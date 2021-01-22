It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 17-23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Jan. 17-23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Amputations … Dr. F. W. Green, on Tuesday, operated on J. Riley at the St. Eugene hospital, amputating both legs below the knees.

This unfortunate man was picked up recently near Canal Flats, where he had been wandering for five days and nights; lost in the woods. Both feet were frozen and he was brought to this city and the doctors have since been endeavoring to save his limbs but amputation was finally found necessary.

Mr. Riley is an Irishman and has a wife and three children in Newfoundland. He is a shoemaker by trade and if he could secure funds to provide himself with artificial legs, would be able to make a living for himself.

His case has appealed strongly to the charitable nature of a number of people in the city and a subscription is being opened by the Herald in an effort to raise enough money to furnish two artificial legs.

Anyone desiring to contribute to this case, which appears to us as being the most worthy that has come to our attention in many months, may make their wishes known to the Herald.

The two artificial limbs will cost about $200 and this appeal should be all that is necessary to raise that amount.

The fund has been started as follows: The Herald: $5.00. E. L. Staples: $5.00. A Friend: $5.00. We shall hope to announce next week that the necessary amount has been subscribed.

Anti mosquito … At Wasa, on December 21st, 1913, a meeting of the property holders and others was held to discuss ways and means by which we might combat the mosquito pest, which renders this valley at times unfit for habitation by either man or beast during the summer months of such years that the Kootenay river overflows its banks and leaves the sloughs and low places full of stagnant water.

An Anti-mosquito League was formed, officers and executive elected, and a movement launched that will, if taken up energetically by the various interests and communities affected throughout the East Kootenay, undoubtedly accomplish its object and make this district at all times a paradise for tourists and hunters, a profitable agricultural and stock-raising district and a most desirable place in which to live.

At the meeting it was suggested and agreed that: Drainage measures on a large scale are not feasible at the outset. The treatment of stagnant water surfaces with a low grade kerosene seems to be the most promising solution reasonably within our reach.

Comparatively small quantities of oil thoroughly distributed and applied at intervals of two or three weeks are efficient.

Hoodoo dance … Invitations are being issued by the Bachelor Girls of the city for a “Hoodoo” dance, to be given at the Auditorium, on Friday, February 13.

Salvation Army … Captain Carruthers, of the local Salvation Army corps, has received instructions to remain in Cranbrook for the present.

Return boiler … The parties who stole a copper wash boiler from a house on Burwell Ave., will save themselves serious trouble by returning it. The parties who took the boiler are known.

Novel reception … Mrs. A. J. Balment and Mrs. Fred Small were hostesses at a reception given at the residence of Mrs. Balment, on Wednesday afternoon. About thirty ladies were in attendance.

The unique feature of the affair was that each lady was to attend dressed to represent a book. A guessing contest resulted from this novel idea.

Mrs. R. E. Beattie won first prize in the book contest.

The reception was given in honor of Mrs. Fred Brown, of Red Deer, Alta., who is visiting in the city.

Fort Steele man sees golden fortunes … “From $2 to $75 to the pan is being taken out on a number of placer claims located on Findlay Creek in the Kootenay valley, some distance north of Fort Steele, and when second bed-rock is reached, and it may be reached any moment, there are undreamed of possibilities for that country. If the second bedrock gives as much as the first, there will another Klondike rush in there,” declared Mr. Robert Barber, mining expert, who has just come from that country, says the Vancouver World. He has followed the lure of gold both in North and South America, for many, years.

He is staying at the Hotel Vancouver while here, but leaves shortly for the interior.

Mr. Barber explained that a number of old time Klondykers had located claims on this creek and that a number of men were working on this particular claim running a shaft to what is believed to be a second bedrock.

The creek is the scene of old diggings and that country thereabout has yielded somewhere in the neighborhood of $78,000,000, according to Mr. Barber, in the early rush following the Fraser River rush and in one of the more recent rushes which took place just prior to the big gold rush to the Klondike in ’98.

Hockey … A large attendance of Hockey Enthusiasts met at the Cranbrook Hotel parlors last Monday evening, January 18th, 1914, for the purpose of organizing a hockey club for this winter.

Mr. Moffatt was elected to the chair for the evening.

It was first moved by Mr. Moffatt and seconded by E. Sims, that a Hockey Club be formed and named the Cranbrook Hockey Club.

The next business of the meeting was to elect officers, which resulted in the following nominations: Hon. Presidents: R. E. Beattie, E. H. McPhee and A. L. McDermot. Hon. Vice-Presidents: A. C. Bowness. Richard Griffith Watson Hall, N. Hanson W. H. McFarlane, M. Saunders, O. P. Stevenson, W. Stewart, W. H. Wilson.

