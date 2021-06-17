It happened this week in 1914

June 13 – 19: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Moyie news … Swimming and bathing is now a favorite pastime for many of the Moyie ladies.

Nasty accident … Yesterday while driving on a wagon drawn by a four horse team Anthony Sullivan, an elderly man, dropped off on to the road and the wheels of the wagon passed across his abdomen. He was hurried to the hospital, and as the result of an examination it was discovered that he had received serious internal injuries and but little hope is held out for his ultimate recovery. He was an employee of Burns & Jordan, contractors for the building of the Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific rail way. He has no known relations.

Empress remains … Russel Evans of Comaplix left for the east to bring back his wife’s remains, she being one of the unfortunate ones on the “Empress of Ireland.” Russell Evans was an old timer in Cranbrook and well known to the boys.

Ktunaxa ceremony … Corpus Christi was held at the St. Eugene Mission on Thursday. The custom has been prevalent in this district for Ktunaxa to hold this religious ceremony on a Sunday, but for some reason the day was changed this year. Corpus Christi will be held in Creston on Sunday, June 14. There are many who will be disappointed as it is a regular thing for all Cranbrook to turn out and see the Ktunaxa on this day.

Safe blowers make haul at Golden … Safe blowers entered the Golden post office and the office of P. Burns & Co.’s branch butcher store about 1 o’clock yesterday, blew open the safe in each establishment, helped themselves to the contents and decamped.

There were two men. It is said, and that they were experts at the business seems certain.

The robbers entered the office of P. Burns & Co. through a rear window and blew the combination off the safe very neatly.

At the post office their work was more clumsy. Perhaps this was clue to the fact that they were disturbed. Awakened by one of the three explosions, Sam Shaw, Canadian Pacific railway freight agent, and a roommate, saw the thieves in the post office building from the window of their room in the adjoining Langblock and threatened to shoot them but the yeggmen were too slick and made their getaway.

In P. Burns & Co.’s office they secured about $100 and at the post office they got $5 and three registered letters, two of which are known to have been of little value.

Heading for Calgary … Fred Simpson, Cranbrook’s pioneer newspaper man, and former proprietor of the Herald, passed through the city Tuesday on his way from Victoria to Calgary, where he intends investigating the oil fields.

Road improvements … Garden Avenue has been graded during the past week. This avenue runs straight through the city to the public school building and should make a popular automobile driveway now that it has been graded. Several of the city prisoners have been working on Baker and Louis streets cutting weeds, raking and filling holes.

Curfew … It might be just as well if the parents warned their children to be home before the curfew bell is rung or else they will be having the chief of police after them.

The ringing of the bell has been suggested to the school trustees, and they will see the wisdom in co-operating with the council in endeavoring to get the children home at a reasonable hour, we have no doubt.

They have the children’s interests at heart and for children to be wandering all over the city or playing games at the corners or on vacant lots by the lights of a standing automobile or the street electric light is by no means elevating or instructive when the hour is late and the majority of the citizens are preparing to retire to rest.

The curfew bell will ring next week and the kiddies will have to hustle home at nine o’clock and the summer vacation in sight.

Princess contest … Miss Laura Richards leads the Princess Contest for the Chahko Mika with a total of 523 votes, Miss Della Drummond being second with 499. Miss Whitehead, the other nominee, has not reported to the committee. Mr. J. P. Fink is looking after the contest and all votes are reported to him.

Lawn social … Last Monday evening a threatening storm which broke into rain about ten o’clock spoiled the success of the lawn social given by the Cranbrook city band, everybody leaving as the deluge threatened.

