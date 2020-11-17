It happened this week in 1913

Nov. 15 – 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Bananas … An acre of banana trees will furnish food that will support twenty five times as many persons as an acre of wheat. This should be an inducement for some of our fruit ranchers in “the banana belt.”

Brrr… Promise of cold weather has precipitated a run on the fuel men and basements are being rapidly filed with the winter’s supply of coal and wood.

Athalmer … Intelligence has been received from the western benches that a calamity unparalleled in the history of the district has occurred, entailing the loss of three lives under most distressing circumstances.

The scene of the accident was a small pond, thinly covered with a coating of new ice, close by the ranch of Capt. Young. The two sons, George, aged 5 1/2 and Clement, aged 7, of the latter, accompanied by Vivian, aged 8, and Kenneth, sons of N. M. Marples, were playing in the neighborhood of the ice when George Young, becoming separated from the others, ventured out on the frozen surface to reach some object he had thrown on the ice. He had gained the middle of the pond when the ice gave way and, his cries attracting the attention of the others, Clement Young and Vivian Marples heroically attempted to cross the treacherous surface to his assistance, but they had only gone a short distance when the ice gave way again and they also were engulfed in the freezing water.

Kenneth Marples, with great presence of mind, had meanwhile given the alarm and was on his way to call the Youngs when he heard the crash and he saw the last of his brother and Clement Young as they disappeared below the surface.

Capt. Young was some distance off and Mrs. Young, being first on the scene, made a determined effort to rescue her son George, who could be seen struggling in a hole in the ice near the center of the pond. With remarkable courage, crawling bodily over the cracking ice, she succeeded in grasping his hand, but again the ice gave way and now her life was in jeopardy.

Capt. Young, aided by Mr. Atchison, affected her rescue after a perilous struggle with the breaking ice, although had it not been for the fortuitous arrival at this juncture of Messrs. Legoult, Midford and Byers of Athalmer, who happened to be passing, it is more than probable that Capt and Mrs. Young and frozen numb by their immersion in the ice cold water as they were, would never have been able to reach safety without assistance.

As it was, when the boy, George, was brought to land, life was found to be extinct and Mrs. Young was unconscious.

The party now endeavored to reach the other two boys, of whom no signs could be seen save for an ominous hole in the ice, and it was only after much difficulty and danger to the rescuers that they were eventually brought out. In both cases life was extinct. They had laid down their young lives in endeavor to save another, a record of heroism that forms the one lustrous spot in this episode of tragedy that has wrought such desolation in two homes and cast a gloom over the whole district.

All honor and praise is likewise due to Messrs Legoult, Midford and Byers for their timely aid and plucky daring.

The funeral of the three boys took place on Friday and was largely attended by residents of the district whose heartfelt sympathy goes out to the parents in their grief.

Sent to Nelson … Marie Dattola, the Italian woman over whom the murder was committed at Rampart last September, and who has been held in the city jail here since, awaiting an order for her deportation, tried to commit suicide last Monday by cutting herself with a pair of scissors. She was taken to the St. Eugene hospital, but, as the self-inflicted wounds were not dangerous she was sent to Nelson, where she now occupies a cell within a few feet of the man who is sentenced to hang January 8th because of a quarrel over her.

Naming contest for schools … The board of school trustees has decided to ask for suggestions for names for the public and South Ward schools. The selection is open to everybody, to use their own judgment as to fitness of names suggested. The person proposing the name decided upon, as the best fit, will have the pleasure of christening the school at a public function early next year. Suggestions should be handed to the secretary, E. H. McPhee, with the name of the sponsor before December 4th, 1913.

Not good … Canadians consume one hundred million cigarettes per month. During three months the consumption was four packages for every man, woman and child in the Dominion. That some women and children are claiming their share is the disturbing feature.

Really! … Rats in the Victoria post office arc making away with the parcels of wedding cake going through the mails and so far the setting of traps has not made any great difference in the amount of destruction manifested. Recently rats made away with a whole ham which was being forwarded to a Victoria man from England.

Take notice … that Thomas S. Gill, of Cranbrook, B. C., occupation Locomotive Engineer, intends to apply for permission to purchase the following described lands: Commencing at a post planted on Gold Creek about 3 miles east of the southeast corner of Lot 920, thence east 80 chains, thence south 40 chains, thence west 80 chains, thence north 40 chains to place of commencement. Thomas S. Gill. George Kennedy, Agent, Dated September 6th, 1913.

Shooting gallery… W. H. Johnson announces that the shooting gallery at the rink will be open next Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. During the afternoon he will conduct a shooting contest, for which the first prize will be a season skating ticket for gentleman, and also a boy’s shooting contest for which a season ticket will be given to the lucky boy. The refreshment booth will be open also.

