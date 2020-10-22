It happened this week in 1913

October 18 – 24: Compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Boxing fiasco … Because Tug Wilson, of Calgary, is the possessor of a yellow streak several yards wide, the fans of Cranbrook were disappointed last Monday night when he refused to enter the ring for his scheduled bout with Charlie Lucca, of Chicago.

The arrangements for the fight were made by R. E. Nafe, through the sporting editor of the Calgary Herald.

Wilson accepted the bout and two round trip tickets were wired him. Monday he arrived in the city but refused to go into the ring for less than $175, stating that he thought that was the amount, in place of $75. Local sports finally offered to make up the necessary amount and even offered him $225 and he still refused with the lame excuse that he was not in condition.

He is doubtless of the meal ticket variety of pug and is looking for easy money and thought Lucca too hard a nut to crack.

Everyone was offered their money back and a collection was taken and Lucca sparred a few exhibition rounds with Dick Marshall.

A large holiday crowd had arrived in the city and the fiasco has given the game a black eye in this city and there will doubtless be no more matches for some time to come.

Bob Nafe was in no way to blame and stands to lose considerable money on the venture.

Voting list … Now is the time to get your name on the municipal voters’ list. The privilege of voting on all public questions is one of the most sacred duties imposed on the citizens of today. If all voters will register and then cast their ballot on election day the affairs of the city will be in safe hands.

Good citizens are often careless of this franchise and this carelessness allows less scrupulous men to be placed in charge of affairs. Only those making the statutory declaration during the month of October will be entitled to exercise their greatest prerogative at the next municipal election.

Court news … Newspapers are often criticized for publishing matters in connection with the courts. The policy of this paper is to give the court news strictly as a matter of news without regard as to who are concerned. Matters of court are matters of public news in which the people are generally interested and which they have a right to know.

When people get into police court through an infraction of the law it is not the duty of a paper to shield them without just reason. Lawsuits and criminal cases in the higher courts are of equal value as news and the news is the property of the people.

The gross details of sensational cases are often better unpublished as they only appeal to the morbid, and good newspapers eliminate this class of news, giving only the results of the action.

Service needed … Waldo and Baynes have a decided grievance against the G.N.R. Instead of an extra train running from Gateway to Michel, the time of of “dinky” has been changed, much to the inconvenience of the above towns.

Suppose that a lady desires to do some shopping in Fernie. She leaves Waldo at 5 p.m. By the time the train reaches Fernie all the shops are closed. She must then put up at a hotel. If she imagines that there is plenty of time for shopping the next day before going back to Waldo she is mistaken, for the train leaves Fernie up at 9.53 a.m. Before she can buy one cent’s worth of goods she must need to spend $4.50. That is a considerable item to working folks.

We need to make an emphatic protest to the G.N.R. If they will not hear or heed us, then let us take our case to the Railway Commission of Canada. In event of their remaining deaf to our appeal, then Waldo and Baynes must become more enterprising than they are.

Let us supply our own needs by establishing an all-round general store, so that Fernie and Elko will find it impossible to bid for our custom with any degree of success! Wake up Baynes and Waldo! Don’t allow yourselves to be held in this iniquitous manner!

Michel news … Several bears have been seen in the vicinity of this place within the past week and at Michel, a short distance east of here, two large grizzly bears have been visiting the town nightly for the past week.

It seems that some hunters who were out in the mountains a few days ago caught a grizzly cub bear and took it back to town. It was left tied in the yard at the home of Mr. Frew, who lives in the center of the town of Michel. That night about midnight some of the men were attracted to the spot by the cries of the cub and were just in time to see two grizzly bears leaving the yard. They fired immediately and one of the bears reared up as if it had been wounded, but was able to run through the town and across the bridge, where it soon disappeared in the forest on the mountain side. The other bear had escaped by a shorter route to the mountains just behind the house.

A few nights later the same bears were seen in the vicinity of the town and hunting parties have been organized to go in search of the dangerous visitors.

Althamer news … Much sincere sympathy is being expressed locally with our schoolmaster, Mr. Hugh Patterson, in the loss of his daughter, whose death occurred this week at Wilmer.

It will be recalled that she was accidentally shot in the forehead a fortnight ago, and despite the serious nature of the wound, strong hopes were entertained for her recovery.

