It happened this week in 1914

Sad accident … Little Flora Woods, the four-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. R. W. Woods, was burned to death last Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Woods is a butcher in the employ of P. Burns & Co. and the family has been residing on the second floor over the old East Kootenay Butcher Co. market.

In the afternoon the little girl, in company with her older sister and several other small children, was playing in the alley behind the house and in some unaccountable manner her clothing caught on fire and she ran down the alley a mass of flames. She was caught at the next street by Mr. Carson and his son and they endeavored to put out the flames, being badly burned in their attempt.

One of the little boys ran to tell the father and she was hurried to Drs. King and Green’s office, where she was found to be terribly burned. She was taken to the St. Eugene hospital and died about 6.30 in the evening.

It is not known how the fire started, as the children claim they were not playing with matches, and it is thought she must have stepped on a match, which set fire to her shoe laces and as she ran was fanned into a blaze, burning all her clothing off and reaching as high as her shoulders before it was stopped.

Funeral services were held from the Methodist church on Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock, being conducted by Rev. W. E. Dauham.

Funeral … Funeral services of the late W. M. Park were held on last Saturday afternoon. There was a large attendance of the Knights of Pythias, the lodge being represented in a body and the members of the Uniform Rank acting as pall bearers. The cortege started from Castle Hall and proceeded to the residence, where brief services were held and then the body was taken to the Presbyterian church, where Rev. W .K. Thompson held the last sad services. Interment was made in the Cranbrook cemetery.

Mr. Park was born at Watson Corners, Ont., and in 1891 was married to Miss Emmeline Purdon at MacDonald’s Corners, Ont. Before coming to Cranbrook the family resided for a number of years at Pilot Mountain, Manitoba.

There was a profuse mass of floral tributes from the many friends in the city. The members of the Order of Railway Trainmen were in attendance and a long procession of carriages followed the remains to their last resting place.

No word of ours could add to the deepest sympathy which the many friends in the city have expressed in the great loss which has come upon the bereaved family — in the double tragedy, which has torn the home in the last few weeks, in the loss of son, brother, husband and father.

Not receiving … Mrs. M. McEachern will not receive Friday, June 5th, or again this season. Mrs. K. W. Russell will not receive on the second Tuesday or again this season. Mrs. F. L. Parks will not receive on Tuesday, June 9th, nor again this season. Mrs. Woodland will not receive on Wednesday, June 10th, nor again this season. Mrs. A. A. Johnson will not receive on Friday, June 5th, or again this season.

Hurt Auto … Mr. Paul Handley’s car got thirsty on Thursday morning, no doubt through working overtime, and tried to take a drink out of the creek but got badly hurt in the attempt.

Princess contest … The contest for the princess to represent Cranbrook at the Chahko Mika has been started with three contestants, and from the indications at present it will be a fast contest.

The three popular young ladies who are receiving the votes are Misses Whitehead, Della Drummond and Laura Richards. Each of these young ladies is armed with an abundant supply of postcards, which they are disposing of at 5c. each. Every card furnishes a vote for a candidate.

Returns on the voting are not completed as we go to press but will be published next week and from time to time until the contest closes.

Lost in sinking … Among the list of those lost in the wreck of the Empress of Ireland was the name of Mr. A. E. Stillman, of Calgary. Mr. Stillman is well known in Cranbrook, having spent considerable time here during the past year. He was the vice-president and general manager of the W. J. Budd Co. of Calgary, and was 27 years of age. He was a vocalist and was often heard in the local churches and a few weeks ago assisted Rev. Kendall of the Baptist church, in conducting a series of revival meetings. He was en route to England to close up a large deal for his firm. His family resides in Calgary. His body has been recovered and is being shipped to Calgary.

At the auditorium … On Wednesday and Thursday evenings of this week the theatre-going public of Cranbrook were favored with the appearance of one of the Pantages’ circuit shows at the Auditorium.

The chief attraction at the show was Little Hip, the smallest elephant known in captivity and a pet chimpanzee. Both of these animals exhibited fine training and cleverness and went through their paces on the stage in excellent form.

