It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 20 – 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Very ill … Mrs. Smoke, of Slaterville, lies ill in bed, and for days her life has been despaired of. Thursday afternoon she went out into the yard to stop a couple of dogs from fighting, and her heart gave way and she collapsed. Medical attention was immediately summoned and at first it was thought she could not live through the night.

Yahk slide … Officials of the C.P.R. report the rock slide at Yahk being cleared and the trains again running as usual over a track built around the rocks.

The slide was one of the greatest ever known since the famous Frank slide a few years ago on the Crow, and occurred at a point which was considered one of the least likely to ever experience anything of the kind.

With a noise that could be heard for miles 21,000 tons of solid rock slid from the hillside at a point three miles south of Yahk on the road to Kingsgate.

The rock formed a solid wall 150 feet long and from eight to ten feet deep. A temporary track was built around the huge obstruction and is being utilized for the moving of trains until the tracks can be cleared.

The slide is one of the worst that has occurred on the mountain lines of the C.P.R. for some little time, and officials of the company are at a loss to understand its cause.

The formation in the district is a very solid one, and it was not thought that a serious landslide would ever occur in that vicinity.

Officials of the company have visited the scene of the slide and they will make full geological investigations and report later to the heads of the division.

Curling … There is considerable interest in curling just now the three rinks being covered every afternoon and evening. The ice is in splendid condition and good sport being enjoyed. The president and vice president’s competition has been nearly completed, the president now leading with a few points. It is expected that this competition will be completed this week.

There was an unusually interesting game pulled off on Tuesday afternoon the occasion being a very bitter rivalry between the curly headed men and the bald-headed men. It is said the contest was started by some cutting remark made about one of the bald heads. Rather than fight a duel or put on the gloves the parties to the affair decided to curl for a settlement of their dispute the losers to eat crow for the balance of the season.

Consequently both sides were promptly on hand Tuesday afternoon to defend their honor. A piper in full highland costume was present and a parade preceded the contest around the rink to the sweet music of the pipes. Various invigorating melodies during the contest also kept the players in trim and lighting form. Up to the last end the bald headed men claimed the game 4-up and on the last end their opponents managed to count up four, it is claimed while opponents were being hypnotized by a special number on the bagpipe. The affair officially closed a tie with four each.

Boxing bout a draw … Joe Uvanni and Dick Marshall boxed fifteen rounds to a draw before 400 spectators at the Auditorium this afternoon. The men had met here before at which time Uvanni received the decision.

On the showing of the last match both men had friends and backers and there was an unusual interest taken in the contest. Charles Lucca, Young Maxwell of Great Falls Jim Burrows of Blairmore and L. Streeter were other fighters who were at the ringside. Two preliminaries were lively cards, a three round go between Barnhardt and Mackey and a four round go between Walter Kay and Kid Watson.

The principal entered the ring at 4.30. They had weighed in at 11 o’clock with Uvanni at 168 and Marshall at 162. Five ounce gloves were used.

Throughout the contest Uvanni proved to be the cleverer although Marshall showed great improvement. Both men were constantly trying for a knockout and both stood severe punishment. Cam Lindsay refereed the contest with entire satisfaction. Mr. R. E. Nafe was the promoter of the bout.

Merry Christmas … The Herald wishes all its readers a Merry Christmas. Cranbrook people have the knack of observing Christmas in the old fashioned way with festivities, family reunions, various church services and seeing to it that needy people are provided for. This is more in keeping with the true spirit of Christmas than the mere exchange of valuable and costly presents.

If everyone in the city is provided with a warm and substantial Christmas dinner the true spirit of Christmas should pervade the whole city.

Let everyone endeavor to perform some true charitable act and spend the day with happy thoughts and a cheery greeting, for everyone and then we shall rest assured that in this city, at least, “ peace on earth and goodwill toward men” will have reached its nearest approach to a practical realization.

Ball … The Charity Ball given at the Auditorium on Christmas night by Bob Nafe was one of the best attended and most successful balls of the season.

The Cranbrook Dancing Club decided to call off their dance for the same evening and amalgamate with the Charity Ball mostly on account of the Cranbrook orchestra being the only one available for that date.

