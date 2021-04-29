It happened this week in 1914

April 25 – May 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Tennis club … Weather being favorable, the Cranbrook Tennis club will be in full swing next week. The courts are in first class order, and by the tone of the general meeting held last week, a most successful season is anticipated. Any intending new member can obtain an application form from any member of the club. The election of officers resulted.

Band concert …The second concert of the season was played by the Cranbrook city band last Sunday afternoon at the band stand at the government building. There was a good attendance.

Fernie landslide … The hill above the provincial highway just across the water pipe bridge over the Elk river slipped into the river on Saturday night with a noise like unto the spilling of a large puncheon of molasses.

The slide nearly blocked the river and still stretches half way across the stream, though it is being gradually eroded by the current.

A man from Hosmer had just driven over the road and was crossing the bridge when he heard the noise behind him. He saw the earth moving and thought Prophet Sam Nemore’s vision had come true, that “The earth would slip to the East fifteen feet.”

Dan McNeish’s road stood up like the giant’s causeway, the mud and gravel from above slipping over it like snow across a roof.

Travel was scarcely interrupted.

A crack in the hill takes a big arc and comes down close to the city water pipe line, but it is not considered dangerous to the pipe, though more of the hill is due to come down at any time.

Some hundreds of tons of miscellaneous goozalum came down in the rush.

Charity ball … Tickets are being printed for a Charity Ball which will be given at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening May 19th, in aid of Mr. J. Riley, the unfortunate man whose feet were amputated last February at St. Eugene hospital and who still lies in the hospital, the victim of being frozen while being lost in the Kootenay valley last winter.

The tickets will be sold at $1.00 each, and it is expected that the good people of the city will respond by buying the tickets freely.

Messrs. A. L. McDermot, C. H. Knocke and R. E. Nafe are the committee which will have charge of the dance.

The Cranbrook orchestra has donated their services on this occasion and all are working to make this dance a big success for Mr. Riley.

In the meantime the Herald is still receiving contributions for Mr. Riley and will continue to do so. Those who do not care to dance can donate to the fund by sending their money to the Herald office.

The total amount subscribed to the present is $39.

Notice to dog owners … All persons owning dogs must purchase dog tags on or before April 25th. Persons not complying with this notice will be prosecuted. P. ADAMS, Chief of Police.

Moyie news … On Thursday H. M. Bell, medical health inspector, visited the local school and reported the children in a healthy condition. Master George Smith broke his arm on Wednesday morning and, accompanied by his mother, left on the 3 o’clock train for Cranbrook to receive medical aid.

Creston news … The town garbage dumping ground has been condemned by the provincial board of health as a menace to health and a public nuisance. A new site has been selected on Kootenay Flats near P. Burns’ slaughter house.

Road works … A crew of men have been engaged by the city the past week grading the alleys on Baker Hill on both sides of Garden Avenue. Louis Street was also graded and a drain built to carry off the water from the two streets into the creek.

Looking for son … Mrs. R. L. Paxman, of Purple Springs Alberta, is in the city today looking for her son, who she last heard from about two months ago at Hosmer, B.C. She heard of the Cranbrook land opening and thought that this might be a good place to locate him or find someone who knows his whereabouts.

She is remaining in the city for a few days and is advertising extensively for news of her son, Andrew L. Paxman.

Court news … Mike Stojack, a Slavonian who resided opposite the school house on Cranbrook Street, was arrested this week on a charge of wife beating and was sentenced for thirty days by Magistrate Arnold. His daughter brought charges against him and her husband, James Hukorcyk, charging them with committing an unnatural crime and they were both sent up for trial.

Lee John, one of the prominent and well-known residents of Chinatown, was arrested for having opium in his possession and was fined $100 and costs.

Notice … The following dogs now in the city pound will, if not claimed within three days, from date will be disposed of: One black collie dag, white breast; One black Cocker Spaniel; One White Fox Terrier, brown ears; One Collie, old dog; One brown mongrel. P. Adams, Chief of Police.

