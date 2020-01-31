It happened this week in 1913

January 26 – Feb 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Obituary … Herman Henry Binkley, a young lad formerly in the employ of the C. P. R. in this city, was recently transferred to Kingsgate, where he was taken sick. He was moved back for treatment in the St. Eugene hospital, where he died a day or two ago of peritonitis.

The funeral took place on Monday, afternoon from the Baptist church and there was a large attendance of members of the newly organized Brotherhood of C.P.R. Employees. Rev. O. E. Kendall conducted the funeral services and F. M. Macpherson had charge of the arrangements.

The body was shipped to Ponoka, Alta., where the lad’s grandfather resides.

Obituary … Thomas Dennison, an old timer hereabouts, passed away at the St. Eugene hospital a day or two ago, cause of death being heart failure. Deceased was 39 years of age.

His wife died, in this city some three or four years ago, and his two daughters were sent home to the care of their grandmother in Belfast, Dennison’s birth place.

Final arrangements for the funeral have not as yet been completed, but Mr. W. R. Beatty, who is in. change, understands that it will take place on Sunday afternoon at 2.30, Rev. E. P. Flewelling officiating.

Cars on order … W. H. Wilson returned from Spokane on Tuesday, where he went to look over the new Studebaker cars. Mr. Wilson pronounces this year’s models the best value in the market and believes they will have a very ready sale in this district. He has already placed an order with the Studebaker Company for fifteen cars.

Off to jail … Dan Pritchard was given four months by Judge Ryan Tuesday morning for resisting arrest. Monday Policeman Baxter came upon Pritchard and another fighting on Baker Street. He ordered them to desist and one obeyed, whereupon Pritchard sailed into the stalwart policeman, who soon put him on his back and as Sheriff Morris happened along with a cutter, loaded his prisoner in and carted him off to jail.

Tennis party … The members of the Tennis club were hosts at a very enjoyable dance in the Masonic hall last night. The attendance was large, an excellent programme of dances was provided and with the music of Mrs. Wallinger’s orchestra, things went with a swing. The ladies’ committee in charge of arrangements certainly worked hard and successfully, the committee consisted of Mesdames Erickson, Gurd, Brymner, Darling and Miss Patterson.

Ice carnival … Last Monday evening the Arena rink was the scene of a very pretty and effective gathering of masques. Upwards of seventy couples graced the ice, whilst about twice that number of spectators watched them skating. The city band was in attendance.

The prizes for best dressed participants were awarded as follows: Lady and gentleman—Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Brymner; Young lady—Miss Marion Leitch; Young boy—Master McNabb; Comic—Miss Bertha Brown. One other very commendable costume was that worn by Mr. W. Attridge. He was garbed as a Scotsman, with fine flowing kilts and a handsome red coat, with all the perquisites suitable to a Highland laddie’s proper appearance on the ball room floor. This costume was graced by Mr. W. Attridge, whose tall, manly figure it suited admirably.

Fire!! … A slight fire occurred in the Prospector Office last night at 11 p.m. The type-setting machine was put out of commission and the publication of the paper delayed. The cause of the fire was a back-firing of the gasoline torch. Thanks to the prompt arrival of the Fire Department they prevented, what could easily have been, a serious conflagration. The Prospector is deeply indebted to the “Herald” and its staff for their prompt and practical assistance in our time of need.

St. Marys bridge … The preliminary work on the new bridge across the St. Mary’s river commenced on Monday. Superintendent Roadmaster John Reid says that the abutments will be completed as rapidly as possible and the bridge completed during the coming summer. The completion of this bridge will be a great boon to the ranchers of St. Mary’s Prairie, as it will shorten the distance to Cranbrook by several miles.

Ice needed … Muller & Hesse, the proprietors of the new Cranbrook Brewery, have given a contract to W. E. Worden for 500 tons of ice. The new Brewery is located on Hospital Creek, north of town.

Ouch, paneful … A pedestrian on Thursday night slipped on the icy sidewalk and thrust his elbow through the big plate glass window of the Cosmopolitan hotel office.

Elko news … Mr. Jones of the Oak Lave Mani­toba company was in Elko this week. Mr. Jones is a great travel­er and has already crossed the At­lantic 13 times and the Elk River twice. A Vancouver shoe pedlar was in Elko last week and was as interesting as Timothy Hardracket Eaton’s last year’s catalogue. It’s simply awful the freaks some of the whole­sale houses send on the road and keep in their credit departments.

