It happened this week in 1914

August 29 – September 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Crowds bid goodbye to volunteers … The final send-off given the Cranbrook contingent last Friday afternoon was a fitting climax to the series of entertainments and farewells which had prevailed for the previous two weeks.

It is estimated that over 2,500 people were at the C.P.R. station to bid goodbye and God speed to the departing volunteers.

In the afternoon, just before time for the final parade, the soldiers were lined up In front of the city hall where Acting Mayor Campbell gave an address on behalf of the city and presented each man with an envelope; each envelope containing $7.50 — a division of the proceeds of a smoker and dance. The mayor stated that the city was proud of such a fine contingent and that their movements would be watched with considerable interest by the citizens, and that he hoped they would all do their duty and add to the pride with which they were speeded on their way.

In offering their services and lives for the Empire, they fulfilled the highest and noblest duty that could be asked of a subject of his majesty, the King.

Shortly after the civic ceremony, the volunteers lined up on Louis Street and headed by the Cranbrook City band marched to the Government building where they were joined by Boy Scouts and a large delegation of school children carrying a large number of flags. Several decorated automobiles also joined in the line of march which proceeded up Baker street to the station.

Flags and bunting were profusely distributed along the street, many of the business houses being a mass of red, white and blue. The station was crowded to capacity by the friends of the volunteers who were endeavoring to shake hands with all before their departure. The children sang “O Canada” and “God Save the King” accompanied by the band and after several patriotic selections by the band the train pulled out to the strains of “Annie Laurie” and a wildly cheering multitude that waved their goodbye as long as the train was in sight.

There were about 150 members of the West Kootenay contingent on the train and they were joined at Fernie by 93 more.

The East Kootenay contingent is under command of Capt. Deed, of Fernie.

The train contained eight first-class sleepers, with baggage and dining cars, and will proceed direct through to Valcartier without change.

French volunteers … Six Frenchmen left Cranbrook today on 514 for Montreal to sail immediately for France to join the army. Two of the contingent are reservists and the others are volunteers.

The men were escorted to the station by the Cranbrook volunteers, and the boy scouts, and headed by Mr. Fairbairn with the bagpipes, and were given a rousing send-off.

Those composing the contingent were Joe Nedelec. Pete Bennard, Geo. Cabellan, Louis Filloil, A. Pebet and John Baptiste Guelou.

Couldn’t find way to Germany from Nelson … A local German narrowly escaped being tarred and feathered and shown the difference between time and eternity here this week.

The man was a miner, and upon the opening of hostilities quit his job and endeavored to cross into the United States at several different points in an effort to reach the Fatherland. He was turned back at every point, and finally, discouraged, he returned to Nelson in quest of his former job.

The foreman in the mine where he was working, pulled out his watch and informed the German the time of the departure of the next boat, and told him to make himself scarce as speedily as possible.

The German was in a nasty frame of mind and commenced to harangue on the vicissitudes one was forced to undergo in Canada. He was finally reported to the police and is now under strict surveillance.

It is the general opinion that he is fortunate to be alive.

Volunteer killed … One of the first disasters to befall the Volunteers from the Kootenays for the front occurred last Friday afternoon before the train had arrived in Cranbrook bearing the West Kootenay contingent.

Before the arrival of the train the local dispatchers were notified that a man had been run over by 513, picked up and taken to Creston.

The contingent on 514 when they arrived were not aware that they were short a man, but on checking up found that William L. Reid, of Grand Forks, was missing.

It appears that Mr. Reid had fallen from the east bound train, although no one saw the occurrence, and that the westbound passenger train ran over him as he was lying on the track with his head across the rail. Instantaneous death resulted.

The deceased was well-known in this district having resided at Moyie for many years, conducting a store, and was at one time connected with the Moyie Telephone Co. He was a brother-in-law of R. Campbell, now residing at Grand Forks.

The late William L. Reid has lived in the Kootenay and Boundary 16 years and leaves three brothers and four sisters. They are Mrs. Nicholas Flood Davin, of Regina; Mrs. Clement Alexander, of Moose Jaw, Mrs. George MacAffel, of Vancouver; Mrs. R. Campbell, of Grand Forks; Ira Reid and Weldon Reid, of New Westminster, and Graham Reid, of Moose Jaw.

The body was taken to Grand Forks for burial on Monday.

Notice … In the future charges will be made at regular rates for announcements or notice of meetings, concerts, teas or other functions, which are being listed for the purpose of making money, either directly or indirectly; whether for churches, for charity, or for any other purpose. This means 2c per word for the first insertion and lc, for each subsequent insertion, with a minimum charge of 25 cents. Prospector Publishing and Herald Publishing Co.