Militant suffragette … On Monday and Tuesday, May 4th and 5th, will appear at the Auditorium theatre, Hall and Menzies in “The Duke and the Talkative Lady.” This is a high class English comedy team. They have played all the best English halls and are now on their round-the-world tour. Everyone who likes good, clean, and funny comedy, that absolutely reeks of the old country, should not miss this. In addition to this there will be a fine line of pictures.

Football … It looks as if the old favorite sport of football is going to be revived in town this year. A league has been formed including the Bankers, the Y.M.C.A. and the Ancient Order of Foresters, and a schedule of six games has been arranged between the three teams, the first match to take place on May 8th on the Agricultural association grounds, between the Ancient Order of Foresters and the Bankers. The three teams have secured the best players in the town and some exciting games are expected. Come out on May 8th and boost for the boys.

Testing the water pressure … The fire brigade was out for practice on Wednesday night, and while out tested the pressure on hydrants and hose on Baker street. Three lines of hose 100 feet in length was run from three hydrants, the pressure at the hydrants was 76 pounds, the nozzles used was one three-quarter inch, and two one inch. The pressure at the hydrants with these three streams playing was 55 pounds, which is considered by firemen a good pressure for fire purposes.

Fort Steele news … A very enjoyable evening was spent on Monday, April 27th, at the Presbyterian church, Fort Steele, the occasion being the departure of Mr. and Mrs. Chambers for Saskatchewan, en route to England.

Mr. Chambers has given yeoman service to the church during his residence here, occupying the position of superintendent of the Sunday school, leader of the Bible class, chairman of the board of managers, and many times occupied the pulpit in a very acceptable manner in the absence of the regular minister.

Mrs. Chambers, has by her charming personality, endeared herself to the residents of the district.

The respect in which they are both held was shown by the large attendance on Monday.

Elko news … Mrs. R. Joyce, of Riverside Park, entertained the beauty and chivalry of Elko Tuesday night. It was the largest party held this winter.

Visitors from Cranbrook, Fernie, Baynes and Waldo responding to the invitations sent out, and the extreme upper crust of the old historic burg were out in full force.

Dancing was a strong feature of the evening, while the others enjoyed the romantic adventures, Maria Lloyd and Casey Jones on the gramophone.

The rooms were tastefully decorated with potted plants, excellent music was furnished.

The supper was one of the daintiest, and a marvel of the confectioner’s art, and would have tasted good to an angel.

Coffee that tickled the taste, and gave flavor to the feast, was ably poured by Mrs. C. K. Ayre, North Star Park, Mrs. Boss, Riverside Park and Mrs. Ray Hirtz, Knob Hill.

Mrs. Joyce made an ideal hostess and always sees that everybody has a delightful time.

Leaving town … Fred. A. Small, who has been connected with the custom’s office here and at Kingsgate for the past seven years, has resigned his position and will leave next week for Canal Flats, where he will open up a general merchandise store.

The new store building is now under construction and the stock of goods has been ordered and he expects to be ready to open during the month of May.

Mr. Small will carry groceries, boots and shoes and general merchandise. Mrs. Small will remain in the city for some time, joining her husband as soon as a suitable residence can be provided.

The best wishes of the Herald, and his many friends in the district, are extended to Mr. Small for his success in his new venture.

I.O.O.F. … One hundred members of Key City lodge, No. 42, I.O.O.F participated in the march from the hall to the Presbyterian Church on last Sunday evening and attendance at divine services, an annual event in commemoration of the founding of the order.

Rev. W. K. Thomson addressed the members.

April 26th, 1914, marks the ninety-fifth anniversary of the founding of the order, which was instituted in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1819, by five men.

These men with palms calloused and muscles hardened by manual labor gathered in a little candle-lighted room and planted the seed of Odd Fellowship, which has grown into the mighty oak — the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. These men had left the homes of their childhood and had taken up the struggle of life in a new country and they felt the need of brotherly love, of true friends.

