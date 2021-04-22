It happened this week in 1914

April 18 – 24: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Arrested … Mrs. Minnie Taylor was arrested in this city this week on a warrant sworn out by her husband at Lethbridge on a charge of theft. She was held here for two days by Chief of Police Adams and was taken to Lethbridge on Wednesday by Constable Wigg of that city. She was accompanied by her 12-year-old son. The family formerly resided at Banff, and according to the woman’s story, the husband treated her so cruelly that she decided to leave him. She first went to Lethbridge, taking her son along. The husband learned her whereabouts and followed. She then came on to Cranbrook and as soon as he learned she was here he swore out a warrant for her arrest.

Notice to clean-up … All residents are notified to clean up their premises of all refuse and garbage and place, in receptacles on back of lot next to alley, so that city scavenger can readily load for hauling away. All who do not comply with this order will be prosecuted. P. ADAMS, Chief of Police and Sanitary Inspector.

School board notes … Motion by Fink and Laurie carried that in compliance with letter from the Superintendent of Education that high school and public school he declared separate as from April 20th, and that Mr. Cranston be principal of and have full charge of high school, teaching all classes therein at present salary and that Mr. Dexter be declared principal of central public school, teaching the entrance class as heretofore at a salary of $135 monthly, commencing April 20th, and the secretary be instructed to notify Mr. Cranston and Mr. Dexter accordingly.

Fire patrol ready … “We are better prepared this year than ever before to patrol this district and give effective fire protection,” is the way J. D. Gilmore, chief of the forestry department of this district stated to a Herald man this week.

Last year the money was not available for all the needs of this department, but ample provision has been made this year and the fire fighting force can be made as strong as the situation may demand, according to Mr. Gilmore.

Four chief fire-wardens, with a force of about twenty men, will be put In the field about May 1st or as soon as the weather demands. The railroad patrols have been engaged and the speeders are all in shape to commence as soon as it is deemed necessary. The wardens and regular men will be kept in the field for at least five months. Provision has also been made for extra men during the driest of the summer months if occasion warrants their use.

The telephone line to the top of Baker Mountain was completed last summer, too late for use. It is ready to be connected up and a man will likely be stationed on the top of the mountain, as a lookout, with ready telephonic communication with Cranbrook.

Another special provision made by the department this year, is that each regular patrol will be equipped with tools which he may cache when they may be handy in case of need. This has been practised for severa1 years in the United States patrol and was only adopted in British Columbia this year.

The forestry department has issued a bulletin, warning the various wardens to use extra precautions this year as everything points to a long dry summer and in the Cranbrook district everything is being done that is possible to keep down serious conflagrations.

Large sale of new automobiles … Several new automobiles have been disposed of by the Hanson Garage in the last few days. This company has also ordered a new carload of Fords and they are now on the way. Six Fords and one McLaughlin comprise the list of sales recently. Those owning new cars are: Drs. King & Green have purchased a new 5-passenger Ford; J. Brault has secured a 5-passenger McLaughlin touring car; E. A. Hill is becoming proficient in the handling of his new family touring car which is a 5-passenger Ford; Peter Woods, of Cherry Creek, has added a 5-passenger Ford to his ranch equipment; Dr. McCollum, of Fort Steele, possesses a new Ford touring car. and Messrs. Geo. Henderson and Joe King, of Bull River, have just received their new Ford.

The Allen Players in “The Woman” … How a telephone operator in a hotel or other public place can chew gum, do fancy work, maintain a rapid fire of repartee with her numerous admirers, gossip with other operator friends along the line, and meantime attend to her switchboard is one of the puzzles of modern civilization.

We have come to take this phenomenon as a matter of course in our everyday life, but placed upon the stage the little telephone operator becomes an object of absorbing interest. We begin to realize for the first time her unlimited possibilities.

A little telephone operator — Wanda Kelly — in the central figure in the dramatic sensation “The Widow.” She is just the ordinary girl we all know, having her full share of the joys and sorrows of life, taking a keen interest in her work, and realizing to an unusual extent the high responsibility of her position. But when, for various reasons, she goes “on the rampage” and proceeds to oppose a great political party, the dramatic sparks begin to fly in a shower that starts a fire of enthusiasm on all aides.

The most popular organization of players in the west, Miss Verna Felton and the Allen Players, will open their local engagement April 27th, featuring Miss Felton in the role of the telephone operator in “The Woman”.

Card of Thanks … We wish to thank all friends for their beautiful flowers, their kind sympathy and aid in our recent bereavement, the death of our little son. Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Staples.

Clean up … With the council having arranged for the removal of all rubbish from premises in the city if the same is raked up and conveniently deposited for removal, there will be no excuse for any property in the city not having a thorough clean up.

