It happened this week in 1913/14

December 27 – January 2: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913/1914

Simon Taylor for mayor … At a public meeting of the citizens held at the City hall last Wednesday evening at 5 o’clock an amalgamated fusion ticket was named for the municipal offices during the coming year. Those named were: For Mayor, Simon Taylor; for Aldermen, Lester Clapp, Jos. F. Campbell, Gust. Erickson, Fred Genest, Malcolm Horie and H. Hickenbotham.

Return match … Not being satisfied with the results of last week’s game, two hockey teams, representing the Cranbrook and Cosmopolitan hotels, met at the Arena rink on Monday evening and a very interesting game was played before a large crowd of spectators. The Cranbrook hotel won the game 4—0. Mr. I. E. Kirkman was referee. Both teams played well and the last quarter was the fastest and hardest fought period of the game. McGregor and Mcllwaine, for the Cranbrook, played a star game and were chiefly responsible for the result. McManus, in goal for the Cranbrook, also saved several scores by his clever playing.

No election … There will be no city election this year as the candidates named at the public meeting last Wednesday, will be elected by acclamation. As long as the electors are careful to have only the best men in the city named for the positions, the best interests of the city will be conserved. Municipal elections with two factions fighting each other usually stir up more real bitter feeling than all other classes of elections and the squabbles are usually over nothing of importance, making enemies that endure some times for years. The Herald is satisfied that in this instance good men have been named and civic affairs will be in capable hands.

Fire … The fire department was called out Wednesday afternoon for a small blaze at the home of J. H. Doyle on Baker hill, which was caused by a defective flue. The damage was small.

Cranbrook visitor … Col. Dougherty, of Fort Steele, came into town Monday and reports that he is still developing his property on Wild Horse Creek and that the property looks more promising than ever. The Colonel is spending a few days in the city.

Wardner news …The friends of Miss F. B. Johnson, formerly a teacher of the Wardner School but now of Moyie, will learn with regret that she is at present in the St. Eugene Hospital at Cranbrook, suffering from rheumatism. Christmas dinner was served to the residents of Wardner on Christmas evening, from 5 to 7 p.m. by Mr. P. P. Heric, at the boarding house in Wardner. The bountiful supply of provisions was provided by the Crow’s Nest Pass Lumber Co. who for several years have made this an annual event. The large dining room was nicely decorated with the usual Christmas decorations. The tables were beautifully spread with the choicest viands and were well looked after by Mr. Heric’s able staff. A large number of guests were served who all join in expressing their appreciation of the generosity of Mr. Lund and the other stockholders of the Lumber Company.

Elko patient … Miss Jane Todhunter, one of the nursing staff of the Cranbrook Hospital, who has been very sick, was brought to Elko this week by her mother, who resides at Cumberland House, and it’s dollars to doughnuts that her mother and the Elko ozone will do wonders and enable her to attend all the society functions and dances by New Years.

Elko news … Elko is the most talked or town in B.C. today, tomorrow and all the time. There is no truth in the rumor that Jim Thistlebeak and Col. R. T. Lowery, of Greenwood, will jointly edit the Toronto Globe. Nor is there any truth in the statement that they are both self-made millionaires.

Puzzling … With the X-ray instrument a man is able to see through six inches of wood and read closed books; but the attempt to read a woman’s mind, or explain what the C.P.R. is going to do for this district in the way of cheaper freights, has proved a failure.

Taffy recipe … 4 cups of brown sugar. Enough cold water to cover and boil, when boiling add 4 tablespoons full of corn syrup and a level teaspoon full of lard. Boil together and test by dropping small quantity into cold water. Pour onto a buttered platter to cool. As it is cooling turn the edges into the middle. When almost cold take in the hand and pull; place on a board and cut the Taffy into desired pieces.

Increase in postage …Postmaster Henderson reports a very large increase in the Christmas mails. He cites as an illustration of increase that in 1912, there was only one registered package in from the States, this year there were 185 packages.

Snow plow needed … The City of Nelson has purchased a snow plow for keeping the sidewalks of that City free from snow during the current winter season. We wonder if the City “dads” of Cranbrook can do the same? At times, when there is snow, some of our sidewalks, especially those on Cranbrook Street and Garden Avenue are covered with snow, and the pupils of the public school numbering over 300 are compelled to pass through this snow at least four times daily. Get us a snow plow by all means and try and keep the little one’s feet dry

New Year ball … On New Years’ Eve at the Auditorium, there occurred the thirteenth annual ball of the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen to be held in this city and the event this year fairly eclipsed all previous efforts. Not only was the crowd attending a record one but the order had made more than the usual preparations for the entertainment of their guests with the result the affair was easily the crowning social event of the past season. Dancers began arriving at about 20.30 k. and they continued to arrive until after 23k: Among the guests were a large number of out-of-town people from Macleod, Fernie, Lethbridge, Calgary and Moose Jaw.

