It happened this week in 1914

November 14 – 20: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Fernie news … A stabbing affray occurred in the Russian quarter of the city on Sunday afternoon, when Joe Mulicki is alleged during a brawl to have drawn a knife and slashed a fellow countryman in the head. The wound was not serious and the victim will recover in a few days. Mulicki was arrested and was remanded for eight days.

Passed on … Word was received in the city on Thursday evening that Bert White, an old-timer of Fernie, had been found dead near Gateway, B. C., where he had been living lately. The deceased was well known in the city as a hockey player.

Soup kitchen … The Salvation Army has been, serving an average of twelve men a day with soup, through the aid of the Sunshine Society, but the work is now being done by the city authorities.

Break-ins … Several C. P. R. cars were broken into this week by a lot of hoboes or bums that had brushed in from the outside. These came into the city and Chief of Police Adams got busy and gave them until noon Friday to get out. This worked out to be about six hours’ notice to shift.

There have been several cases of pilfering of cars and it has generally been traced to these roving tribes of never-works and orders to “get out” are about the best policy to pursue. If interned in the local lock-up they would only be a charge on the city and cause the police force endless trouble.

Severely wounded … George Can, late of the 11th Hussars now in the Yorkshire Light Infantry, who left Cranbrook some time ago for the front is reported very seriously wounded. His wife, who resides in Sirdar, arrived in town last Thursday.

Percolator cheap … The Cranbrook Electric Light Co. is demonstrating a new coffee percolator, which boils water in eight minutes. The new percolator is cheap and uses less juice than other makes and gets the results in less time.

Awarded $25,000 damages against C.P.R. … David J. Black, formerly station master at Cranbrook, British Columbia, was awarded twenty-five thousand dollars damages against the Canadian Pacific Railway company. Black was suspected of a shortage of some three hundred dollars and at the trial in Cranbrook was proven innocent. He sued the company for fifty thousand dollars, but was awarded half that amount.

Refuse beggars … Residents of the city of Cranbrook are asked by Chief of Police Adams not to feed men who come begging at the doors, as the city will feed all those who apply for meals at regular meal hours. Just direct any man asking for something to eat to appear at the city police station at meal time and he will be provided for.

107th regiment … The 107th regiment paraded to the Edison theatre last evening for their regular weekly lecture. Mr. J. Fingal Smith, of the local government staff was the speaker Mr. Smith dealt in detail with the causes which led to the present monster war, pointing out to the men how England had tried in every conceivable way to avert the struggle.

Concentration camp … It is suggested that Cranbrook is well adapted for a concentration camp for the internment of prisoners of war. The ports of entry Kingsgate, Gateway, Rykerts, Waneta and other ports are constantly rejecting German and other enemies of the Empire from Canada.

The concentration camp at Vernon is reported, at full to overflowing. Cranbrook is near centre and has all the facilities for taking care of the enemies of the Empire in the way of vacant agricultural buildings well fenced, with volunteer guards, composed of old veterans who have seen service and ready to act. If only food is provided by the authorities, and further by anxious recruits who are ready for training in the rudiments of warfare.

Fire! … The city was in a state of excitement when it became known that the restricted district was on fire. The people rushed to the scene, among them many women who would not have dared to have ventured at any other time but took the opportunity to satisfy their curiosity—and so did some of the men for the matter of that. The damage was confined to four houses; a fifth was in considerable danger for a time but by the united efforts of willing hands the fire was kept under control and eventually burnt itself out.

Closing of restricted district … At a meeting of the Police Commission held on Thursday, November 10th, the following resolution was passed and instructions issued to the Chief of Police to give the occupants of the restricted district notice and to see that the order of the Commission is properly carried out. The resolution reads: “That notice be given to the occupants of the houses in the restricted district that they must quit their premises on or before November 30th, 1914.”

Fort Steele news … At Fort Steele on Monday before R. L. T. Galbraith, J.P., the following were convicted under the Game Act: Robert Davis, fined $25 and costs for selling big game during close season for the sale of game. Robert Davis, fined $25 and costs for exposing deer for sale without the head. James Queen was fined $50 for selling big game during close sale season. Julius Queen was fined $50 for selling big game during close season. The season for the sale of deer closed on the 15th of last month.

Letter from the front … Mr. H. Palmer, the well-known plumber in the employ of the J. D. McBride Co. has received a letter from “Ted” Ketteringham, who left Cranbrook with the first contingent. The letter was written on board the troopship “Scotian” and is dated 9th October. The letter follows:

Hello Tuba-ist, Methought perhaps you’d like to know of some of our doings since we left Cranbrook, so I’ll just give you a brief account of events.

