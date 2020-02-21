It happened this week in 1913

February 16 – 22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Lucky break … Wednesday morning a west bound train struck a mam asleep by the side of the track, just the other side of Wardner. The man was picked up and brought into the St. Eugene hospital, where he was made comfortable in bed. Whilst he was somewhat bruised up, and had a cut on the head, he went to sleep, without any trouble.

This morning when visited by a doctor, he seemed to be alright, and asked what had happened to him. He had been drinking pretty heavily before the accident and had gone to sleep on the track side, knowing nothing of his mishap or of how it happened.

Death of Miss. C. McConnell … On Monday morning last Miss Ce­celia McConnell, aged 21 years and 3 months, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P. McConnell, of Waldo, died at the St. Eugene hospital of consumption.

The funeral took place on Wednesday morning from the chapel in the hos­pital, Rev. Father Plamondon offi­ciating.

She leaves, besides her parents, three brothers, Norman, Joseph and Francis, in Vancouver, and a sister, Sister Mary Augustine, Oakland, Cal.

The McConnells arc a well-known family in this city, first locating here in 1899. They carried on a grocery and pro­vision business for seven years in the premises now occupied by Messrs. Little and Atchison, on Armstrong Avenue.

Bar closings … Hotel bars throughout the province, both in cities or unorganized districts, will be compelled to close at 11 o’clock every week night with the exception of Saturday, when the closing hour will be 10 o’clock, by an amendment to the provincial Liquor License act which was presented to the legislature today by Hon. W. J. Bowser, attorney general.

Large egg … Mr. B. Palmer has just received from one of his Plymouth Rock hens an egg weighing 4 oz. and measures 7 3/4 round in length and 9 1/4 round the middle. This is going some for a single egg, if there is another one in the district to beat it we should be glad to know. We think this is a large one.

Marriages in the future … Matrimonial papers are finding their way to the Bachelors here, somebody is wise to the situation however and it would be reasonable were some to join the matrimonial benedicts. D. P. McDonald, assistant cook at Camp No. 1, occupies his spare moments in correspondence to the Gentle-sex in various parts of the world in an effort to establish his rights to the long haired fraternity.

New immigrants … On Monday evening last an audience greeted Col. Turner at Salvation Army hall.

This was the colonel’s first visit to our city and he was very favorably impressed therewith.

Some fifteen years ago he pioneered much of the Army’s work in Washington, so he is no stranger to the west. He now holds the responsible position of property secretary. He also superintends the Army’s immigration department.

He says the Army will bring ten thousand domestics and farm help to Canada during the present year. A goodly number of them will be coming to B.C.

A personal selection is now being made in Great Britain by the Army’s Canadian representatives.

Bull River bridge … Cranbrook will receive from the Provincial Government for the year 1913, the magnificent sum of $185,000, to be expended on Roads, Trails and Bridges.

The following telegram was received on Friday by J. P. Fink, secretary Cranbrook District Conservation Association:

“Victoria, Feb. 18, 1913 J. P. Fink, Esq. Cranbrook, B, C. Have received an appropriation for Cranbrook District of $185,000.00 Will build bridge. Thos. Caven”.

The bridge referred to in the message is to be constructed across the Kootenay River at Bull River, near the town of Bull River, and is in reply to a wire sent by Mr. Fink, asking Mr. Caven to see the Minister of Public Works and urge upon him the immediate construction of same.

Great credit must be given to Mr. Caven, our member in the Provincial Assembly, for the efficient work that he has done for the benefit of Cranbrook district. He has worked hard with the powers that be, and secured more for the district than any and all members that has represented the district in times past.

Moyie news … “Shorty”, the Boy Veterinary of Moyie, is on the job when it comes to mixing the dope, the Pony ‘Dawn’ shows a decided improvement.

Streeter defeated … L. Streeter was defeated in the 15 round by O. Mortimer of Fernie on Wednesday night.

Nearly 1,000 people witnessed the performance, which was preceded by two preliminary bouts. Streeter did not have any advantage over his opponent, who was a more scientific boxer, and was subjected to severe punishment, but came back gamely in each round.

In the 5th round he went down for a count of five and was kept on the defensive the greater part of the time.

In the 15th round he rushed the battle and kept his opponent busy for same time, but when the round was nearly over, the colored man landed three sharp punches in quick succession on Streeter’s jaw, which ended the fight.

Coloured film … Under the auspices of the Overseas Club, the spectacular film “Durbar in Kinemacolor” will be shown at the Auditorium on Monday, February 24th. This is the first moving picture attraction ever taken in natural colors and is considered the world’s most magnificent pageant with travelogue by soldier war correspondent, H.B. Meade.

Midway mine … The large specimen of coal now on view In C. S. Parker’s window is the product of, and now being mined, from the Boundary Mining & Explor­ation Company’s Coal property at Midway, B.C. The capitalization of this company is $1,000,000, part of which is still available in $1.00 share. This is a sound investment and un­der honest control. Application for shares can be made to G. S. Hougham, Box 361, Cranbrook, B. C.

Presbyterian contest … A good musical programme was arranged for Monday evening, Feb. 14, at 8 o’clock in the Presbyterian Church in connection with the medal contest of the Junior and Cradle roll medal contestants. Solos and Duets will be given by Mrs. Dr. King, Mrs. W. A. Nesbit and Miss McBride. Don’t overlook this excellent evening entertainment. A small fee will be charged at the door.

Kootenay Orchards farm … R. T. Williams of Regina was in the city this week and contracted with G. R. Leask for the building of a bungalow on the 20 acre lot he has recently purchased from the Kooten­ay Orchards.

