It happened this week in 1913

Pictured above: A Waldo logging crew

Compiled by David Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Warning to interdicted persons … One of the “siwashed” gets thirty days as he would not disclose name of man who supplied him. Ed. Brown, who was interdicted by the chief of police some months ago, found the means of rendering himself liable to arrest on Saturday last and was picked up by Constable Baxter and taken to the police Station.

On Monday he appeared before the police magistrate, who told him that under the amendments of the liquor act he, as an interdicted person, was bound to tell on oath from whom and where he got the drink which had rendered him intoxicated.

He was also warn­ed that if he refused to give the in­formation he was liable to a fine of $20, or to fine and imprisonment, or to be imprisoned for thirty days.

Brown refused to give any account of the means whereby he came by the drink and was, at once, sent to the cells for thirty days without the op­tion of a fine.

This man lost both his arms in a railway accident some years ago and as a consequence whoever gives him drink must hold the glass to his lips.

It is said that he stated that the in­terdict had been removed and on this plea succeeded in getting the whis­key. This in no way relieves the party who gave him the drink from responsibility to nine months in Nel­son jail. The police magistrate has publicly stated that the first party convicted before him of giving drink to interdicted persons will have good reason to remember his offence against the law.

The other day the police magistrate in Calgary declared that those who sold cocaine and mor­phine to “dope fiends” were worse than murderers. Those who sell or give drink to interdicts are very little better and deserve to be treat­ed with the utmost rigor of the law. Let the Cranbrook offenders look out.

Tom Eager, a picker-up of unconsidered trifles in the way of empty bottles got hold of a full one the oth­er morning and filled himself to a stage of dangerous inebriety. Thomas was feeling “good” and for some reason began to chase the little children on their way to school around the street. There can be no doubt he started a small riot and but for the interference of Constable Mc­Donald at the right time someone might have handed Tom a wallop he would remember for a while.

He was marched off and is now cooling his heels in the police cells and wonder­ing what the magistrate is going to do with him as his case has been ad­journed to get the evidence of some of those who saw what this rag and bottle merchant really did on the oc­casion.

Fernie news … The Fernie-Fort Steele Brewing Company is planning on building an addition to their plant during the coming season, according to Mr. P. H. Dubar, the manager, as their business now has reached the limit of their capacity.

They now operate a 150 barrel brew kettle with three brews daily, making a total output of 450 barrels per day.

Their plant is modern in every respect. They operate their own ice plant, and run an electric lighting plant. All machines are run by electric motors.

They make a specialty of using Bohemian hops and malt, and their product is sold in all parts of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

They have a storage capacity of ten thousand barrels.

They have been burned out twice, the present plant being erected in 1908.

Rifle range for Cranbrook … Will any gentlemen wishing to become members of a Rifle club, if one could be organized at a reasonable cost, kindly drop a card to Mr. Alb. H. Webb, secretary of the Veterans’ Brigade, Cranbrook?

One of the objects of the brigade is to encourage marksmanship, but to do this they will need the support of a large number of gentlemen who are not members of the brigade.

Nelson has a $20,000 range. Why not Cranbrook?

Last summer, Major Snow, on behalf of the authorities at the coast, visited Windermere, Fernie and Cranbrook to form a regiment or troop of mounted infantry. These three districts will have to work together to make such a scheme as that feasible, but with regard to a rifle club, that is mainly local and many such members would almost sure to be available as a nucleus for some kind of volunteer force.

If enough replies be received to warrant it, a special meeting will be called by the Veterans for the end of the month.

Please remember: Drop a card to the secretary Alb. H. Webb and do it now!

Whist drive and dance … A very enjoyable evening was spent on Saturday, February 1, with the Veterans’ Brigade of Cranbrook. Sixteen tables of whist players were busy by soon after 8 p.m.

The lady’s prize, a pretty brooch, was won by Mrs. Robb, with a score of 63, for eight hands.

The gentleman’s prize, a handsome little pocket edition of playing cards with celluloid score apparatus, was won by Mr. P. Brookes, who cut cards with Mr. Chas. Hood to get it, as both made 61 points.

The booby prizes went to Mrs. Attree and Mr. Terrance.

Mr. Alb. H. Webb officiated at the card tables and Miss Cherrington kindly played a very charming selection of old Country airs, while the games were in progress.

Refreshments were served by a committee of ladies, consisting of Mesdames Blower, Marchant, Sainsbury, Webb and Wood.

