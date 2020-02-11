It happened this week in 1913

February 9 – 15: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

“The Rosary” … At the present day when so many plays are being presented which deal with questionable subjects, it is a relief to turn to a drama which breathes purity and good fellowship and leads the way to a brighter view of life and humanity.

Such a play is “The Rosary”, written by Edward E. Rose, expressly for Messrs. Rowland and Clifford, and produced by them.

The theme of the play concerns a man and woman happily married and surrounded with every luxury that money and culture can secure. But the husband is an unbeliever, an atheist, without faith of any kind.

There is a jarring note in the household harmony, a personality, at war with the peace and love of its members. No one notices this until a friend of the husband comes, Father Kelly, a priest of the modern world with a deep insight into human nature and a divine love for his fellow men.

And when stress and trouble come, when the home is wrecked and husband and wife are brought down to the depths of suffering agony, it is the priest’s calm courage and faith that saves them, drives away the clouds of suspicion, doubt, mistrust, and brings them both into the sunlight of hope and love.

The play will be seen at the Auditorium Monday, February 17th.

King Edward’s School … It has been found necessary, by the principal of the above institution, to seek enlarged and more commodious quarters, consequent upon the growth of attendance and to make adequate provision for housing of the pupils, whose parents desire that they reside on the school premises.

For these reasons Miss Cherrington, the principal, has leased the residence formerly occupied by Mr. Jas. Ryan, corner of Fenwick Avenue and Edwards street. Miss Cherrington intimates that she now has far more and, generally speaking, nicer accommodation for the little ones entrusted to her care.

Curling … A rink of Cranbrook curling enthusiasts is attending the bonspiel in Lethbridge which opened on Tuesday of this week. The Cranbrook rink is made up of Messrs. Cameron, Chambers, Bowness and E. A. Hill. Cameron will skip for Cranbrook.

Hockey … The failure of Cranbrook to organize a regular hockey team early in the season has occasioned the report that the local boys did not know how to play.

However, those who witnessed the game on Tuesday evening are positive that the boys here still possess a few of the fine points up their sleeve. Jaffray sent up a team on last Tuesday and they were defeated at Arena rink in the evening, 6—2.

There were about one hundred and fifty spectators present to witness the first game of the season against an outside team and all had their money’s worth in witnessing a fast, hotly contested game.

The visiting team was out to win and played the game from start to finish. The local boys pulled off several fast team plays that counted on the score.

Death of Mrs. P. Devere Hunt … It is with very sincere regret that, the Herald has to record the untimely death of Mrs. P. DeVere Hunt, the wife of Mr. DeVere Hunt, ex-mayor of this city, which occurred at 11 p.m. on Monday afternoon of this week, at the St. Eugene hospital.

Only a week prior Mrs. Hunt had given birth to a daughter.

News of her sad demise was received through­out the city with very marked reg­ret.

Mrs. Hunt, during her twelve years of residence in this city, had endeared herself to a large circle of friends and acquaintances. She was an active worker among the ladies of Christ church, in which both she and her husband had always taken keen interest. Her beautiful disposition was very happily described by a lady friend who remarked that in a long acquaintance she had never heard Mrs. Hunt say an unkind word of anyone.

For the time being the newly born daughter will be taken in charge by Mrs. Harold Darling.

House numbering … J. H. Thamer has come to a satis­factory understanding with the commit of the city council to whom his proposals for numbering the hous­es and putting up names of the streets in the city was referred and he is now making a start on the work.

Shakespeare anyone? … A very enthusiastic meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the form­ation of a Shakespeare club in this city. It was unanimously decided that such a club be formed and a course of study was outlined, “Ham­let” being chosen as the first play to be studied. The club will meet once a week. The next meeting will take place on Monday evening at 182 Norbury Avenue.

Really… Slaughter in ladies’ heavy under­wear. Best knitted vests and draw­ers, per suit, $1.50 at Model Variety Store.

Only the best … Mr. Wm. Guerrurd, manager of the Auditorium, intends cutting out the moving pictures at his entertain­ments in future, except if he can secure some of the very best. On Saturday evening next, he will be able to put on a set of reels, giving intimate pic­tures of “Chinatown” and the evils of the “Yellow Peril”. These will be interesting and instructive pictures.

Fire! … Shortly before 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon an alarm of fire came in from Armstrong Avenue. Before the brigade arrived on the scene the fire had been subdued. It occurred in the bedroom over R. Nicholas’ shoe store, in which a stove was burning. Children played with the fire, set some clothes alight and the flames spread therefrom to the paper on the wall. Mr. Nicholas put the blaze out single-handed, sustaining some slight burns on his hands.

Perry Creek news … Mrs. Burge, of the Perry Creek hotel, wishes to announce that she is now prepared to furnish entertain­ment for sleighing parties at short notice.

