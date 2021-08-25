It happened this week in 1914

August 22-28, 1914: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook defeated … The American Girls’ Baseball team visited Cranbrook last Friday evening and defeated the local baseball team 7-2 in a seven inning game.

Crowe started twirling for the local team but it was his day off — or some of the girls had his nanny — for the visitors managed to secure four scores before he was replaced by Nordman.

The only other scoring for the visitors was in the fifth when three runs were made on a bunching of errors and base-stealing.

St. Clair, the lady twirler for the visitors, officiated on the mound for three innings and was retired, Benway finishing the game and holding the locals safe.

The two runs made by Cranbrook occurred in the fourth inning, E. Crowe and Sullivan crossing home plate. Cranbrook filled the bases in the fifth but was unable to connect for runs.

The visitors played a good steady game throughout and for the first few innings the home team seemed to be up in the air. They settled down better at the finish and would likely have evened the score had not darkness necessitated the calling of the game in the seventh inning.

Potato competition … Messrs. J. M. Ready and J. W. Gibson, of Victoria, judges in the potato growing competition, instituted by the provincial government, were Cranbrook visitors on Monday visiting the fields of the various competitors near the city and at Wycliffe and on St. Mary’s Prairie. They also inspected the boys’ potato plots and left in the afternoon for the Windermere country. Mr. A. B. Smith acted as pilot for their various visits through the Cranbrook district.

Thanks from Dr. Bell … In leaving Cranbrook for the front with the first contingent, Dr. Bell wishes to thank his many friends for their kindness shown him during his residence in Cranbrook. Owing to time being so much taken up with drilling and private business affairs before leaving, he found it impossible to see his friends personally and wish them goodbye. As Drs. King and Green have purchased his practice, Dr. Bell hopes that all his patients will consult them in future.

Many thanks … The Volunteers wish to return their thanks to Mr. W. W. Kilby, the barber, for his kind offer of cutting their hair free of charge.

Gift to volunteers … The W. C. T. U. at a meeting held this week resolved that they would present to each of the volunteers going to the front a collapsible drinking cup and have engraved thereon W. C. T. U., Cranbrook, B. C. It was felt that this was the best and most practical way of doing something for the brave men who are about to leave the city in the country’s interest. It is a most commendable gift and one that will be very useful to the men in many ways.

Signed up and ready … Below is a list of the volunteers to date. G. P. Tisdale; A. Foster; G. W. Reece; W. Solden; F. E. J. Rossetti; A. L. Marclant; E. A. Ketteringham; F. D. Thompson; J. Twamley; J. Boyes; A. P. Armstrong; J. Braik; T. H. M. Bell. M. D , F.R.C.S., Edin.; E. O. Smith; R. A. Fraser; A. T. Underhill; .J. C. Merrington; F. Clifford; G. Soane; F. Woodward; R. D. Davis; E. Parry; G. Jones; D. Logan; F. Brown; H. W. Templeman; K. E. Hartnell; A. L. Vance; J. Hickenbottern; F. C. Edge; M. Parfitt; J. Wild; A. Elwell; W.M. Harris; H. B. Hicks; F. E. B. Dalziel; A. Proudfoot; j J. Milne; W. Chambers; W. F. Johnson; R. G. Nixon; W. T. Smith; M. M. McAuley; G. W. Gibbs; E. E. Hore; S. S. Phillips; C. A. McCowan; H. Cadwallader; A. Paggott; J. Cameron; D. McLannan; R. Henry; P. McAskill; C.A Porter; L. L. McLean.

The complete roll of first, second and third squads … Walter Chambers; James Milne; A. T. Underhill; A. Proudfoot; E. Kettringham; John Braik; J. Wilde; H. W. Templeman; J. Hickinbottom; Fred Brown; E. Gyde; J. Cameron; Kenneth Spencer; E. Parry; Gordon Knight; Frank Rosselli; Dr. J. H. M. Bell, M.D., F.R.C.S.; A. Ragotte; D. McLennan; F. C. Edge; F.E. Hartnell.

