It happened this week in 1914

July 18-24: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cracked skull with rifle … In a drunken brawl at Hosmer last week Dan McDonald, an old timer in the Pass, and well known throughout this district, la alleged to have swung a rifle on his pal and cracked the skull of the latter with the butt of the weapon. The victim is now in Hosmer hospital and McDonald is held in the lock-up at Hosmer.

The details of the mix-up are meagre. At the time of going to press the name of the man who was injured had not been learned at the local provincial police office.

The trouble occurred at a shack in the outskirts of the village. Both men had been drinking. The force of the blow may be gauged from the fact that the stock of the rifle was shattered. The injured man is bleeding from the ears and it is said his recovery is doubtful.

Walkley’s burglars … The burglars have been busy this week around the city. On Wednesday they broke into the residence occupied by Joe Walkley, the unfortunate part of it being that they got away before they could be retained.

Ball game … The Fernie ball team are expected to be Cranbrook visitors on Wednesday when they will pit themselves against the Cranbrook boys. It will be remembered that the local team has beat them twice and the present game will be a return match. The game will be played on the Athletic grounds at the back of the Provincial Government buildings; it will start at 4 p. m.; it will be exciting and interesting because the stakes are high.

Welcome to town … We are pleased to welcome to our midst Mr. Archd. Fairbairn, who has recently come to reside in Cranbrook. Mr. Fairbairn is an artist and musician of no mean ability and we understand is starting an art school in town. He is also open to accept a limited number of violin pupils.

Those desirous of availing themselves of the opportunity afforded for sound and expert tuition in either painting or the violin should address their enquiries to box 469, Cranbrook. Mr. Fairbairn is quoting fees to suit the times.

Communication … To the Editor of the Prospector.

Sir, As more or less of a newcomer to this flourishing little city it has appeared to me that there is, to its completeness, one vital thing lacking, a want which I am certain it only needs the co-operation of a few spirited und right-minded members of the community to remove. I refer to the absence of a public library.

I am aware there are those who will say, “The floating population of this city would not justify the establishment of a library.” But surely out of a population of 4,500 there are a sufficient number of permanent residents to make a library a necessity?

I need not here go into the question of why the establishment of one is a necessity! No one will deny it. Suffice it to say that there exists no town in B. C., with half this city’s population, and I am sure, with one-quarter its average intelligence and erudition, that does not boast this necessary adjunct to its public buildings.

I trust that this matter will at no late date be taken up in earnest and that Cranbrook will not for long suffer this lamentable want to be felt. BOOKWORM.

Gold on Hospital Creek … Archie Waller on Wednesday located four placer claims on Hospital creek just north of Cranbrook. It is claimed that 25 cents to the pan has been obtained.

The location of the find is a gravel bench on Hospital Creek about two miles from here. It is said that Timolean Love, an old timer of the district, who died several years ago, had prospected this ground, securing many nuggets of fine gold, some of the nuggets were worth $3, but be this as it may, the ground is being staked.

New placer ground discovered … A miniature gold excitement struck the city last week when two prospectors from Fort Steele, Messrs. Alex. Sutherland and James Buckman, reported that they had discovered a new placer ground on the banks of the St. Mary’s river between Wycliffe and the Mission.

Several automobiles were hurried to the scene of the new discovery and the ground has been staked.

Messrs. A. C. Bowness, Dr. J. W. Rutledge, Dan McDonald and W. Van Arsdale are the local prospectors who lave located on the ground, together with a number of Fort Steele people.

In all about twelve claims have been staked.

Ban Quan, a Chinaman who runs a pool room on Van Horne street, and who made a fortune washing placer gold on the Wild Horse, was engaged to go over the ground and after spending two days there reported that the showing was fine and that it was evidently much richer than the Wild Horse.

Passed to his reward … John Edward Stannett, who for the past two years has acted in the capacity of caretaker of the Masonic Temple building, died on Tuesday morning, July 21st, at ten o’clock at the age of 55 years of angina pectoris. He has been very ill for the past several weeks and the end had been expected for several days. His wife survives him.

Mr. and Mrs., Stannett are old timers in this district. Mr. Stannett first came to East Kootenay from Montana about sixteen years ago. He was an Englishman and was an expert gardener, having learned his occupation in the old country.

The family resided at Fort Steele for several years where he was employed by A. B. Fenwick on his farm. They came to Cranbrook about three years ago.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of England at 3 o’clock on Friday afternoon, the cortege leaving Beatty’s undertaking parlors at 2.30. The deceased was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and all members of the order are requested to attend the funeral.

Service closed … The Canadian Pacific railway has announced the discontinuance of the Fernie-Cranbrook local on August first. This train has been in service since May first and according to the officials has not enjoyed sufficient business to warrant its continuance.

Wattsburg lakes hunt … Mr. Arthur G. Shatford, of the Canadian Bank of Commerce, left town last Saturday to spend his vacation on the Wattsburg lakes, as the guest of Mr. and Mrs. C. T. Davis at their beautifully situated bungalow. He will spend his time fishing and hunting and expects to return to Cranbrook with a bag that would make that King of Big Game Hunters, “Teddy” Roosevelt, feel quite envious.

Poor weather for socials … This has been an exceptionally unlucky year for lawn socials. Bad weather seems to be picked on nearly every occasion.

