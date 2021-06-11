It happened this week in 1914

June 6 -12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Council news … A resolution passed by the W. C. T. U. asking that the curfew bell be rung as last year, was read and on motion by Campbell and Genest carried that the resolution be forwarded to the school trustees with request that school janitor be instructed to ring curfew bell in accordance with city curfew bylaw.

Baynes and Waldo news … On Monday last two fatal accidents occurred at the Ross-Saskatoon camp. One man was run over by logging cars and had one leg cut off, and died before reaching the hospital. About two hours later, one of the logging train crew, whilst attending to a brake, got his arm jammed in some way and it was nearly torn off. He, poor chap, reached the hospital only to die shortly after admission.

The Kootenay is very high and it keeps the lumbermen busy watching their booms.

The old Island Hotel property is under water and the new owner had to get out of the house, and like Noah’s Ark had to seek higher ground.

Creston news … Arrested at Wardner and brought to Creston for trial, Isaac Haugen was convicted of the theft of a saddle and bridle, the property of H. S. McCreath, local liveryman, and sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labor. The prisoner was taken to Nelson on Saturday by Provincial Constable Forrester.

Local marksmen … General meeting of the Cranbrook Rifle association was held Wednesday evening at the government building, Mr. A. H. Webster occupying the chair and in the absence of the regular secretary, Mr. J. L. Walker was chosen as acting secretary.

An invitation was received from the Nelson Chahko Mika to send a competing team, and it was decided to send a team to Nelson at that time.

It was also decided to hold a shoot in Cranbrook on July first and Fernie was asked to send a competing team.

The executive of the association was increased, Messrs. H. H. Hicks and A. C. Bowness being named as additional members.

It was also decided to make a charge of two cents per round from all members after 100 rounds have been fired. The government furnishes 100 rounds free each year and all members shooting more than that amount will hereafter be required to pay two cents per round.

Old prospector … Roger Moore, a white-haired pioneer of the Wild Horse, near Fort Steele, was in the city on Tuesday being the guest of John Levett. Mr. Moore is one of the oldest pioneers of the oldest settled part of East Kootenay, having been a prospector on the Wild Horse over forty years ago.

Lacrosse … On Wednesday. June 10th, the Cranbrook lacrosse team ventured to Fernie to play und came home victors to the tune of 7 – 4. It was a nice, clean game, as not a player on either side was ruled off.

As the Cranbrook boys have been practicing hard, they were in better shape and stood the pace much better than the Fernie boys.

The play was fast in the first quarter, Cranbrook scoring four goals in the first seven minutes, took the lead and kept it to the finish, Fernie tried hard to overcome the lead, but as Barney Scott was at point, it was useless.

The same was played in the evening and it was almost dark before getting started.

For Fernie, Bert Black was the star, and deserves credit for the way he treated the boys. Billy Matthews was the only man injured, getting hit with the butt end of a stick in the eye.

Homesteaders … Within a radius of four miles of Wycliffe, there have recently been a number of pre-emptors located on the land which they filed on May first, and others are commencing operations in the way of building houses and breaking the land.

James Malcolm, formerly bookkeeper for the Beattie-Murphy Co., Cranbrook, with his family, has been living in a tent on their homestead since the middle of May. Mr. Malcolm has a log house in the course of construction, and already has a well dug.

R. E. Beattie and Geo. Stevenson, of Cranbrook, have land adjoining Mr. Malcolm, and expect to spend the summer there.

Mr. Edmundson, also of Cranbrook, has some land right in this section, and will be there at an early date.

Mr. Freak, another Cranbrookite, also pre-empted not far distant, but has not yet started building.

Mrs. Bidder and son Alf., of Marysville, have already made a good start.

Handley, the hotel man of Marysville, had some of his ground broken some time ago and has a crop of oats and potatoes in.

Jack Horman, also of Marysville, is among those who are busy building.

C. F. Conover and Wm. Flemming, of Kimberley, with their families, are living in tents on their land, but expect to soon occupy their houses now under construction. The former filed on land where one of the Staples Lumber Co. camps was located.