It was then moved by C. Steves and seconded by W. John, that a membership tickets to the club be sold for $3.00 for the purpose of helping to maintain the expenses of the club.

It was moved by Mr. McNabb and seconded by H.. Mcllwaine, that the president make arrangements for a match between Fernie and Cranbrook next Friday, January 23.

Mr. Moffatt then took the opportunity of thanking the team for the splendid game they put up against Fernie Champions last Friday and he thought that with the practice the boys will have before Friday and as the team will be strengthened, that they would win the next game.

It was then moved by H. Bathie, and seconded by H. J. Scott, that the meeting be adjourned.

Masquerade … There was a good attendance at the ice carnival at the Arena Rink last Tuesday night, and the costumes were of a much better character than at previous masquerades.

Miss R. Staunton and Miss M. Hickenbotham, as two Japanese ladies, were easily the best characters on the ice, and Miss Staunton was awarded the prize for the best lady’s costume.

Clifford McNabb, as a Roman Gladiator, won first prize for the best gentleman’s costume.

The girl’s award was carried off by Miss Doris Wallinger as “Grandma,” and Walter Laurie, as a “Scotch Boy,” won the boy’s prize.

The best comic costume was credited to Wesley Austin in a very good clown’s make-up.

Other good costumes were worn by Miss Florence Erickson and, Miss Bessie Pye as “Pierrots”, Ruben Webb, “Scotchman”, Miss Della Drummond, Miss Whitehead and Miss Elsie Van Slyke as “Three Old Maids looking for Husbands,” Miss Collins as, a “Spanish Dancer,” Miss Mable Cameron and Miss Orma McNabb as “Fairies.”

Store move … W. B. McFarlane is preparing to start moving the stock of Cranbrook Co-Operative Stores into his recently purchased property on Norbury Avenue, which was formerly the home of the East Kootenay Mercantile Co. A force of men is busy this week on the interior of the new location.

The large warehouse at the rear has been ceiled, all the wall lights removed and sky lights installed, and painters are rapidly transforming the entire interior.

The carpenters have also erected a balcony which will provide additional floor space in the already large building. The partitions between the front store building and the rear have been removed and the entire floor put into one large show room.

At the rear a room has been provided which will be utilized as a workshop and another room will be devoted especially to the showing of house furnishing goods.

The upstairs will be turned over to the linoleum and carpet departments and special equipment is being installed for showing these goods to advantage.

Built in show windows have been erected and a plate glass front will be placed in the near future. Equipment for taking goods over the top of the building into the second floor is another improvement to be inaugurated.

Work on the removal of the furniture will start the first of next week, providing the carpenters and painters have completed their labors by that time.

Mr. McFarlane hopes to have everything installed and ready for business at his new place by February 1st.

Presently not known …It is not known who will succeed the C.C.S. as tenant of the property on the corner of Baker Street and Armstrong Avenue. This store has occupied the premises for a long number of years, in fact, so long that it has become one of the oldest landmarks in the city and was until now one of the few stores in the city that had not changed locations in the last few years. All the stock and furniture in the present building, as well as the one next to Patmore Bros., will be transferred to the new McFarlane store.

School trustee election … Four hundred and eleven votes were cast in the election for school trustees last Thursday Messrs. W. H. Wilson and, Maurice Quain being elected as members with a substantial majority. The following was the official returns of the election: W. H. Wilson, 208; Maurice Quain, 193; E. H. HcPhee, 163; A. A. MacKinnon, 146; J. R. McNabb, 36; T. J. Doris, 23.

Baptist sleighing … On Tuesday evening the Fellowship Class of the Baptist church comprising about forty young people, enjoyed a very jolly sleigh riding party to Fort Steele and return. They visited the home of Mrs. J. F. Bridges, where the evening was spent with a program of games and music. Lunch was served and the party returned to the city arriving at 3 a.m.

One four-horse load and one single sleigh team conveyed the crowd and they report fine sleighing.

The only unusual incident of the drive was when Ralph Palmer fell out the back seat, which was caused by the inattention of the young ladies in not holding him in.

Conservatives elect officers at Wardner … The annual meeting of the Wardner Conservative Association was held in the Foresters’ Hall on Friday evening, January 16th, with a good attendance.

Several new members were enrolled and the following were elected to the various offices for the year: Honory Presidents: Hon. K. L. Borden, Sir Richard McBride, Thomas Raven, M.P.P. President: Peter Lund; Vice President, Otto Winner, Secretary, Fred W. Burgess; Members of Executive Committee, Brock E. Markle and William Schad.

The meeting was a very enthusiastic one throughout and several interesting discussions arose in connection with important issues affecting conditions in the district at the present time.

Regular monthly meetings will be held throughout the year and it is expected that many additional names will be added to the already long list of members.

The prospects for a successful year for the association are bright indeed.