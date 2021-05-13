It happened this week in 1914

May 9 – 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Beating board bill … The first case to be heard in this city under the new act which protects hotel keepers came before Magistrate Arnold last Friday morning, the action being brought by Wm. Steward, proprietor of the Royal Hotel, against H. L. Douglas, of Lethbridge.

The action charged that the defendant had fraudulently obtained board and lodging to the extent of $25.00 and had disappeared from the city without any settlement or explanation. A warrant was issued by Mr. Steward and the defendant was apprehended in Lethbridge and brought back to the city.

After taking the evidence in the case the magistrate assessed a fine of $20.00 and costs or sixty days imprisonment. Mr. Steward states that he brought this action as a test case under the new act, as occurrences of this kind were becoming too common in the city, and all of the hotels were suffering from the deadbeats who make a practice of not paying their accounts before departing.

It is his intention to prosecute all offenders under this act in the future.

Charged in Elko … H. Amberman, of the provincial police, who is stationed at Elko while M. Gorman, the human ferret, is attending the assizes in Fernie, arrested John Gilpin (no relation of the fellow that rode into London on an ivory-handled Mustang) for being minus any visible means of support, and looking like a piece of cheese, was given fifteen days by the “beak”.

Ouch! … Wee Gerald Hardman, who is as tough as a stone dog, fell out of a wagon Thursday morning about 10 a.m. and broke his collar bone. Made no complaints other than a small cry and not until his mother was giving him his bath, saw the bruises and heard the bone grating, when she immediately phoned for Dr. Saunders of Baynes, and learned the above facts.

Moyie news … Harry Edwards, proprietor of the hotel, met with quite a serious accident last week. He was driving a party of men up to camp, and in some manner the rig upset, throwing them out. Mr. Edwards held to the reins and was dragged by the frightened horses for some distance, bruising his face badly and injuring a blood vessel in his neck. He is at present confined to his bed, under a physician’s care. It is hoped there are no internal injuries.

Auto trip to Wasa … 45 automobiles belonging to members of the Cranbrook District Automobile association assembled in front of the government building in Cranbrook, where photos were taken. A procession headed by the Cranbrook city band started up Baker Street, a line of amateur photographers taking snaps along the route. The procession stopped in front of the post office where it was planned to have another photograph taken, but as some of the cars were impatient to be on the road to Wasa the procession was broken. The band proceeded to the G.P.R. station, where a selection was rendered and then embarked in cars for Wasa, where the principal scenes of the third annual meeting was laid.

Twenty-five cars made the trip to Wasa from Cranbrook carrying 114 people, where they were tendered a banquet by Mr. N. Hanson. The band and the Cranbrook orchestra accompanied the crowd. A bandstand had been provided and the band welcomed the cars as they arrived, with lively tunes. The hotel was gayly decorated for the occasion with evergreens, red, white and blue bunting and Union Jacks.

Drowning accident … Coroner Dr. J. H. M. Bell was called to Wardner last Monday afternoon to hold an inquest over the body of Mary Palethorpe who was accidently drowned in a pond near P. Lund’s house. The jury returned a verdict of accidental downing, there being no evidence of suicide. Diseased was 36 years of age.

Nasty accident … T. S. Gill ran a nail into his foot during the past week and he is suffering from an attack of rheumatism which has laid him on the shelf for the past few days.

Charity ball … On next Tuesday evening, May 19th, the Charity ball to be given in aid of J. Riley will be held at the Auditorium. The Herald will hope to report at the conclusion of the dance that sufficient funds have been raised to give Mr. Riley a proper start after his unfortunate experience which resulted in the loss of both legs.

This case is certainly one deserving of your charity and the citizens surely do not want it said that Cranbrook would do nothing for such a case.

The committee which has the dance in charge has completed arrangements and everything is in readiness for a good time. Several of the committee are selling tickets and the Herald is receiving donations.

Mr. Riley will soon be able to leave the hospital and let’s give him a little necessary aid for a start along the road to self-support.

Fire ! … An alarm of fire was turned in at 4 a.m. last Tuesday morning by C. S. Parker, who discovered the fence at the rear of his barn on Durick Avenue on fire. Some ashes had been thrown near the fence and then the lawn had been raked over the ashes and it had evidently been smoldering for some time last Tuesday morning by C. S. when it was discovered by Mr. Parker. The fire was extinguished with buckets, with only a portion of the fence being destroyed. The close proximity of Mr. Parker’s stable and horses, would have resulted very likely, in a disastrous fire had it not been discovered in time.

