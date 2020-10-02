It happened this week in 1913

September 27 – October 3: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Trunk stolen … D. Barrett, who has been working for Jones and Doris as a carpenter, was arrested by Constable Baxter on Tuesday afternoon on a warrant sworn out by Jos. Brault, proprietor of the Canadian Hotel, charging him with the theft of a trunk from the Canadian storage rooms.

Mr. Barrett had been a guest at the Canadian until about six weeks ago when he left. The morning he departed Mr. Brault found a trunk laying in the alley behind his storage room, which he took back into the room. Later Mr. Barrett announced his departure and said he would want his trunk to take with him.

Monday Mr. Francis LeRaher, who had a trunk in storage at the Canadian hotel, appeared and his trunk could not be located. Mr. Brault made a few inquiries and found that Mr. Barrett was stopping at the Royal Hotel and on investigation found Mr. LeRaher’s trunk in Mr. Barrett’s room at the Royal, with an overcoat and suit also belonging to him hung up in a closet. He promptly swore out a warrant for Barrett’s arrest.

The case came up in police court Wednesday morning for hearing before Magistrate Ryan. Mr. LeRaher positively identified his trunk and clothing and other articles found in the trunk. Mr. Brault told of the circumstances of the trunk being taken from his storage room. Wm. Steward, proprietor of the Royal hotel, stated that Mr. Barrett had been a guest at his house for the past six weeks, occupying room No. 56.

The magistrate committed the accused for trial.

Wycliffe club house … Those who attended the opening of the new club house at Wycliffe on last Monday evening report a most enjoyable time.

The exercises opened with a concert in which Mrs. Bay Staples and Alan Graham gave vocal renditions and Misses Hanley and Taylor gave a pianoforte duet.

The Rex orchestra also contributed to the programme.

After the concert the Rex orchestra furnished music for a dance which was highly enjoyed by those present, dancing continuing until 4 a.m., refreshments being served at midnight.

The new club building was erected by popular subscription for the benefit of the mill men and other workers in the woods near Wycliffe. The land and lumber were donated by the Staples Lumber company.

The building was erected by the subscriptions given together with the labor donated by many of the men.

The building is a credit to the little city of Wycliffe and will furnish a desirable recreation resort for the man who is loafing or off duty.

The building is equipped with a hall 35 by 65 feet and a stage with 24 foot opening and 16 feet in depth. This will provide a place for entertainments and shows and fill a long felt want in this respect. Shower baths are provided and a reading room fitted with a fireplace and comfortable easy chairs, where the mill men may spend their long winter evenings. It is proposed to put in a swimming pool and gymnasium equipment at an early date.

Many people from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Marysville participated in the opening.

Cranbrook rifle assocation … At a meeting of the above association, held in the city hall Wednesday night, the following resolutions were made: That the days for practice shooting be Tuesday and Saturday, after one o’clock p.m., the first day open for practice being Saturday, the fourth of October. No member is permitted to shoot except in the presence of a range officer, The range officers appointed are as follows: W. J. Nicol; E. McMahon; J. P. LaFleur; Joseph Ryan; A. H. Webster; E. Elwell; H. H. Bourne; W. M. Harris; R. D. Davis; C. W. Loubach; A. T. Underhill; N. A. Wallinger; James Milne; F. R. Morris; and H. P. Graham. Application for arms and ammunition must be made to a range officer who will be supplied with all regulations regarding shooting, etc. Edward Elwell, Capt.

Cranbrook defeats Blairmore … Blairmore challenged the Cranbrook Lawn Tennis club to a tournament recently, the challenge being accepted. Last Friday a party of visitors from Blairmore arrived via automobile to play and a series of seven games were played on the local courts on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Mayor Lyon, of Blairmore, was a member of the visiting party and contested two of the events. The tournament resulted in one game going to Blairmore and six were won by Cranbrook.

Edison T heatre opens … Since the many improvements have been made at the Edison Theatre the theatre has been re-opened and is again giving nightly picture shows with new surroundings. The front of the theatre was completely rebuilt and is now modern in every respect.

Inset mirrors are the feature of the lobby, which is finished in white and illuminated with colored lights.

In the interior a new orchestra pit has been provided and better ventilation effected. The orchestra has also been augmented with the addition of several local players.

Baldwin Bros, have just renewed their contract for their feature film service, which has been giving such satisfaction in the past and patrons are guaranteed this service for the next year at least. They have always insisted in giving the people the best service that money will secure and state they will continue to adhere to this rule. They are always on the lookout for features that will be of interest to picture patrons.

Since the opening the Edison has been showing to crowded houses, which justifies the assertion that Cranbrook people appreciate an effort to be up-to-date and will give generous patronage to those who try to merit this reward.

The Edison is now one of the brightest and most up-to-date picture show houses in the interior of British Columbia.

