It happened this week in 1913

Dec: 13 – 19: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Basketball … The feature game of the season was played at the Young Men’s Club last Monday evening between the Bankers and the Big Five. The Bankers won 64—10 but the game was hotly contested throughout, the large score by the winners being gained chiefly through the great accuracy of McIllwaine and Ashworth in shooting goals. The game between the Y.M.C.A. and the Thistles was won by the latter team 34—6.

Waldo news … On Tuesday evening in Ross Hall the pupils of the day school gave an excellent entertainment. A splendid attendance gathered to hear the scholars. Each child rendered his or her part in a way that revealed first-class preparation, and the large company went home satisfied that they had received full value for their admission fee.

Liquor by mail? … The question of allowing the transportation of liquor by the parcel post will have to be considered by the government. Many resolutions are now being received protesting against the parcel service being used for the transportation of any kind of liquor whatever, and citing the United States as an example.

Surprised on their 12th anniversary … Friday last, December 12th, was the twelfth wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Jack McTavish, of the Tourist hotel at Bull River and their many friends at that place, took advantage of this opportunity to show their appreciation and respect for them.

Between 8 and 9 o’clock in the evening some thirty couple foregathered and summarily possessed themselves of the hotel entire; they then proceeded to surprise their astonished hosts with their presentation of a fine cut glass decanter and a half dozen glasses.

Congratulations having been extended and the confused thanks of the host and hostess received, the perpetrators cleared the dining room and dancing and other pleasures were indulged in until early morning. During the evening, a delicious repast was served and the party left for their respective homes wishing Mr. and Mrs. McTavish many years of continued happiness and prosperity.

Provincial show a success … E. H. Slater, the delegate to the British Columbia Poultry association convention and show arrived back in Cranbrook the first of the week, bringing with him a number of valuable prizes, including a handsome silver trophy donated by the Central Park Poultry and Pet Stock association. Mr. Slater has purchased the best White Leghorn cock that money can buy, and is already preparing for the next Provincial show.

Mr. Slater, when interviewed by a Herald representative, said: “The whole show from A to Z was good and a large number of birds were on exhibition. Every exhibitor seemed well satisfied with the awards that were made. Nelson and the Boundary towns sent in large numbers of birds and secured a goodly number of the valuable prizes. It is unfortunate that Cranbrook fanciers did not send more birds to this show, as it means a big ad for the town and a bigger ad for the individual sending in the birds. However, now that we have made a start it is to be hoped the good work will be continued. Grand Forks poultrymen as entertainers are the best, and a man who could not feel at home in their society is mighty hard to please”.

Twenty rinks of curlers … Meeting of the skips of the Cranbrook Curling association was held at the city hall on last Monday evening for the purpose of choosing rinks for the competitions of the winter and on motion a committee was appointed to divide the list of players into thirds and seconds and they were drawn by lot. On account of some of the formerly appointed skips refusing to act a few changes were made, Milne and Leitch taking rinks in place of Roberts and Cholditch.

The cold weather of the past few days has put the ice in fine condition and it is now up to the players to get busy and start the ball rolling for a fine season’s start.

Elko news … Ladies and gentlemen, back once more from the hunt and still above the daisies, as Jim Thistlebeak says, “welcome to our little city”. Many notable events have taken place in the old historic burg since our absence from the press, which will be chronicled later. We will start with a few of the distinguished visitors; from Nelson, Frank Hawthorne, with the cup that cheers, dissipates brain fog and makes a man feel generous enough to love his mother-in-law.

Harry Abraham’s “heavy on the hams” like a wave of sunshine on a dull day, burst into Elko with his vast expansive and infectious smile, that will land him a big position someday. Two big game sports with bows and arrows and homemade biscuits, Lou Bireley, fat and sassy as ever, an old-timer on the road, in the early days known as Peck’s Bad Boy, now a gosh darned sight worse. Taylor’s big Irish Kidd with a brogue you could cut with a baseball bat and be safe in making a good job.

Great window … One of the show windows of the city which attracts attention is the Christmas display in the window of E. A. Hill’s shop, where a warm looking fireplace has been erected and Santa Claus shown on the job. The window is frosted and decorated with evergreen and makes an attractive advertisement for the merchandise sold at this store.

Congratulations … At a meeting of the directors of the Kootenay Telephone Lines, Ltd., last Sunday a presentation of a cut glass set was made to Mr. J. R. McNabb, the retiring manager, in appreciation of his valuable services during the past two years. Under Mr. McNabb’s management the company has made great headway and considerable improvement has been shown not only in the value of the property of the company but its worth as a means of better service for the public.