Waldo news … The government bridge that is to be erected across the river will make a neat improvement to Waldo. It is understood that the entrance to the skating rink has been rented for prize fighting, the first round taking place on Sunday at one o’clock. Spectators were few as the Waldo people do not approve of such performances on Sunday. It would be of more interest to the pugilist if he was attending church services instead of attracting young boys.

Married … That gay and debonair bachelor, of Wycliffe, Mt Bayard Staples, has surrendered to the wiles of Cupid and joined the noble army of benedicts. The following telegram it self-explanatory: “C. O. Staple. Wycliffe, B.C. Get cabin in shape. Will be home. Mr. and Mrs. B. Staples”. The Prospector learns that Mr. Staples was married to a young lady, whose name is unknown at present, at Joliet, Ill. on Friday last, and is now on his way home. His bachelor friends will be at the depot to welcome him and his bride. There will be great do­ings at Wycliffe when he reaches that enterprising little town.

Bull River tourist hotel … Formally opened last Wednesday night, 22 inst. by grand ball.

Owing to other engagements it was impossible for a representative of the Herald to attend the ball at the Tourist hotel, Bull River, last Wednesday night, January 22nd. However, from enquiries made of those who were fortunate enough to be present, the Herald learns that this function proved eminently enjoyable.

There was a fine orchestra from Fernie, the ball room was large, prettily decorated, and everything possible was done to make all comers welcome and at their ease.

This new hotel will rank among the institutions of special importance in this district. It is a finely built frame building, very spacious, fitted throughout with electric lights and hot water.

The cuisine is first class in every respect, and the bar contains all the best of joy waters and smokes.

The proprietor, James Bates, knows a thing or two about the conduct of a high class hotel. He has able assistance and the expectation is the Tourist will quickly become a favorite stopping place for commercial men and weekend holiday makers.

Poultry show … The new year of the Cranbrook Poultry and Pet Stock association has now opened and the directors at a recent meeting have mapped out a programme for the year that promises to be of much interest. They hope to have breed studies and judging classes of the different breeds at the meetings with good warm discussions on the same.

Several papers are scheduled for delivery and demonstrations on dressing fowls, egg testing and other lines of work will be given.

A strong effort is going to be made to so strengthen the association this year as to justify holding a winter show next season, and to that end every utility poultry man, every fancier, whether actively engaged at present or only a past master in the work, and every citizen willing to encourage the building up of an industry that promises much for the general good of Cranbrook and is especially adapted to the district, is urged to come along and extend a helping hand, by attending the meetings and swelling the membership list.

The meetings are interesting and becoming more lively each time.

The association also intends to carry an adv. in the local press during the breeding season informing all interested that the secretary will supply on request a list of members of that body with the breeds kept and prices for eggs, thus placing the stock of each member before the purchasing public at small expense.

Loyal Order of Moose … About 150 people attended the complimentary dinner and banquet given by Cranbrook lodge, No. 1049, Loyal Order of Moose, at the Monroe cafe on Wednesday evening, January 29th.

This banquet was given by the lodge to celebrate the closing of the charter.

The lodge room was filled to its full capacity at nine o’clock when called to order by W. M. Erler, who presided over a splendid programme of songs, speeches and recitations.

At 11.30 the guests retired to the grill room of the Monroe cafe, where a splendid banquet had been laid.

Good speeches were again in vogue, Fred W. Swain acting as toastmaster and the following toasts and responses being offered: “The King”. This toast was followed by a speech by the chairman who is also the Dictator of the lodge. Mr. Swain was vigorously applauded. “Our Guests”, response by C. R. Ward. “The Order”, response by W. M. Erler. “City of Cranbrook”, response by Aldermen Lester Clapp and Ross C. Carr. “The Press” response by F. M. Christian. “The Ladies”, response by Wm. Mcdonald, “The Maple Leaf Forever”.

From the remarks made by the various speakers we learn that the lodge is in a healthy and flourishing condition, starting off with 281 members in good standing. Nearly 200 more applications have been received for membership.

The merits of the order, as a protective, benevolent and fraternal organization, are the best and are the predominating features. Cranbrook Lodge starts with every prospect of greater success in the future.