Second squad … George Sloane; Frank Passmore; Wm. J. Montgomery; Sydney A. Porter; Charles McCowan; Ernest Malcoln; John Francis McLean; Alxander McAuley; Murdock M. McAuley; Malcolm Angus McAuley; James M. Milroy; Frederick Woodward; George Jones; Frederick A. Thompson; Harold B. Flewelling; Percy M. McAskill; Frank Clifford; Lorraine P. Adair; David M. Lum; Cecil L. Shepheard.

Third squad … Sidney Hammell; Alfred Pigott; Alex Smith; Wm. Stewart; Reginald A. Smith; Robert E. H. Trew; Alfred B. Bailey; James Geo. Childs; Lee Gammon; Edward Drew; D. J. Blayney; Frank A. Clark; Wm. Stretten; Samuel D. Martin; Frank Lewis; Wm. T. Smith; George N. Keay; Enos E. Hore; John G. B. Dalziel.

The above is the complete list of Cranbrook’s first contingent to the front, the list having been increased by forty men during the past week. The men are all sworn in and are ready to depart. The delay in the departure has been caused by the slowness of the mobilization at Nelson. It is now expected that all arrangements are completed and that the men will be leaving tomorrow for the front.

A farewell concert and dance was given in honor of the departing volunteers at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening. A very large attendance greeted the recruits and bid them goodbye. Mr. A. B. Macdonald presided at the meeting and announced the program. The floor was cleared at the close of the concert and the Kootenay orchestra furnished the music for the dancing, which continued until a late hour. Everyone present reported a most enjoyable time.

Return from England … Mr. A. Raworth has returned from a visit to England. He left the old country a few days after war was declared, and his journey across the Atlantic was made with the ship carrying no lights and with the wireless dismantled. They made the journey without mishap.

He says that the mobilizing of the reservists was proceeding rapidly when he left the old land and that there were no demonstrations and no noise, simply a quiet determined effort with every man of one opinion — to go to the front when called.

The country realizes that it has a long and hard job ahead but no one will be satisfied until victory is secured even at the sacrifice of every man and every dollar that the Empire possesses.

Gold report … Messrs. A. C. Bowness, Lester Clapp and Wm. Steward accompanied Mr. Geo. Carr to Perry Creek on Wednesday to inspect his mining property, the party being driven out in Mr. Bowness’ car.

The party was very much interested in examining the workings of the Homestake claim. They found a shaft 65 foot deep from which was driven a tunnel 150 feet long, with two branch tunnels 75 and 57 feet in length, a total of 282 feet of tunneling. These tunnels have uncovered the great ore bodies which are free milling gold.

Mr. Carr recently returned to Cranbrook in company with Capt. E. E. Rogers, of Boise, Idaho, a well-known mining engineer who has made a report on the property, which will be made public in a short time.

Mr. Rogers stated before he returned that the property had more than fulfilled his expectations and he was very confident that it was one of the greatest gold mining properties on the continent.

The property is owned by Geo. Carr, Gus Theis and Mr. Haynie of Chicago. Mr. Carr expects on receipt of Mr. Rogers’ report to immediately commence operations for the development of the property.

A large compressor plant and stamp mill will be placed and everything housed and in order to start actual development and mining operations in the coming spring.

City debentures refused … Mr. T. M. Roberts city clerk returned the first of the week from a trip east in connection with the sale of the debentures for the proposed city water works.

The debentures were properly executed and delivered but on account of the attitude of the bankers of the United States in refusing to make payment on their foreign debt or to send money out of the country for any purpose the financiers who had arranged for securing the debentures refused to take them and the matter of the city water improvement is tied up for the time being.

The refusal on the part of the buyers is one of the exigencies of the present crisis and while it seriously handicaps the council in the handling of the city water works it is all a part of the price the city must pay for the purposes of war.

The council is in no way to blame for the failure of the project at this time and the absence of Mayor Taylor from the city had nothing whatever to do with the refusal to purchase the debentures, a statement which has gained credence in some parts of the city. The proposed new system will now have to wait until a settlement of the war question or a new market is found for the debentures.

Certain improvements will have to be made on account of the preparations for the new system made by the grading of several streets which necessitates the lowering of pipes in preparation for the cold weather. This however, is all that can be accomplished at the present time.