Intrepid hunters … Jas. Milne and W. J. Nicoll left the first of the week on a hunting expedition in the Gold Creek country. It is reported that they took enough provisions to last for six weeks but are expected home hungry by the end of the week.

Disagreement … On the public school grounds at noon last Thursday two boys about ten years of age, Allen Brown and a Chinese boy, Him Hing, quarreled and exchanged blows, the Chinese boy, feeling that he was getting the worst of it, took out his pocket knife, used it for a weapon, and stabbed young Brown twice in the arm and hip. The wounds were not very serious.

Brrr … Winter made a vigorous effort on Tuesday to push gentle autumn out of place and usurp the right of way. The first winter storm of the season fell on that day, but the weather continues mild and weather prognosticators are predicting that we will have open weather for several weeks yet. Snow will assist the work in the woods and will do no harm.

St. Marys School … One of the first large dances of the season is scheduled to be held at the Auditorium on next Monday evening, November 21th, in aid of St. Mary’s School. Music will be furnished by the Cranbrook orchestra. Supper will be served at 24k. The following ladies are the patronesses of the ball: Mrs. H. H. Bourne, Mrs. A. L. Mc Dermot, Mrs. Wm. Greaves, Mrs. T. C. Armstrong, Mrs. T. Drummond, Mrs. L. Doolan, Mrs. J. Mickey. The trustees of the new school find they are short a small amount for the completion of the building and are taking this means of raising the necessary amount. They promise all who attend a good time.

Passed away… Father Jeanott, one of the best known of the pioneer priests of the southern interior of British Columbia, died last Friday morning in Montreal. Father Jeanott was ahead of even the prospectors in many places in the Kootenays. He was well known by many of the old-timers of Cranbrook.

Dismissed … Joe Mukis, a Slav section foreman at Eager, was arrested and brought to this city for trial on a charge of theft and appeared before Magistrate Ryan last Saturday morning.

There was no evidence connecting him with the crime for which he was arrested and he was dismissed on that charge.

However, when arrested an automatic revolver and two loaded chambers were found on him.

He claimed that he lived in a lonely place and sometimes carried sums of money on his person.

Magistrate Ryan assessed a fine of $50.00 for carrying concealed weapons and stated that he was forced to report to the attorney general every case that came to his notice of foreigners carrying weapons.

Cranbrook Civilian Rifle Association … Last Saturday was the closing day of the season’s shooting and considering it was the commencement of the life of this organization the results have been highly satisfactory.

In compiling the averages it was found that a total of 3,359 shots were fired, with a total score of 7,313, showing an average of 2.17, which is not a good showing, but taking into consideration the fact that eighty two members have used the range and the majority of them never having fired at a target before, and the lateness of the season making the light bad at the close of the day, we can congratulate ourselves on the result of our work.

The total membership of the association is now one hundred and ninety-eight and we hope for a better attendance next year, as not half the number actually took advantage of this great opportunity.

Band concert next Thursday … Next Thursday evening, November 27th, the Cranbrook city band is giving a concert at the Young Men’s Club building, assisted by the best of local talent.

The band has been practising a number of special selections for the past several weeks in preparation for this concert and the programme will include overtures “Nabucodonosor,” by Verdi, and “Calif of Bagdad” by Boieldieu, and selections from “Bohemian Girl,” by Balfe, “The Goddess of Liberty,” by Howard, and “Maritani” by Wallace, and medley of Scotch airs arranged by Mackey.

The band selections will be interspersed with vocal solos, duets and quartettes, recitations and instrumental solos.

The programme, will require two full hours to render and will start promptly at 8.30 o’clock.

Curling … Cranbrook curlers will not live on the many laurels won in the past but are out this year again to acquire all the trophies in sight according to the plans of the organization meeting on Wednesday evening. And if enthusiasm will count for anything the Cranbrook Curling club is going to have all the other British Columbia organizations backed off the map.

The meeting at the City Hall was presided over by President A. C. Bowness and there was a good crowd present.

Secretary D. D. McLaws read the minutes of the last meetings and they were adopted as read.

Treasurer James Arnold rendered his report, which was adopted.

The treasurer’s report showed that after paying all bills last year the club stood indebted to him to the extent of $2.55.

Conservative meeting … One hundred and twenty-five delegates attended banquet at Royal Hotel.

Last Friday evening the annual meeting of the Cranbrook District Conservative association was held in Cranbrook and was one of the largest district meetings ever held. There were about one hundred and twenty-five who renewed their dues to the association for the next year.

The meeting was called to order at the committee rooms in the Campbell and Manning block by President T. T. McVittie. Officers were elected for the ensuing year and resulted in the return of the old officers of the association.