It happened this week in 1914

May 2 - 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Chicken competition … The boys’ and girls’ competition in chicken-raising instituted by the Cranbrook Poultry association closed on the last day of April with twenty-five entries. The results of the competition will be on exhibition at the Fall Fair. The eggs for hatching were donated to the competitors by the members of the association.

Runaway at Fort Steele … Harry H. Jordan, of Fort Steele, was killed in a runaway accident on the Wild Horse Creek bridge above Fort Steele last Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Jordan and Mr. Hardy were coming down the long grade into Fort Steele with a load of logs when their horses took freight and ran away.

Coroner Dr. J. H. M. Bell was called and an inquest was held, the verdict being that death resulted from being thrown from a wagon at the Wild Horse Bridge by a runaway team.

Deceased sustained a fracture of skull, and a fractured jaw and collar bone.

A rider was attached to the verdict in which the jury recommended that the northern approach to the bridge be altered, as it is exceedingly dangerous.

Mr. Hardy, the other victim of the accident, escaped with an injured foot. He was brought immediately to the St. Eugene hospital.

The authentic details of the accident are not to hand, but the report current is that some of the logs on the load worked loose on the long grade down the hill and struck the horses, scaring them into running away.

Funeral services for the deceased are being held in Fort Steele today. Both men are well known in the Fort Steele district.

Wife refuses to return … One of the most interesting cases that ever came before the police magistrate was heard this morning when the theft charge against a Mrs. Wm. Taylor, of Banff, was heard by David H. Elton.

William Taylor laid the charge of theft against his wife with a view toward reconciliation. The family was living at Banff, and the husband left on the 4th of March to do work at Strathmore. He was gone three weeks and upon his return discovered that his wife had left, taking with her nearly all of the movable belongings, and her son Percy, aged about 12 years, who was the star witness this morning.

Taylor traced his wife to Lethbridge where he learned that she had gone south. He went to Great Falls, Helena, Missoula and other Montana points but could not locate her.

On his return to Lethbridge he found that she was engaged as a maid on a farm near Coaldale. He sought her out, and a step toward reconciliation was affected, she refusing to return to him, but promising to write, and to allow the son to write.

Taylor returned to Banff and in the course of a few weeks learned that Mrs. Taylor had left the farm. He came again to Lethbridge, traced her to points in B.C. and followed her to Kingsgate, Yahk, and finally to Cranbrook.

All efforts to induce her to return to him failed, and he returned to Lethbridge, where his counsel advised him to place the charge of the theft of one of the trunks she had taken with her, against her. This was done, and the woman was arrested at Cranbrook and a warrant issued here.

The case was remanded until this morning, when the charge was dismissed by Magistrate Elton on the grounds that if the trunk had really been stolen, the fact that the theft was never mentioned at the time of the subsequent meeting, when an arrangement was made between husband and wife, disproved any claim to the property by Taylor.

Percy was placed in the box this morning by Mr. Harris, counsel for Mr. Taylor, and proved an interesting

witness. He was there when the trunk was purchased, and was closely cross-examined on what took place at that time.

His evidence favored the mother, and he exhibited a fortitude in answering the questions that called forth the admiration of the court. “When the trunk was purchased”, said he, “father told mother to pick out the one that suited her, and he gave her the trunk after it was bought.”

“What was the trunk purchased for?” asked the counsel.

“To move our things across the track at Banff.”

Later the boy stated that the father had told Mrs. Taylor some two weeks before the trunk was purchased, that her trunk was old and worn out and that he would buy her a new one.

“But I thought you told the court that he bought it to use in moving,” parried the lawyer.

“He did,” said the boy, “but he also bought it because mother needed a new trunk, and because he had promised her one.”

“Killed two birds with one stone, eh? You are a pretty good lawyer my boy.”

When Taylor took the stand, he denied having given his wife the trunk, and stated that the boy had not told the truth.

“Did anyone tell you what to say at court this morning?” asked the counsel.

“I was only told to tell the truth,” said the lad, who was on the verge of tears at the cross firing of the lawyers. Habeas Horpus proceedings are being commenced for the possession of the son.

Elko news … Lieutenant F. H. Morris, member of the Canadian Bisley team for five consecutive years and winner of the deliberate and rapid fire championship of the British Empire, visited Elko this week and gave a free public demonstration of fancy serial rifle shooting on the baseball diamond before a large crowd of spectators, a large number of ladies being present, as the exhibition was well advertised through the town.

22, 33, 30-30 and 32 special rifles were used. The 22 mushroom bullet was very popular with the boys, and we predict a great slaughter of gophers throughout the district with the 22 bullet from now on.

The demonstration consisted of about three hundred fancy shots, throwing up pieces of coal, busting it, then some of the pieces before reaching the ground, shooting 100 shots in rapid succession and then exhibiting the barrel of the gun to show the cleanliness.

