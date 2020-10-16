It happened this week in 1913

October 11 – 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Died … Leonard Darlington Williams, aged one year and seven months, died at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Evan Williams on Armstrong Avenue, this city, last Thursday, October 9th. The death was a particularly sad one, as the little fellow had fallen into a tub of water on Tuesday afternoon and death resulted from the effects. Funeral services were held on Saturday afternoon at two o’clock, Rev. Thompson, pastor of the Presbyterian church, officiating.

Ouch … A serious accident happened at Michel mines Friday last. The cable used in pulling the car up the incline at the new mine snapped, striking one man across the body and another on the thighs, causing painful injuries. They were removed to the hospital for treatment.

Gave evidence … Dr. F. W. Green was called to Nelson this week to give evidence at the murder trial of Chas. Neff.

Boxing contest … In putting on the last contest for this year Bob Nafe, the local promoter, has succeeded in getting a good card. This consists of Tug Wilson, of Calgary, and Charlie Lucca, of Chicago, for the main bout.

Lucca is well known here and the sporting fraternity has seen him in action. Tug Wilson comes highly recommended from H. B. Boreham, sporting editor of the Calgary Herald.

Boreham says he has seen both lads box and that it will make a good contest.

Garrett, our local boxer, and Miller, of Fernie, will put on the semi-windup and Young Kay and Scottie Taylor will start the doings at 8.30 sharp on Monday, October 20th.

Owing to the large expense the promoter informs us that the prices will be $1.00, $2.00 and $3.00.

After the contest there will be a big dance, starting at 10.00 o’clock.

Turkey shoot … A rifle shooting match will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Monday next, for prizes which will consist of turkeys. The entrance fee is to be 75c, open to members of the Cranbrook Rifle association only and the shooting will take place on the Rifle range. Shooting will commence at 9 o’clock a.m. sharp, and all contestants are especially requested to be on the range at that hour. A very attractive “Booby Prize” will be awarded, so everyone has a chance.

Come out and join in the fun. Edward Elwell, Capt.

Fire … Fire destroyed one of the old Indian school buildings at the Mission on Wednesday afternoon. It was formerly the girls’ dormitory. Since the new building has been erected the building has been used for a laundry. It is supposed the fire started from a stove. For a time the fire threatened the new school building, but by good work on the part of the government bridge crew, J. J. Woods’ men and the Indians the fire was kept from spreading. The old building and contents were totally destroyed at an estimated loss of about $2,000.

Thanksgiving … Monday, October 20th, 1913, is Thanksgiving Day, and the business men of the city will observe the day by being closed. Special Thanksgiving services are announced in the various churches on Sunday. Another bounteous harvest is just been garnered in and Canadians have much to be thankful for this year — a year of progress, health and happiness. Canada has not been afflicted with war, pestilence or devastating storms and the citizens have followed the pursuits of peace unmolested and bountiful nature has poured out with lavish hand the fruits of husbandry and industry.

Cranbrook Hotel decorated … R. C. Carr and a force of painters and decorators have been busy at the Hotel Cranbrook for the past two weeks completely refinishing the whole interior. The hotel has been completely renovated from top to bottom and every room brightened with new finish.

The work started in the office, which was fitted with a new metallic decorative ceiling, then the dining room was touched up and now every room, hall and nook of the big hotel has been gone over by the decorators.

Rooms that were finished with wall paper have been sealed inside with beaver board and kalsomined, not only adding to the appearance, but creating warmth in winter and making the rooms much more desirable from a sanitary standpoint. There is now absolutely no place where dust can collect.

The bar room, the sample rooms, the parlors, the library and writing room present a very inviting appearance and add to the comforts of Cranbrook’s leading hotel.

Mr. Geo. Hoggarth, the genial proprietor, through years of experience in his chosen profession, is well acquainted with the demands of the travelling public and generously foresees and contributes everything for their welfare in advance. His popularity with the “knights of the grip” and his good accommodations have made Cranbrook a popular stopping place with the traveler on the, road and those who make regular trips through the Crows Nest Pass.

Arena rink leased for year … W. H. Johnson has leased the Arena Rink for one year. He was the manager of the rink three and four years ago and as the business was a success under his management and believes he can make it successful for himself. He will take over the building immediately and intends to make some improvements in the interior before opening for the winter.

Better accommodations are to be provided in the dressing rooms. He will also furnish a refreshment booth, where refreshments will be served during the winter when skating is on. Other interior improvements will be made.

Mr. Johnson states that he intends to meet the public in every particular and furnish a first-class amusement rink. He will make every effort to have ice as early as possible and hopes to have a long season this winter.

