It happened this week in 1913

January 5 – 11: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Municipal election … Two Tickets in The Field— Bowness And Santo Are Mayoralty Candidates. The Bowness slate is made up as follows: A. C. Bowness, mayor. G. E. Erickson, alderman. Lester Clapp, alderman. J. E. Kennedy, alderman. C, R. Ward, alderman. Geo. Leask, alderman. R. C. Carr, alderman. The Santo ticket includes: W. S. Santo, mayor. I. A. Hall, alderman. F. Genest, alderman. H. Hickenbotham, alderman. M. Horie, alderman. F. Dezall, alderman. Jos. Santo, alderman.

Whilst there does not appear to be any general doubt as to the outcome of the contest between the two teams named above, the fact that there is to be a contest is, perhaps, best for the city as a whole.

It is to be assumed that a public meeting, or public meetings will be called before the 13th inst., nomination day, by the representatives of both tickets, so that the average elector may be enabled to ascertain just where the various candidates stand on the several questions of local civic import, Until more is known of the attitude of the new candidate for the mayoralty it is practically impossible to offer any suggestions one way or the other.

Personal statement … It has been brought to my attention that a statement is being circulated around town that I have stated I did not want to see any Railroad men on the Council. This is an absolute falsehood.

What I did say, at the so-called Compromise Meeting, in discussing the proposed names of candidates on both tickets, with Mr. McFarlane, was, that owing to the difficulty in obtaining a quorum, it would be inadvisable to have too many Railroad men on the Council.

I feel sure that any Railroad man who has been on the Council will agree with my views on this matter.

I might mention also that Mr. W. F. Cameron was requested to offer himself for re-election, but finally decided he did not have the time to do justice to the City or himself. A. C. BOWNESS.

The muckers … It is surprising how men, or rather those who call themselves men, take hold of the municipal interests of the city just as soon as an election cry is sounded.

It seems to be not so much the interests of the whole that is considered but just how much dirt or personality can be exploded for the benefit of some personal spite.

Surely such paltry insinuations can be left until some other time than the time when either party representing the several tickets want to do the best according to their own views for the ratepayer.

The cry is for MEN—MEN who can fight a clean fight and fight earnestly for the interests of what there is in it.

We are glad to know that the parties who have their names before the electorate for election had not begun this mud-slinging at present but would-be helpers who are supposed to be working in the interests of the Party they represent, who are not only short-sighted, but entirely ignorant of the injury they do.

School news … The public schools reopened on Monday morning of this week for the summer term.

At the general Public School, Principal Cranston reports that the attendance was about the same as last year. It is a little too early in the year for new pupils to come in.

The manual training school has also resumed work, under the capable and painstaking supervision of Mr. A. H. Webb.

But the most interesting thing of all in connection with our local educational system, is that the fine new school building, to the southwest of the centre of the city, is open and well attended by some 34 children, many of whom would have been unable to attend school during the winter months, had it not been for the addition of this building, so situated as to meet the requirements of a large number of settlers upon the hills, as well many of the citizens, residing in that section of the city.

Last winter a number of their children did not attend school at all, it being too cold and too long a walk for youngsters to make. Now everything is more comfortable for all concerned.

The new building is a large, substantial, red brick and concrete structure. The two large class rooms, 30 x 27, with ceilings 14 feet, splendidly ventilated by large windows, are as handsome and commodious as can be seen anywhere. There is also a large basement, half of which is devoted to the heating apparatus, the other half, vacant just at present, should make a splendid playroom for the children in stormy and particularly cold weather.

Miss Rothnie is principal of the new school, and she is very proud of the scene of her new labors and of the bright bunch of little ones she has under her care.

Albert Slater’s fire … On Tuesday afternoon a fire alarm came in from Burwell Ave., intimating that the residence of Albert Slater was afire.

With their customary dispatch the fire brigade was quickly on hand. The fire had, however, in the few minutes that had elapsed, obtained a strong hold on the upper portion of the building, and despite the praiseworthy energy of the fire brigade could not be got under control for quite a long while.

Unfortunately a large proportion of the furniture, etc., was destroyed or badly injured.

Mr. and Mrs. Albert Slater were out of town at the time of the fire returning home late last night to learn that their dwelling place was practically uninhabitable and that the greater part of their furniture was fit only for the scrap heap.

Fortunately there was insurance on both the house and the contents.

It is surmised that the fire occurred through an overheated flume connecting the furnace with an upstairs room. A fire had been lighted in the furnace earlier in the afternoon by Mr. Frank Dezall, who banked it up and left everything apparently safe.

Within twenty minutes of so doing, the fire broke out, with results as above.

The Over Seas Club … As the first year of the above club’s existence is well-nigh closed, a special general meeting will held next Tuesday night, Jany. 14th, at 8 p. m., in the Carmen’s hall. This meeting is for the purpose of discussing the general condition of the club and for the fixing of a date for the election of officers for the coming year.

Mrs. Prest passes … Word has been received in the city of the death of Mrs. Olive H. Prest at Saskatoon, on Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock, of cancer,

Mrs. Prest was engaged, with her husband, who predeceased her, in the photographic business in this city.

Mrs. Prest developed great talent in this work. She was a very charming woman and everybody in Cranbrook in the days of her residence thought very highly of her. Her son Cecil was the first city clerk of Cranbrook.

Mr. Prest Sr. died here in Oct. 1902. Young Prest is now engaged in the real estate business in Saskatoon.