Reclamation … Ottawa, Oct. 16. — An order-in-council has been passed authorizing an important new development reclamation scheme along the Columbia River in British Columbia. The scheme provides for the reclamation of 26,000 acres, south of Golden in the railway belt.

All of the land involved is flooded four months of every year by the Columbia river and is useless at the present time.

The plan is to deepen the river and to dyke the banks.

The Kootenay Central railway runs through the district and the reclamation of this land will mean a big boon for the district.

Turkey shoot … A very enjoyable time was spent on Thanksgiving Day by a large number of members of the Cranbrook Rifle association, amidst glorious weather. Shooting commenced at ten o’clock in the morning at the 200 yards range, standing.

Percy Graham carried off the first prize with a score of 25. W. J. Atchison and A. McLaren, each scoring 22 points, taking second and third prizes respectively. The first bull was made by H. G. Mecredy.

The next event was at the same range, lying down, as time did not permit of shooting at the kneeling position. The first, prize was taken by G. P. Tisdale with a score of 29 out of a possible 35. E. Ismay, G. W. Sadler and G. Curwin each scored 28 points. This tie was settled by a fire of three shots each at the same range, resulting in G. W. Sadler taking second prize and G. Curwin third.

Shooting was then moved to the 500 yards range, where H. B. Hicks and A. Plowfoot tied for first prize with a score of 26 each out of a possible 35; the first prize was given to H. B. Hicks, as he made three bulls, Arthur Plowfoot taking second. A. Hawkins and W. F. Attridge each scored 24 for third prize, which was given to A. Hawkins, as he made better points.

There was also a booby prize of a fine large turkey, presented to the member who made the lowest score for the day.

Thanks are due to the committee for the excellent arrangements made for carrying out this shoot and the members take this opportunity of thanking Mr. Frank Parks for his kindness in storing rifles and ammunition until suitable accommodation was found.

A general meeting of the association will be held in the city hall on Monday evening next at 8 p.m. sharp at which every member is asked to make a special effort to attend, as some matters of great importance will be brought before the meeting for discussion.

Fort Steele services … Special services were held in the Presbyterian church at Fort Steele on Sunday last. In the evening Mr. Chambers preached an appropriate sermon and a solo was nicely rendered by Mrs. Cooper.

The church had been tastefully decorated by Mrs. Pearson, Mrs. Cooper and the Miss Baillie. At the conclusion of the service Mr. Chambers introduced to the congregation the newly appointed pastor, the Rev. Dr. McMeekin, M.A. Dr. McMeekin is an old and honored minister of the Presbyterian church and has held high office both in scholastic and ministerial work and the church is to be congratulated in having such a cultured and scholarly preacher.

On Monday a very successful concert was held before a good audience. Every item was well rendered and warmly applauded. Mr. Chambers presided and Mrs. Cooper made a very efficient accompanist.

The Rev. Dr. McMeekin, who at one time was professor of elocution in one of the colleges, recited with great effect one of Byron’s poems.

Farewell smoker … “Billy” Rollins was the guest of honor at a farewell smoker given at the Wentworth hotel last Thursday evening.

Mr. P. E. Wilson was the chairman of the evening and added considerably to the amusement and good fellowship of the event by his proposal of very unusual toasts, chief of which was that to the “baldheaded men.” T

his was responded to by His Honor Judge Thompson, Magistrate Joseph Ryan and Mr. John Reed. They ably defended the position of those without sufficient hirsute adornment on the top of their heads, and also spoke a few warm words of appreciation of the guest of the evening.

Frankness marked the various speeches of the evening and “Billy” was grilled for his shortcomings as well as praised for his many good qualities.

Mr. J. P. Fink made the speech of presentation and in a few very appropriate remarks presented Mr. Rollins with a, handsome black traveling bag and a watch fob from which was suspended a twenty dollar gold piece inscribed “From Cranbrook Friends.”

Mr. Rollins responded and thanked the donors for the little kindly remembrance and stated that his heart had always been in Cranbrook and it had always been his wish to make his home here permanently, but that fate had decreed otherwise.

He has resided here for a great many years and has always shown great public spirit and interest in everything for the welfare of the city and district. The meeting closed with three cheers and a tiger for the departing guest, three cheers for the chairman and songs “He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” and “Auld Lang Syne.”