It happened this week in 1914

March 28 – April 3: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Wilby writes book … Thomas W. Wilby, the first automobilist to make the trip from coast to coast across Canada and who was entertained while in the city by the Cranbrook Automobile association, has written the following interesting description of his visit here in his recently published book entitled, “A Motor Tour Through Canada”.

From the newly-built town of Fernie, where we took leave of our pilot, we pushed on in a slight drizzle of rain to Cranbrook, crossing the broad Columbia River at Wardner and meeting a number of escorting cars from Cranbrook just as dusk began to fall.

A friendly flask, very welcome in the chill of the evening, was handed round by a big, hearty hand, and we took of its contents with the feeling that we had come all the way from Halifax that day and needed it!

Superb trails and roads led into the town, the pilot car dashing off at a clip which would have brought disaster on anything but a first-class surface.

The Cranbrookites were evidently very proud of a road which seemed to be without sinuosity or unevenness. Everybody took it for granted that we were in no hurry, and it was darkly hinted that we should not be able to get any further west by road without entraining the car.

My objective was the town of Nelson on the western arm of the Kootenay Lake. Motorists advised me to ship my car to that point or even to Castlegar.

Between Cranbrook and the Kootenay Lake, in a direct westerly line lay a range of mountains, traversed only by a narrow mountain trail impassable for automobiles and touching the lake at the town of Balfour.

The only road out of Cranbrook ran south as far as Ryan, then came a bad stretch of swamp to the international boundary at Yahk, where I should be compelled to take to the railroad ties over a dangerous loop track as far as Kitchener, a distance of fourteen miles, after which there was a very steep and narrow mountain road over the Goat River gorge to Creston.

Dressmaking … Under the auspices of the Women’s Institute a course of dressmaking lessons will be given next week to members only, by Madame Gorke, of Victoria, late of London, England. These meetings will be held in the old gym — back of the Methodist church and continue each day of the week. Afternoons at 2.30 and evening at 7:30, except Tuesday afternoon. Any lady wishing to take the course can do so by paying subscription fee of 50c. For further information phone 180.

Fur trapper … James Mathieson, trapper, prospector, hunter, farmer and one of the oldest old-timers in the district, arrived in from the south fork of the St. Mary’s river last week with a fine catch of fur, the result of part of a season’s work. The furs were sold to dealers.

Among the catch were a fine lot of martin and ermine which will net the trapper a handsome sum for winter’s work.

Mr. Mathieson has been in this country since he was seventeen years of age and has followed a great variety of occupations, from assisting in railroad construction to locating mining claims. He has tramped every nook and cranny of the Crows Nest Pass and many spots that have never before known the presence of man have been visited by this sturdy pioneer. He is a true westerner who loves the hills and the scent of the woods and the glad surprise of sunrise in the morning, amidst the twittering birds and surrounded by the lovely in nature before it meets with the transforming hand of man.

He is the picture of health and his face is bronzed with the heat of sunshine and breath of breeze, and in his strong and steady hands one feels the courage of life beating with virility, the envy of his more anemic brother of the city.

He usually visits the city two or three times a year, bringing products of the virgin forest to exchange for his grubstake and a gradually increasing credit in his bank account.

Lacrosse … Joe Lally of Cornwall, Ontario, visited Cranbrook on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week for the purpose of forming a School Lacrosse League and the building up of an army of amateur lacrosse players in the interest of the national summer pastime of Canada.

Mr. Lally addressed the boys of the Cranbrook schools on Wednesday morning. In addressing the boys Mr. Lally emphasized the fact that they must not allow lacrosse or any other game to interfere with their studies. Close application to studies, kindness and respect to parents and older persons were the things which led to making good men.

In the school room the boys developed their minds, and in their games they developed their muscles. If they were to play lacrosse, said Mr. Lally, they must play it clean.

A clean lacrosse player always made a good citizen. In order to make good lacrosse players, cigarettes and tobacco must be banished.

Mr. Lally exhibited the sticks made especially for the use of the boys and several medals which he was offering to the league in case of organization.