Well, as you know we left on a Friday and as usual it has proved unlucky. We had a good run into Quebec, only smashing one hand-car and mashing all the girls (that is the other fellows did).

The run from Cranbrook to Quebec taking 90 hours, never stopping longer than one hour at any place. We had a good time on the train, but the good time ceased as soon as we got off the train.

Everything considered it is no wonder the boys from Cranbrook and Fernie split up and joined regiments where they thought they’d be better off. But say, what’s the use of kicking, let’s take her as she comes.

Probably you know Charlie McGowan is wearing the kilts.

Several boys joined the Dragoons and some the Strathcona Horse, and but fifty-three of the East Kootenay contingent held together and are now with the Quebec Rifles, and here we are now on board. His Majesty’s troopship “Scotian” is immediately behind the flagship.

Most of us have been sea sick — some very much so — including yours truly, and Walter Chambers is still in bed and this is the 7th day at sea.

I have had the honor to be appointed battalion scout, so if we see the firing line it doesn’t look like me seeing Cranbrook again. What do you think? Well, I’m quite reconciled to my duty and I’ve been trained, so it’s up to me.

Well, as this is probably the last time you will hear from me before Christmas, I wish you and all the Cranbrook people a Merry Christmas and everything good for the New Year.

So long, old boy, and kind regards to everyone that’s nice.

Yours, Ted.

Cranbrook’s roll of honor … The following are already reported as wounded in the present war. These men formed part of the company which left Cranbrook early in the struggle for the old country, from where they were sent to the Front:

Major W. S. Rowan, Wilts Regiment, severely wounded in the retreat from Mons;

Private George Can, 11th Hussars, attached Yorkshire Light Infantry, severely wounded, location not stated.

Must be real soldiers and wear moustache … Lieut.-Col. Wigle, officer commanding the 18th battalion, Canadian expeditionary force, decreed today that all his men hereafter must not shave their upper lips. The commanding officer said his decree was based solely upon the scientific principle that scraping the upper lip affected the nerves which influence the eyes.

Kootenay Indian dies near Ryan … Fred S. Ryckman, Indian constable, was called to Yahk last Thursday by the reported death of an Indian from Creston. Mr. Ryckman went to Yahk and located the dead Indian near Ryan. It proved to be wild Louis, a well-known Indian from the Lower Kootenay Indian Reserve at Creston.

He had been camping with his wife and a party of Indians just west of Ryan, near the bridge. In the morning he started out hunting and when he did not return the other Indians became alarmed and started out to trail him. They followed his trail for five miles and came upon the body. Death was due to heart failure.

He had been suffering with his heart for some time.

Constable Ryckman telegraphed Father Lambeau at the Mission and the body was taken to Creston for burial, accompanied by the Father.

Wild Louis was 45 years of age and in contrast to his name was a very quiet and respectable citizen. He was a famous hunter in the Creston district.

Puncture … Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Hill and children motored down here on Thursday afternoon. They returned to Cranbrook in the evening, but met with an accident which punctured the tire of the automobile, when some three miles distant from Cranbrook. The roads were in a bad condition; but fortunately two men in an automobile happened along just in the nick of time and they were soon able to resume their journey.

Intelligent women wanted … $2 a day salary for intelligent married or single women for work around home or liberal remuneration for spare time. Mrs. Davidson, office 8, Brantford.

Anniversary … Mr. and Mrs. Norman H. McClure celebrated the 50th anniversary of their wedding at their home on St. Mary’s Prairie last Friday. They invited several of their relatives and friends to their home and provided a sumptuous spread. The guests all report an enjoyable time spent with these pioneer people and the happy “young” couple was showered with congratulations.

Overseas Club has good program … Cranbrook branch of the Overseas club held their monthly whist drive and social on the evening of November 10th. There was quite a large attendance, and the general expression of opinion was that everyone who attended was well pleased with the program of the evening. The business part of the meeting lasted for about half an hour. The whist drive of eight hands was won by Mrs. Dr. Kennedy and Capt. G. I. Tisdale, both receiving beautiful presents. During the evening an address was given by Mr. Thorp, the local Y.M.C.A. secretary, who took for his subject “Colonization.” The address was most ably given, Mr. Thorp handling the subject in a very capable manner. Many were the remarks of appreciation at the close of his remarks. It is quite evident that Mr. Thorp is no new hand at speech-making, and the club will look forward to many more evenings with him.

