It happened this week in 1914

July 11-17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Death claims another old-timer … Last Sunday David Griffiths died at Fort Steele.

In the death of Mr. Griffith East Kootenay loses one of the oldest pioneers, a man who has been identified with the progress and development of the country for the past fifty years, and who passed away at the ripe old age of 85 years.

A special invitation had been extended to him to attend the Chahko Mika celebration at Nelson for the pioneers’ reunion and it is significant that his funeral occurred on the opening day of the celebration.

David Griffith was born in Wales in 1834 and was among the early emigrants to California in the gold rush of 1850 and later years. In 1865 he started the first placer excitement of the Wild Horse, having drifted from California into East Kootenay.

He was a prominent and picturesque figure in the great rush of those early days and was a pioneer long before men, who now consider themselves pioneers, had arrived in the country.

In 1897 he effected a sale of some properties which netted him $50,000 in cash, besides many thousand shares, and he made a trip to the old country riding on a railroad train for the first time, in fact it was the first time he had seen a railroad train, as he came west around Cape Horn to San Francisco, and the railroad had not then penetrated the remote west.

During the last few years he has resided quietly at Fort Steele and on his farm on the Wild Horse Creek, where the oldest apple trees in British Columbia, fifty years of age, are still bearing fruit.

He was heavily interested in various mining properties throughout the Kootenay valley and other parts of the district.

Business slow … H. A. McKowan, manager of the Cranbrook Sash & Door Company, Limited, reports that orders are far from being as plentiful as in past seasons, yet he has managed to keep his plant operating steadily on a ten-hour schedule. Most of the orders being turned out cover interior trim specifications sent in by prairie contractors.

Case dismissed … W. J. Smith, who was arrested on a charge of non-support brought by his wife, appeared for hearing this morning and the case was thrown out of court by Magistrate Arnold.

For sale … For the next ten days we are offering any bicycle in our stock at cost. Prices from $24.00 to $35.00. This is a big sacrifice, but we need the money. — Patmore Bros.

Ouch! … While unloading some logging cars for the King Lumber Co. at Yahk last Saturday a man named Merrill got crushed between some logs, and upon examination a leg was found to be broken. Fortunately for the injured man Nurse Sambels, of St. Eugene hospital, who was visiting friends at Yahk, was called and with the aid of willing helpers put the injured limb in splints, thereby relieving the injured man of a lot of suffering on his journey to the St. Eugene hospital.

Princess competition … Miss Delphine Drummond is representing Cranbrook as princess at the Chahko Mika at Nelson this week. Miss Dora Jordan, of Nelson, is queen of the carnival and the other princesses are Miss Irene Nash, of Fernie, Miss Clara Stanton, of Rossland; Miss Clara Leinss, of Trail; and Miss Ellen Sloan, of Grand Forks. The queen and princesses were the guests of the Nelson Mandolin Social club at a dance in their honor at Eagle hall on Wednesday night.

Hard labor … A man, whose name is unknown, broke a window in the Canadian restaurant on Wednesday night, and for being caught in the act got 30 days at hard labor on the city roads.

Thief … The hardware store of J. D. McBride was entered some time during Saturday night or Sunday, and the till robbed of $13.35, also a revolver, several razors and pocket knives.

Music teacher … Mr. Archibald Fairbairn (I.A.L.C.M.) Teacher of Violin has vacancies for a limited number of pupils. Mr. Fairbairn also has vacancies in his Art Classes for instruction in all branches of water-colour painting in oils, pastel and other mediums. Outdoor classes in sketching, from nature, the model, etc. Terms on application to MR. ARCHD. FAIRBAIRN, Cranbrook, B. C. (Arrangements can be made for tuition to be given at pupils’ own residence.

Raworth break-in … During Monday night at attempt was made to break into the Jewelry store of Raworth Brothers. The window strips were taken from the glass in the back door, also the door stop, when the clerk who sleeps in the store heard them, and on asking who they were, the would-be robbers ran away.

Fire … A bold attempt was made on Monday night to burn a wood shed in the rear of the Cross Keys Hotel. Some paper had been placed through some large cracks, in direct contact with the wood and set on fire. The flames were seen by a person passing down the alley and an alarm given. It took about a dozen pails of water to extinguish the fire.

