions discovered on the body.

Moved along … Monday witnessed the closing of the restricted district in Cranbrook. A number of the girls went to Nelson, Fernie and Lethbridge.

Fernie news … The city jail is housing nothing but prisoners of war, vagrants and those desiring accommodation.

Horses killed … Four horses were killed on the C. P. R. tracks near the Cranbrook Sash & Door Co. on last Monday night. Three of them belonged to W. B. Bardsett and the other one to P. J. Deacon. Several horses were on the track and it is supposed that they were struck by a train during the night.

Valuable badges … It is not always necessary to go to the front to be decorated with the badge of honor.

The boys of the Cranbrook school who had grit enough to plant and attend to one-tenth of an acre of potatoes during the past few months felt quite proud of themselves on Monday when they opened their mail and found themselves the recipients of as nice a badge as anyone could wish for.

The badges are in the form of a bar, made like a brooch, containing the inscription: B.C. Boys and Girls Competition, 1914. Attached to this is a purple ribbon with these words in gold lettering: “Better Boys and Better Girls, Better Crops”. From the ribbon a model of a potato in bas relief is suspended.

Only sixteen of these badges are to be found east of the coast range.

As the secretary of the Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute told the boys, the badges cannot be bought with money, the only way to secure one is to get out and dig for it.

Pictured: B. Smith (with chicken) as painted by Adolphus Burton

Practical gifts … The practical gift movement is winning many adherents. People are already on the lookout for gifts which will be useful as well as ornamental.

We are living in practical times and we recognize that we must do practical things. The war and the slump before the war have a good deal to do with this changed condition, but not all. It has been gradually coming, for the people who give and the people who receive are growing more practical every day and do not enjoy wastefulness.

The practical gift has always been acceptable and it will be more so this year, because there is a recognized desire not to waste when so much is demanded.

In the light of all this thoughtful Canadians are prone to economize, to see that nothing is wasted, to buy nothing that has not merit of utility.

We are sending gifts to our friends in Belgium. They are our friends. We recognize that. And we are sending them practical gifts. We have caught the spirit and when the gift giving time comes it will be found that this spirit will prevail.

Special film … A special reel of moving pictures showing the development of the Flathead Petroleum Co. on their oil property in British Columbia, reached the city this week. The pictures will be shown at the Rex theatre In addition to the regular program on next Tuesday evening.

Mail early … Residents of Cranbrook and the district are advised to mail all Christmas letters for delivery in the United Kingdom and certain foreign countries not later than tomorrow; for the Maritime Provinces by December 18; Quebec and Ontario by December 19; Manitoba and Saskatchewan by December 21, and all other points in Canada, except the Yukon and far northern points, by the 22nd.

People are asked to see that all parcels are securely tied and to have a knowledge of the contents as same is required for customs declaration.

Manning’s store … Ira R. Manning, Ltd. stated to the Herald man today that they had successfully moved everything but the office cat to their new location and from all appearances everything was in ship shape in the new premises with several clerks smilingly introducing the old customers to new goods and new fixtures.

While the firm will continue to make re-arrangements and improvements at the new store for some time to come they are now prepared to greet their customers and the new store will receive the admiration of all who visit.

There’s ample space and all the goods are being tastefully arranged and temptingly displayed.

Windermere news … During the last ten days Windermere lake was covered with its first sheet of ice for the season. This closing down for the year marks the finish of river navigation on the Columbia for freight and passengers and when next the question of transportation arrises the traffic will be by rail.

It is now a little over one hundred and seven years since David Thompson as explorer and astronomer for the North-West Trading Company, of Montreal, launched his canoes on the Columbia river to a point north of the main line of the Canadian Pacific railway, where the Blueberry Creek units with the great Columbia. From there he paddled upstream to this vicinity and was made happy in discovering the source of what he afterwards found out to be the Columbia River which he knew emptied its waters into the Pacific ocean.

Ever since the advent of David Thompson, with the exception of a few decades in the middle of the nineteenth century, the Columbia River and its tributary lakes have been the main artery of traffic which fed this part. It has been traversed by canoe men, by men in row boats and by the flat bottomed shallow drafts river steamers but slowly and for many years the Kootenay Central railway has been pushing its length along until now it is at last an accomplished fact.

Buy today … Buy your presents for Christmas NOW and avoid the rush at the last minute. The earlier you look over the merchants’ stock the better choice you can make and receive more satisfaction in so doing.

Snow is good … During the week we have been enjoying the first spells of winter in Cranbrook. The snow is packing well and being well frozen. If the weather continues in its present form the sleighing this year will be the best ever experienced.

Great store windows … The children are receiving much enjoyment from the windows of Messrs. Beattie-Murphy’s drug store in their display of toys. It is an education to watch their little faces as they view the several articles provided for their amusement. Parents, take a hint.

Further contributions … In the list of contributions to the St. John’s Ambulance Society given in a recent issue Mrs. Nisbet was credited with six shirts. Mrs. Nisbet says this is not quite correct. She contributed the material but it was made into shirts by Mrs. Hoggarth, Mrs. Jos. Campbell, Mrs. Woodland and Mrs. Nisbet.

Fire … A call for fire was received at the station on Friday morning at three o’clock. The brigade responded promptly. The fire occurred in an empty residence owned by George Walsh on Hanson Avenue, which was almost gutted. The loss is partially covered by insurance to the extent of $500.00.

Unusual display … Messrs. Raworth Brothers, jewelers, have a somewhat unique display and drawing card in their window. There are numerous small articles of various values, even so high as $6.50, for which you pay $1.00 and draw a string. Whatever is attached to the string at the other end is yours. Every draw brings something. Draw the string and obtain a suitable gift for your friends for Xmas.

Women’s Institute … The Women’s Institute held a most successful social and dance on Friday evening last, November 27th, in the Maple Hall to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the inception of the local branch.

The hall was crowded to its capacity when proceedings commenced at 8.15 with the president, Mrs. E. H. Leaman, addressing a few remarks relative to the object of the Institute, and a brief record of its work.

Immediately after Mrs. Leaman called upon the vice-president, Mrs. W. B. McFarlane, to take the chair, owing to herself taking part in the program.

The first item was the singing of the Maple Leaf, in which the audience joined. This was followed by a selection by the Cranbrook Juvenile Orchestra, which was loudly applauded. Those taking part were Master Wallinger, Miss Wanda Fink, Master Vincent Fink and Miss Helen Worden. These children acquitted themselves splendidly, to the great delight of the audience, and are a great credit to their teacher, Mrs. Wallinger.

President Smith’s address … President A. B. Smith, of the local Farmers’ Institute delivered an able address at the annual meeting of that body last week. Several matters of vital importance were brought out which will be read with interest by the citizens generally of Cranbrook and district. The question of the public market for Cranbrook is discussed and is at this time a question interesting to most men who till the soil.

Salvation Army concert well attended … About a hundred and fifty people were present at the social and concert given in aid of the local Salvation Army funds, held in the Presbyterian schoolroom on Wednesday evening last. Mr. J. P. Fink was in the chair, and the program commenced at 7.30 sharp.

The several numbers on the program were well received by the very enthusiastic audience. It was an evening well spent. Tempting refreshments were served at 9.30 by Mrs. Orr, Mrs. Winn, Mrs. Hustler and the Misses Orr.

The Salvation Army wishes to thank those who assisted in the program, and the Cranbrook public generally for their generous support.