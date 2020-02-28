It happened this week in 1913

February 23 – 29: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Kimberley News … About noon last Tuesday a young man known as Albert Winn, was seen by the bartender of the North Star Hotel at Kimberley, to enter the hotel office which was empty at the time, and after a moment’s stay hurry off. When the proprietor, Harry Drew, came in a few seconds later, the bartender told him of what had happened, intimating that the visitor might have stolen something. This suggestion reminded Drew that he had left his safe open. He immediately rushed into the office and made an examination, finding the safe had been tampered with and that $550 dollars in cash and cheques had been stolen.

In a very short time Drew got together two or three men, with whom he made tracks after the thief. His footsteps for some distance could be easily followed in the snow.

When nearing a little bridge, just between Kimberley and the Sullivan ore shutes, Winn fired a shot at his pursuers, without effect, dropped off the bridge, and crawled underneath, completely hiding himself. The man hunters came to the bridge but could see no trace of their man.

However, one of the party thought he espied part of a man’s leg at the far end of the bridge. Whereupon Drew said he would go home and return in a few minutes. Instead of this, he walked along the bridge, and at the spot where he thought Winn was hidden, jumped off and very quickly had the thief in his clutches, making him disgorge his ill-gotten wealth.

It showed good grit on the part of Harry Drew to make that jump. The thief obviously had a gun, and might easily have plugged Drew.

Anyway it was a mighty lucky jump for Harry, he got his money and cheques and turned the thief over to the police.

Mr. E. A. Hill, of this city, acting police magistrate, was sent for and on Wednesday morning went down to Kimberley to give Winn his preliminary hearing, with the result that the prisoner was committed for a trial at the next session of competent jurisdiction.

Winn is a fair-haired man, about 32 years of age, and obviously addicted to dope.

Winn gets twelve months … Albert Winn was brought into the provincial, jail here on Wednesday and appeared this morning before His Honor Judge Thompson, to elect for trial.

Doubtless impressed with the kindly and charitable appearance of his honor, the prisoner elected for speedy trial.

The trial proceeded, and there is no use in retelling the story here.

The outcome was that the prisoner was convicted and sentenced to twelve months hard labor.

He certainly showed good intelligence in electing for a speedy trial.

The Herald is informed that a gun was found on his, person as well as some cartridges.

We were also informed, and our read­ers can give it such credence as they please, that the idea that the prison­er was under the influence of liquor when he committed the crime of robbing the North Star Hotel safe, and of shooting at his pursuers, had a good deal of influence in his honor’s sentence.

Choral Society … The newly organised Cranbrook Choral Society has started rehear­sals on three choruses, and are making excellent progress. These chor­uses include: “Hail! Bright Abode,” from Tannhauser, The Vikings, by Eaton Fanning and “A Gladsome Light”, from “The Golden legend”.

Blondy’s death … Roecoe Parker, better known as “Blondy,” who conducted an automobile service in this city last sum­mer, died at the St. Eugene hospital on Saturday night last of pneumonia.

He only returned to the city last week after several months absence and his death came after only a few hours illness, and was quite unex­pected by doctor or nurse.

His re­mains wore placed in charge of Un­dertaker MacPherson.

Fire! … The explosion of a Kerosene oil lamp in the basement of W. Neil’s house Thursday evening about 10 o’clock, gave the fire brigade a run out to Watt Avenue, opposite the power house. Happily a few buckets of water subdued the flames, and little or no damage was done, save the burning of a table, some boxes and other small things stored in the basement.

Found … Come to my barnyard two strange cows, red and black, with two red calves, brands tattooed on the right side of head of cows, and piece cut out of left ear of calves — D. J. McGinnis, Wardner, B.C.

Auditorium changes hands … Baldwin Brothers will as­sume management on Saturday next.

Wm. Guerard, who has managed the Auditorium during the past two years, has severed his connection therewith, after a manful struggle to supply Cranbrook with an least one up-to-date first class house of enter­tainment.

Mr. Guerard did excellent work, he entirely revolutionized the entertainment business in this city, providing, week after week, the best of shows of every description, never hesitating to incur heavy expenses if he thought by importing something of a very superior nature, he would give special satisfaction to his patrons.

Whilst Mr. Guerard is an experienced theatrical main, well known among the advance agents and greatly liked and respected for his invariable square dealings, his ambition to serve the amusement public of this city, outran his judgment and he incurred liabilities that practical­ly ruined him, although he could have pulled through, had he been given anything like a show for his money and his enterprise.

He was, at the time of the sale of the Auditorium , building and selling lots to the Baldwin brothers, negotiating a loan from his brother-in-law, a resident in the States, which would have put him on easy street, but before he could re­ceive word from this source, he learned the building and land it stood upon had been sold over his head.

There was then nothing more for him to do and he disposed of such of his theatrical paraphernalia as the new occupants were prepared to buy at slaughter prices.

In the outcome Mr. Guerard raised suffi­cient to pay off his creditors, and will leave the town a great deal poorer man than when he came into it.

