It happened this week in 1914

May 16 – 22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Empire Day celebration … All the children of this city are reminded to be at the government building on Empire day, May 25th, at 1.30 p.m., when they will hear some patriotic addresses from prominent citizens, after which they will be marched to the Rex theatre, for a free patriotic picture show. As they leave the theatre candies, oranges, etc., will be given each child. Do not forget the dance in the evening, Empire day, May 25th, at the Auditorium at 21.30. Tickets $1.00 per couple and 50c. for extra lady. A good time is assured.

Lacrosse … Fernie will be here next Monday, May 25th, in full force to clean up the local lacrosse team, and a warm contest is anticipated. The local team has been practicing consistently and is in shape to give a good account of themselves. As lacrosse is the only organized sport here this season it should receive the hearty support of the public and the boys shown that their efforts are appreciated. The local grounds have been levelled up during the week for the game and will be in good shape. Let the boosters get out and encourage the boys to keep the championship of East Kootenay at home.

Creston news … On Sunday evening Harry Leonard and a companion made an attempt to ford the high water which is overflowing the government road at Goat River bridge. The horse dropped out of sight in a washout and it was with difficulty that the occupants of the buggy were rescued by onlookers who happened to be in the vicinity viewing the flood.

Moyie news … L. Taylor is alleged to have broken into the Ryan section house and stolen clothes belonging to the men. He was intercepted at Kingsgate on Monday by Policeman J. T. Browning and brought back to Moyie. On Wednesday he was taken to Cranbrook to be tried.

Speedy launch trip … R. A. Smith made a record launch trip on Saturday evening from Green Bay to Moyie, a distance of about nine miles in 55 minutes.

Repairs done … Get your repairs done at Green’s Repair Shop, opposite Masonic Hall. Guns, keys, bicycles, typewriters, gramophones, lawn mowers etc.

Charity ball … The dance given at the Auditorium on last Tuesday evening in aid of J. Riley was well attended and a very enjoyable time experienced by the many dancers. A statement of the receipts is given in another column. The success of the enterprise was largely due to the good work of Mrs. Wallinger and Mr. C. H. Knocke in selling tickets.

Lacrosse dance … The dance at the Auditorium last Friday evening given under the auspices of the Cranbrook Lacrosse club proved a very enjoyable and happy social event. There was a large crowd present, but not so large as to interfere with the dancing. The Cranbrook orchestra furnished the music. The supper proved to be in most capable hands and was pronounced to be the best of the season. The hall was decorated with lacrosse sticks and the affair netted a neat sum for the benefit of the team, which will contest during the summer for the honors of the city in the athletic field.

Popular recreation … This is the season for golf, polo and tennis. To those who can’t afford all or any of these there is always the simple amusement of walking to the office every morning. It is sad but true that the majority “prefer” the latter recreation.

Sentenced … Louis Taylor was brought before Judge Thompson on Wednesday charged with breaking into, entering and stealing from the section house at Ryan and was sentenced to one year at hard labor in the Nelson jail.

Cups on trains … With the beginning of June all railways operating trains in Saskatchewan and Alberta will be required to remove the common drinking cup from the passenger cars. To give the patrons of the road a substitute the Canadian Northern has secured a large supply of very handy waxed paper drinking cups. In the sleeping cars these cups will be placed in a special box from which they can be easily extracted. On all other cars a supply will be carried by the news agent, who will supply them to the passengers upon request.

50 years mining … Dave Griffith, one of the pioneers of the Kootenay, took out his fiftieth consecutive mining license last week. We doubt if there is another man in this province that has such a record. “Dave” mined in the Cariboo district previous to the sixties, coming to Wild Horse Creek in 1864.

Smart response … One of our local clergymen was walking on Hanson Avenue this week when he observed a small boy smoking a cigarette. He addressed the urchin, giving him a short lecture, on the evil effects of the smoking habit, then said to the boy, “Do you know where boys who smoke cigarettes go to?” “Cert! Behind Kenny’s barn,” was the reply.