Last Monday the annual lawn social of St. Mary’s church was held and the evening proved to be the exceptionally cold one of the week with the result that only an ordinary attendance resulted. The Cranbrook city band was in attendance and played during the evening. The flower girls managed to dispose of most of their wares, the candy booth was well patronized and nearly every booth was busy, only the ice cream suffering, coffee and sandwiches being preferred to the colder condiments.

Baynes Lake news … On Tuesday Mr. Winn, of the Cranbrook Herald was a visitor in Baynes, looking for correspondents for the paper. Some friend recommended me (the present correspondent) for the office. When I told the gentleman that I had been correspondent since May last, he nearly threw fits, but on consulting a copy of the paper, which, bye the bye, is the first I have seen, he found a small contribution from this place. Verily, a prophet has little honor in his own country.

Fred Smyth goes to Similkameen … Fred Smyth was formerly the editor of the Moyie Leader in the palmy days of Moyie, and was last year a member of the Herald staff and enjoys a wide acquaintance through this district. We join his many friends in wishing him every success in his new location.

Wilfred Laurier … Sir Wilfrid Laurier, leader of the Opposition, will visit the west during the early autumn months. His itinerary has not yet been fixed, and the date of his leaving has not yet been decided upon, but it is expected that it will be about the middle of August.

Sir Wilfrid will also visit many points in the eastern provinces, and it has not yet been decided whether he will go west or east first. A number of the Liberal lieutenants will accompany the Liberal leader.

In all probability Sir Wilfrid will visit East Kootenay, and Cranbrook will probably be visited.

Perry Creek … One of the new mining camps which is attracting attention these days, is in reality one of the oldest camps in East Kootenay, and one which in years past has yielded a rich harvest of pure gold.

A number of prospectors and tenderfeet have been spending the past week at Perry Creek and several new locations are likely to result. Perry Creek in past years was the scene of a large amount of activity as a placer field, and the outlook for the present season is bright.

The center of activity will be at “Old Town,” which boasts of having a good hotel, where the promoter, mining man, or tourist can find the best of accommodations.

There is a good wagon road connecting “Old Town” with Cranbrook, a distance of about twenty miles.

The stream has been worked for placer gold with success for a mile above “Old Town,” and above the falls. At the falls, for a distance of two or three miles, gold in paying quantities has been obtained in the present channel of the creek; but the older claims where the operations are now taking place passes, apparently to the east of a small mountain which separates it from the present stream.

Immediately below the falls a tunnel has been run for nearly a thousand feet, with a lower and smaller tunnel following it all the way for drainage purposes. The miners who drove this tunnel were Gust. Theis, J. Thompson, R. Schilling, T. Roberts, Wm. Houpt and the Bank Bros., who, during the driving of the tunnel averaged from $15 to $20 per day to the man.

Sunday school picnic … About three hundred kiddies and grownups were in attendance at the Presbyterian Sunday school picnic held on the grounds near the Rifle association range on Wednesday afternoon. The weather was exceptionally nice for the occasion.

A large number of automobile owners gave free use of their cars, transporting everyone to the grounds, the first cars leaving promptly at one o’clock. By two o’clock everyone had arrived.

The grounds are on the banks of St. Joseph’s creek and have plenty of shade and grass. A long program of races and athletic sports was given and prizes awarded the winning contestants.

A baseball game and a football game between chosen sides were features of the afternoon.

Fernie fire … The city fire brigade had a call at 2 o’clock this morning to a two-story house, situated about one thousand feet outside the city limits, north of the city. It was the most stubborn fight in the history of the brigade, as there are many wooden buildings adjoining the one destroyed, but after a three-hour fight the fire was confined to the one which was totally destroyed.

Morrissey news … A terrible gale swept the Pass Monday night, accompanied by a terrific thunder and lightning storm, the wind at times reaching a velocity of sixty-five miles an hour. The storm blew in and smashed all the glass at the Australian hotel and did quite a lot of damage. Mr. Stephens, proprietor of the above hotel, has his son visiting him from Calgary. Oil has been struck at Morrissey. It looks as though there will be something doing in the oil business. We might just as well be in the oil game as Calgary. The writer has struck oil — in a five gallon can.

Riflemen return … Much credit is due the team representing Cranbrook Civilian Rifle association at the annual meeting of Interior of B.C. Rifle association held in Nelson last week. Taking into consideration the fact that our association is only in the second year of its existance, and that several members of the team have really only begun shooting this year, the scores put up by them were excellent, and the association has good reason to feel proud of their representatives. On Friday G. P, Tisdale came out winner in the Interior of B.C. Rifle association match with a score of 49 out of a possible 50 (ten shots at 500 yards) and holds the cup for one year. W. J. Atchison in the Annable match scored 99 at 200, 500 and 600 yards, and won second money, the winner having 101 to his credit. Other good scores were put up by Messrs. Milne, Bryans, Gill and McKenzie.

Windermere news … A meeting of the members of the Windermere District Turf association for the encouragement of racing meets was held yesterday at Athalmer. After due and serious discussion it was determined that it would not be advisable to attempt to hold a meet this year as has been done for many years past, the main reasons being the absence of certain leading advocates and supporters of the turf and the present shortage of racing horses and the prevailing financial stringency.