The spirit of the order has been nurtured through the many years of its history and stands out today as the fundamental and predominating principle.

On Monday evening the annual roll call of the order was held in Fraternity hall and was attended by members of both Odd Fellows and Rebekahs as well as a number of invited guests. The evening was very pleasantly passed with a whist drive. A musical program was rendered, following the cards, and refreshments were served by the members. All report a most enjoyable time.

Information bureau … On last Monday the free information bureau opened by the board of trade was moved from the old C.C.S. store building into the city hall, where they are occupying the office of the mayor in connection with the Cranbrook Agricultural association.

Mr. Fred Russell, who has charge of the office, reports that the move was a good one and the office has been exceedingly busy during the past week.

Several parties of new-comers have been shown over the district in the last week. On last Friday a party of home seekers from Camrose, Alta., were driven out to the lands which are being opened by the government. On Saturday two parties were taken out. One family from Penticton, B.C., decided to take lands near the Mission and a party of four from Claresholm, Alta., was driven north of Lot 41.

Monday, interested people from Creston were driven out and on Tuesday Mr. Russell was kept busy.

The local autoists have greatly assisted the work of the board in furnishing free automobiles for the various parties of home seekers.

There is no doubt but that the work of this office would be a good investment for the board of trade to continue. It has certainly filled the bill on the occasion of the opening of the lands by the government and will likely be kept busy in this regard for the next few months to come.

Pre-emptors in line … Final preparations for the opening of the lands in this district by the provincial government have been, made and everything is expected to pass off smoothly tomorrow.

Two representatives of the lands department at Victoria are on hand to assist the local office in receiving the filings. Policemen will be on hand at the outside of the building and no disorder will be allowed, and every man will have fair play.

The officials promise that the policy of first come first served will be the only one followed, the first man having first choice, the second man second choice and so on.

The land will be opened as the clock strikes nine on Friday morning and will be available for entry until every man has filed his claim or until all the land has been taken. From indications today there will be a big rush for the lands to be opened by the provincial government tomorrow. This morning at nine o’clock there were ten men lined up in front of the office, most of them having been there for the night and with another twenty-four hours vigil ahead of them. Their numbers are being added to constantly today.

The first man to get into line was Mr. G. Parnaby, who has resided in the city for the past three years, and who has been employed by the water works department of the city. He made his appearance at the government office at noon on Wednesday and has been holding it down ever since. The others in the line-up due for a thirty-six hour wait were: Second, A. Findlay of this city; third, H. E. Sainsbury, city; fourth, Norman McNeil, city; fifth, Jim Lay, Wycliffe; sixth, H. Johnson, Wycliffe; seventh, Frank Wright, Wycliffe; eighth, H. Martin, Lethbridge; ninth, F. Breen, city; tenth, W. T. Awmack, city.

The fine weather of the past two days has made the long vigil of the home seekers one not unnecessarily unpleasant. They have ordered their meals from the restaurants and those who have friends are occasionally relieved for a few moments at a time.

Conservatives host officials … Mine Host Steward, of the Royal hotel tendered a banquet on Wednesday evening to the executive of the District Conservative association and the Hon. Thomas Taylor and the Hon. Robert A. Ren wick, of Victoria, who were guests of honor. At nine o’clock the executive of the Cranbrook District Conservative association met in the parlors of the hotel for a short business session. At ten o’clock they retired to the dining room, where the banquet had been spread. Thos. D. Caven proposed the toast “The King.” A program of speeches and music followed the banquet. Mr. A. E. Watts was the first speaker and directed his remarks chiefly to a review of the lumbering situation, lauding the Hon. W. R. Ross for his legislation on the timber royalty question. Mr. Watts was followed by the Hon. T. Taylor, who outlined the works of the province and discussed the division and apportionment of the moneys throughout the province. He predicted that the province was through the worst of the financial stringency and that better times were coming. There were about seventy of local Conservatives present.