Elko news … The Ottawa government have put a customs house officer at Roosville. This will shorten the road between Elko and Kalispell fully twelve miles and the Roosville valley is one of the most picturesque in B.C. The Roosville falls, one and a half miles north of the international boundary line is a favorite picnic grounds for Americans south of the border.

This will be welcome news for our cousins across the line and dozens of automobile parties from Lincoln and Flathead counties will visit the valley and also take in the Elk River canyon at Elko.

Inspector Graham, of the Calgary customs staff, Deputy Collector McDonald and Mr. Fitzgerald, late of Montreal, who we understand will be stationed there, drove over from Gateway and located a building site.

The old customs house was bought by Mr. G. H. Scott.

It is expected that the Immigration department will put a man there, as the walking and driving are both splendid at this point — left unguarded for the last ten years — and afforded golden opportunities for those anxious to beat the government and retain their liberty.

It’s about time the government got wised up to the fact, that prevention beats the cure, and prevents the horse from getting out. You’re doing well, Bob Green, and making a name for yourself.

Married … On May 14th a quiet but pretty wedding; was solemnized at the pro-Cathedral of the Redeemer, Calgary, when Percy Adams, chief of police of Cranbrook, was married to Miss Anne Louise Attwood, of Moyie, by Rev. Dean Paget.

The bride was given away by D. A. Ayers and wore her travelling suit of blue serge with white embroidered revers and hat to match.

Mrs. Ayers, the bride’s sister, was matron of honor, and Miss Nina Attwood was bridesmaid.

After the ceremony a reception was held at the Devenish apartments. Mr. and Mrs. Adams left on the southbound train for Cranbrook, where they will reside.

Mr. and Mrs. Adams were met on their arrival in Cranbrook by the Cranbrook city band, and a large number of friends and conveyed to their residence in an artistically decorated automobile carrying a grinning, bobbing and bowing policeman’s head. They were paraded down Baker Street and enthusiastically welcomed home.

Nurses picnic … Four automobile loads of nurses from St. Eugene hospital and their friends were driven to St. Mary’s lake on Wednesday, where a picnic was held and the day enjoyably spent in boating, fishing and picnic lunch. Mr. R. E. Beattie gave the picnic for the nurses and drove his own car; Mr. J. T. Laidlaw drove his car and the McCreery car and Dr. Green’s car completed the party. Besides the nurses and the two auto owners those attending were: H. Hicks, H. W. Supple, Cyril Newton, J. McCreery, Geo. S. McCreery, Dr. Davis, Chas. Draper and O. Bristow.

The party left the city at 10.30 in the morning, returning at 9.30 in the evening. All report a fine time.

Prizes offered … The Cranbrook Civilian Rifle association is holding a prize shoot on Monday, May 25th. A cup given by V. Hyde Baker will be shot for in the morning open to all members who will not have made 70 or over out of a possible 105 during the season. This cup is to be awarded to the member who makes the highest aggregate score at three shoots to be held on May 25th, June 27th and July 25th, with seven shots and one sighting shot at 500 and 600 yards, on the dates mentioned. Entries for this competition will close at 9.30 Monday morning.

In the afternoon Mr. G. W. F. Carter has offered a first prize to the value of ten dollars and a second to the value of five dollars for the highest aggregate score at two, five and six hundred yards. Also a prize for the best score at each of these ranges and a consolation prize given by Mr. A. C. Bowness, Messrs. Fink Mercantile company, Mr. J. D. McBride, Messrs. Parks & Co., and the Cranbrook Jobbers. Entries for this competition close at 13.30. Members taking part will be required to pay an entrance fee of twenty-five cents to cover cost of ammunition at each range, and a marker’s fee of twenty- five cents to cover the day’s shooting. Entries may be made any time with either the captain or the secretary.

Road works … The government road is being improved between Cranbrook and Moyie. The work is now in progress in the direction of Moyie on the Cranbrook side of Green Bay.

Board of Trade meeting … A special request has been made for a full attendance at the regular meeting of the board of trade at the city hall on Friday evening, May 22nd, when the work of the board will be reviewed and arrangements made for entertaining the Winnipeg business men arriving by special train on Saturday morning, May 23rd.

All members of the board of trade with automobiles are especially requested to be present.

