It happened this week in 1914

July 4-10: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

In the Police Court … The police court has had rather a busy time during the past week, and Magistrate Arnold has imposed several heavy flues and sentences on some of the culprits who appeared.

John J. Johnson was sentenced to three months hard labor for theft from the person. He is an old offender and has been in court before in the city. He recently extracted ten dollars from “Paddy,” a well-known character of the Crow, by reason of threatening to cut his clothes off with a knife. He is now doing penance with the street gang.

Yeyr Singh, a Hindoo, ran amuck the first of the week and is being held in jail awaiting the arrival of an interpreter from Fort Steele.

About a dozen Chinamen were taken in last Saturday night as the result of a raid in Chinatown. They appeared in court on Monday and Loui Yea was given six months for having opium in his possession and the others were discharged.

Mike Corman was arrested on a vagrancy charge, having thrown a rock through the window of one of the Chinese restaurants, and was sentenced to thirty days. In connection with this arrest the police decided to round up all the vagrants in the city and John Lister, Mike Romonski, Pete Kepa, George Broski and Joe Koski were all given six hours in which to leave town.

The finger print system of identification has been put in vogue at police headquarters in connection with photographs. All persons arrested for an indictable offense are photographed and finger prints taken by Officer Venus, who is a specialist in this line of work. These records are wanted elsewhere in Canada and kept, together with those of criminals, serves as a complete bureau of information for the local officers.

Fernie stabbing … A serious stabbing affray occurred at the Royal Hotel, Fernie, on Monday night. A number of Russians were drinking when, it is said, John Yarovitch attacked two companions. One was stabbed in the back and the other is in a very precarious condition in the hospital, having been severely stabbed in the intestines. His recovery is considered doubtful. Yarovitch escaped on the eastbound train, but was apprehended at Hosmer and brought back to Fernie.

Piano tuning … with highest possible recommendations from Heintzman Piano Co., Gourlay Piano Co., Morris & Kara Co., Dominion Piano Co., Newcombe & Co,, Gerhard Heintzman Piano House, of Vancouver, guarantees the finest workmanship, and will make regular trips. Tuning and regulating a piano is not a trifling piece of work if you have regard for your piano. Mr. Perkins will be in the city some time during August. Orders may be left at the Prospector office or mail care of Mr. Perkins, Box 320, City.

Editor Herald: … Dear Sir: Kindly permit me space for a few lines in your paper, which I hope will bear fruit and be a warning to those who are continually keeping up this chicken stealing on the outskirts of town. It surely has a bad effect, as people will not feel safe in going to all the trouble, in raising chickens, and then some night to have them all stolen by some low-down sneak thief, who seems to be right on to his job. It is quite hard enough to among us that are working hard to raise them, and there are people make an honest dollar out of the business, who can ill afford to lose them. A Scribe.

Boys’ potato competition … We find that the fourteen boys in the Cholditch field have had a hard proposition to contend with, the ground should have had a lot more team work especially designed to cut up the sods, which have given the boys a lot of trouble.

Most of the boys have worked hard in carrying off the sods and raking and preparing the ground.

We recommend when the time comes to award prizes that a special handicap be placed against plots 15 and 16, as they have had a great advantage in former cultivation and manuring of the soil, and also being at home are capable of more constant attendance, thus making the competition decidedly unfair to the other fourteen.

The boys are complimented on the work they have done and the judges are looking forward with pleasure to seeing a great advance in every plot on next inspection, when things will be evened up in many ways, especially in the later plants being practically as well on as the rest by that time.

Some of the plots were very tough problems and the workers have shown great pluck and energy in having them in what is a most creditable condition.

Ownership change … Dan Yuen Tong Bros, wish to announce that they have sold their business to Man Lee, who will assume charge on July 8th, when he will be pleased to see all the old customers and also new ones at the Canadian Restaurant, opposite the station. Regular meals will be 25c. Short orders from 25c. up. Everything of the best. Good rooms in connection.

Baseball … Wednesday afternoon an interesting contest between the married men and the single men was pulled off at the park, which was won by the bachelors 11—8.

The young fellows took an early lead and the benedicts were unable to get into their stride until nearing the finish.

A last inning rally netted three runs and the game appeared in danger for a time but the bachelors finally retired the side and sent them home sadder and wiser.

Batteries were: Bachelors, Crowe and Crowe; Married Men: Adamson, Sims and Chapman. Umpire, Geo. Hoggarth.

Lacrosse … The second game between the old timers and new comers was played at the local grounds on Wednesday evening and proved a very interesting exhibition.

The first game between these two teams was a tie and the second was to decide the championship, which was carried off by the old-timers 7-6.

The youngsters took an early lead and the old boys seemed to lack vigor until the game was about half over when they emerged from their slumbers and secured five goals in fast rotation.

For the old timers Chambers made three goals, Matthews three and Manahan one. McMillan with three goals for the new comers was the principal for the youngsters. Crowe and Kay also figured in their score with one apiece.

Half day off … Wednesday was the first day for the observance of the half-holiday and many of the clerks and merchants took advantage of the occasion by visiting nearby streams for a few hours fishing.

