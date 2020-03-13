It happened this week in 1913

March 8 - 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

March 8 – 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Keep an eye out … We want the best article that has ever been written or thought of on Cranbrook. We want to know everything there is to know of its present day standing, its resources, and prospect as a city of position in East Kootenay. Get busy and think this subject over carefully. More about this next week. There is work in the future. Prospector Publishing Co.

Elko news … Jim Thistlebeak, Elko’s philosopher, is trying to set “Pete Lund’s tale of woe” to music.

If the poor lumbermen of B.C. are suffering, why don’t they smile and suffer in silence.

Please pass the salt.

Miss Scott, Elko’s popular teacher, was shot by accident while out with Manager C. H. Rowe and wife, of the Merchants bank. The three were out walking along the esplanade towards Cabbage Town, and passing along the Balkan Heights a party of Bohunks and Kentucky Dagos were shooting at targets, and although they have been cautioned about this practice, still persist in doing it, with the result that Miss Scott was shot in the hip, and another bullet grazed Mr. Rowe’s ear.

Chief of Police Gorman placed the shooter under arrest and Miss Scott was sent to Cranbrook hospital.

Better after shot … Miss H. J. Scott, the Elko school teacher, who was accidentally shot last week, was removed from St. Eugene hospital to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Benj. Palmer, where she will remain for some time. The probe for the bullet was ineffectual and she will carry it in remembrance of her narrow escape

Fishing season … The fishing season will soon open and for the information of those interested will say “That the Dominion order in council of March 12, 1910” is in effect, and that provides “No trout in the waters of the interior portion of the Province east of the 120 meridian, shall be caught from the 15th day of November in each year to the 30th day of April following, both days inclusive”. The season will not open until the 1st of May.

Heavy fines for breaking game laws … Game Wardens Lewis and Ward have just returned from patrolling the game reserve.

Starting from Michel, the officers travelled up Brule creek to the summit and thence down Nelson creek to Bull River. Here, just outside the reserve, snowshoe tracks were observed.

Leaving the reserve, the wardens travelled down the Bull River and ran onto a trap line. At a sheltered cabin wapiti or elk meat was discovered and at the other cabins the same thing oc­curred. Venison was also found and in some cases was spoiling.

Two traps set for lynx were noted, one baited with a whole deer ham, the other with a forequarter and another ham.

At the next cabin the scalp of a freshly killed elk was discovered and other evidence of the wholesale and unnecessary slaughter of game.

Later the owner of the trap line and cabins arrived and was placed under arrest and taken out some forty-five miles to Wardner.

Last Thursday, the trapper in question, James A. Queen, of Fort Steele, appeared before Justices of the Peace Jaffney and Markle and pleaded guilty to two charges of violating the game act.

For killing an elk, Queen was fined $250 and costs, while for being in possession of venison during the closed season a further fine of $50 and costs was imposed.

A close patrol of the hills has been maintained this winter and the majority of trappers have been visited.

In the future this policy will be even more strictly followed and any flagrant abuse of the game laws will be promptly fol­lowed by the appearance of the offen­der in court, where doubtless he will receive the severe punishment he deserves.

An unusual sight … Travelers en route over the Soo Line and the C.N.R. have witnessed a very unusual sight in the vicinity of Yahk for the past two weeks. Large numbers of White-Tail Deer estimated from three to five hundred have been seen on the mountain side. On Saturday last over five hundred was counted in one big bunch. A representative of the prospector was at Curzon, Monday, and counted 17 just below the station, some of them standing within 50 yards and seemingly not afraid of moving trains or pedestrians.

Ouch … A. C. Kerr, an employee at Camp No. 10, Crows Nest Lumber Co., near Wasa, was kicked by a horse in the face and brought to the Hospital Wednesday for treatment.

Shamrock tea … The children of Knox church Sabbath school will entertain with a Shamrock tea on Monday afternoon March 17th, from 4 to 6.30 p.m., in the school house adjoining the church. A cordial welcome will be given to all. Silver offering to defray expenses. Come and encourage the children.

Elections Act … A careful study of the new provincial elections act, shows more plainly that this act is one of the greatest outrages ever perpetrated upon the people of this province. Every analysis shows that the whole thing is a deep-laid and long-studied scheme upon the part of the government to defeat the will of the electorate.

Never before in Canada has political trickery and dishonesty descended to such a depth.

Every care has been exercised to frame this measure in such a way that the paid army of the Conservatives throughout the province will secure every vote on the new lists, and at the same time deprive every Liberal and opponent of the government of the right of franchise.