Mr. Guerard has made no mur­mur of the treatment he has received here. That would be foreign to his nature. He has done his best to serve the Cranbrook public, but the expense was too great, and he must take his medicine. His home has been sold out and his worldly possessions include, at this time, barely sufficient to remove his wife and family to a new home, where he will take time to look about him, although his heart is set upon giving Cranbrook another chance to appreciate his well-meant efforts to provide them with high-class amusements.

Whilst little or no practical sympathy has been extended to Mr. Guerard in his misfortune, it may be safely said that the whole heed­less community, will join with us in wishing him better success else­where, where his fine talents as a theatrical manager and his skill as a musician, will be better appreciated.

The Messrs. Baldwin brothers pro­pose to close up the Auditorium for several days, while it is being over­hauled, re-painted in some parts, and generally brightened up, at the out­set of its new career.

The Edison theatre will be run right along, as at present, but there will be moving pictures at the Auditorium, one night a week only, for the time being.

Upcoming ball … The forthcoming charity ball at the Auditorium on Easter Monday, March 24th, will mark the opening of the social season following Lent and promises in brilliancy to set a high mark for the events which may follow.

This ball will be given in aid of St. Eugene Hospital, and a vigorous effort will be made to net a generous contribution from this affair.

The executive force is in the hands of a number of leading business men of the city, who are working under the direction of Mr. Harold Scott and Mr. A. L. McDermot.

The lady patronesses have been chosen and as soon as they have signified their willingness to respond their names will be made known.

No more worthy institution or work could present itself for this purpose than that of St. Eugene Hospital. No one is ever refused admittance, no matter the condition of their finances or ability to pay. Men and women come from all parts of the district in time of sickness, to seek the shelter of this hospital. They are never turned away, and all are given the best care the hospital affords.

Over $20,000 are on the books of this institution, more than is carried by the largest of our mercantile houses in book accounts. Much of this money will never be paid and for this reason the Sisters find it difficult at many times to properly finance their institution. They are in need of money at the present time for improvements and additions and it is hoped that the charity ball will be well attended and generously patronized.

New bridge … Work has been commenced on the magnificent new traffic bridge which is being built by the provincial government to span the Columbia River at Athalmere. This bridge is a further step on the perfecting of the main traffic automobile road, which passes through this part and connects with the International automobile highway.

Invermere news … The winter sports in this immediate vicinity are about over for this season, but the season has been one of moment and an impetus given to the amusements which will carry them well over and make a good foundation for the year of 1913-1914.

Since winter started, a series of games in hockey have been played between rinks from this place, Athalmere and Wilmer.

Today a new corner was introduced into the ranks in a team from Spillimachene.

This team played an exhibition game on the local rink against the Invermere aggregation, which is looked upon as the strongest of the three local clubs and beat them in a good clean match with a score of, six to one.

One of the strong men on the visiting team is Gardiner, who is credited with having played on some of the strong teams in the east. Athalmere plays Spillimachene here tomorrow.

Elko news … H. H. Cowley, of the Vancouver Sun, arrived in Elko on the last two boats from Fernie, Tuesday night, considerably after sunset, and like the fisherman, he riseth up while it is early in the morning and disturbeth the whole historic burg, with sea front premiums as thick as daisies in a summer field, and when the day is half spent he runneth out of dirt and subdivisions and returneth to Vancou­ver, a happy man well satisfied with his visit to Elko, the Queen of the Crows Nest Pass.

His magazine patter, rendered without any musical accompaniment, gives you the im­pression of a troop of cavalry going over a wooden bridge at full gallop. But as merry a soul as ever got drunk at a Connemara wake. Angels above and Saints in Glory be kind to him.

Wardner news … This is surely a country for the young. There are so many young married couples in town, that the place seems wrapped in perpetual happiness and bliss. We hope so.

The Mens’ Club … This week a Herald representative paid another visit to the Men’s club building, now rapidly nearing com­pletion, but he quickly realized that it would be at least two or three weeks yet before the club can be opened for the convenience and com­fort of members.

The swimming tank is completed, all but some slight improvements, and a, very tempting looking swim­ming pool it is, too.

The gymnas­ium hall is all but completed and ready for the installation of the var­ious apparatus. It will make a fine exercise hall, well lighted, heated, with a its smooth floor, which will permit of dancing, when the club feel frivolous enough to engage in that kind of amusement.

A large dres­sing room, with, shower baths handy, has been fitted up, in fact there are many other little conveniences which will go to make this a very desir­able resort for the young men in town. It should be kept in mind that there will be no sectarianism in the conduct of the club. Any young man can join and will be accorded thc same privileges as all other members.

C.P.R. Bridge at Bull River… Alderman C. Erickson returned to town this afternoon from Bull River where he has been superintending the installation by the C.P.R. of an im­mense bridge across the Kootenay River. The C.P.R. has a very large plant on hand, as well as up­wards of fifty men.