The boys showed much interest and voted unanimously to play lacrosse and play the game clean. Mr. Lally also spoke in favor of the boys continuing their amateur standing throughout their lives, reciting from his own experience the result of endeavors to become professionals.

Clothes cleaning plant … Mr. C. T. Davis, proprietor of the Cranbrook Steam Laundry, is in Spokane this week on business in connection with the new department of clothes cleaning and pressing which he is starting in connection with his laundry.

Mr. Davis recently purchased the two lots just south of the laundry and carpenters are now busy erecting a new building 20×24 in which he proposes to establish an up-to-date clothes cleaning plant.

The machinery has been ordered from Toronto and is expected to be here in time to have the plant in operation by the first of May.

Power and steam for the new plant will be conducted from the laundry boilers.

The new building will be lined with corrugated iron inside and out and will be practically fireproof.

The new plant will be in charge of Mr. Strobel, an experienced man in that line of work, and Mr. Davis proposes to give the public a first-class service.

Only the very latest and best of labor-saving machinery will be installed and an equipment second to none for dry and steam cleaning.

Basketball … It seems that the victorious bowlers from the Ry. Y.M.C.A. became rather boastful at Nelson last week, for if reports are true they told the startled citizens of Nelson that Cranbrook could beat the Lake City in any kind of sport.

Now that was rather venturesome, for hanging around the Nelson Y.M.C.A. there are a number of fast basketball teams, and representatives of these teams offered to meet anything Cranbrook could put up.

So a strong Nelson team journeyed this way, arriving in town Sunday afternoon last. The local basketball players had no intimation of their coming, but met the situation and a game was arranged for Monday night, with the unbeaten Bankers of the Young Men’s Club.

The game was strenuous from the start, both teams an unknown quantity to each other, went off with a rush to gain, if possible, an early advantage. Nelson was very fast for the first few minutes of the game and secured the first goal, a field shot. But the Bankers were playing a steady persistent game, and they soon overtook and passed the Nelson aggregation.

The teams have a decidedly different style, the Nelson team confining their efforts to swift passing, with plenty of shooting.

On the other hand the Bankers, not only passed swiftly but also dribbled quite a lot, playing for an opening.

The Bankers won a splendid victory on field shots alone.

Y.M.C.A. Ladies … The ladies of the club at their meeting last Monday afternoon, arranged for an exhibition of gymnastic and, O joy! aquatic exercises to be given on the evening of April 22nd. Refreshments are to be served. Say, boys, what could we do without the ladies anyway?

Opium in Cranbrook … Cranbrook’s Chinatown was raided on Wednesday night by the new police force and four Orientals were taken into custody and five complete opium outfits, together with a small quantity of opium, were confiscated.

The Chinamen arrested were: Jim Dick, Mah Lee and two cousins named Mah Sing. They appeared in police court this morning and were assessed $10.00 and costs by Police Magistrate Arnold.

The “opium smoking layouts” were taken to the chief’s office where they have been interesting exhibits to visitors today. Five long bamboo pipes with little lamps for cooking the ‘hop’ and the other accessories of the habit.

Poultry meeting … The regular meeting of the Poultry association will be held at the old gym on next Friday evening. Messrs. C. R. Sheppard and James Sanderson will conduct a discussion on “Incubation”. The competition will be on Leghorns, all colors and varieties. Mr. E. H. Slater has given the prizes and on that account will not exhibit his own birds. A. B. Smith has just received from the livestock commissioner at Ottawa, several samples of egg candling boxes, which he will have an exhibition at the meeting.

Arrested … Two Hindoos, Budge Ram Singh and Burr Singh, were picked up by the local police this week, being suspects in the double murder at Bull River and are being held pending an investigation.

Mining party… A party of prospectors arrived in the city Wednesday from Spokane, stopping at the Royal Hotel, and left today for the Tracy Creek district near Wasa. Those in the party were: Mr. and Mrs. A. Bain, G. Wolf, A. Witts, and R. L. Roger. They state that other parties from the Inland Empire city will follow within a few days. There is every indication that a mining revival in East Kootenay is coming soon.