Two-day marriage celebration … Frank Provenzano, a prominent Italian merchant of this city, and Miss Lucy Dehuca, of Fernie, were married last Saturday morning at the Roman Catholic Church, Fernie, at nine a.m., in the presence of a large number of their friends.

Mr. J. C. Crisafio, of Fernie, was best man and Mrs. Joe Aiello, of Fernie, was matron of honor. Amidst a shower of rice and well-wishes of a host of friends, the happy couple left on the west bound passenger for Cranbrook, where they will make their future home.

The bride is the daughter of Joe Dehuca, superintendent of the city water works department, Fernie, and has resided in that city for the past several years.

On their arrival in Cranbrook on Saturday, a two day’s celebration began among the Italian residents of the city. Large quantities of champagne were opened and the groom lavishly entertained at his store in the east end of the city.

Preliminary hearing … Preliminary hearing of Knatsu Murata, the Japanese arrested in connection with the murder of Sasamoto, the Japanese farmer on the night of August 3rd, was given before Magistrate Arnold on Monday and the accused was bound over for trial at the next Assizes at Fernie.

The evidence introduced at the preliminary hearing was given by Mrs. Sasamoto, Constables Morris and Welsby, and Chief of Police Adams, and two Japanese, Kenny and Masato.

The story which endeavors to link up Murato with the crime is purely circumstantial.

South Ward school … The enrollment in the South Ward Public school shows 39 pupils with Miss Woodward and 47 with Mrs. DEAN.

More volunteers … Several names of volunteers have been added to the list of recruits during the past week at the local recruiting office. Mr. Tisdale states that he will have no trouble in raising a second contingent, should a call be made.

Wasa fire … Mr. H. W. Barr, of Wasa, had the misfortune to lose his barn and season’s crop therein by fire on August 22. The cause of the fire is not explained but it is thought to have resulted from spontaneous combustion caused by the overheating of the fodder.

Not until war is over … Mr. Edward Elwell, of this city, has offered his services to the Empire in the old country and will therefore not return until after the war is over.

High school enrollment … Principal Cranston, of the Cranbrook High School, reports an enrollment of 26 on the opening day of school and states that he will have more than thirty pupils in the high school this season.

Serving the needy … The ladies of the Sunshine Society, who have organized for the purpose of relieving some of the needy of Cranbrook and vicinity, will hold a public meeting in the Edison Theatre Friday, September 12th at 7:45 p.m. All ladies who are interested in this work are urgently requested to attend. Any person having clothing or bedding, to donate for this purpose, will please call Mrs. Dr. King. The ladies would request that all clothing be sent in a sanitary condition.

Gold fields … Col. Dougherty, of Fort Steele, has been spending several days in the city this week. The Colonel owns a combination ranch and mining property on Wild Horse creek and is sanguine that someday in the near future a great mining revival in this district will result in the sale of his property and the opening of a rich district in the Wild Horse.

House sold … Beale & Elwell sold that house for $900 that they have been advertising, they are now offering another marvelous opportunity to purchase a home on easy terms. Modern dwelling and two lots on Garden Avenue, price 30 days only, $1,350. Terms: $25 cash, $25 per month, Interest 10% per cent. Don’t miss this opportunity. It will not occur again.

King Edward school … Mrs. Cherrington and Miss V. M Cherrington returned from England last Monday. The King Edward School and the Kindergarten have started. Miss Cherrington is anxious to hear of pupils wishing to take a business course, (shorthand, stenography and bookkeeping.) Classes can be formed during school hours or in the evening.

Big game hunters … On Tuesday, the hunting season opened and a party of C.P.R. engineers took advantage of the day to visit some of the lakes east of the city. The party consisted of Messrs. T. S. Gill, Wm. McKenzie, Jack Roy, Ed. McMahon, and Carl Gill. They report a successful day’s sport, returning with 39 ducks. On their return trip near Eager, they saw a huge mountain lion crossing the track, just ahead of their car. Mr. McKenzie took two shots at the beast, but as his shot was too small for big game, the lion continued on his hurried journey southward.

Fort Steele work “bee” … An interesting ‘Bee’ took place at the Presbyterian church Thursday evening, when the ladies of the congregation, ably assisted by the male sex, successfully sawed and piled four cords of 4-foot wood kindly donated by F. H. Pearson to the church. This assures us of being comfortable for a few winters to come, the ladies served sandwiches and coffee after the work was over.