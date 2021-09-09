It happened this week in 1914

1914

Sudden death of Sheriff Morris … Sheriff F. R. Morris died very suddenly and unexpectedly in this city on last Tuesday at noon from a stroke of apoplexy. The news of his death soon spread about the city and could hardly be credited by many, as he had been in the very best of health and from all appearances was in a sound and robust condition.

He was preparing to join Mrs. Morris, who was visiting at Canal Flats at the time. He had packed his grips and had everything in readiness to leave early on Wednesday morning.

Mrs. Morris was immediately notified and returned to the city on Wednesday evening.

The body was taken to the undertaking parlors of F. M. Macpherson and the funeral services will be held on next Saturday afternoon at 2.30 p.m., conducted by Rev. E. P. Flewelling.

In chronicling the death of Sheriff Morris words fall to express the sorrow and shock with which the many friends of this esteemed citizen have received the news. He was one of the oldest pioneers of this district. He has served for many years on the provincial police force and in this public capacity met many of the residents of the whole district and no one has a more extended acquaintance than was enjoyed by Sheriff Morris.

In the seventeen years that Sheriff Morris has served the people of this district he has handled many difficult situations with the knowledge gained by wide experience and his death comes not only as a sudden and sorrowful blow to his family, but as a serious loss to his position, which will be hard to so acceptably fill.

Undertaker Macpherson announces that his parlors will be open from 11 to 12 a.m. and from 1.00 to 6.30 p.m. on Friday when visitors will be admitted to view the body, after which remains will be removed to the residence of J. G. Cummings.

Canadian force to leave secretly … Everything possible will be done by the authorities to keep the date of the departure of the Canadian expeditionary force a secret. When the troops will leave the mobilization camp is not known officially and when it is known nothing will be said.

The Canadian force will be conveyed across the Atlantic in the same manner as were the British soldiers to France.

Col. Williams, camp commandant, when asked tonight when it was likely that the division would leave for the front, stated that he had received no word. “It would be inadvisable to make any mention of the date,” he said. “Every precautionary measure will be taken in moving the men. We want no word to go across the Atlantic”.

Ever since the opening of the camp rumors have spread like wildfire about the day upon which the troops would sail. It was generally understood this would be about September 15th or a few days later, but Col. Williams put to rest any of these reports tonight.

Valcartier is about 16 miles from Quebec and instead of carrying the soldiers on special trains over the railway there is no doubt that the division will cover the distance on foot. This will be the last severe march for the men until they reach England or France.

It has also been said that the contingent would be given some training in England before joining the allies on the continent but this is only conjecture. It will be difficult to move such a large body of troops without he matter becoming public property, but it is altogether likely that the press of Canada will be requested to act as did the newspapers of England a few weeks ago, when several British army divisions were taken to France.

Cranbrook volunteer news … Mr. W. K. Worden, of this city, is in receipt of a letter from James Milne, the sergeant who was in charge of the Cranbrook contingent when they departed. He states that the boys are all well and that there is no truth in the report of a desertion of a Cranbrook volunteer.

All of the boys behaved as gentlemen on the journey and are now encamped at Valcartier. They have not all been fitted out with uniforms as yet and there is a shortage of dishes in the camp, but the officers are making every endeavor to keep up the equipment as fast as the men arrive and they expect to soon be fitted out.

He says that the Cranbrook boys are making a splendid showing and all are in fine spirits.

Slight injury … G. R. Evans and a party of lady friends drove down to Horse Shoe Lake on Labor Day, and had a pleasant picnic outing. It is to be regretted that when on the eve of coming home one of the horses made a sudden start, and got beyond control, with the result one of the ladies got slightly injured. Beyond this nothing serious occurred.

Recruiting office … The mayor’s room at the city hall has been turned over to the use of the recruiting officer and is now occupied by Geo. P. Tisdale.

Southern slough … Water in the slough south-west of town is at a low ebb. Men are busy cutting the slough grass there and a large number of stacks are to be seen. This is the first time in the history of Cranbrook that hay is being cut from the center of this slough.

Fined for fire … Herman Hefti and Peter Ward were convicted in Fort Steele on September 7th of setting out a camp fire and leaving it burning so that it spread to the surrounding timber. They received a sentence of $50.00 and costs or two months in jail and were brought in Monday to put in the time in the provincial jail in Cranbrook. The offence was committed near Wasa. The result should be considered by all campers, fishermen and hunters travelling in the woods during a dry spell, and taking the trouble to put out the camp fire is a good thing to practise at all seasons.

Closed for now … The Taylor Lumber Company ceased mill operating on August 31. Owing to the very unsatisfactory condition of the lumber market, this firm has decided to cease operating entirely, until financial conditions become more stable.

