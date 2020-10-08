It happened this week in 1913

October 4 – 10: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Voter list for 1914 … Householders and License holders are reminded that if they wish to appear on the Municipal Voters List for the forthcoming year, they must make the Statutory Declaration required by law as to their qualification, etc., during the month of October. This declaration may be sworn to before any Notary Public or Justice of the Peace. The City Clerk will also take the declaration of those who wish to do so at his office. THOS. M. ROBERTS, City Clerk.

Moyie news … On Thursday last Mrs. R. A. Smith entertained a number of her lady friends at her pretty home on Tavistock Street, when a most enjoyable evening was spent. Progressive whist was played until about 11 o’clock and the contest was keen. Miss Lily Conrad won the first prize, which was a beautiful mayonnaise set, while Mrs. Foote carried off the booby prize, a tiny duck. A most delicious supper was then served and after enjoying some excellent music a delightful evening was brought to a close by singing “Auld Lang Syne” and “She’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” All were unanimous in pronouncing Mrs. Smith a model hostess.

Post office clock … Raworth Bros. have just started installing the new clock in the post office building and expect to have it striking within a week.

School move … On account of the growth of the King Edward School, Miss Cherrington has been obliged to take a larger house, and moved to the large brick building on Norbury avenue, just past the new Roman Catholic school. This speaks well for Miss Cherrington and her staff, and also for the district, as schools are great indications of progress. Everyone will wish Miss Cherrington continued success in her new school building.

Great dance … Last Saturday evening a large number of Cranbrook young people visited the Benson home near Hanson’s brick yard, where a most enjoyable evening was spent with an old “way down east” dance. There were reels and quadrilles and “swing-em-on-the-corner” polkas, etc., to the enlivening music furnished by Jack Willard, who as a violinist, would make Kubelik sound like a tuning fork at a Methodist revival.

Court news … Session of circuit court was held in Cranbrook last Thursday, Judge Thompson presiding. Thomas R. Lumsden, who was charged with issuing cheques without account at the bank, was found guilty and sentenced to one year at hard labor at Nelson gaol. D. Barrett, who was accused of having the trunk of Francis LeRarer in his possession, was also found guilty and sentenced to one year at Nelson. This case was quite interesting, both parties claiming the trunk and clothes, and experts were called in to decide which man the clothes best fitted.

Close call … The year and a half old son of Evan Williams narrowly escaped drowning last Tuesday afternoon when he fell into a tub of water. Up to within a few minutes of the accident he had been playing with some other children in the yard at their home on Armstrong Avenue and had been in the water for some time when his little three and a half year old cousin Norine Boyce saw him and pulled him out before calling his mother.

Artificial restoration was resorted to and the little chap was relieved of the water, which contained washing fluids, and was breathing when medical assistance arrived. He is still very ill at the home.

Fined … Roy F. McClune, more commonly known as “Kelly,” driver of the government automobile, was brought before Magistrate Ryan on Monday on a charge of being drunk while in the discharge of his duties as chaffeur. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The police had two similar complaints to make against him on previous occasions. He was fined $100, with the option of two months in gaol. The fine was paid.

The magistrate admonished the defendant and stated that further charges brought to his notice of terrific rates of speed adopted by the “red light expresses” would be punished without the option of a fine hereafter.

Elaborate wedding at Christ Church … One of the largest attended weddings ever held in this city and one of the most important social functions of the past year occurred yesterday, when Rev. E. P. Flewelling, pastor of Christ church, united in marriage Mr. Charles Greet Bennett and Miss Maude Vera Louise Erickson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. Erickson, of this city.

The ceremony had been set for eleven-thirty and several minutes before the time the little church was well filled with the invited guests. Promptly at the time appointed Rev. Flewelling appeared at the altar, accompanied by the groom, who was supported by his brother, Mr. Richard Bennett, of Vernon.

The organ, played by Mr. G. P. Dexter, poured out the stirring strains of the wedding march and the bride appeared on the arm of her father and accompanied by her sister, Miss Florence Erickson, as bridesmaid.

The wedding service was impressively conducted. The church was beautifully decorated with white asters on the altar, Oregon grape and pink and white geraniums in the windows and pink and white asters, milax and ferns completely decorating the whole interior, which presented a most beautiful appearance.