Embarrassing situation … Rev. O. E. Kendall relieved an embarrassing situation for two young people last Monday morning when he united in marriage Mr. Carl Carlson and Miss Emma Anderson, recently from Sweden, and en route to Spokane.

Mr. Carlson is a naturalized Canadian and recently visited the old country to claim the sweetheart of his boyhood. He found on his arrival there that he would have to reside there a year before he could be married according to the laws of that country. Rather than wait a year the young couple decided to go to Spokane, where they have friends and be married there.

However, when they attempted to cross the line at Kingsgate they were told they would have to produce a marriage certificate before they would be allowed across.

They returned to Cranbrook on Saturday and as Mr. Carlson was a Seventh Day Adventist he refused to take out his license on that day.

They remained here until Monday when the happy event was consummated at the Baptist parsonage and the young couple proceeded on their way.

New poultry houses …That an increased interest is being taken in poultry is evidenced by several new houses erected this season.

R. T. Williams, of the Reliable Poultry ranch, has constructed a fine building capable of holding a large flock of layers.

W. J. Atchison has one in course of construction, also of large dimensions, which will give that ranch room for several hundred birds.

John Cholditch is doubling his accommodation for his favorites, the Campines, having now two very neat buildings on his lot.

The St. Eugene hospital has erected a new poultry house capable of comfortably housing nearly a hundred birds that is well built and handy to work in.

T. Christian has worked out a new idea in poultry house plans that it will be interesting to follow.

Concerning this last we expect to have more to say later, as while the first four are all on already well-tried lines, this is something we have not yet seen tried out and hope to learn something from the experiment.

Prison reform … W. F. Hassell, an ex-convict recently released from the penitentiary at Salem, Oregon, has managed to secure two reels of pictures, dealing with his experiences behind the walls of the prison. Instead of returning to the practice of law, which is his profession, he is devoting his life to prison reform work.

His picture, entitled, “Men Who Dare,” deals with one of the greatest questions of the day. In a pleasing voice and most convincing manner Hassell lectures from the stage as his picture is unreeled before the audience, causing men and women to audibly express their sympathy.

One of the sensations of Portland, Oregon, was Hassell’s lecture on the Honor System of the Oregon Penitentiary as introduced by Governor Oswald West, of Oregon, which he asserts he will show here Saturday. The singing of Miss Marguerite Matthews, that well known soprano of Gloucester, England, will be heard after Mr. Hassell’s lecture.

Moyie news … The Ladies Altar Society of the Roman Catholic church held a very successful sale of ice cream in the Farrell building on Saturday afternoon and evening. The treasury of the society was considerably enriched by the proceeds, as all the ice cream was disposed of to advantage. This is the last sale of this kind to be held this year.

Bad cut at Moyie … Mr. Browning, provincial constable of this place, got his leg badly cut with a scythe yesterday and had a narrow escape from a more serious accident, as the wound was very near the knee joint.

It seems that Mr. Browning had rowed down the lake, landed and taking the scythe placed it in the boat. He then pushed the boat off from the shore and in jumping into the boat in some way came in contact with the scythe, which inflicted a severe cut on his leg near the knee joint.

He managed to get home, when a doctor was immediately summoned.

Mrs. Martin, who has had considerable experience in nursing, was also on the spot and in a short time the wound was dressed and all danger past, although Mr. Browning will be confined to the house for some time yet.

Mrs. Martin is taking charge of the case, as Mr. Browning is alone, Mrs. Browning having just left for the coast.

Creston news … A man acting in a peculiar manner was seen at Kootenay Landing a week ago. Provincial Constable Forrester was sent for and went down to investigate. He tracked him through the sloughs to the high grounds, but was unable to catch sight of him. When first noticed at the Landing the man was wading through water four feet deep and picking up refuse thrown overboard by the Canadian Pacific steamers. When some of the men tried to get into conversation with him he made off through the large slough over a mile wide and disappeared in the timber. Nothing more was seen or heard of him until Saturday night, when he showed up at Duck Creek. Constable Forrester went down by auto and brought him to Creston. He gives his name as Chris Petersons, but is unable to give an account of his actions or where he came from. Today he came before Guy Lowenberg, J. P., and was committed to Nelson jail for medical examination.

Elko news … W. Wilmot, pre-emption inspector of the lands department, came into Elko from the Gold Creek section looking as if he had a load on his mind as big as a prairie subdivision, suffering with a very severe cold, caused by sleeping under weeping willows, and spoke as if his words were diamonds and the supply was short. He left on the west local for Cranbrook to consult with Doc Rutledge, the celebrated veterinary surgeon. A tobacco traveller who could not tell a gold nugget from a yellow pumpkin and his ignorance regarding some retailers was pathetic, and he vamoosed, skedaddled on the first train, leaving the old historic burg looking as if he just passed through the steam room of a Russian bathhouse. A lady book peddler, whose looks would make her dead safe from being kidnapped in any man’s country, came selling historical romances that would make a horse laugh and break up school for weeks.