Onions, carrots, spuds, oranges, canned corn, every ingredient for a mulligan was carted to the grounds and used in the exhibition.

It was the finest exhibition of rifle shooting ever seen in Elko, and was thoroughly enjoyed by the ladies, and will prove a big boost for the Dominion Cartridge Company, whose shells we found ourselves very punk three years ago.

One of the lady spectators said she believed, he could shoot the eye out of a mosquito, and take the tip of his tongue off if he went to bite.

He’s as sharp as a tack, and as smooth as oil, said another, and he took all the compliments like a little tin soldier and made fast friends while some people would be getting acquainted.

He left on the early morning train for Medicine Hat, but expects to return and visit the Tobacco Plains country.

Moyie news … On Wednesday two men were taken into custody by police J. T. Browning charged with vagrancy. On Friday they were given trial and sentenced to four months in the Nelson jail. It appears that these men had been let out of the Lethbridge provincial jail three days before.

Library for sale … A catalogue of the famous library belonging to the late F. J. Deane is now complete, a portion of which will be offered for sale in Cranbrook before being disposed of elsewhere.

The late Mr. Deane was essentially a literary man, and an excellent judge of books.

This collection contains a large number of editions deluxe, with costly bindings, as well as a large number of rare old volumes.

It is the finest private collection in British Columbia and one of the best in Canada.

Passenger coach … Commencing last Monday a passenger coach was attached to the way-freight between Cranbrook and Crows Nest, leaving at 7 o’clock a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and returning on the same train on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. While this train does not make fast time it will assist somewhat in alleviating the grievances over the discontinuance of the local.

Passengers between all small stations along the route will be accommodated by this train.

Riley funds … Advance sale of tickets for the Riley Benefit Ball has started off well, a large number having already been disposed of. There is every indication that the dance will be a huge success. The contributions to the Herald fund are also coming in and the amount is increasing.

Gopher problem … A number of farmers in this district are bitterly complaining of the large number of gophers that infest their land and that are destroying young vegetables, such as beans, cabbages, etc.

One man stated that he was surrounded on all sides by wild land —and there are hundreds like him— and that he had to spend hours of his time on this land fighting back these animals in order to save his crop. This man was of the opinion that the government should furnish the poison and defray the expense of a farmer placed in such a position.

A better plan would be for the government to place a bounty on these little destroyers and thus give the man on the land a chance to break even.

Lacrosse … On May first the Cranbrook Lacrosse team ventured to Fernie to play for a purse of $100.00 offered by the Miners for their May Day sports and were successful in bringing home the money.

The Fernie boys started off with a rush and made things lively in the first quarter and had most of the Cranbrook players looking blue, but after settling down and a little more consistent team work the Cranbrook boys had no trouble in stopping the rush of the Fernie aggregation and succeeded in winning the game with a score of 8—6.

For Cranbrook McGregor scored three, Matthews three and Reburn one.

The following was the line-up of the visiting team: Goal, McKay: point, Moore; cover point, Duffy; first defense, McPhee; second defense, Leitch third defense, Chambers; center, Lefleur; third home. Reburn; second home, McGregor; first home, Callahan; outside home, McMillan; inside home, Matthews.

Arrangements were made with the Fernie team for a return game to be played in Cranbrook on May 25th. The boys are continuing their practicing and will be in shape to give a fine exhibition by that date.

Council business … Discussion as to the city band stand resulted in the council deciding to leave the stand in its present location and Alderman Leask was instructed to ascertain the cost of seats for about two hundred people and report at the next meeting.

Motion by Campbell and Leask that the city engineer be instructed to ascertain how many manhole covers will be required and to obtain estimate of the cost of same.

Alderman Horie and the city engineer were instructed to enquire into the cost of a horse for the use of the city engineer and report at the next meeting. Council adjourned.

Government lands …When the government lands were thrown open last Friday morning at nine o’clock sixty men were in line and between 6,000 and 7,000 acres were filed on.

The line in front of the government office continued to increase all day Thursday and by evening there were about thirty in line.

Hot coffee was served the men early in the morning by the Farmers’ Institute and Dr. J. H. M. Bell sent coffee during the night before. Most of the men in line were provided with heavy coats and some with blankets and with the fine weather they experienced no great personal discomfort.

Numbers were issued to the men by the city police, which gave the waiting ones an opportunity to move around. In a few instances the men left and were not present when the police checked up the line and the numbers were moved up to save possible argument.

When nine o’clock struck, the door of the government office was thrown open, and the home seekers entered in pairs. A pamphlet had been provided by the department of lands, giving general description of lands opened for settlement.

Many residents of Cranbrook came to watch the scene and local photographers took up vantage points to get pictures of the occasion, the first of the kind seen in Cranbrook.