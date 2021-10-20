It happened this week in 1914

Oct. 17-23: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Hard times dance … Now that we are having hard times everyone should patronize the “Hard Times” dance. Little, if any, clothes are required, and the more dissolute the more likely they are to gain a prize. It is a well-known fact that people are known by their companions, but this is the exception that proves the existence of a rule, and one’s companions in this coming dance may be just as distinguished ethically as their clothes are demoralized actually, so the only thing to be done is to accept the gifts the god’s give and enjoy what is sure to be there, good music, a good floor and good partners; what more can anyone want?

Elko news … The reason these notes did not appear last week was, the regular editor was down in the Roosville and Tobacco Plains buying Irish Apples and vegetables for the Fernie millionaires and other wild animals. The party responsible for the changing of Gateway, B.C. to Newgate, B.C., should be sent to the original Newgate for the rest of their natural life.

Baynes Lake rancher … At the regular sitting of the county court here in the case of W. A. Barter and D. W. Hart vs. David McIntyre of Baynes Lake, the jury rendered a verdict in the form of answers to some twenty questions agreed upon by Judge Thompson and the counsel for both sides, which was entirely in favor of the defendant.

The defendant had bought some land from the plaintiffs, agreeing to pay a certain sum in cash and five annual instalments, for which promissory notes were given.

The plaintiffs brought suit upon the default of the second payment, the defense being that the land had been misrepresented.

Belgium relief … For two weeks from the 21st between the hours of four and five there will be a box located at the old C.C.S. store, Armstrong Avenue, for the reception of contributions of clothing, etc., in relief of the Belgian refugees. This is essentially YOUR patriotic duty, when we consider the awful suffering of the people of that little country and the sacrifice they have made which in the end may mean so much to our own country — Canada.

Behind in payments … Quite a number of subscribers are behind with their renewal subscriptions. We urgently need the money at this time of stringency, and as the individual amount is small, it should cause little trouble to those in arrears to pay the printer and make themselves solid with the editor for a first-class obituary notice — in case the Germans get you.

Orders given out for second contingent … Orders received at Regina from Ottawa regarding the mobilization of the reinforcing contingent from Canada give details as follows regarding the quota required from the 95th regiment.

In all 252 men arc called for. The local militia regiment being of similar organization, viz., eight companies to the 95th, it is reasonable to suppose that they will be asked to furnish the same number, averaging just over 30 men per company or 61 men from the two Cranbrook companies. The orders further state that the men will be equipped and prepared locally, but whether with their own companies or at the headquarters of the regiment at Fernie or of the District at Victoria is not made clear.

Moyie news … That hard times does not affect the residents of Moyie, may be seen by the fact that two of our citizens, Messrs. Bates and Nutt have recently invested in pianos for their homes. This shows confidence in the place and may be taken as a good omen.

Good fishing … Munroe Bay is a favorite spot for fishing these days; and many of our residents have made some good catches of late. One lucky fisherman landed 60 in a few hours one morning.

Fake news … If the big Daily newspapers would cut out nine tenths of the fake war news, and give the cost of such rubbish to the Fernie and Elko Canadian Patriotic Fund, it would be far better than having the European Monarchs in seventeen different places at the same time, which brings to our mind when re-read this version of the famous nursery rhyme, Emperor Kaiser, King and Czar, how we wonder where we are.

Moyie thievery … There has been a lot of petty thieving going on here of late and the police have now taken the matter up so it is hoped the thieves will soon be tracked down.

Some time ago, a small house situated near the Moyie Hotel, was broken into and some of the trunks stolen. This little house had been used as room for trunks.

Then another of the small houses situated near the school house belonging to Mr. Bottomly was broken into and two beds, a carpet, and a cooking stove were bodily carried off.

This is getting to be a serious matter and those destroying other peoples’ property in this way should be caught and severely punished.

Fort Steele news … One of Emperor Williams’ sausage manufacturers was up for trial here Monday, for creating a disturbance at Wasa, he was sent to Nelson for a period and will afterwards be sent to the detention home until after the war.

Lost some goats … Arthur Nicol left on Tuesday for New York. Arthur has a few mountain goats he is taking to the Zoological Gardens by request, it is to be regretted that after all his trouble and labor he had the misfortune to lose three out of a bunch of six.

The loon … A beautiful specimen of the loon was seen swimming on the Kootenay on Monday. It took several of the crack shots no less than thirty shells to hit it, and then some crazy fool swam the river to get it.

Football … Some excellent football was witnessed last Saturday afternoon when a Soccer Football match was played between teams representing the Y.M.C.A. and the East Kootenay Light Infantry.

Considering that the majority of the players were in want of training, that the ground was in a somewhat patchy state and that a high wind prevailed, the football was of a high class, and the spectators were treated to an enjoyable afternoon’s display

The match ended in a win for the Y.M.C.A. by the odd goal in three, and the result on the whole is a fair index of the play. Neither of the teams’ forward contingents apparently had on their shooting boots.

The goals for the Y.M. were scored by Fairbairn and Richards, the latter from an excellent centre by Welsh, the Y.M.’s crack right winger.

The Volunteer’s goal was from a melee in front of their opponent’s goal.

The backs and the halves worked hard, the pick of them perhaps being Rumsey.