Contributed to Belgian relief … The executive of the Belgian relief committee, has reported contributions to that worthy cause from this district to the approximate value of $1,500.00.

Eighteen boxes in all have been packed and shipped to Montreal free of charge by the kindness of the Dominion Express Co.

Contributions were received from Kimberley, Marysville, Wycliffe, Bull River, Wardner, Fort Steele, the Mission, Wattsburg, Moyie, Wardner and nearby towns, besides Cranbrook, and the committee desire to express their thanks for the generous and hearty co-operation the public have given them in their efforts.

The Consul for Belgium will take charge of the shipment as soon as it arrives in Montreal and a letter of advice has been addressed to him. As soon as acknowledgment of the shipment is received it will be published in the local press.

The committee deserves special mention for their vigorous work for the destitute homeless people of Belgium. This contribution is indeed worthy of Cranbrook and the members of the committee and the president, Mrs. J.H. King especially, are entitled to the thanks of this community for their prompt action and persevering efforts, which have produced large results.

Moyie news … A concert and dance will be given at Moyie on Friday, November 27th, in aid of the Duke of Connaught’s Red Cross Fund. The concert is to be held in E. A. Hill’s old store building and will be followed by a dance at the Central Hotel. Supper will be served and a good time promised. The Moyie orchestra with the help of Cranbrook talent will furnish the music. All Cranbrook people are cordially invited to attend.

Volunteer Club dance a success … The dance under the auspices of the Volunteer Club at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening was one of the events of the season, and an affair which will long be remembered by the citizens of Cranbrook and district.

The dance got away to a splendid start, everyone taking an active interest in the affair, and doing all in their power to assist one another in having a good time.

The committee in charge of the arrangements has been greatly rewarded for their earnest endeavors, as upwards of four hundred people were in attendance, many being present from outside points.

The Cranbrook orchestra furnished the music, and whilst we have heard that musical aggregation receive words of praise at previous dances for perfect time and good playing, the words of commendation meted out to them at this ball clearly demonstrated that they were more than pleasing the dancers.

Agricultural meeting … The directors of the Agricultural association held a meeting last night to wind up the business for 1914. The annual meeting is to be held on Wednesday, November 25th, at 8 p.m. in the city hall. All members and unit holders should be present as matters of importance re mortgage and unit payment come up for discussion then. A fine poultry house has been erected at a cost of about $800.00. This cost has been borne mainly by the lumber interests in the district, who have given liberally. To see the amount given by the lumbermen and then hear the lamentation of some of those who are asked to pay $3.00 or $5.00 for an ad. to be run in the fair book is quite a comedy in itself.

St. Eugene mine … It is reported from Moyie that the St. Eugene will again resume work on an extensive scale in the spring and that the Consolidated Company has encouraged many of the married miners to stay on at Kimberley during the winter, with the promise of work at Moyie when the St; Eugene resumes in the spring.

The report has also gained ground that a number of Spokane mining men will visit Cranbrook and district and report on the various mining propositions in this district.

Severe storm … A severe windstorm visited Golden at midnight on Sunday last. Considerable damage was done to property in different parts of the town. The force of the storm can be judged from the fact that it blew in one of the thick plate glass windows in the H. Q. Parson. Ltd., Store. Constable F. Gallagher was attracted by the crash, and assisted in protecting the store until temporary repairs were made.

Moyie home … Mr. Jim Whitehead is erecting a fine residence on his farm just across Moyie Lake. The house, which is one of the most commodious in this district, is nearing completion and will be ready to occupy in about two weeks’ time.

Creston news … We have made careful inquiries and find it was stumps P. Hagen was pulling with his team instead of carrots as reported last week, so have concluded the writer of the Duck Creek news must have been celebrating the night before and consequently could not be sure it was not tamarac stumps.

Public notice is hereby given … that a Court of Revision will sit in the Municipal Offices, Norbury avenue, Cranbrook, B.C., on the 16th day of December, 1914, at the hour of 10.30 a.m. (local time) for the purpose of hearing all complaints against the assessments as made by the assessor for the year 1915. Any person considering himself or herself having grounds of complaint is required to give notice in writing to the assessor at least ten clear days before the sitting of the Court of Revision. THOS. M. ROBERTS, Assessor Dated at Cranbrook, B. C. October 28th, 1914.