Snow trampers … Miss Edith McBride was hostess at a very enjoyable snowshoe tramp on Wednesday evening. The party consisted of Misses Stewart, MacDonald, Davis, Cartwright,, Darkies, Hiscock, Whelman, Pye and Cranston, and Messrs. McCreery, Pye, Sullivan, Laubach, Newton, Davis, Morris, Haworth, Harris, McLean and McEwen. After several hours of tramping the hungry snowshoers returned to the McBride home and did justice to Mrs. McBride’s sumptuous repast. After which dancing was indulged in until the early hours.

The White Is King … The cold weather of the past three weeks has probably hit the employers of the water department of the city about as hard as any branch of the city departments. The men have worked in the cold of the night and day; many pipes have been frozen, and there is still a constant demand for the juice wagon. In many cases it has been hard to discriminate as to who should foot, the bill, but the department are doing their best to keep the supply pipes in order and are inclined to share the costs with property owners.

Deep snow … The deep snow is driving wild animals closer to the city. Gus Chambers had some experience with two cougars on Monday. He lives about three miles north of town, and when walking in to his work saw two cougars near the road. He reports that his collie dog was attacked but got away from the animals with a few scratches. The man was frightened hence cannot give a clear and comprehensive narrative of what was done.

London, Feb. 10 … News of the polar tragedy which cost the lives of Captain Robert P. Scott and four of his brave companions Dr. E. A. Wilson, Lieutenant H. R. Bowers, Captain L. P. G. Gates and Petty Officer E. Evans after they had succeeded by a final dash in reaching the south pole, only to find proofs that Roald Amundson had forestalled them, came in a brief message from Lieutenant G. R. Evans of the Royal Navy, who was second in command when the expedition started and who now signs as “commander”.

The message was signaled from the steamer Terra Nova, returning from the Antarctic regions, while passing Oamaru, New Zealand.

The staggering effect of the news on the public mind is all the greater, as it was believed that modern science and recent experience had completely divested polar exploration of its former terrors.

No great surprise would have been felt had Captain Scott failed to reach the pole, but that he should perish in the hour of triumph was the very last thing that could be anticipated.

No detailed facts are yet known, but it is believed that the records of the scientific material collected, together with the explorers’ bodies have been recovered.

It also is understood that gallant attempts were made by other members of the expedition to succor the Scott party, but these were defeated by severe weather conditions and lack of food. It seems practically certain that the explorers starved to death.

Elko news … Elko, B. C., Feb. 12.—Reports of the phenomenal success of farmers and fruit growers in the Elko and East Kootenay districts continue to command the attention of real estate men and investors, especially in view of the record influx of newcomers booked for arrival during the coming season.

A case which has attracted particular attention is that of H. W. Maguire, owner of 160 acres of fruit land near Elko, which he has brought to its present state of cultivation in six years’ time from a piece of unpromising brush.

Mr. Maguire’s fruit farm is now worth a small fortune, the yield coming from a small cultivated tract of about one fourth the entire acreage.

Recent railway development in this section of the province has now practically assured the position of Elko as the entrance to the Columbia Kootenay valley and the chief transportation center. It is estimated in government reports that the valley contains not less than one million acres of arable land, in addition to immense timber and mineral resources.

With the coming of improved transportation facilities the development of the district is expected to go forward very rapidly.

Elko visitors … The following travellers and train jumpers visited Elko last week. K. Dingman, Nelson, New Zealand but­ter, clothes pins and ginger snaps; Abrams, Armour Co., with overland trout and other soap grease; J. W. McIntosh, who claims you can eat White Swan soap and wash with it; McQuarrie, the Wee Bonnie Heiland Laddie fra the Kyles of Paulin Chambers, playing the Campbells are coming on a hot water bag with fishing canes stuck in it; Jim Cox, the hero of Ten Nights on a Trout Line, and other lines of suspenders. Jim never posts flashing bills on the dead walls of the old historic burg, but carries more points in his trunk than any traveler on the road; Jamie Black with the Homespun and big overalls; Tom Prentice, the hustling manager for the A. McDonald Co., Fernie; Alkali Ike, Winni­peg, with soda fountain supplies, such as native wine, green apple pie juice and Epsom jelly powders; Sylvester Bradley, of the Cranbrook Jobbers, who’s smile would charm a bird out a tree; Charming Teddy O’Neil, the brother of a boy from Blarney O’Ryan; G. R. Connol­ly, rubber hose and arm bands; Alexander who Ames and Holds his cus­tomers; a wall-eyed specialty, artist from Montreal, with a complexion like an underdone pie crust, handling brickbats, whisker seed, tea kettles and other intoxicating liquors; McComb, of Fernie, passed through the town like an old maid passing a street fight; Norman Gardner Swift, with herrings, mincemeat sausages and other garden truck. The rest of the travelers and train jumpers the police had under suspicion and were loose heading the bunch as we go to press.