Looking for land … While enjoying the hospitality of Mr. W. B. McFarlane on Wednesday to an automobile drive and returning home in the evening our party came upon a large camp, situated between Loco and Wattsburg, composed of farmers on their way back to the States. Our car was stopped and we entered into conversation with the leaders.

In the course of our conversation we learned that they had been located for some years near Medicine Hat on a 300-acre piece of land. The land was good, they said, but the want of irrigation was the cause absolutely of their bad crops. For the last two or three years they had been getting disheartened with the prospects and so they at last decided to look for fresh fields. They had been stopped in one place and asked to locate but they were not taken up with the prospects so they continued journeying onward.

The impressions they received of the land in this district was that it was good for their needs, but no one had approached them with any proposition so they were not going to waste their time looking for something they did not not know how to find.

Mr. McFarlane pointed out to them several tracts of land here on which they could locate and said it was a pity such a bunch of likely looking lads and men could not find some land this side of the line without going any further south, as it appeared to be immaterial to them where they should locate. Upon his recommendation they are going to take a good look at some land near Kingsgate, and if suitable for their requirements they are not going any further.

Oil finds … After Flathead Oil Reports received this week from points in Alberta and Spokane state that the attention of oil men now is being turned towards the Flathead district, developments indicating that the same general belt that is claimed by geologists to extend from Alberta south exists west of the Rockies in Southeast Kootenay.

Baptist picnic … The S.S. picnic of the Baptist church which took place on Wednesday, July 15th, was a great success. The pleasant sunny weather helped to buoy up the spirits of those present and also resulted in a large and representative turnout. The afternoon was spent in various games and amusements, such as football, baseball, etc., while after supper the children’s races, etc., took place and proved full of interest to all present All report the picnic as most successful one for several years, and it was a happy party which finally left for town in rigs about 9.30 p.m. The picnic was held near the shooting range and the spot proved most suitable for picnic purposes.

The Flathead Petroleum Company have the necessary well-drilling machinery on their holdings, and expect to begin sinking a well by the end of this week about a mile north of the well that was sunk last fall, and where the largest oil seepages take place.

Jewell lumber … The plant of the Jewell Lumber Company, Limited, about a mile and one-half east of Jaffray station, on the Crow’s Nest, was started up early in April. The firm’s limits were cleaned up three years ago, since which time the supply of logs has been picked up at various points along the railway for a distance of ten or twelve miles east and west. Mr. Jewell is now negotiating for a block of timber within a few miles of his plant.

Homesteaders … Mike Palmer and Gus Gustafson, with their families, left last week to live on their homesteads. The former is located near the old No. 4 camp of the Staples Lumber Company and the latter at the seven mile post on the Cranbrook-Wycliffe road.

Welcome rain … Our section of the country was favored by a downpour from Old Pluvius’ water spout on Monday, which was much appreciated, owing to the exceedingly hot weather we have been experiencing recently.

New dam site … Mayor Taylor and Engineer McCullough visited the site of the new water-works dam on Saturday Monday morning.

Orangemen celebrations … Orangemen from various parts of the district gathered in Cranbrook last Monday for the celebration of the 224th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Notwithstanding adverse weather conditions the celebration and entertainment furnished the visitors by the local lodge was a success. Fernie lodge was here en masse and other members of the order were here from Athalmer, Fort Steele, Hanbury, Jaffray, Kimberley and other points.

Monday morning a steady downpour of rain prevented the work of decoration from being as profuse as the committee had intended, but the band stand near the government building was decorated with the orange colors, a large Union Jack spread in front of the speakers and ensigns in each of the four corners. A large arch, 17 by 20 feet, was erected and put in place at one side of the bandstand with Union Jacks. The front of the Orange headquarters on Baker Street was decorated with flags and lodge colors.

St. Eugene mine … The St. Eugene mine at Moyie, B. C., which was located in 1893 by an Indian, Father Coccola, a priest and James Cronin has produced up to date over $12,000,000 in silver and lead. For several years it produced three-fourths of the lead output of Canada. Then the ore bodies apparently diminished, and the property was practically shut down.

Again new ore shoots have been found and some thirty-five men are employed, and the camp, which was at one time amongst the richest and most prosperous in the west, gives promise of again coming back to its former state.