Road improvements … Grading on Edwards Street has been proceeding for the past two weeks and with the finishing touches being put on now by the big gasoline roller this street should become one of the most, popular thoroughfares in the city.

New business … Ira R. Manning, Ltd., is the title of a new incorporation which has been formed with a capital stock of $40,000, and which will take over the grocery business of Mr. Manning. This new incorporation will provide adequate financial backing for the business. Mr. S. L. Coop, has resigned as manager of the Kootenay Telephone Lines, Ltd., and has accepted the position of accountant with the new concern.

Hanged in Winnipeg … John Krafchenko was hanged at 7 o’clock this morning in the courtyard of the provincial jail. The doomed man went to the gallows unshaken and unbroken.

The scaffold, on which the murderer of Henry M. Arnold, Plum Coulee bank manager, expiated his crime, was erected in the small court yard, being shielded by a three-sided palisade, which shuts off the scene from the overlooking windows of the provincial court house.

Rev. W. Bertal Heeney, an Anglican minister, prepared the prisoner for his end, and has made frequent visits, and believes that Krafchenko has been benefited by his ministrations.

An appeal for commutation of sentence, made by Krafchenko’s counsel, J. D. Suffield, and backed by a petition of 26,000 names, proved futile, the governor-general in council, on advice of the department of justice, refusing to intervene in the carrying out of the order of the court.

Hosmer mine closing … In order to get a better understanding of the closing down of the Hosmer mine by the Canadian Pacific railway, concerning which some criticism has been made through the press recently, your correspondent obtained the following interview with Mr. Dennis, assistant to the president, Canadian Pacific Railway.

“Since the company established the Hosmer mine six years ago,” said Mr. Dennis, “considerable sums of money have been spent in developing it and endeavoring to make it a large and permanent colliery, but for the past two years it has been run at a steady monthly loss. When we realized that there was no chance of developing this colliery on a reasonable financial basis, we reluctantly concluded, because the colliery was operated only for our own needs and to supply coke for the Trail smelter, to close it down. It did not even supply sufficient fuel for our own use, and was therefore never in the market for the sale of coal, and you can readily see that it was not a sound business proposition.”

For sale … Under and by virtue of the powers contained in a certain mortgage, which will be produced at the time of sale there will be offered for sale by public auction on Monday, the 20th day of July, A.D., 1914, at the hour of 10.30 o’clock in the forenoon at the offices of Thomas T. Mecredy, Baker St., Cranbrook, by Joseph Ryan, Esq., Auctioneer, the following property, namely, in the City of Cranbrook, in the Province of British Columbia, more particularly known and described as Lots Eight (8) and Nine (9), Block Twenty-Three (23) according to a plan filed in the Land Registry Office at Nelson as No. 669 D. For further particulars and conditions of sale apply to Thomas T. Mecredy, Solicitor, Hazel Block, Baker Street, Cranbrook, B.C. Dated at Cranbrook, B.C., this 8th day of July, A.D. 1914. Thomas T. Mecredy, Solicitor for the Mortgagee The Canadian Mortgage Investment Co.

Bylaw 138 … Bylaw No. 138 authorizing the raising of $110,000 for the purpose of improving the water system of the city was passed by the electors in the month of June last. The debentures under this bylaw were secured by the water charges and revenue of the city.

The city council made an excellent sale of the debentures under this bylaw, namely 94, but the purchasers require the additional guarantee of the general revenue of the municipality. This in no way increases the taxation required to meet the debenture payments, but as the purchasers of the debentures have asked for this additional security, the council have deemed it prudent to agree with their request and are accordingly submitting a further bylaw on the 23rd of July, complying with the request of the purchasers who are anxious to take up the bonds on or before August 1st.

Mayor And Council Of The City Of Cranbrook.

Windermere news … The public opening of the Windermere District Hospital takes place on the afternoon of Saturday, the fourth instant, and will be made in the form of a “shower” and tea given under the auspices of the Ladies Aid of the hospital. The entire establishment reflects great credit on the Hospital association and their able helpers, the Ladies Aid, for the manner in which the building has been erected, furnished and equipped. It is modern in every respect even to the installing of a complete domestic water supply.

Trip to Windermere … Four automobile loads of Masons, accompanied by some of their wives, made a trip to Windermere last Saturday. The party went to Invermere where they became the guests of the Invermere hotel.

In the evening the members of the Masonic lodge were taken to Windermere in a motor boat, where they visited with Columbia lodge, No. 38.

On Saturday night the Invermere boys chartered the passenger steamer “Invermere” and took the whole party of Cranbrook Masons for a sail on the Columbia lakes, arriving at Windermere at 9 p.m. when they visited Columbia lodge, A.F & A.M. and spent a very enjoyable evening.

After work in the second degree lodge closed at 11.30 p.m., when all the brethren adjourned to the banquet room where an excellent luncheon was served. Toasts, speeches and songs were heard and the banquet broke up at 1 a.m. and the brethren were taken in cars to the Invermere hotel, where the venerable Geo. Starke saw to their every want.