There was a good crowd present for a short time and on account of the warm night tin ice cream was being consumed at a lively pace. The band desires to thank all those who patronized the social especially Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Tisdale for the use of the lawn, Mrs. W. H Wilson and Mrs. H. A. McKowan in conducting the candy booth. Miss Della Drummond, Miss E. P. VanSlyke, Miss Mae Whitehead, Miss Leaman, Misses Madge and Marion Robertson, Misses Mary and Sarah Palmer, Miss Wilson, Miss Steeves, Miss Bent, Mrs. Armstrong, Miss E. Watt. Mr. R. J. Binning, Fred Webb, G. D. Willis and others who assisted at the social.

Oil boom … W. F. Doran and Lester Clapp have secured a number of valuable oil leases in the Flathead country. The oil boom in Calgary has resurrected interest in the Flathead, which was prospected for oil many years before oil was thought of in Alberta. Every geologist that has visited the district has reported oil seepages and every indication that it could be found there. The present boom may result in oil in commercial quantities being found in the Flathead, which would mean an oil boom all our own.

Saddlery company … A stock company has been formed to take over the entire stock of harness and saddlery recently owned by the Wm. Park & Co. A. Bridges of the Cranbrook Trading Co. is one of the directors that will be in charge. The company has been fortunate enough to obtain a first-class workman to look after the repairs and the works in general. Negotiations are, up to the time of going to press, not completed in respect to a location; it is certain that the business will be in a most prominent place and easy of access.

Married … Mr. Chas Clifford Leask and Miss Marian Francis McGinniss were married at the Presbyterian manse on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o’clock by Rev. W. K. Thomson. After the ceremony they went to the home of the bride’s parents, where a sumptuous repast was served the invited guests and the happy young couple left on the noon train for Spokane on a few days honeymoon trip, after which they will return to Cranbrook to make their home. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James McGinniss of this city, and the groom is the oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Jas Leask, the pioneer merchant of Slaterville. Both have resided in this city for a number of years and enjoy a wide acquaintance. The Herald joins with their many friends in wishing them much happiness and many years of wedded bliss.

Council news … Several sessions of the city fathers have been held during the past week in connection with the construction of the new water works system. An order was placed with the Mannesman Tube Co. for 16,000 feet of 4-inch steel pipe; 15,000 feet of 6-inch, 4,230 feet of 8-inch, 1,200 feet of 10-inch, and 10,980 feet of 14 inch. The pipe will be shipped from Dusseldorf, Germany, and will require from four to eight weeks to arrive. The council has advertised for tenders for constructing the works by contract and may do the work by this method in place of day work. A special session of the council is called for next Monday evening to further consider the water works question.

Invermere news … The excitement occasioned by the discovery of a deposit of coal up Toby creek, as recently mentioned in dispatches still continues.

One man is reported to have staked as many as four square miles of land.

Owing to the fact that the original discoverer has again gone away back into the hills it is not possible to get any definite details of his alleged find.

I have it on the authority of one of the chief owners in the Black Diamond mine that a bond which was given by him to a mining company in the United States has been taken up and the deed of the property signed.

Development work on this holding was in a quiet way carried on this holding during the past winter.

The property is situated up the valley of Toby Creek, which is a tributary of the Columbia river rising in the Selkirks.

The ore is what is known as galena and is pronounced very rich. Steps are now being taken by the government to perfect the road which leads from off the main one into the property.

Overseas club … The social and whist drive given by the Overseas club at their last meeting was one of the finest yet given, there being about fifty members present. The winners of the whist drive were Mrs. W. Marshall and Mr. Kilby, both being presented with beautiful prizes.

During the evening a debate was given on “Is Militancy as Practiced by the British Suffragettes Justifiable?” Mr. W. P. McDonald and Mrs. H. Leaman took the “yea”. Mr. R. D. Cameron and Mrs. G. Hougham the “negative”. All the members voted on the arguments put up and gave the “yea” a majority of one vote.

The dance given on Empire Day to help to defray the expenses of entertaining the children was a great success, after all expenses being paid there will be a balance left of about $7.00.

Next Tuesday (June 23rd) the monthly dance will be given, to which all non-members are invited to attend. Admission 75c. per couple. A good time is promised.