He announces that the price of season tickets will be reduced to the price which was formerly charged, $5.00 for gentlemen; $3.00 for ladies, and $10.00 for family tickets. These season tickets will be on sale about the first of December.

An effort will be made to form a first-class hockey team also in connection with the rink. Mr. Johnson hopes that the local skaters will get busy soon and form their club so as to be in readiness as soon as ice is available.

Cranbrook has had good hockey teams in former years and with everyone taking a little interest in the game, a good team could be formed here this winter and some good sport afforded, for visiting teams as well as for the patrons of the game.

Bazaar and dinner at YMCA … The Ladies Aid Society of the Methodist church are holding a bazaar on Saturday afternoon, October 18th in the Railway Y.M.C.A. Afternoon tea will be served from 3 to 5 and Thanksgiving dinner served from 5.30 to 7. MENU: Cold Meats. Mashed Potatoes and Boston Baked Beans, Salads and Pickles, Bread, Butter and Rolls, Jellies and Cake, Tea and Coffee. Admission to dinner 50 cents.

Former Member of Legislature and Indian Agent married … A wedding took place in Nakusp today of especial interest to Kootenay old-timers and indeed, to British Columbians throughout the province.

When Robert Leslie Thomas Galbraith, pioneer merchant, M.M.P.P., prominent churchman, and for many years Indian agent for Kootenay under the Dominion government, arrived in town yesterday, his visit was looked upon as a periodical official one.

His true mission, however, was secret until the arrival of the steamer Rossland from the north, when a lady disembarked at the wharf and was met by Mr. Galbraith and a few friends.

The party went to St. Mary’s Church, entered into that edifice to the strain of the wedding march from Lohengrin, played by Dr. Lavelle.

The marriage service at the Episcopal church was conducted by Rev. S. H. Phillimore, with Mr. Galbraith and Miss Ella Balfour Flemyng, late of Torquay, England, as principals.

The bride was given away by L. J. Edwards, while Miss Florence Edwards acted as bridesmaid, there being present also H. L. Rothwell and Mrs. Edwards, all old friends of the groom in early Kootenay days.

Immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony the church bell pealed forth the news and the happy couple returned to the waiting steamer and proceeded on their way to Fort Steele, where they will reside, amid the deafening noises of the steamer whistles, which were repeated by the whistles of other tugs and mills around the bay.

Mr. Galbraith is a pioneer of pioneers in Kootenay, having lived at Fort Steele 43 years, and represented Kootenay district in the provincial legislature in the third and fourth parliaments from 1878 to 1886.

Ancient Order Of Foresters … Court Cranbrook, No. 8843, of the Ancient Order of Foresters, held its regular meeting on the 9th instant in the Carmen’s hall. A goodly number of members were in attendance to hear the report of District Chief Ranger A.E.Dupen, of Lethbridge, as delegate to the high court meeting held in the city of London, Ont., from August 24th to 28th.

From his report we learn that Forestry is showing steady increase in the west and that the officers of the high court have decided to give the western provinces all their attention in order to encourage the already established courts and also to stimulate organizers in opening new ones.

The city of London gave a royal welcome to the officers and delegates to the high court meeting and all praise is due to the efforts of the citizens of London in making the event a memorable one to all in attendance.

Brother A. E. Dupen’s report was a lengthy one, but was nevertheless listened to very attentively; his remarks regarding Court Cranbrook were mainly in the rapid growth of the membership and what pleased him most was to hear the secretary read three new applications for membership and say that four candidates will be initiated at the next regular meeting night.

His remarks were responded to by Chief Ranger J. McLauchlan, of the local court, who, in chosen words, thanked Bro. Dupen for his report and the good work that he and the other western delegates have done to further the interests of Forestry in Western Canada. Speeches and songs by the members of the local court were then the order of the evening; every member taking part in the programme and special mention should be made of Bro. J. Sims, from Crow’s Nest, who gave several songs which were all greeted with encores.

The evening then came to a close by the singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”

Elko news … Several book agents arrived in Elko, this week, and the rigmarole about the books they were selling would make a suffragette take to the gig grass and tall timber. Encyclopedia of B.C. and Tobacco Plains. See page 456; fruit trees, including apple, peach, plum, pear and all others; how to graft; how to vote, etc., etc. $30.00, half cash, balance on receipt of books, more interesting than the Arabian Nights in a movie.

Another fellow with the history of Canada, from Quebec to Dick McBride’s residence, Victoria, 21 volumes, $75.00, making a college of the center table and a Carnegie library of the humblest home, carrying culture to the prospector’s cabin in B.C., the homesteader on the prairie as well as to the millionaire’s home, and teaches to be good, giving a noble thought for every day in the year, as well as telling how to can fruit, remove spots from clothing, measure apples on the trees and how to be happy, though married.