It happened this week in 1914

September 19 -25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Thrown off his rig … W. J. Selby had a runaway on Cranbrook Street Tuesday noon which was caused by a pair of dogs fighting, scaring the rig. Furniture was strewn for some distance along the street. Mr. Selby was thrown off the rig under a bed spring but emerged unhurt.

Personal encounter … James Stewart is in St. Eugene hospital and Fred Dubois is in jail on a charge of assault as the result of a personal encounter, which occurred in the red light district on Wednesday evening. The injured man has a broken nose and was severely beaten but is rapidly recovering.

Thief at Waldo … A robbery was committed at Waldo station on Saturday last. The agent, Mr. Desmond, allowed a man, who was until lately station agent at the main line end of the Waldo branch, to sleep in the waiting room. He took the opportunity to steal three express orders valued at $150.00. The man, named Moore, was arrested at Kingsgate. Mr. Desmond had fed him and loaned him money. Such is gratitude.

Sad accident … An unfortunate accident befell a young married man who was employed on the construction train near Wasa. While the train was in progress, he had the misfortune to fall between the cars and was run over and he died immediately. An inquest was held here Sunday morning by Coroner Mallandaine, who motored over from Cranbrook.

Breaking jail … Corporal Nelson, of The Royal Northwest Mounted Police of Edmonson, arrived in the city last Sunday to take in charge Mall Chong, a Chinaman, who was wanted in that city for breaking jail and who was apprehended by the city police force.

Arrested … Pat Moore, formerly telegraph operator at Caithness, was arrested in this city last Saturday on a charge of having stolen six express money order blanks from the station at Waldo. One order had been filled out for $50.00 and the signature of the agent forged and the order cashed. Constable Arthur Gorman, of Elko, arrived on Sunday and took the prisoner in charge.

Water system … Hotson, Leder & Goode will start the work on the city water system next Monday morning. All of the exposed pipe will be lowered, the new steel pipe being laid wherever necessary to open the old mains. A force of thirty or forty men will be started at once. The pipe on Edward Street will be re-laid for the full length of the street and the streets leading into it for at least one or two blocks.

Regimental dance … C. and D. companies of the East Kootenay Light Infantry are announcing their first regimental dance, which is to take place at the Auditorium Cranbrook, on Tuesday, September 29th, 1914. These two companies are now drilling in the city and expect to be called with the second Canadian contingent. The Cranbrook orchestra has been engaged for the occasion and the following ladies are acting as patronesses for the event: Mrs. C. H. Pollen, Mrs. G. H. Thompson, Mrs. A. L. McDermot, Mrs. G. P. Tisdale, Mrs. J. M. Christie, Mrs. H. A. McKowan, and Mrs. Walter Halsall. Dancing will be from nine till two.

Potatoes stolen … Joe Kay, a Chinese farmer south of the city on the Horie land, reported to the police this week that some thief had driven to his place during the night and loaded up about a dozen sacks of potatoes which they successfully made away with.

Mix up … Frank A. Clark, who was a member of the first Cranbrook contingent to go to the front, arrived in the city yesterday from Valcartier, there having been a mix-up in his papers and he was forced to return here in order to have them fixed up. He expects everything will be in shape for his return about the end of the week.

Mr. Clark joined the Strathcona Horse and passed all examinations when the mix-up in his original papers was discovered. The trouble arising over two Clarks being in the Cranbrook-Fernie contingent. The Fernie man passed on the Cranbrook boy’s papers, but the latter did not answer to the description of the remaining papers and he was rejected.

He reports conditions at the camp better now than at first. Some of the Cranbrook boys joined the Highlanders, some the Strathcona Horse and some the Quebec Rifles.

The best yet … Yesterday was Rally Day for all the babies who are members of Knox Church Cradle Roll, and more than a hundred mothers and their little ones spent a happy afternoon amid the glorious sunshine on Mrs. Tisdale’s lawn. Miss Sutherland was assisted by young ladies of her Bible class and others who tried in every way to make it a day not soon to be forgotten. Messrs. Beattie, and Fink, and Mrs. A. Bowness and Mrs. J. P. Smith delighted everyone by the generous use of their autos.

Baynes & Waldo boys … Letters from Valcartier report the Baynes and Waldo all well. They have got their full marching kit and expect to leave any day, though the time of departure and destination are kept dark. They have all been inoculated for typhoid. One boy says: “You would not know the Fernie boys now. They look like real soldiers”. Well, that’s what we want them to be and good ones.