Over fifty couples then indulged in dancing, under the command of M. O. Henderson, while Messrs. Wood and Sanderson supplied the music.

The interval was enlivened by songs from Messrs. Worthington and Simms, who were certainly well received.

The committee begs to thank all who in any way rendered lighter and easier the already pleasant task of entertaining and providing for such a good natured gathering.

The committee in charge consisted of Messrs. S. Blower, A. L. Marchant, E. Sainsbuey, T. Wood and Alb. H. Webb. The profits from the entertainment will form the nucleus of a relief fund for Veterans.

Cranbrook Orchards … The Campbell Realty Company of Winnipeg, Man., will let a contract for the clearing and stumping of 25 acres and the building of two roads 20 feet wide to be cleared and graded through their property known as Cranbrook Orchards.

The roads are approximately two miles long.

The 25 acres to be cleared and stumped in time for spring planting.

Money to be paid on approval of work of our representative, Mr. James Laidlaw. The lowest or any tender not necessarily accepted.

The blue print of the proposed work can be seen at Beale and Elwell’ s office.

Address all communications to H.J. Wells, care Campbell Realty Company, 745 Somerset Building, Winnipeg, Man.

Waldo are champions … Waldo was in a ferment of excitement when the news flashed over the wires last Friday that the local hockey team had overcome Galloway In a score of 3 to 1. Under the excellent coaching and leadership of “Johnny” Hume, the team reached this coveted position.

At one time it seemed as if the Galloway boys had the prize within their grasp. They had beat­en the Waldo men once and were two points ahead. However, they had to play the return game with Waldo. In a fast and furious game, made more exciting by shouts of encouragement, the Waldo team won out by a score of 4 to 0. This tied the teams.

At Jaffray it was decided to play the final, and there, once more, the Waldo lads covered themselves with glory. The Waldo team is well balanced. Each man knows the game and the others’ play; and if the same lads are around next winter they intend to seek other and more prominent “scalps”.

In honor of the occasion Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Ross entertained the hockey team at a banquet. The goals scored by the teams in the leagues were: Waldo, 28; Galloway, 12; Elko, 8. Waldo lost but one game in the series.

Elko news … Walter Bates, of Lethbridge, Alt., was in town this week with hard­ware samples of grindstones, flat­irons, rolling pins, and other suffragette souvenirs. Winnipeg papers say that over five thousand women in the prairie capi­tal support their husbands. For those interested, the fare from Elko to Winnipeg is $28.71.

Result of fire … This week The Prospector has to announce to our readers our regret for the lack of reading matter of local interest. Immediately after our fire last week we notified the Insurance Company and we are now awaiting adjustment of same. We are hoping next week to again be able to give our readers the news they are looking for. At present our type-setting machine is entirely out of commission and it now stands waiting for an expert to come and put it to rights.

Curling news … The second annual meet of the Crows Nest Pass Curling association took place in this city this week, commencing last Monday morning and terminating at noon today, too late for more than the merest record of the winners in the various events.

Last evening the visiting curlers were handsomely entertained at a smoker, in the dining room of the Hotel Cranbrook. Choice refreshments were served and then followed several hours of cigars and songs. Mr. P. E. Wilson made an admirable chairman and kept things going in great style. The Lethbridge and other Alberta visitors, as well as the Fernie visitors, returned home on this afternoon’s train, delighted with the good time the Cranbrook curlers had given them.

The annual general meeting of the Crows Nest Pass Curling association will take place in Lethbridge next week, during the bonspiel to be held there.

The Wilson-Cameron rink from Cranbrook took part in the games at Fernie last week and gave a good account of themselves as the results show. They got first in the Grand Challenge and in the Fernie club, and third in the Burns.

Herchmer’s rink took first in the Burns, second in the Grand Challenge and third in the Fernie club.

Church union delayed … Dr. S. D. Chown, superintendent of the Methodist church, who is just back in Vancouver from various conferences in the east, makes the announcement that the union of the Presbyterian, Methodist and Congregational churches may not be brought about until 1916 and, perhaps, may be even longer delayed.

The delay is due to the backwardness of the Presbyterian Church in deciding on what action it is to take.

Land opportunities … There will undoubtedly be a large number of acres within the vicinity of Cranbrook cleared and ploughed for fruit and agricultural purposes in the coming spring.

As an instance of this the Campbell Realty Co., of Winnipeg, who are selling five-acre tracts a short distance south of the city, are calling for tenders through their agents, Beale and Elwell, for the clearing of twenty-five acres and the construction of a road through their holdings.