Corporation of the City of Cranbrook … notice calling for the votes of electors of the municipality of the City of Cranbrook on Bylaw No. 138, being a bylaw authorizing the borrowing upon the credit of the water revenue and charges a sum of $110,000.

The council has thought it advisable to briefly explain to you their reasons for advising the expenditure of this sum: The maintenance charges from October, 1909, to November, 1913, amounted to $28,408.16, which charges have been gradually increasing, and last year reached the very large sum of $8,475.00. Of that sum $1,800 was expended in repairs to the dam.

The council has called into consultation Mr. A. L. McCulloch, C. E., of Nelson, B.C., and he reports with reference to the dam and reservoir as follows: “Your present storage reservoir is inadequate, the dam is unsafe and leaks badly. This dam is built of timber crib covered with earth, the timbers of which are badly rotted, and it is not advisable to utilize this dam in any improvements made. Instead I recommend the construction of a new dam at a point 750 feet above the present dam, on the city’s own property.”

Mr. McCulloch proposes to build a new dam at an elevation of 3,222.5 feet, being 15 feet above the creek bed at the site, it being also 15 feet above the water level in the present reservoir. With the water elevation in the reservoir at 3,217.5 the storage will be 2,000,000 gallons, and the estimated cost of the dam would be in the neighborhood of $6,000. It is proposed to replace the entire system at present composed of wood stave pipe with steel pipes, and apart from the reduction in the maintenance charge, which, as referred to before, last year amounted to $8,475.

It is estimated that if the system is installed the saving would be in the neighborhood of $6,000 annually.

The city will obtain a safer and more permanent supply of water in case of fire, and will give an increased pressure at the hydrants of 50 per cent.

The council feel that this work will have to be taken in hand in the course of a very short time and from the information gathered it appears that at the present time, owing to the conditions of the money market and the ample supply of labor that the improvements can be done more economically at the present time than they probably could be done later on.

The Mayor and Council of the City of Cranbrook.

Invermere news … Yesterday was one of the especial days for the district for it was signalized by the home-coming from the old country and from the bridal tour of Robert Randolph Bruce, C.E., F.R.G.S., and his bride, Lady Elizabeth Bruce, to the groom’s home in Wilmer. That place was en fete over the occasion and all the residents turned out to do honor on the occasion to Mr. Bruce, who in a broad sense has been the founder of the burg.

The last stages of the journey from Calgary were rather eventful and changeful to the bride in the methods of travelling. From Calgary to Golden the distance was covered in one of the C.P.R.’s most up-to-date and standard cars attached to one of their most perfect trains.

At Golden a change was made to the newly opened Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific railway. This line is not yet fully standard even in the part which is operated, and for the forty-two miles on which the mixed train runs, the rate is only ten miles an hour.

The coach is of the very ordinary day coach variety and is hitched on to the end of a collection of freight cars.

Reaching Spillimachene another change was made to motor car for the last forty odd miles of the journey. The change is certainly advantageous, for in addition to the added comfort, the new arrival is able to view the glorious scenery of this part, which at the automobile stage of the journey, really only makes its first appearance.

As the car containing the bridal couple swept into Wilmer it passed by buildings decorated for the occasion with bunting and evergreens, then under a huge Union Jack which had been stretched across the road, then under an evergreen arch bearing the banner on which was emblazoned the motto “Welcome Home”.

Over the home gate another arch beautifully decorated had been erected and the same motto entwined about it. At the home gate the party was met by many of the old friends of the groom who had assembled to do honor to the occasion.

As an omen of luck they were also greeted at the door step by a huge cast iron jet black cat, who, with head and tail erected, looked all the world like the real thing.

After the shades of night had fallen all the young men of the neighboring villages, including those of Wilmer, assembled to end the eventful day in the rather questionable but still firm standing habit of a chivalry. With torches, with pipes, but above all with tin cans, and implements for a noise, they marched upon the home and at a given signal set up the sounds which represent the salute. In due time, these were acknowledged in fitting form by the groom, after which the assemblage dispersed to other places for further amusement.

Today the bunting flies from all manner of places in this town site.