It happened this week in 1913

November 8 – 14: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Moyie news … On Tuesday night the store of Mr. J. W. Fitch was broken into and robbed of two suitcases, two five pound boxes of chocolates, several boxes of sardines and costlier groceries.

The thief gained access to the building by breaking in one of the windows.

As yet no direct evidence has been found that can be used to trace the guilty party. However, the police have discovered one of the suitcases and some other articles down at one of the ranches near here, so it is likely the hobo who left these things there will soon be traced down and brought to justice.

Our town has been infested with tramps of late and petty thieving has been carried on for some time past, so it is to be hoped that the police will be successful in their investigations.

On Friday night last the Kootenay hotel was robbed of some $17 in bank bills. It seems that. Mr. Bremner, the proprietor of the hotel, was uneasy, as he had given a room to a man of doubtless character, so he decided to beep a watch around until a late hour.

He and a number of other men sat in the office until about three a.m. the following morning. He then went into the bar room to empty the till and discovered that, he had been robbed of about $I7.00 in bills. The silver was left untouched.

The robbery must have taken place between 12 a.m. and 3 p.m. the following morning and in the room just adjoining the office, where Mr. Bremner and his friends were sitting.

Wolf/dog cross … Frank Dunn has received the pelt of a wolf which was killed near Crows Nest. It is supposed to be half dog and reports state that there are a large number of these animals roaming in that district which are beginning to prove a menace to the stockmen and an effort is being made by the hunters to have them exterminated.

The pelt shows that the wolf was of a very large size with a true wolf’s head but it is marked with white patches, which proves that it was crossed with a dog.

Basketball … Cranbrook bankers proved themselves a strong aggregation of basketball players in the game with Wycliffe last Friday evening, winning the game 35—10. It was an interesting exhibition played in the new club house before a large crowd of spectators. The boys from this city motored up. Those representing Cranbrook were; McEwen and Mackersy, defense; Ashworth, center, Shatford and Mclllwaine, forwards.

Moyie typhoid & recovering … Mrs. Nordine went to Cranbrook on Thursday last with her son Harold who has been ill for some time. Harold was left in the hospital for treatment and the doctor in charge of the case pronounced it typhoid fever. However, the treatment he had received here was just what he required, so the attack will not be as severe as might otherwise have been expected.

Mrs. Nordine returned on Saturday.

Mrs. Pearson, who has been in Cranbrook with her little son Oscar who is in the hospital there, returned home on Thursday. She returned to Cranbrook immediately, however, as the child was not expected to recover. The latest report is that Oscar, who is suffering from pneumonia, has taken a change for the better and is now slowly recovering.

City council … City council met at the city hall in regular session on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. Present Mayor Bowness, Aldermen Ward, Clapp, Carr and Kennedy, City Clerk T. M. Roberts, City Engineer F. O’Hara. Minutes of previous meetings were read and approved.

W. B. Bardgett appeared before the council with a complaint, regarding the dumping of sewerage water from the Cranbrook Steam Laundry into the creek, and on motion the city clerk was instructed to notify Mr. Davis, the proprietor, to connect with the sewer at once, on account of the many complaints heard in regard to this matter.

Post office bell … Raworth Bros, have the new bell on the post office tower in working condition and it tolls the hours night and day and serves to remind the late sleeper in the early morning hours that it is time to be up and doing. The large clock in the tower is being made use of by the hurried citizen and the banks report that merchants are meeting their drafts better since the new clock was installed.

Fall clothing styles … For morning wear the jumper is much in evidence. Fashion dictates that the stylish cut should be short sack effect with one button, a wire nail and a piece of twine.

The lapels should be soiled, as last season, and the grease spots are being worn larger and more irregular in shape.

If one elbow is to be worn through, it should be the left one, as the old style of having holes in both has practically disappeared.

The trousers should be of blue bedticking with one leg thirty inches long and the other thirty-four.

Bagging at the knees is a chic as ever and torn places should be V shaped.

Fringed at the bottom is very popular and trousers should be creased horizontally around and around the leg in irregular wrinkles.

Shoes should be soaked in cutting compound or any dirty oil and rubbed with iron rust or red lead in prominent spots. Holes should be bored in the uppers in order that the stocking foot may protrude and catch any drip oil from the lathes, automatics, etc.

Of course the modern shoe lace will still be made from rawhide belt lacing.

For headdress, straw hats will be very popular this winter. They should be spotted with any good grease or “hair oil” minus the band, and may be worn with or without the brim.

Neckties can be worn this season, but they are not necessary. If worn they may be used either as belt or suspenders.

Pocket handkerchiefs will be carried in the hip pocket with the monkey wrench, and should be of dark brown waste.

For evening wear (if you have a night shift) the fashionable dresser will wear one tan shoe and one black.

The oiled straw hat and jumper coat still remain popular, but all the grease spots and holes should be well rounded and rubbed with iron filings.

Own a herd … Twenty-one head of Ayrshire grade cows, bred and due to calve before spring, and fourteen two-year-olds, are being sold today at public auction at the exhibition grounds by James Arnold, auctioneer. The sale is being conducted by the livestock branch of the department of agriculture and is the first sale of its kind to be conducted in this district. The sale is strictly bona fide without reservation and is for cash. The stock have all been carefully selected and are all tuberculin tested.