Business for sale … Owing to ill health the owner is compelled to sell tobacco and cigar business familiarly known as Bob’s Place. Apply at store.

Car for hire … Dr. J. H. Bell has purchased a new 5-passenger touring car, which he has placed in charge of Mr. Frank Clifford, who will run the car in the city for hire.

Time to fish … The first few days of May spell trouble and vexation of spirit for the man of the house. Friday is moving day, Saturday suffrage day, and Sunday is Mother’s day. It will be an opportune time to spend the weekend fishing.

Being sued … R. S. Bohart, of Wardner, is Peter Lund of that place for $27,000 damages for alleged libel. The trial will take place at the spring assizes which will open at Nelson on May 14. Herchmer & Martin of Fernie are for the plaintiff and Harvey, McCarter & McDonald, of Cranbrook for the defendant.

Strange weather … The wind on Sunday afternoon last, attained a velocity of about 25 miles an hour, accompanied by a heavy fall of rain, which later in the evening turned to snow. The movement began about three o’clock, reached its crest about seven p .m., and died almost to a calm by nine o ’clock.

City council … A by-law will be submitted to the people in the near future, according to the present plans of the city council, asking that $110,000 be voted for the purpose of building a new dam and reservoir and replacing the pipe from the dam to the city and throughout the water system with steel pipe.

The question of improvement of the water works has been agitating the minds of councilors for the past two years and the present council have had an engineer go over the system and prepare an estimate of the cost. They have decided that it is a foolish waste of money to continually make small repairs or small improvements to the system.

There is plenty of water available for a city many times the size of Cranbrook, the only question being the establishment of a permanent and sound system of water service.

The by-law which will be introduced at the next meeting of the council will provide for the laying of a fourteen inch main from the dam to the city, 8-inch mains on most of the streets, and steel pipe throughout.

The question for the electors to decide will be whether to make a permanent improvement at this time or leave the system in its present state, which, according to all reports is in a bad condition from leaks throughout the whole system and especially from the dam to the city.

Steel bridges … The Ford Construction company, of Caldwell, Ida., has a gang of men working on two steel bridges across the Moyie river, just south of the International boundary line here. The completion of these two bridges will be the final connecting link of a road from the prairie through the Crows Nest pass and through Idaho and Washington, the road in British Columbia through the pass being in excellent condition. It will prove a boon to automobile tourists.

Farmers’ institute … The Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute will meet on Thursday, May 21st at 8.00 p.m. in the old gym. All farmers desirous of making a show for Cranbrook are requested to send in their names and 50c. so as to qualify for the competition in potato growing or in an oat crop. Cranbrook needs to keep a front place as a potato and oat producing center. The boys of the city are entering a similar competition and the farmers should set the pace for the youngsters.

Business men visit … Seventy-five of Winnipeg’s leading business men, members of the Winnipeg Industrial Bureau, will arrive in Cranbrook on Wednesday morning, May 23rd., with a special train and are invited to stop off here for at least two hours, as the guests of the Cranbrook Board of Trade and the Cranbrook District Automobile association, for a tour of the country by autos. The members of the Auto club are arranging for enough cars to be on hand to take the entire party at once. They expect to visit the Mission and return by way of Wycliffe.

Garden party … The Literary and Debating Society of Knox Presbyterian church will hold a garden party on Monday, May 25th, at the residence of Mr. Tisdale (formerly the residence of B. H. Short) on Armstrong Avenue. The lawns will be opened at 4.30 p.m. and continue so until late in the evening. A sale of flowers and confectionery will be held in connection, and the services of the Y.M.C.A. orchestra have been secured.

Moving away … E. H. Slater and family are leaving today for Chilliwack, where Mr. Slater has purchased a five-acre tract and will engage in the chicken business on a large scale.

Mr. Slater has been a resident of Cranbrook for the past fourteen years and was one of the prime movers in the organization of the Cranbrook Sash & Door company. He has disposed of all his shares in the company and has sold his residence property to Wm. Guthrie of the Fink Mercantile company. He has purchased two Ayrshire cows from Mr. J. A. Pringle and will devote his whole time to the improvement of his farm, making a specialty of high-grade chickens.

In the removal of Mr. Slater the city loses one of its oldest citizens and pioneer business men and Chilliwack gains an industrious citizen, who will take foremost rank in the business in which he intends specializing. Since he engaged in the poultry business Mr. Slater has captured a number of prizes in various shows and has greatly assisted in advertising the poultry business in this district and his loss will be keenly felt in poultry circles.