Presentation … R. D. Cameron, secretary of the Railroad Young Men’s Christian Association, and Mrs. Cameron, were called aside Christmas Eve by one of the boys in the building, and in the presence of 20 or more of the young men who are roomers at the “Y” Mr. Oliver Bristow read to Mr. Cameron an address and presented Mrs. Cameron with a silver tea service.

Christ Church treat … The Annual Treat of Christ Church Sunday School will be given in the Rectory on the afternoon of the festival of the Epiphany, January 6th, 1914. Contributions for the tables will be thankfully received at the Rectory between 2 and 4 o’clock of that day from parents and friends. Contributions in money to be used for purchase of presents for the children will be thankfully received at the Rectory at any time. E. P. Flewelling, Rector.

Ancient Order of Foresters …The officers and members of Court Cranbrook 8943 of the Ancient Order of Foresters are requested to attend the regular meeting of the Court in Carmen’s Hall, on January 8th at 8 p.m. sharp. Installation of officers will take place and it is probable that the ceremony will be performed by the District Chief Ranger. Other items of importance will be discussed that evening. Preparations for the 10th annual ball of the Court are going ahead and a royal time is assured to all those who will attend the ball on January 16th.

Homesteading land … It is to be hoped that large numbers will respond to the call for signatures to the petitions that will be signed asking that all logged-off lands in this district be opened to the most important movement that is of homesteader. Primarily this is the most important movement that can be executed at this time for this district. The country has had enough of land speculation. What it needs is the horny-handed agriculturist who will endeavor to do things, will clear away the forest and plant his vine and fig tree, build his home and assist nature in providing from her bounteous store. A petition signed by everybody within the district ought to have some weight with the government. There is no reason why practically everybody cannot be secured to sign this petition. Let’s get up a monster one and impress the government with the weight and importance of this need in this district.

Bright prospects … The year 1914 will see the completion of the Kootenay Central railway, and possibly the construction of a branch line from some point near Wasa to Cranbrook. We perceive the most signal marks of the future progress of the City of Cranbrook, and of the mining industry of Southeast Kootenay. The opening of new mines in the St. Mary’s District, an increase in the development of our timber resources, and the rapid development of the agricultural lands of the district, will be the most potent stimulus which has been given to the industrial growth of the Cranbrook district, and the completion of the Kootenay Central railway, will go far towards placing Cranbrook in the front rank as the commercial and mining centre of this district.

Marysville news … A scene of unparalleled gaiety and childish merriment met the eyes and ears of this scribe as he entered the cozy precincts of Mine-Host Handley’s spacious hotel on Tuesday evening last. The occasion was the one annual treat which, above all others, the juvenile portion of the community (and I shrewdly guess their seniors) look forward to with no little anticipation and, if the truth be known, gustatory qualms. A gorgeous Christmas Tree lit up by sparklers, resplendent with glittering decorations, and surrounded by mysterious looking parcels is a sight apparently tremendously alluring to the average human eye. The shape and size of every parcel is greedily devoured by the bright eyes of the youngsters in whose energetic minds speculations as to the contents of each individual package runs riot. The thoughts “Is that big one there for me? I wonder if that long one is mine?” are clearly depicted on each eager, rosy visage. What matter though the snow be deep outside and the thermometer below zero! This hour is one of informal, spontaneous merriment and warmth, and all seem impartially infected with the spirit of the festive season.

Presbyterian Christmas… The Christmas tree, under the auspices of the Sunday School which was held in the Presbyterian Church on Christmas Eve, was a decided success. The programme, which was wholly given up to the children, was very interesting and showed the painstaking way in which they had been handled by the Superintendent and teachers of the school. The Scarf Drill, which was under the management of Miss Edith Lund, was beautifully carried out, the girls all taking their parts in a very graceful and pleasing manner. After the close of the programme, Santa Claus arrived with a well-filled pack and every child in Wardner was properly looked after, being supplied with gifts, candy, nuts, apples, oranges etc. Before leaving the church, Mr. Lund gave the children a short talk and expressed his regret at the departure of our pastor, who leaves this week for Kaslo, where he has accepted a call.