Feature attractions this week … The Allen Players in “The Dawn of a Tomorrow.” Once in many theatrical moons there is produced a really great play, one that rises above the mere purpose of entertaining and sends forth a message thrilling with hope and inspiration — a play which ministers can recommend, as presenting with more vivid impressiveness than they can effect, some of those fundamental truths which form the basis of right living and thinking.

Such a play is “The Dawn of a Tomorrow,” with its message entrusted to a little waif of the London slums. “Glad” she is called, pathetic in her world-wisdom, wonderful in her philosophy of cheerfulness. She is a fiery young pagan, fighting for her very existence. But her soul is flooded with human love and understanding, that tinges the world about her and finally flames into the light of perfect faith.

The East End with its poverty of necessities, the West End with its poverty of happiness, are the two extremes pictured in the play. “Glad” bridges the gulf between them and opened up a vast field for mutual help and compensation.

“The Dawn of a Tomorrow” does not lecture, nor is it pedantic in treatment. It simply presents a powerful story with such realism that its purport can escape no one. Advocating as it does the doctrine of cheerfulness, its seriousness is often veiled with laughter.

Miss Felton may have “greater” roles in her repertoire than “Glad” but surely none more fascinating, nor farther reaching than this little cockney.

The full strength of the Allen Players is demanded by this production, and appreciating as they do the power of the play, none of their energy is misdirected.

“The Dawn of a Tomorrow” will be presented by the Allen Players at the Auditorium tomorrow night.

Married … Frank Leslie Parks and Miss Josephine Harrison Rogers were quietly married at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Geo. B. Powell on Garden Avenue Wednesday, afternoon, November 12th, at 1.30 o’clock by Rev. W. K. Thomson, pastor of Knox Presbyterian church. Miss Florence Belau and Mr. G. B. Brown were the only invited guests.

The newly married couple left on the afternoon train for Spokane and from there will visit in Illinois, returning home by way of California, spending a month on their honeymoon.

The groom is the proprietor of the hardware store of F. Parks and Co. and is an old timer in Cranbrook. The bride came to Cranbrook about a year ago. They will reside on Pooley Avenue.

Dr. King recognized … Dr. J. H. King departed last Friday for Chicago to attend a five day clinic of the surgeons of the United States and Canada.

About a year ago a meeting of the leading surgeons of the United States met in Washington, D.C., and decided to form an organization to be known as the College of American Surgeons and to confer their degrees upon representatives from every state in the union and each province in Canada.

Their degree will be equal to the F. C. S. of London and is an honor, not only to Dr. King, but one in which the city of Cranbrook may share.

The fact that this distinguished citizen has been called to share in this honor is a matter which should be a source of pride to every citizen of this town.

There were only six surgeons chosen from the province of British Columbia and as this year marks the beginning of this organization, Dr. King will be enrolled as one of the founders.

The Herald wishes to join his many friends in the city in congratulations for the well-deserved honors which have fallen to him.

Dr. King has been a successful practising physician in this city for the past several years and has set a high mark for his profession. There is probably no better known man in East Kootenay and many residents of the district today owe their lives to his knowledge and skill. He stands pre-eminently in the front rank of the surgeons of Western Canada.

Above and beyond any degree which he may secure, he possesses the confidence and esteem of those who know him as a man of sterling integrity of character, and a lasting mark more valuable than insignia of degree or rank built through years of toil and service, lives in the hearts of his Cranbrook friends.

Above: Dr. J.H. King

CPR ruling … The Supreme Court of Canada has given judgment in the fire cases brought against the Canadian Pacific Railway company by James T. Laidlaw, Harriet Cummings, Alex. Kerr and Farqubarson and Boisjoli.

These actions were tried at Fernie some time ago by Mr. Justice Clement and judgment was given to the plaintiffs for damages amounting to $5,000.00.

The railway company appealed this decision to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, which appeal was dismissed.

The cases were further carried by the railway company to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The result being that the railway company was held liable for the large forest fire which occurred in the vicinity of Morrissey, destroying the property of the plaintiffs in the summer of 1910.

Travers Lewis, K.C., of Ottawa and A. B. Macdonald, of the firm Harvey, McCarter, Macdonald Nisbet, Cranbrook, appeared for the different plaintiffs.

Publicity is keynote … As proud of Kootenay and as much delighted with every fresh evidence of growth as a young father with his son and heir, F. E. Simpson, former proprietor of the Cranbrook Herald and a pioneer newspaper man of the interior, reached Nelson last night on the coast train and registered at the Hume.

“Dad” Simpson would rather talk of Kootenay or of British Columbia as a whole than eat, and, he sees a new, greater and more wonderful future for this country every time he visits it. Two years ago he went to England and was so anxious to talk British Columbia that he used to stand outside the railway offices in Charing Cross and expound to the crowds of prospective settlers the possibilities and opportunities of this province.

He has recently returned from a six weeks’ visit to the United States and while there found no difficulty in frequently getting together a crowd of men eager to learn of British Columbia. Nearly everyone seemed to be interested in the Dominion.

Mr. Simpson states that he has now retired from business and has settled down at Victoria, The capital city is recovering rapidly from the effects of the financial stringency, the large outlay on such works as the new breakwater, railway terminals, the $1,000,000 Hudson Bay building and other improvements doing much to keep the city in its normal condition of activity.

Baptists celebrate anniversary … Special services were held at the Baptist Church last Sunday in commemoration of the anniversary of the church. A special anthem by the choir and a quartette were the features of the evening service.