Ordained … The Rev. A. B. Lane was ordained to the priesthood by the Right Rev. the Lord Bishop of New Westminster, at Christ church, Cranbrook, on Sunday, the 10th instant. Mr. Lane studied in the Divinity School, Trinity College, Dublin, and eventually came to Canada in 1910 and acted as assistant to the Rev. C. Reed, late of Proctor, now vicar of Enderly. Completing his studies at St. Mark’s hall, Vancouver, he was ordained a deacon in May, 1913, and sent to Wycliffe. Mr. Lane has obtained leave of absence and departs shortly for a three months trip to the old country. Mr. Wells, of St. Mark’s Hall, will act in his place. It is proposed to consolidate Wycliffe, Marysville, Kimberley and the Sullivan mine into a parish, with representations to Synod. The success of the scheme depends on the co-operation of the inhabitants of the district.

Farewell of Captain and Mrs. Carruthers … Farewell services conducted by Captain and Mrs. Carruthers will be held in the Salvation Army hall this week-end. The captain has been in charge of the local work for the past eighteen months, and during this time considerable has been accomplished. The soldiers roll has been doubled and the attendance at the meetings has been much improved. Over $300.00 debt has been cleared off, local expenses met and $650 raised for social and rescue work. Over four hundred garments have been given to the poor, a large number of free meals have also been given. Gospel services have been held in all the camps in this district during this last winter. The captain wishes to thank the citizens of Cranbrook for their kindness and help during his command of the Cranbrook corps.

Overseas Club to hold Empire Day dance … The Overseas club are arranging for their third annual Empire Day celebration, which will be held on May 25th., inviting all the school and other small children of the city, to gather together at the government building at 1.30 p.m., when patriotic addresses will be delivered to them by some of the best speakers in the district. After which the children will be marched to the Rex theatre, when a free patriotic picture show, will be given. Mr. Johnson, the manager of this theatre, has gone to considerable trouble in getting patriotic pictures for that day. Candies, oranges, etc., will be given each child as they leave the theatre, by the ladies committee. In the evening a dance will be given in the Auditorium. Tickets $1.00 per couple and 50c. for single Ladies. Light refreshments will be served. The music will be supplied by the Cranbrook orchestra. Dancing will commence at 21.30k. It is hoped that all citizens will patronize this dance, as it is being put on to help defray the expenses of entertaining the children that day.

Report of school trustees … Resignation of Miss Darkis to take effect at the end of the term was received and accepted and her request that Mrs. Racklyeft be allowed to substitute for her from June 15th was accepted. Applications for positions were received from Mrs. Mary Emily Lees, city; Miss Jessie Kennedy, of Kimberley, and Miss Josephine Matthews, of Wetaskiwin, Alberta. The secretary was instructed to acknowledge receipt of applications and to notify applicants that board would act on applications whenever necessary to fill vacancies. The matter of application of families residing in Kootenay Orchards for a school was discussed and the petitioners were notified that the petition would receive the attention of the board. Petitioners reported fourteen children who were unable to attend school on account of the distance. The board will take up the matter of establishing a school in the south end of the city in the near future. Mr. A. H. Webb appeared before the board as secretary of the Farmers’ Institute, in regard to the potato competition which is being conducted by the provincial government. He stated that a number of boys had signified their willingness to enter competition but that some of the boys did not have plots of ground available. The members of the board personally stood sponsor for a few tracts and stated that they would do everything in their power to encourage the boys in their work. Board adjourned.

Elko news … In so far as the social world of the old historic city was concerned this week was a gay one both for young and old for there were functions without number. The Ayre’s of North Star Park have been giving moonlight excursions with their Ford touring car and they can a-Ford to do it with a Ford you know. Great interest was centered in the great sluff game between the city fathers. The water meeting had to be postponed on account of the low pressure. Two ball games, both won by Elko, several dog fights, big dance, board of railway commissioners entertained by the board of trade. Afternoon tea with the rector, several ice cream parties; Tom Prentice passing through the city smoking a Fernie stogie you could pull stumps with; the C.P.R. Waldo Pick-em-Flowers-by-the-way train arriving twice on time; the fortunate overturning of an automobile on the big hill which prevented an elopement. All forgiven and sweet peace reigns once more; the Cranbrook string band; the Right Rev. Lord Bishop of New Westminster; several government road gangs outfitting for repairing the automobile boulevards east and west of the city; Mrs. Shooting Star’s supper, Canyon Bark; a bunch of tourists from Victoria; Doc. Foster, the popular government vet; Gateway with his new touring car (Bradford City); large crowds from Baynes and Waldo attending the confirmation services in Holy Trinity church; several whist drives and fishing parties galore.