It happened this week in 1914

Oct. 31- Nov. 6: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Second contingent … Promptly at 12.30 on Sunday morning last to the strains of “Tipperary”, played by a specially arranged band, the thirty Cranbrook men, who comprised Cranbrook’s quota of the second Canadian contingent, formed up in front of the government building and escorted by the 107th Regiment, East Kootenay Light Infantry, from which organization the men were picked, marched to the C.P.R, station, where they entrained for Victoria, at which place they go into camp and will be trained in the art of fast and accurate shooting.

At 10 a.m. Sunday morning a service was held in the Presbyterian Church for the soldiers, at which the pastor, Rev. Thomson, and Rev. Mr. Clark, of Calgary, were the speakers.

Shortly before the hour for the church parade the mayor and three aldermen of the city of Cranbrook, presented each man with $5.00 as a mark of appreciation.

Long before the hour appointed for the departure of the Cranbrook boys, and amid a steady downpour of rain, which to no way dampened the order of the thousands of spectators, crowds began to assemble along Baker Street and in the vicinity of the C.P.R. station, to say good-bye and to give a word of encouragement to the men who have so quickly responded to Canada’s second call.

Approximately two thousand people were at the station to bid the boys good-bye and God speed. There were many touching scenes when the last good-bye was uttered, but the men showed no signs of emotion, the call to duty being foremost in their minds.

The war situation is taking a firmer hold on the people generally, and whilst there is no question as to the outcome, Cranbrook people are now realizing what the call to arms means. Most of the Cranbrook boys have been residents of the city for a long time, in fact the majority of them have resided here ever since Cranbrook has been Cranbrook, and it was with reluctance that good-byes were said.

The band discoursed lively music at the station during the wait for train 513, putting a little “ginger” into the waiting crowd. On the arrival of the train, which carried the Fernie lads, an inspiring sight, never before seen in the history of Cranbrook, was witnessed, even surpassing in patriotism the departure of the first batch of Cranbrook boys for the front.

Local merchants looked after the Cranbrookites in the matter of reading material, cigars, tobacco, etc.

$5 Gifts … The gift of $5.00 to each man, by the city council, who composed Cranbrook’s quota of the second contingent, will meet with the approval of ratepayers generally.

Store signs … A couple of Cranbrook merchants are displaying the sign: “No goods Made in Germany sold here”. The Beattie-Murphy Co. have a war map painted on their store window which is attracting a good deal of attention.

Water system … The heavy rains of Sunday and Monday caused a lot of trouble and delay on the water works installation, causing the banks to cave-in on a large portion of the system.

To Vernon with prisoners … Capt. Davies left today for Vernon in charge of six Austrian prisoners of war from this district. From Vernon he will go to Victoria and coast points on work in connection with his military duties.

Crossing Baker Street … It’s a long walk these days to get across Baker Street, citizens being forced to go to the C.P.R. station or wade in mud up to their knees. A few cinders in spots would relieve the situation.

Riding accident … While riding a horse yesterday afternoon Mr. G. W. Scott, of the staff of the Imperial Bank of Canada had the misfortune to be thrown with the result that he sustained a fracture of the lower part of his left leg. Mr. Scott was at one time attached to the Calgary branch of the Imperial bank.

Nightime activities … Messrs. Green and West, a pair of colored tourists, were picked up by the local police the first of the week and on their arrival before Magistrate Arnold were given thirty days for vagrancy. They had been in Cranbrook for several days but were never seen in the daytime, always making their appearance at night

Good conduct … A letter was received this week by one of the members of the 107th East Kootenay regiment from Col. Sergt. R. W. Henry, who left with the contingent last Sunday, in which he states that the members of the Cranbrook contingent were complimented at Nelson for their steadiness and soldierly appearance and were given the guard and picket duties from Nelson to Victoria during the balance of the trip.

Blackout … Cranbrook was in darkness for a few minutes on Saturday evening occasioned by a slight mishap at the electric power plant. The city presented a very uninviting scene, with trenches down the streets and an impenetrable blackness, making it hazardous for pedestrians to proceed. Candles were hurriedly put in use, and in a few minutes the lights were turned on again.

Wet weather problems … The extreme wet weather of the past few days has greatly aggravated the difficulties of the men who are engaged in laying Cranbrook’s new water system. Today a large part of the force was laid off temporarily as the ditches were filled with water and the creek was rising rapidly. In the hurry to complete the work before extreme cold weather sets in a large force of men have been engaged and the work was proceeding rapidly. A little dry weather wall now be appreciated by the contractors, the employees, and the citizens who desire to see the streets in shape again.

Creston shooting accident … Mr. Houston, of Port Hill, was brought into Creston on Tuesday with a rather nasty flesh wound in his left arm, caused by the unexpected discharge of his rifle which he was carrying while on a hunting trip. He was attended by Dr. Henderson and no serious after-effects are looked for.

Bull River murder mystery … The murder of Sarban Singh and Parkar Singh, which occurred in this town last spring, still remains a mystery.

Mohammed Khan, who was arrested immediately following, charged with the murder, was acquitted in Fernie last week. The trial was watched with great interest by the people of the town, many of whom were well acquainted with the deceased, who were well thought of and liked by the people here. It was rather a disappointment when the verdict was read, as everyone was under the impression that the mystery had been cleaned up. It is hoped, however, that the police may still be able to get the right man.