Exhibition of birds … The exhibition of chickens raised by the Cranbrook boys and girls will take place at the fair grounds on Saturday, September 19th. All birds to be in the pens before 2.00 p.m. Tickets will be sold to the public at ten cents each. This money will be used to defray expenses in both the poultry and potato competitions.

The potato boys have struck a hard proposition as on account of the frost and dry weather the crop will in most cases not pay for labor and seed.

“Never say die,” is the boys’ slogan and during the next few days they will be busy gathering such crops as there maybe. Don’t forget to buy a ticket, only ten cents.

We wish success … Success to all the men who are prospecting in the district these last few weeks. This district is being rapidly depleted of its lumber and agriculture is carried on but a comparatively small scale, and if it is possible to make some big developments in mining the city will once more come into its own and be the thriving city of a few years ago.

Disbanded band … James Austin left on Tuesday for Spokane. Mr. Austin has been the city bandmaster for the last two years, the band now being disbanded owing to the financial stringency that now exists.

Good prospects? … Messrs. Robinson and McKenzie left on Thursday on a prospecting trip to the west of Cranbrook. If the prospects come up to the present expectation of these men there will be something doing in the district before long and Cranbrook will be materially benefited thereby.

Fort Steele news … W. J. Duncan and party left Steele Saturday evening for a two days’ chicken hunt up Wild Horse. They were met Sunday morning by Ted Cretney and Chas. McGrath, and some good shooting took place. They brought home an excellent bag.

Welcome wet weather … Welcome rain the first of the week succeeded in laying the dust and cooling the weather. It has been a long, dry summer and the change to autumn will be appreciated.

New home … The new residence of R. S. Aikens on Van Horne Street is now nearing completion and will soon be ready for occupancy. The new house is a large roomy building, containing eight rooms and is equipped with every modern convenience.

Adolph Lumber Company’s plant at Baynes Lake … Fred W. Adolph, president of the Adolph Lumber Company Limited, and past president of the Mountain Lumbermen’s association, is not only a clever lumberman and keen business administrator, but also a philosopher.

Probably it is the latter trait which enables him to rise superior to present conditions in the lumber industry. Then again it may be due to his freedom from superstition. He started up his mill this spring on Friday, April 13th, and when a big casting broke in two a few days later he naturally concluded the same thing would have happened if he had waited until Saturday.

About 150 men are employed in the mills and yards. During last winter between 80 and 100 men and many teams were engaged taking out logs, the number of hands being reduced to 45 for the summer operations, the timber then cut being delivered at the mill over the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Baynes’ Lake, an enclosed body of water, will store 20,000,000 feet of lumber without necessity for booming, there being no visible intake or outlet. A big percentage of the cut is pine and the balance fir and larch. The first and smaller mill built by the company eight years ago was destroyed by fire in 1910, being replaced by the present well-equipped plant, which has a ten-hour capacity of 55,000 feet.

As in the case of many of the best mills in interior, the entire outfit of machinery was installed by the Water-Engine Works, Brantford

School opening … The Kootenay School, under the care of Mrs. Kacklyeft, opened on Tuesday morning. This is a school that has been instituted for the care of the children in the southeastern portion of Cranbrook school district and will fill a long needed want. There are about 15 children in this district that will materially benefit by the school, and it is to the credit of the school board that they are doing their best to meet the requirements of this growing district.

Public notice to the citizens of Cranbrook … I have received a telegram from Lieut.-Governor Patterson reading as follows:

Under the direction of H.R.H The Duke of Connaught, president of the Canadian Patriotic Fund, I have to request that you call leading men of your city together and form a local branch of the Provincial organization. Fund contributions should be forwarded to F. S. Barnard, Hon. Secretary-Treasurer, Victoria. The money will be deposited in a bank in the Province and steps taken to enable local branches to draw what they may require for local relief. Fund is only for relief of dependents of soldiers in service in Canada or Empire. Printed directions will be mailed you at once.

In compliance therefore with the above request, I hereby call a public meeting of the citizens for Wednesday next the 16th inst at 8.30 p.m. in the city hall for the aforesaid purpose.

Joseph Campbell, Acting Mayor. Cranbrook, B.C., Sept. 10th, 1914.

Leaving for Winnipeg … Mr. and Mrs. R. D. Cameron are leaving Cranbrook tomorrow for Winnipeg, where they will make their future home, Mr. Cameron having accepted the position of superintendent of the Industrial School for Boys in East Kildonan. Mr. Cameron has been of the local Y.M.C.A. since November, 1912, and has done good work in the interest of that institution. He has taken an active interest in various movements in church and social circles and will be missed by his many friends in the city. He will be succeeded by Mr. Thorpe.

St. Mary’s school … Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Small of Canal Flats were in the city this week accompanied by their children. They returned home on Thursday leaving their children to receive tuition at the St. Mary’s school, newly organized in the city.