Great show … Last Saturday afternoon the Auditorium was crowded for the free show given by the Beattie-Murphy Co. by a happy crowd of children, accompanied by a good sprinkling of mothers. The kiddies certainly had a good time if noise was any indication of fun. Fourteen small tads were seen occupying six seats down near the front. The pictures were vociferously applauded as the youngsters were exuberant in their expression of approval.

Successful operation … Harold W. Ladds, the five-year-old son of G. W. Ladds, was successfully operated on at St. Eugene hospital this week by Dr. F. W. Green for tonsillitis and adenoids and is reported to be recovering rapidly at the present.

Salvation Army … Capt. Caruthers, of the Salvation Army, asks any person having castoff clothing which they would donate to the needy and poor to ring up the Army headquarters. The local corps is making arrangements this year as in many former years to provide Christmas boxes for the needy of the city and any donations for this purpose will be gladly received and appropriated to a worthy cause. The captain is also desirous of learning the names of all worthy charitable cases in the city.

Hockey … The first hockey game of the season was played at Arena rink on Wednesday evening between teams representing the Royal hotel and the Cosmopolitan hotel. It was a very exciting game, and although the Cosmopolites won with a score of 8 – 1 the defeated team showed a fighting spirit and a knowledge at times of the fine points of the game. Those representing the, two hotels were: Cosmopolitan hotel: C. Lindsay, S. Cameron, T. Hedigan, S. McIntosh, Gordon McDonald, Mr. McIntosh, J. Kirkman, Harold Scott and T. L. Getz.

Boxing day on Christmas Day … Joe Uvanni, of Great Falls, Montana, and Dick Marshall, of Blairmore, will box a return match at the Auditorium on Christmas afternoon.

Mortgage sale … Under and by virtue of the powers contained in a certain Indenture of Mortgage dated the eighteenth day of March, 1912, and made by Eneas Harding Small, of the City of Cranbrook, in the Province of British Columbia, Hotel Proprietor, the lands therein mentioned, that is to say: All those certain parcels or tracts of land and premises situate lying and being in the City of Cranbrook, in the Province of British Columbia, and more particularly known and described as lot numbered forty-two (42) and the south sixteen (16) feet of lot numbered forty-one (41) in block numbered ninety (90) in the Cranbrook Townsite, according to a map or plan deposited in the Land Registry Office and therein numbered six hundred and sixty-nine (669), will be sold by private sale.

Tenders for the purchase thereof will be received by the undersigned up to and inclusive of the fifth day of January, 1914. The property is situate on the west side of Armstrong avenue, in the City of Cranbrook, between Baker and Louis Streets and there is erected thereon a two story frame dwelling with outbuildings. For further particulars and terms of sale apply to Billings & Cochrane, Vernon, B. C., Solicitors for the Mortgagee.

Wasa movies … The citizens at Wasa were given a treat when eight selected reels were shown at a moving picture entertainment on Monday last. The show took place in the dining room of the Wasa Hotel and was enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience composed of young and old. So successful was the enterprise that the manager of the Unionist Investment Co. at Wasa contemplates erecting a permanent hall for this purpose. The Johnson Brothers of the Rex Theatre paid a visit to Wasa on Monday and gave a show of moving pictures in the dining room of the Hotel by request of the Manager. It was a very interesting entertainment and much appreciated by the large number present. The experiment was a successful one.

Another Frank slide? … Fearing a recurrence of the disaster of several years ago, when an immense avalanche slid down the mountainside and practically wiped the little town off the map the remaining residents of Frank, Alta., are preparing to move to Blairmore, a few miles distant.

Scores of people lost their lives at Frank in the catastrophe, and the survivors, except about 50, moved away, and the remainder are now moving. Since weather began an immense crack has opened in the top of the mountain from which the slide began, and it is feared that hundreds of thousands of tons of earth and snow will be precipitated into the valley.

The dominion officials have stationed sentinels at the points from which the mountain can be closely watched to give warning should the crevasse show signs of widening.

Nils Hanson petition … A petition was being circulated on Friday by N. Hanson, asking the City for permission to erect poles in the lanes from his garage to his building on Baker Street, for the purpose of stringing wires and conducting electricity for lighting.

Mr. Hanson proposes to install a dynamo of sufficient capacity to light his garage and building, also to use the juice to drive a number of machines in use in the garage.

The plant is not to be used as a commercial enterprise but for private purposes only. The matter will be brought before the municipal council at its next meeting.