All these people are most enthusiastic over the “simple life” and look forward to the time spent in improving their homesteads as a pleasure and not as a hardship.

Wycliffe granite … The 10 acres of land that have recently been taken over by a party of Scotchmen in the Wycliffe district is a piece of land that was previously owned by the International Securities Ltd., of Winnipeg.

The Scotchmen have taken over 10 acres which is a perfect bed of granite. They intend to develop this as soon as arrangements are perfected. The granite is of a very fine quality and has been passed on by experts in Ottawa and Winnipeg as the best and purest obtainable in Canada. The present owners go so far as to claim that it is even better than that quarried in Scotland, and that is going some.

Marble has also been found on the property of the best quality, beautifully marked, and excellent for carving purposes.

Winnipeg visitors … With a population exceeding the 5,000 mark and located 2,964 feet above sea level, Cranbrook is one of the liveliest towns in the Crow’s Nest passage.

As a railway divisional point, it is a typical western railroad town. Charmingly situated in a hill-girt valley, surrounded by dense forest growth, and overlooked by the white-tipped peak of Baker Mountain.

The trade for all the mining interests, lumber, and for the rapidly growing ranching industries, fruit growing, all centres in Cranbrook.

Colonel Baker’s big ranch of several thousand acres is located near the town and in the lateral valleys surrounding the fine agricultural lands are attracting settlers.

As a lumbering centre Cranbrook has many fine big saw mills operating. It is regrettable that owing to having the itinerary all completed that our stay at Cranbrook could not have been extended, as suggested in the cordial invitation received from the Cranbrook board of trade.

Elko news … (By Fred Roo.) The summer has come. Cranbrook Herald readers will be pleased to know now they are buying up all the Flathead oil land, that the old Dewdney trail from Elko is open and in splendid condition, thanks to the lands department, who are always doing something good for Elko.

There is a good wagon road from Elko to the south fork of the Elk, and a splendid trail up Lodgepole Creek, crossing the meadows, which makes an ideal place for camping and getting a few of the elusive and gamey trout.

You cross the Flathead ridge and strike the Flathead River about two miles from Flathead townsite, near block 7750, and lot 7754, and about two miles south of McEvoy creek. It’s the shortest road into the Flathead and a great many people will outfit at Elko this summer, on account of it being passable so much longer than the Corbin or Crows Neat Passes.

The fact of Elko’s up-to- date stores and export packers will make it the favorite outfitting place for those making the trip into the Flathead country, no matter whether it’s for pleasure or profit, go into the Flathead via Elko.

City band … Next Monday evening the Cranbrook city band will give a social on the lawn at the residence of G. P. Tisdale. All kinds of refreshments such as strawberries, ice cream and cake, etc., will be on hand besides a number of other interesting booths.

The band has been preparing a large repertoire of choice selections and a long program will be rendered during the evening.

There will be no charge for admission and it is hoped that a large number will turn out and patronize the band.

Fall fair … This week there was issued from the presses of the Herald office the prize list for the Cranbrook District Fall Fair. The prize list will be bound and be in shape for delivery early next week. The prizes for most of the listed classes in every department have been increased this year.

The Fall Fair has become a Cranbrook institution and one in which every citizen is interested and should assist in its success. The list covers over eighty pages and may be secured by anyone interested by applying to the secretary.

As the printing of the prize list taxed the capacity of the Herald’s mechanical force we must ask the public to kindly overlook the lateness and brevity of this week’s paper.

Moyie news … A meeting of the shareholders of the Society Girl Mining Company was held on Thursday. A consultation was entered upon for a resumption of work, which the company hopes to begin shortly.

Above: The Methodist Church and Rectory

Methodist lecture … Sergeant-Major Schoof, formerly of the Royal Northwest Mounted Police, will preach in the Methodist church at both services next Sunday. He is en route home from Mexico and will tell of his experiences there in a lecture in the Methodist church Monday evening at 8 o’clock. The title given the lecture is “The Truth About Mexico.” Admission to lecture, 25c. Children 15c.