Every property owner and citizen should see to it that any premises over which he has control receives a proper cleaning up. Now is the time to get busy and manifest some pride in the city in which you live; paint and fix up and make the home look as if there was a little enterprise about it. Take a rake and gather up old rubbish and burn what you can of it, but do not burn the buildings in the operation; gather up the ashes and old cans which have collected during the winter and have them placed at the rear or in a convenient place for removal by the city team. And don’t wait — do it now.

Invermere … Navigation for this district was opened today by the arrival of the S.S. Armstrong, under command of Captain John Blakely. This marks the earliest opening of navigation on this portion of the Columbia river in many years. The boat only came from Spillimachene, where connection was made with the Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific railway. During the coming season all boats carrying freight on the river will make that place their terminus instead of Golden, thus reducing the time and distance of low water haulage by one half.

Fort Steele news … The event of the season was the bachelor girls’ ball, held on Easter Monday in the band hall, about 55 couples dancing to the music rendered by Maughan’s orchestra. Dainty refreshments were served and dancing was then resumed.

Great credit is due the girls, for they spared no efforts to make the ball a huge success. Many elegant gowns were noticeable, among them: Mrs. Mather, in black velvet and cream lace; Mrs. Cann, in grey; Mrs. Binmore, in fawn silk and cream lace; Mrs. Johnson, in mauve satin; and Mrs. Howard, in dark green satin messaline; Mrs. Langin, in pink and silver tunic over pink charmeuse; Mrs. Tannhauser, in yellow tunic and sable over canary satin; Miss Houghton, in pink silk; Miss Curley, in grey with cream lace; Miss E. Curley, white chiffon tunic over white satin; Miss Mather, in rich green satin; Miss Ruby Mather, in pale blue; Miss Fletcher wore grey silk. The patronesses were Mrs. Mather, Mrs. Fletcher and Mrs. Langin.

30,000 Fruit trees … Upwards of thirty thousand fruit trees arrived in Cranbrook this week from the several nurseries throughout the province, and fruit farmers are busy planting. A considerable acreage will be planted to small fruits.

New arrivals … Kenneth W. Greene and R. M. Jackson arrived in the city last Monday from Bury St. Edmunds, England, and have leased the Beale & Elwell orchard tract of ten acres south of the city. Mrs. Greene and family will follow within the course of a few weeks. Mr. Greene expresses himself as well pleased with first impressions of the great new west and the Cranbrook district.

Board of Trade … Offices are to be opened in the building next to Lloyd Crowe’s store by the board of trade for the purpose of giving out necessary information to new people coming into the district. The new information bureau will be entirely free and a collection of the products of the district will be made and installed in the new offices.

The offices are to be in charge of Mr. Fred A. Russell, and no better man could be found to fit the position. Mr. Russell has resided in the district for a number of years and has not only been engaged in the real estate business, but has also conducted a farm and is acquainted with the district from a practical point of view. Any information secured from him will be entirely dependable and valuable to those who intend to settle on farm lands in the district.

The new departure of the board of trade should have good results and indeed especially at this time when the pre-emptions are being thrown open by the government and people are being attracted to this section.

Information not only in regard to farming but also mining, lumbering, business openings, etc., will be attended to by this department of the board of trade.

Young Men’s club … The girls’ class gave an excellent exhibition of their physical prowess in the gymnasium on Wednesday evening. The program was not long, nor yet was the work done of a difficult nature. But what was done was well done, and for enthusiasm this group of young ladies is hard to beat. The games were keenly competed, and a splendid spirit of the club life enjoyed by the ladies was manifest. After the program, refreshments were served. A large number of friends of the club were in attendance and all declared the event a decided success.

Waldo news .… An important meeting of Waldo residents was held in Ross hall on April 15th. On motion of D. C. McNabb, Mr. A. Beattie took the chair. Mr. Thomas Anderson, secretary of the school, explained why the meeting was summoned. He had received a communication from the education department intimating that Waldo had been formed into a common school district, that a site had to be chosen for a new school to be erected by the department, that certain lands were to be taxed for the purpose of paying part of the teacher’s salary and incidental expenses. It was necessary, said Mr. Anderson, that the teacher’s salary be fixed at the present meeting for the remainder of 1914 and 1915 so that those in authority could properly apportion taxes. On motion it was agreed to pay the teacher $85 per month; and the sum of $15.00 per month was fixed for incidental expenses of the school. Some little difficulty was experienced in choosing a suitable site for the new school. The difficulty lay in getting a good central location to meet the need of the children from Krag and Baker’s. After discussion Mr. H. H. Ross offered the present site for the government school which was accepted.