Another of the leading acts of the show was the Gallalina family of Italian musicians. They performed on a number of instruments, their specialty being an accordion quartet with full harmonica effect. Solos on cornet, violin and piccolo were given and received great applause..

The hoop rollers who opened the performance were good and the whole show was well balanced and one of the best which has visited Cranbrook for many weeks.

Their visit here was to fill in time, as they have one week to jump from Calgary after closing there to open in Spokane and they made Cranbrook and Fernie en route.

They were greeted with well-filled houses, of which they were fully deserving and may expect good support should they happen to return to Cranbrook again.

Store changes … W. Scott has disposed of the Star Cleaning works to Chenuz Brothers, the new proprietors taking immediate possession. Armour & Kennedy’s pool room is undergoing a spring clean-up, a force of interior decorators being busy with paint and brush transforming the appearance of the interior.

Boys exhibit work … This afternoon and this evening the manual training school was open to visitors and will be open again tomorrow afternoon and evening.

A large number of interested citizens responded today to the invitation issued by the pupils and members of the exhibition committee were kept busy showing the drawings and models and exhibiting the work.

There is a vast amount of improvement shown in the work during the past few months and the Cranbrook public can feel proud of the progress of this school during the short time it has been in operation.

Principal Webb states that all the classes are doing good work and there is every evidence of this at the school.

Special mention might be made of some of the products turned out by the boys. Wilfrid Dallas has made a handsome writing desk with draw top. Albert Laurie has a neat writing desk. Rollo Johnson is credited with a fine book rack. Carl Gill has a bathroom cabinet on exhibition. Vincent Fink is being praised for a tabouret. Sid. Murgatroyd is showing a hat rack. Alex. Mennie has made a boat and M. Carson a foot stool. All of these articles are first class and a credit to their makers as well as to the school.

Queen of May crowned … During the services at St. Mary’s church Sunday evening, the closing of the May exercises was most impressive, when twenty-five little girls neatly dressed in white, wearing veils and carrying flowers and banners, headed by a little flower girl and crown bearer, marched in good order up the aisle, followed by one of their companions who had been balloted to crown the Queen of May.

The singing of the children was nicely rendered, the solos being taken by the Misses Frances Drummond and Dorothy Mackey. Miss Della Greaves presided at the organ. Rev. Father Welch preached in his inimitable style. He exhorted the parents to try by their exemplary lives to keep the hearts and souls of those sweet children free from evil influences, and to the children he said that he hoped all through their lives they would have frequent recourse to prayer, thereby gaining for themselves the grace to lead good Christian lives and work out their eternal salvation.

The children in charge of Mrs. (Dr.) Kennedy showed that they had been carefully trained in their singing and marching.

Rail line … The route map of the Calgary and Fernie railway has been approved conditionally by Hon. Frank Cochrane, minister of railways.

The location of the line from Fernie to a point about 18 miles from Calgary has been approved and from that point into the city the Calgary and Fernie railway is to be given running rights over the Western Dominion, which must start construction on its line from Calgary within the next three months.

The Calgary & Fernie railway must also go ahead with the construction of its line to Kananaskis Pass.

If the Western Dominion road is not completed by the time the Calgary and Fernie railway is ready to enter Calgary the latter is to be allowed to build its own line.

Wycliffe news … Wycliffe people are in high spirits over the inauguration of the new daily train service, making it possible to spend the day in Cranbrook the train going in at 7.30 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m.

It is learned on good authority that a party of Scotchmen, experienced in the granite industry, have staked out a bed of granite of ten acres adjacent to Wycliffe, which they bought last fall, and will in the near future develop the same. The granite is of a very fine quality, and the promoters are of the opinion that it is as good, if not better, than that of Scotland.

Invermere news … The work of construction on the Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific railway is being pushed along. Most of the construction of the roadbed is being centered along the shore of the Columbia Lake to the south of this place. The piece along there which remains to be finished is all which prevents our union with the southern steel-head, connecting this district with the Crows Nest Pass branch of the company’s system.