Opportunity for wise Cranbrook man … We have some Gilt Edged Original Prairie Town sites (not sub-divisions), which appeal to the intelligent investor, and we intend to put on an extensive advertising campaign in CRANBROOK as soon as we complete arrangements with a first-class man, who can follow up inquiries. We mail the district thoroughly.

The right man who will apply himself can make this a permanent and very profitable position.

Apply H. W. McCurdy, 502 Temple Building, Toronto.

Masquerade … A masquerade dance will be given by the Edison orchestra at Fort Steele on Tuesday, January 21st. The dance as advertised to be given by them on January 17th has been postponed.

End of poll tax … Instructions have been received at the local government office to discontinue the collection of the $3 poll tax.

New baby … George Longpre, proprietor of the International Hotel at Kingsgate, was in the city Monday on business. Mr. Longpre was wearing the smile that won’t come off and on being questioned by the reporter, admitted his happiness, which was occasioned by the birth of a son at his home on Dee. 23. Mother and child are doing well.

Sad injury … About 7 o’clock on Tuesday morn­ing a very distressing accident took place in the local C. P. R. yards, when J. S. Brake, car repairer, who had been engaged at his work on a train standing there, stepped off a car and on to the parallel track, when the yard engine came along and struck his left arm, causing a serious frac­ture just above the wrist of the left arm.

Mr. Brake was immediately removed to the St. Eugene hospital for treatment. It was quickly ascertained that the fracture was of a serious nature and the question of amp­utating the arm was considered, but action was deferred for a day or two to note the progress made.

Yesterday afternoon it was found necessary to perform the operation, and Mr. Brake is now progressing satisfactorily.

Mr. Brake is a comparatively young man, married and has three little children, to whom the sincere sympathy of Cranbrook citizens goes out in this sad misfortune.

Constipated bowels … We have a safe, dependable and al­together ideal remedy that is partic­ularly adapted to the requirements of aged people and persons of weak constitutions who suffer from con­stipation or other bowel disorders.

We are so certain that it will relieve these complaints and give absolute satisfaction in every particular that we offer it with our personal guaran­tee that it shall cost the user noth­ing if it fails to substantiate our claims.

This remedy is called Rexall Orderlies. Rexall Orderlies have a soothing, healing, strengthening, tonic and regulative action upon the bowels. They remove all irritation, dryness, soreness and weakness. They restore the bowels and associate organs to more vigorous and healthy activity. They are eaten like candy, may be taken at any time without inconvenience, do not cause any grip­ing nausea, diarrhoea, excessive looseness, flatulence or other disagreeable effect. Price 25c and 10c. Sold only at our store—The Rexall Store, The Beattie Murphy Co., Ltd.

Fernie news … This afternoon at about 3:30 o’clock a train of 15 cars loaded with slack from the Coal Creek mines of the Crow’s Nest Pass Coal company, ran away on the Morrisey, Fernie & Michel railway, which connects the mines with the town of Fernie, killed one man, David Paton of Fernie, instantly, and injured at least two others. Some idea of the speed of the train can be gathered from the fact that the heavy tender of the engine, after leaving the rails, made a clean jump of about 58 feet. It is estimated that the train must have been going at the rate of 60 or 70 miles an hour when the crash came.

The Rex Theatre … The Rex Theatre is slow in getting properly down to business but Mr. Johnson is pleased to make the announcement to the theatre-goers of Cranbrook that beginning today a four-piece orchestra will furnish music to the music loving public by selected talent. The pictures will be projected by a new machine which will connect the present alternating current into a direct one, thus doing away with the “ flicker” that is so tiring to the eyes. This is the latest improvement in the market for the Moving Picture business. The Illustrated song feature will be resumed by Mr. Newton, who is an accomplished singer. The radiators, so long delayed in shipment, have arrived and were installed Wednesday, insuring the patrons of a warm and comfortable house these cold evenings. Mr. Johnson promises to give Cranbrook the best show house in the Kootenays.

A phone for autos … One of the most essential things that an automobile should be equipped with is a telephone. It has been found useful by a number of local motorists and saves many hours of patient waiting. All that is needed to the outfit is a three-jointed fishing pole with a wire attached to hook over a telephone line. This, with a regular telephone box, a spike and a wire for grounding, give immediate connections to points along where telephone wires are strung, thus enabling the motorist who is out of gasoline or has a breakdown to secure what assistance he might need.

Mass meeting … A Mass Meeting for Voters of all classes, conditions, parties, etc. In the interests of Moral Education on the subject of “The Social Evil” is called for Sunday evening. The Social, Medical and Legal viewpoints of Social Vice will be presented by Pastors Dunham, Thomson and Ken­dall. This question will be discussed sanely, without bias or passion or partisanship. Plain and sober facts of the most startling character will alone be used. A special effort is being made to have present all of the candidates for municipal office. All voters, male and female are urged to attend. At the Presbyterian Church Sun­day evening at 8:45 p.m.

Selkirk preceptory # 45 … Last Monday evening a meeting of Selkirk Preceptory No. 45 took place in the Masonic Temple, the chief object of which was to make a presentation to Eminent Past Preceptor, D. J. McSweyn, who is shortly to leave this city for other fields of labor. The presentation consisted of a Past Preceptor’s jewel and was made by Sir Knight F. J. Deane on behalf of Selkirk Preceptory. Whilst Mr. D. J. McSweyn held high rank in the Preceptory, he had also passed through the chair in the Blue lodge and had held high office in the Chapter. His departure creates a serious loss in the ranks of local freemasonry as he was ever an active and zealous brother.