Lacrosse … At the Spokane Interstate fair last week Cranbrook defeated Nelson in lacrosse two games out of three. This is the second series of games played this year between these two teams and in both series the team representing Cranbrook has been victorious.

At the Chahko Mika held in Nelson in July, playing a series of two games for a trophy, majority of goals to count, the Cranbrook team won out by one goal. (The trophy has not yet arrived here).

The Spokane games were exhibitions only and were intended to introduce the game on that side of the line. Cranbrook won two games of the three played. While the competing teams were advertised as Cranbrook and Nelson, in reality the players comprising those teams were representatives of East and West Kootenay respectively.

Although Cranbrook gets the honor of the victory over Nelson we must give due credit to those players from Fernie— Black, Burland, Collins, Clode and Wallace, who helped so materially in making that victory possible. The Fernie players, with the exception of Wallace, also formed a part of the Cranbrook Chahko Mika team and by their strong, brilliant playing, helped very greatly in defeating the Nelson team in the contest at the latter’s home town.

School gardens needed … J. W. Gibson, of Victoria, director of elementary agricultural education in the schools for the department of education, accompanied by Inspector Bruce, of Nelson, visited this city last Monday.

Mr. Gibson addressed a meeting of the school board and the principals of the school on Monday morning at 10.30 at the city hall on the subject of the introduction of Nature Study and School Gardens into the school work. He first pointed out the need of skilled agriculturists in this province, which was importing annually millions of dollars’ worth of foodstuffs which should be raised in the province.

During the present world’s crisis, affirmed the speaker, the agriculturist will bear the upheaval better than the average business man. It is in such times as these that the necessity of having the backbone of the country made up of prosperous agriculturists becomes apparent and the best way in which to secure these was to interest the youths.

Potato competition … In the field crop competitions instituted by the province of British Columbia through the Department of Agriculture the prizes have been awarded in the Cranbrook district as follows: First prize, $25, Frank Lye, St. Mary’s Prairie; second prize, $20.00, Norman McClure, St. Mary’s Prairie; third prize, $15, L. J. Taylor, St. Mary’s Prairie; fourth prize, $10, Harry Stevens, St. Mary’s Prairie; fifth prize, $5.00, K. W. Green, Cranbrook.

Cranbrook boys divided … Editor Herald: Sir: The following is a list of the Cranbrook boys who are attached to D company. 12th Battalion, 2nd Brigade: Srgt. J. Milne; Srgt. Chambers; Srgt. Underhill; Srgt. Braik; Corpl. Kettringham; Pvte. Blayney, Clifford. Flewelling, Gammon, Malcolm, Montgomery, McAuley, Passmore, Soane, Stewart, Thompson, Woodward. We also have with its thirty-four of the Fernie boys.

The remainder of our company are scattered through so many different, regiments it is almost impossible for me to get a complete list of them. Dr. J. H. M. Bell is with the medical corps. We are all well and enjoying the trip so far very much. James Milne. Valcartier Camp, Sept. 18th. 1914.

Two companies militia formed … Lieut.-Col. Mackay and Capt. Moffatt; of Fernie, visited the city last Sunday and held a meeting with the militia authorities and made the preliminary arrangements for the organization of two companies of militia here to form part of the East Kootenay Regiment Light Infantry.

Mr. V. Hyde Baker donated the grounds for an armory. Mr. C. Hungerford Pollen was named as major and G. P. Tisdale and R. D. Davies were chosen captains of the companies.

At an enthusiastic meeting held at the city hall on Monday evening the companies were formed and will be known as C. and D. companies. Each company will consist of fifty men and officers.

Sixty-four men have already been sworn in.

The company officers were chosen as follows: For C. Company, Captain R. D. Davis; lieutenants, W. Halsall and H. H. Bourne. For D. Company, captain, G. P. Tisdale; lieutenants, W. Harris and Horace Venus; regimental quartermaster, Allan Marchant.

Six additional companies are to be made up in Fernie, Waldo, Elko and Creston. The men are sworn in for three years. The regiment will be under the command of Lieut.-Col. Mackay, of Fernie.