New fence … W. S. Santo has started the erection of a decorative iron fence around his residence property at the corner of Louis Street and Garden Avenue. Mr. Santo takes a great deal of pride in the grounds surrounding his residence, has parked both streets, and with the new improvement will have one of the most picturesque residence properties in the city.

Bull River news … A branch general merchandise store is being opened at Bull River by the Fink Mercantile Co. of this city. The new store will be in charge of Mr. Ralph Palmer of this city, and will carry a full line of gents’ and ladies’ furnishings as well as other lines of merchandise carried in this city by this well-known firm.

The growing importance of Bull River as a trade center and its future outlook has attracted several of the Cranbrook business men and this venture of the Fink Mercantile Co. is fully justified by the growing transient trade the firm already enjoys from that section.

Vote passed … The special election last Monday on the city bylaw resulted in the new bylaw carrying by an overwhelming majority. There were 164 votes cast, 153 for and 11 against. Work on the water system will commence as soon as the debentures are disposed of, probably about the middle of July. An automobile was in service on Monday carrying the voters to the polls, as the city fathers desired a full expression of sentiment on the subject. While the vote might have been larger the result would indicate that the citizens are in favor of improving the water system in a permanent manner.

Transient traders … At a meeting of the Retail Merchants Association last Friday afternoon it was decided that the matter of transient traders in the city, especially floating oil stock salesmen, should have the attention of the association and a committee was appointed, consisting of W. C. Marshall, W. B. McFarlane and W. Halsall, to take the matter up with the city authorities and see that transients who came in and carried away bundles of loose change, were forced to observe the city requirements and made to pay the city license before they were allowed to do business.

Presbyterians to vote on union … Church union, it is certain, will be the big question at the assembly of the Presbyterian church congress which begins its International session here in Knox church tomorrow night. It is reported that, the committee will recommend that the whole question be again referred to the Presbyterian congregations and sessions for final Judgment. Prominent Presbyterian divines are arriving from all parts of Canada for the annual Presbyterian parliament. Special trains have been placed at the disposal of those from the west to facilitate travel. Elaborate preparations have been made for the entertainment of the visitors here.

Elko news … The Elko Water, Light and Power Co. is putting in a power house at the government bridge across the Elk river, on the road to Fernie, and will sell light to the business men and residents of the town. On account of the writer being away at Roosvllle and Flagstone most all last week, the society news was like the strawberry short cake — only shorter.

Fight … A feature that was not on the day’s program was pulled off at Waldo on Monday which created considerable excitement. A dispute arose between a party of 20 Hindus. Sides were formed and armed with two-by-four scantlings, they went at it. The fight lasted about an hour. It is reported that the cause of the fight was that one of the participants, who was working at the mill, recently went away to his native home. On returning he wanted his old job, the balance of the Hindus lining up in opposition and in favor of his returning to work. A number of heads were broken, and one had an arm broken.

Baynes lake news … As a sequel to the fight at Waldo on the 25th, eight Hindus appeared before Mr. Stalker, police magistrate, summoned by four other Hindus for assault, ranging bodily harm. One man had a broken arm. The others cut heads and bad contusions. The case was remanded for eight days to enable defendants to procure legal advice. Mr. S. Herclimer appeared for the prosecution.

Poultry association meeting postponed … The June meeting of the above association has been postponed from Friday, the 6th, to Monday, the 8th instant, when Mr. J. R. Terry, chief poultry instructor of the province, will speak on important phases of the poultry industry. The speaker of the evening is one of the most thoroughly practical of present-day authorities on the utility side of the poultry question and his talk will not only be of practical benefit to poultry men, but the consumers of poultry and eggs in this town should attend this meeting also as Mr. Terry is devoting a lot of time and work, not only to increasing the supply of good poultry and eggs, but also to eliminating the great waste caused by the purchase of stale, partially incubated and otherwise unfit eggs. A question drawer will be opened and any questions puzzling those present will be discussed by a practical authority. The meeting will be in the old gym at 8 o’clock and a large audience is hoped for.