Rabbits … Rabbit-raising is taking on in this district. This week a number of the Rufus Red variety were brought in by local fanciers.

New invention … Wm. Battholomew, one of the successful poultry fanciers of the district who resides near Wycliffe, has recently invented a new chicken incubator and has made arrangements with J. D. McBride of this city, who will manufacture and put it on the market.

The new incubator will be called the “McBride” incubator.

Mr. Bartholomew has a very high grade line of poultry, including White Minorcas, Buff and Partridge Wyandottes, Anconas and Indian Runner Ducks. While in the city Monday he received three White Leghorn cockerels from a celebrated breeder in the states, at a cost of $20.00 each.

He intends to increase the number of fowls and at the same time keep nothing but high standard birds.

Fertile soil … There’s soil in the Roosville Valley so rich that a man dare not stand on one foot any length of time lest that leg become longer than the other one.

City engineer … Applications are invited for the position of City Engineer for the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook. Applicants would kindly state experience and salary required. Applications should be addressed to the undersigned so as to be received by March 29th, 1913. T. M, Roberts, City Clerk. Dated at Cranbrook, B.C., this 11th day of March, 1913.

Charity ball plans … The special committee on arrange­ments for the Charity ball in aid of St. Eugene hospital at the Auditor­ium on Easter Monday, March 24th, are getting things in shape for the affair.

Following are the com­mittee who have the dance in charge: R. T. Brymner, chairman; Archie Raworth, A. L. McDermot and H. J. Scott, secretary.

The Edison orchestra will furnish the music. The supper will be serv­ed buffet style, commencing at 11 p.m. The different members of the committee, as well as the general committee, which has been, chosen from among the business men of Cranbrook, arc now in possession of tickets, which they have on sale from Kingsgate on the west, to Fernie on the east.

They hope to sell at least 1,000 tickets at $1.50 each.

Indian poetess dead … E. Pauline Johnson, the Indian poet­ess and writer of stories, died at the Bute Street hospital this morn­ing. She had been more or less of an invalid for over a year. It will be remembered by Cranbrook theatre goers that Miss John­son visited Cranbrook about five years ago, being one of the first to occupy the boards at the Auditorium theatre.

Walkley lots … Beale and Elwell are offering for 60 days only eight lots in the Walkley Addition for $200.00 each, all front­ing on the Wattsburg Road, one min­ute walk from the new school and seven minutes from C.P.R. shops. Sidewalk from post office right up to these lots; water main will be laid on this spring. These lots are 50×130 and are nice and even and beautifully situated. After 60 days the price will positively rise to $250.00. Terms of sale, $10 cash and monthly payments of $5, with 8 per cent interest. Also a few lots in the Wardman Addition at S200.00, on the same terms.

New theatre for Guerard …Wm. J. B. Guerard returned from Medicine Hat on Monday and an­nounced that he has secured the management of the Corona theater, which is known as the “theater beautiful,” and is the largest and best show house in that city and will assume his new duties about the 15th of April.

He will leave with his family about the first of the month.

Medicine Hat is a very busy little city these days, and Mr. Guerard was impressed with the number of people on the streets and the prosperity which is evident everywhere.

Rifle range … The Cranbrook Veterans’ associa­tion will hold another whist drive and dance at Carmen’s hall on Sa­turday evening, April 5th, in aid of the funds for the rifle range.

The Veterans are taking a lively interest in the new rifle range, which is pro­vided for by the provincial govern­ment and the establishment of a range here will follow in the course of a short time.

A meeting will be held later this month to determine some points in connection with the new range.

Hat trimming … The Epworth League social held at the residence of Mrs. Crooks on Tuesday evening was well attended and all present pronounce it the best entertainment of the sort held here.

The chief source of entertain­ment was a hat trimming contest for the gentlemen present, several of whom gave evidence of such talent that it is quite likely they will be going to Paris to devote all their time to this line of work.

The prize winner at the contest was Mr. V. J. Maycock.

The ladies present were condemned to wear the creations produced for the balance of the even­ing to the enjoyment of the men, if not of themselves. The evening closed with coffee and refreshments.

Baynes Lake news … The Baynes and Waldo Conservative Association will hold a Social in the old Waldo Hall on March 12th, a good time is assured to all. The Dunn Bros, are making great alterations in their store. Beside carrying the frontage twelve feet far­ther out, they are adding a cold storage room which is certainly great improvement and will prove a great attraction to Baynes. Mr. J. Raoford is contemplating building on the hotel as he finds business getting so brisk in Baynes his accommodation is not large enough sometimes to cope with the large number of travellers.