Mr. Williams is re­signing a position of trust on one of the Regina papers to go in for farming as he enthusiastically puts it, on the best land he has ever seen. He is also convinced of the future of the district, having been for some considerable time watching its program and the opportunities this district affords.

For sale … Seven roomed house and an acre of land, hen house and barn, water in house, household effects, etc. 5 minutes’ walk from station; also 12 head of horses; double harness and buggy; 80 acres of land near Sand Point. The whole of these for $5,000, half cash, balance to suit. Address P.O. Box 804, Cranbrook, B.C.

Pensions for teachers … That the government intends to incorporate, if possible, in its Civil Servants’ Pension bill to be introduced at the next session of the legislature, a plan for the pensioning of school teachers, was the announcement of J. M. Campbell, a member of the pension committee of the Coast Teachers’ Institute, at the conclusion of the meeting of the Victoria Teachers’ Institute in the George Jay school last week. If this was to be the case the teachers would have to take a lively interest in supplying the government with certain facts, the character of which he defined. Cards had been sent out and the teachers were urged not to neglect them.

Board of Trade … On Wednesday evening of this week a special meeting of the executive of the board of trade was held, at which the forwarding of a telegram re stumpage as proposed by recent legislation, was ordered to be sent to Premier McBride. This telegram appears elsewhere in this issue.

The annual general meeting of the Cranbrook board of trade will be held in the city council chamber on February 27th at 8 p.m.

At this meeting officers for the ensuing year will be elected, representations to be made to Ottawa, in view of an early redistribution measure being introduced that there should be an additional seat for East Kootenay, renewed attention will be given the matter of establishing a branch Land Registry office in Cranbrook.

Other topics are set down for this meeting, including, Loans to Farmers, Dominion experimental farm in this district, public building for Farmers Institute, and other kindred associations, including the women’s associations of one kind and another; mail service to and from Windermere, and the question of as to which Associated Boards of Trade the Cranbrook board should identify itself.

Telegram … Cranbrook, Feb. 19, 1913. To Honorable Premier McBride, Victoria, B.C. Cranbrook board of trade regrets to learn that your government purposes legislation detrimental to the lumber industry of the province, especially to interior concerns. If passed we believe it will have very serious results on the most important industry of this province, which certainly cannot stand the increased burden proposed.

We strongly resent any steps being taken to increase royalty and urge that you hold matter in abeyance until such time, as a royal commission can be appointed to thoroughly enquire into the matter and report.

We are convinced the increase proposed would compel many firms in this district to cease business. Cranbrook Board of Trade, per W. Halsall, Secretary.

Card of thanks … Mr. and Mrs. P. McConnell wish to express their sincerest gratitude to their many friends who were ever so kind to them during their recent bereavement, to those who contributed flowers and offerings and to the Sisters of St. Eugene hospital, who rendered them every assistance and kindness possible.

Overseas club … A well-attended meeting of the Overseas club was held in the Carmen’s hall on the 11th inst. President E. Y. Brake made a few remarks on the programme for the next three months, which had been outlined by the executive committee.

The first meeting in each month to consist of reading the minutes of the executive committee, meeting followed by a whist drive, intermixed, with songs, lectures, etc.

The second meeting in each month to be devoted to a dance from 9 to 12 p.m. This met with the hearty approval of all present. These dances, which we hope will be well patronized, will be open to the public, on payment of a charge of 50 cents for lady and gentleman and 25 cents for each extra lady. Good music will be provided and up-to-date refreshments served.

The first of these dances is to take place on the 25th of February in the Carmen’s hall.

After the above programme had been endorsed by the members, a delightful evening was spent in whist drive, lectures on the West Indies colonies by Mr. W. C. Crebbin and songs in which Messrs. G. Hougham and G. Sims took part.

Fernie news … Mayor John L. Gates, of Fernie, has the “drop” on his friends. He left for Moose Jaw a few days ago to “visit his brother.” Yesterday word was received that he had joined the ranks of the benedicts. The lady was formerly Miss Mary Brown, and was at one time a resident of Fernie. W. J. Bryan, who was up to a couple of months ago, with Bleasdell’s drug store in Fernie, was the best man.

Choral society … A meeting of those interested in the organization of a Choral Society was held on Wednesday evening. Upwards of forty-five signified their desire to see such a society started. As a result of some discussion, Mr. Geo. F. Stevenson, in the chair, it was decided to proceed. Mr. C. E. Loubach was appointed musical director. Another meeting will be held next Wednesday evening to further the objects of the new society.

Elko news … If doesn’t take a dressmaker in the Crows Nest Pass to tell you that a wedding gown never costs as much as a divorce suit. The Eko board of trade should warn people about the freak real es­tate men selling mountain tops and rock piles for city lots and fruit farms. There’s good land for sale around Elko, improved and unim­proved, and it’s up to the board of trade to warn people against buying land that will make a mountain sheep or goat sea sick to walk over. A dramatic entertainment will be given in the Grand opera house, First avenue, Elko, February 27th, rain or shine, under the auspices of the Ladies Aid Society of the Presbyter­ian church, entitled “Those Dreadful Twins”. The play will be produced with a wealth of scenic investiture that dazzles the eye, bewilders the mind and satiates the artistic sen­ses. The caste is the strongest in Western Canada and includes some old favorites. See the lithograph posters. Between the acts the Elko City band will scatter seeds of musi­cal kindness leaving no excuse for leaving your seats to see anybody. The play is farce comedy, made for laughing purposes only, and is warranted to bring a smile to the face of Old Baldy, who keeps the police busy finding out what’s going to happen next.