Pioneer farmer passes away … The death of Mr. William French of Wolf Creek took place on September 18th. After about ten days illness he gradually sank, and though every possible care was taken of him, there was little chance of recovery.

Born in Sussex, England, Mr. French came to Canada in 1881 and farmed for three years near Turtle Mountains, Manitoba.

In 1881 he came west and took up his residence in East Kootenay, at the Upper Columbia lakes, where he lived for two years.

In the spring of 1886 he became manager for Colonel Baker at the Cranbrook Ranche, which position he occupied with temporary intermissions until 1894.

In 1901 he took over the Wolf Creek Ranche and has lived there ever since up to the time of his death.

Since his advent to East Kootenay he has seen many changes, and on the occasion of his few visits to Cranbrook has taken great interest in noting the growth or the city buildings over the land on which years ago he was farming.

His friends were many — and many will be the travelers on the Windermere road who will miss calling in to have a chat with him. The funeral was largely attended and the body was interred in the Cranbrook cemetery on Monday afternoon.

The pall bearers were W. Carlin, A. Doyle, N. Hanson, T. T. McVittie, P. Woods and Geo. Hoggarth. Rev. K. P. Flewelling conducted the services and Undertaker Beatty had charge of the funeral arrangements.

Death of Mrs Joseph Brault … Mrs. Emella Brault, beloved wife of Joseph Brault, died at their home in this city last Tuesday night. September 22nd, 1914. Mrs. Brault had been in very bad health for the past four years; being confined to her bed for the greater part of that time.

Deceased was born at Les Sumption. Quebec, and was 48 years of age. She was married to Joseph Brault in Winnipeg in 1892, and they came to Cranbrook in the spring of 1898. Mr. Brault opened the Canadian hotel, which has been one of the leading hotels or the city.

Three children were born to them and are left to mourn her loss. They are: Magloire, Annette and Wilfrid, all residing in Cranbrook. A sister, Mrs. Ritchot, has been with the family for the past four years and assisted in taking care of the invalid. Another sister, Miss Turgeon, and four brothers, Joe Turgeon, J. L. Turgeon, Z.; Turgeon. and M. Turgeon are all residents of Montreal.

Requiem mass will be held in St. Mary’s church tomorrow (Friday) morning at 9.30 a.m. Undertaker Macpherson has charge of the funeral arrangements.

Ladies Club organized … A meeting of a number of the ladies of the city was held last evening at the home of Mrs. J. H. King, the object being to organize a club for the purpose of making bed socks, wristlets, handkerchiefs, etc., for the men at the front.

Miss M. E. Patterson was elected president and Miss Delphine Drummond secretary-treasurer of the club.

Dr. J. H. King requested that the meeting be called and the club is to work in connection with the St. John’s Ambulance Corps, of which Dr. King is a member.

At the dance to be held in the Auditorium on Tuesday evening, September the 29th, in aid of the East Kootenay Light Infantry, C. and D. companies, of Cranbrook, the club will serve supper from the hours of 10 to 2, the proceeds of same to be used in connection with the work of the club.

It is understood that the proceeds of the dance are for the purpose of defraying expenses in connection with the East Kootenay Light Infantry, C. and D. Companies, of Cranbrook.

Fair grounds potato competition … Keen interest in Boys and Girls Competition at Fair Grounds on Saturday hast Saturday afternoon.

The boys’ and girls’ chicken and potato show was held at the fair grounds and there was a large number of young folks present with most of them having a keen interest in the judging.

There were about thirty friends of the youngsters in attendance. the chicken competition was especially interesting.

The potatoes were grown under a handicap, the year being an unusually dry one and the boys were on new ground.

The showing made therefore was good and the prize winners really had some very good specimens on exhibition.

The prizes were won as follows: Hugh McDonald, first; Harry Doris, second; Alex. Mennie, third; Orville Thompson, fourth.

In the chicken competition there wore both boys and girls competing and considering that this was their first year to undertake chicken raising the result was very good indeed.

Otto Gill carried off first prize with Patridge Wyandottes, exhibiting a number of large, healthy and vigorous birds. Charles Chapman won second with some fine Rhode Island Reds and A. R. Webb took third with Buff Orpingtons, John Noble fourth with Barred Rocks and Milo Drummond fifth with White Leghorns.

The prize winners in the potato competition will send 20 lbs. each this week to Victoria to compete at the provincial exhibition.