A return match will be played on the ground behind the Government building on Saturday afternoon next 24th inst., starting at 2.30 p.m. Soccer, enthusiasts can be assured of a full afternoon’s enjoyment.

Leaving for England … Mr. and Mrs. Newton left Elko via the All Red Route, Saturday for Newton Abbey, south of England. Mr. Newton is head gardener for Colonel Pyne of the Waldo orchards, and also was overseer of the B.C. Government Experimental Fruit tracts. Several driving parties accompanied them from Waldo to Elko to wish them Bon Voyage and a safe return. It’s quite possible that the Newton’s will return in the spring with a lot of new settlers for the Roosville valley.

Editorial notes … The coalition of the Herald and Prospector has been arranged for purely economic reasons. Politics has no place in the scheme, the intentions of the management being that an attempt be made to raise the status of the paper above party politics.

If this policy is approved by the people a paper of ABSOLUTE INDEPENDENCE will be maintained; but this depends entirely upon the financial support accorded by the people.

Owing to the extraordinary depression in business the financial affairs of both papers have recently been unsatisfactory, and it was decided by the proprietors of both papers to close the Prospector and to operate the Herald under the title of the “Cranbrook Herald and Prospector”.

An agreeable arrangement was made with Mr. Thompson to retain his position as managing editor and the workmen to receive remuneration on the co-operative plan with an additional bonus if a profit was made by the business.

For reasons unknown, Mr. Thompson on Wednesday morning locked up the Herald office and took the keys to the proprietress — hence the reason for the delay in getting out the paper and the job printing work for which customers were waiting.

The co-operative plan suggested to the workmen was as follows: Union scale of wages to prevail, payment to be made per collections received after fixed charges are met, in the event of there not being sufficient money to cover the wages in full the balance to be made immediately same is collected, in addition to this a five per cent, bonus of all the profits will be given to them and credited and paid as soon as the collections warrant.

It was felt that owing to there being quite a large amount of printing to be done in the city, and that, at his time of money stringency, collections are very hard to make, and this plan was suggested for the benefit of all concerned.

Sacred concert given in Methodist church … The cantata “The Good Shepherd” by T. McPattison, was given in the Methodist church last Wednesday evening by the choir and orchestra under the baton of Mr. Charles F. Nidd.

The Church was filled to its utmost capacity by a very appreciative audience, shown by the marked attention given each number in its order.

The choir numbered twenty-two voices and was made up as follows: eight sopranos, four contraltos, four tenors, and six bassos, and was remarkably well balanced.

The orchestra numbered eleven pieces, blending beautifully as an orchestra, while the accompaniment to the chorus and solo work was satisfactory to a very marked degree of sympathetic efficiency.

The fine and closely written harmonies in the chorus work, though not of an elaborate nature were sufficient to call forth the best efforts of all performers, and, as indicated by the rapt attention of the audience, the old time true love of four part composition.

Mr. Nidd had complete control of every feature of the program, and the excellent training manifest in both choir and orchestra, showed the painstaking care with which the entire cantata had been characteristically prepared.

While it would be invidious to make comparisons of the soloists it is only fair to say that each one rose to the occasion and acquitted himself or herself well.

It was also noteworthy see that the solo work was well carried through by the members of the choir itself, no recourse to outside talent being necessary.

It is some years since anything in the nature of a sacred concert has been given in Cranbrook and it is to be hoped that in the near future that local music lovers may have another opportunity of another treat such as this.

The choir and orchestra were very kindly entertained by Mr. and Mrs. G. Patmore at their home on Fenwick Avenue after the performance.

Public meeting of Sunshine Society … The second public meeting of the Sunshine Society was held Monday, October 19, in the Presbyterian Sunday School room.

The conveners of the various committees gave complete reports of all work done by them since the Society organized a month ago.

The investigating committee reported having investigated and reported 19 families in need of food and clothing.

The relief committee reported as having assisted the families investigated as near as it was possible to do so.

The donations given by the school children as a thanksgiving offering were arranged in boxes and distributed to the different families on our list on Thanksgiving Day.

The store committee reported having received 213 articles of women’s wear and given to the relief committee 44; 178 articles of men’s wear and given out 20; children’s wear 237 pieces and given out 23.

The sick committee reported having looked after several people reported sick and assisted them as much as they could. The treasurer reported having on hand $175.85.

The society is now thoroughly organized and in good working order, and we feel that we can assist all the real needy of Cranbrook this winter but we sincerely hope that now the water works has employed so many men we will not have much to do. Mrs. A. A. Johnson, Sec.

Society Girl Mine … That the owners of the Society Girl Mine near here have not lost faith in the mine, it being able to produce ore is shown by the fact that a gang of men is at present at work in the tunnel and are following a lead, which they hope will result in the striking ore in paying quantities.

Correction … In last week’s issue of the Prospector we quoted Frank Provenzano as having said: “I would like to make a bet that I could pick 10 Italians who would do as much work as 15 white men”. This should have read “I would like to make a bet that I could pick 10 Italians who would do as much as 15 Englishmen now at work on the streets”. An Italian is as much as a white man as an Englishman and we beg leave to make the correction.

Joke … The hotel patron had waited fully an hour for a very slow waiter to serve two courses. “Now, my man”, he said to the waiter, “can you bring me some tomato salad?” “Yes, sir,” said the waiter. “And”, continued the customer, “while you’re away; you might send me a picture postcard every now and then”.