One of the features of the dance was the voting contest for the most popular young lady. The three contestants were Misses Frances Drummond, Margaret Kennedy and Mary Palmer. Miss Drummond was declared the winner and received a handsome wrist watch as a prize.

It is the intention that a committee will be formed to carry on the work next year and distribute the proceeds to the deserving poor of the city at Christmas time.

Surprise gift … Miss Cherrington was surprised and delighted on Friday last to receive a present of a handsome clock from her scholars. The children kept their secret well and the first hint of the presentation was Mr. Raworth’s arrival with the clock. Miss Cherrington wishes to thank all those who so kindly helped the children in this matter.

Catholic schools … The new Catholic schools at the corner of Norbury avenue and Kains street is practically completed and the plasterers are now engaged in giving it the interior finishing touches. When completed the schools will have cost over $15,000, and expenditure which could not easily have been undertaken by the Catholics of the city were they not generously aided by the Archbishop of Vancouver and the Fathers of the Oblate Order who have charge of the parish and district.

The structure and the manner in which it is erected reflect the greatest credit on George R. Leask, who had the contract for the entire erection of the building. With him was associated Mr. F. O’Hara, city engineer, who exercised a general supervision, over the progress of the work, besides keeping a sharp lookout on the financial end of the matter.

The trustees were certainly presented with some problems suggestive of financial anxiety, but as the schools simply had to come into existence, they stand as a concrete example of what a bit of quiet determination can do even in the face of hard times and the demon of “financial stringency” which is invoked at every turn of the road these times.

Orange Lodge … Annual meeting of the Orange lodge was held in the Orange hall last Thursday evening and a very lively meeting and good time ensued.

Officers for the new year were elected and installed and this was followed by refreshments and speeches by the various members present.

The lodge has experienced an increase of thirty new members during the past year. The Twelfth of July celebration for 1914 will be held in Cranbrook and acceptances of the invitations, have been received from Creston, Fernie, Hosmer, Blairmore and Coleman lodges. Nelson, Windermere and Macleod are yet to be heard from.

The local organization expects that ten or twelve outside lodges will be represented next year.

Marysville … On Saturday evening last a meeting of the Conservative association of this district was called for the purpose of electing officers for the forthcoming year, when a large and representative body of members of the association foregathered in the association rooms.

The proceedings throughout were marked by a spirit of unity and concord which augurs well for the future harmonious working of the association.

It is felt that the district has not received that recognition from outsiders that is rightly its due, but the forthcoming year will see renewed activities in its immense mining and lumber areas, and this fact, coupled with its deservedly famous agricultural possibilities, will bring the district into the foremost rank of those already regarded as the richest and most progressive in the whole Dominion.

Music at the Methodist church … Last Sunday evening preceding the regular service a special musical programme was given at the Methodist church. Mr. C. F. Nidd, the new organist, rendered several organ solos which were interspersed with vocal solos. The house was crowded to the doors, every seat being occupied.

Santa’s store … R. P. Moffatt has chosen a unique way of advertising his store. Last week disguised as Santa Claus he attracted a large crowd of kiddies in front of his place and distributed a number of packages to all those who dad addressed a letter to Santa at his store. His store is known as Santa Claus headquarters.

Hanson bylaw … Special meeting of the city council was held at the city hall on Tuesday evening with the mayor in the chair and Aldermen Clapp, Leask, Carr and Ward present. A petition was presented signed by more than one-tenth of the real property owners of the city asking that the council submit a bylaw to the people to grant N. Hanson the privilege of erecting poles, posts, or pillars and stringing wires thereon for the conveyance of electricity. A motion by Clapp and Leask asking that leave be granted to introduce Bylaw No. 133 being cited as “The Hanson Electric Light Bylaw” was carried. Bylaw No. 133 was introduced and read first and second times council resolved itself into committee on the whole with the mayor in the chair for the discussion of the bylaw. On motion it was introduced for third reading and passed.

Knox church … The Christmas tree given by Knox church Sunday school last Tuesday evening was a very interesting entertainment for the children, Santa Claus being on hand to gladden youthful hearts with various gifts from his bounteous store. The program given by the children was especially good, every number showing careful rehearsal.