Great night’s sport anticipated … An example which might be followed with the profit of better understanding and good will on the part of their employees towards their employers has been set by the Staples brothers of the Otis Staples Lumber company, Wycliffe, who very rightly think that it may be better for their young men to spend their evenings in the gymnasium or in the library than hanging round a hotel bar.

Naturally enough the young fellows respond by acquiring a sound mind in a sound body to the enduring benefit of all concerned. The establishment of the Wycliffe Boxing club is the outcome of the idea and to give the club a start along the proper sporting lines.

Mr. Chester Staples induced Bob Nafe, our excellent local provider of good sport to promote a ten round boxing contest between any two men with a record for delivering the goods that he could get.

Inside two days Bob succeeded in getting Charlie Lucca, of Fernie, and Billy Miller, of Vancouver, into a working agreement. That was going some. The boys will meet at the Wycliffe club on Saturday evening to contest ten rounds at one hundred and thirty-five pounds ringside.

The boxing will be good and the contest will be clean, as the lads know how to handle themselves without running the risk of incurring the interference of the referee.

Business is developing … On account of their increasing business in the development of films and negatives the Beattie-Murphy company have recently erected a new dark room at their store, which is equipped with every modern appliance for the quick development of pictures. Two electric lights, one a red one for darkroom work and the other a powerful white one for printing, have been placed under glass throwing the light upwards.

This is a new feature in the darkroom. Two deep reservoirs are equipped with the proper solutions for developing and a handy basin and drain provides washing accommodation. Nearly all of the tourists passing through the city have films which they wish developed and this firm is now prepared to give them rapid service on this work.

Few forest fires this year … Canada has not alone been fortunate during the present year in escaping serious loss by forest fires. The middle of September practically brings the fire season on the United States national forests to an end and this year there has been less damage than in any previous year recorded.

The immunity from loss has been due to two principal causes, partly to a favorable season, but largely to a much better organization for fire prevention than has been attained heretofore.

The effectiveness of the organization is shown particularly by the fact that while there were in all approximately 2,260 fires, as against 2,470 last year, yet the area burned so far this year is only about 60,000 acres as against 230,000 acres in 1912, and 780,000 in 1911.

A single administrative district, which covers the intermountain region of southern Idaho, western Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and western Arizona, gives an example of the most favorable situation. Only forty-three fires were encountered, twenty-nine of which originated in Idaho. The total area burned over amounted to only 956 acres, which is considerably less than four one-hundredths of the total area patrolled by forest officers in these states.

California, Arizona and Now Mexico have suffered most during the past season. The various causes of fires have not changed greatly in their relative proportions. Railroads and lightning head the list, with campers next. There has been, however, a marked decrease in the matter of fires caused by burning brush, which, according to the forest officers, indicates a closer co-operation with the settlers in and near the forests and with timberland owners in fire prevention and control.

It is still true, nevertheless, that a large proportion of all fires started are due to human agencies and may generally be charged against carelessness. Fires caused by lightning are, of course, not preventable, but the system of lookouts by which they may be detected immediately after being set is greatly lessening the loss from this source.

The importance to the lumberman of the improved methods of preventing forest fires, is widely recognized and the results of the last two years are looked upon generally as giving promise of much more efficient protection in the future than in the past.

Cranbrook Civilian Rifle Association … The opening shoot of the above association took place on the ranges on Saturday last with a good attendance.

The honor of making the first bull was taken by Ed. F. Johnston at two hundred yards, the best score at this range being made by J. P. Lafleur.

The first bull at five hundred yards was made by Mr. Shatford.

Shooting was good at this range considering the time of day, the light being very poor.

Great credit is due the committee on the target construction, the apparatus working splendidly.

It is hoped that a good attendance will be on hand on Saturday, October eleventh, as there will not be opportunity for much more shooting this season.

As dusk comes on at an early hour, it is advisable to be at the ranges as early as possible.

The second shoot was held on Tuesday afternoon with a larger attendance than on Saturday.

At one hundred yards G. P. Tisdale was high score man, Webster and Hicks being tied for second place.

At two hundred yards the highest score was made by Hicks and Bryan, the latter being from Lethbridge, second score made by Underhill.

Though this was only the second shoot there was a marked improvement in the score.

The presence of a visitor from Lethbridge was very welcome and beneficial.

The membership is being increased daily, there being now nearly one hundred and eighty on the roll.