Bull River matrimony … Bull River is an excellent place for young ladies bent on matrimony. It is rumored, and then some, that one of the Cranbrook ladies managed to land one of our most respected citizens. It is expected Miss Sawyer and Charlie Language will be married on November 11th. We all knew Charlie would make a break someday that would get him in trouble, but we had no idea it would be anything as serious as this. However, we wish the happy couple the greatest success in their new undertaking.

Elko news … Two new settlers moved into the Roosville valley last week. T. Letcher of Fernie has bought eighty acres at the north end of the valley and is down with several carpenters building a residence. C. Ferguson, of Fernie, bought the Van Wagoner place and will occupy some of the buildings on the Broley orchard tracts until he erects buildings of his own.

Second contingent reaches Victoria … Victoria, B. C., Nov. 3. Kootenay and Boundary’s contribution to Canada’s second contingent for the front arrived here today two hundred and fifty strong and immediately proceeded to camp. The men were enthusiastically welcomed by the citizens. They will be provided with a kit at the earliest possible moment and will be merged with the five hundred men from the local regiments and a further two hundred and fifty expected from other points in the province, all together composing the battalion of 1,000 who will occupy the concentration camp here. The Cranbrook officers and men of the 107th regiment express their warmest thanks to residents of Cranbrook and Nelson for the hearty sendoff awarded them on leaving for Victoria.

Lecture in Presbyterian church … A fair crowd appeared at Knox Presbyterian Church on Monday evening last, when Rev. J. A. Clark. B.A., of Calgary, Alta., lectured on “The Marvelous Story of Joan of Arc”.

The story is familiar to most everyone in the city, and is the prettiest story ever told. Joan of Arc was the most wonderful girl that ever lived.

The speaker said that her life was an inspiration to present day people. In her early youth she had visions and heard voices and became convinced that she was ordained of God to save France. So complete was her devotion and so deeply convinced was she of her mission that only a young slip of a girl she was able to lead the French army to victory.

The deeds of no other woman, or man either, have equaled Joan of Arc. She was a most remarkable girl in a most remarkable period of time.

Mr. Clark’s lecture occupied all hour. The choir rendered an anthem. Master Vincent Fink favored with a violin solo and the program closed with a trio by Mesdamcs Paterson, Nisbet and Quain.

“The Minister’s Bride” to be presented here … Cranbrook citizens will have the pleasure of seeing “The Minister’s Bride,” a four act comedy which will be put on by the Ladies Aid Society of Knox Presbyterian church on the evening of Monday, November 16th. The Auditorium Theatre has been engaged for that evening and preparations are well under way for the local production.

The play, a four act comedy, dealing with the life of a country parson and his bride, promised to be most interesting and well worthy of the patronage of the Cranbrook public.

The programme is not as yet, completed, full particulars being announced next week. However, musical numbers by the best local talent will be rendered during the evening. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Belgian relief fund.

A more worthy cause has never been in evidence in Cranbrook. Goods for the Belgian people will be purchased from Cranbrook merchants and will be packed and forwarded to Belgium. This should meet with the approval of every citizen of the town and should be the means of a bumper house to greet “The Minister’s Bride”.

Invermere news … Ten recruits left the district on Sunday last to join a regiment in training at the city of Victoria, B.C., which will eventually become part of the second Canadian contingent. Amongst the better known of the number was Mr. P. James B. Hankey, of this place and Messrs. Godfrey Vigne and Horace Jones, of Athalmer. The sum of $28 has been subscribed to the Patriotic Fund by the District Farmers’ Institute.

Basket ball match in Young Men’s Club … A thrilling basketball game was played in the Young Men’s Club last Monday evening, when the Bankers and High School teams of the basketball league struggled for supremacy. The victory finally going to the high school.

A mistake was made in the record of time in the first half, the teams playing for three-quarters of an hour instead of twenty minutes, the timekeeper when appointed did not realize that he was the official timekeeper, consequently did not call time. The referee, Rev. W. E. Dunham, finally sending the teams off the floor. This error was apparently the undoing of the Bankers, for while they played a brilliant game during the first half, they were undoubtedly stale when they came on in the second period.

The game for the first half was very even, the score at half time being 30 to 24 points in favor of the high school, whereas the final tally was 51 to 29 points in favor of the high school.

The High School team while not all members of the high school by any means, in the forward line is composed of three very fast and brilliant young players. W. Dallas at center played a strong “heady” game from start to finish; Carl Gill as left forward was very fast but wasted no strength, he played for his team: but in Arthur Crowe was seen the star of the entire game, he played right forward, easily eluding his guards and scored frequently, no less than thirty-one of the total fifty-one points made by the high school were due to his prowess.

There was a good crowd for the opening game, and they sure got their money’s worth.

Hallowe’en … Last Saturday evening was Hallowe’en and a large number of Cranbrook young people celebrated the occasion. There was considerable mirth and frolic and a few depredations of the more harmful character. Nothing very serious was reported, as the police managed to hold the more strenuous youths in check.

Moyie improvements … Mr. Fitch has been having some improvements made here to his residence. This week an expert plumber from Calgary came here to put in the bathroom fixtures, and this residence is now one of the most up-to-date homes in the place.