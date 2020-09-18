It happened this week in 1913

Sept. 13 - 19. Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Sept. 13 – 19. Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Bruno Cutrie shoots Felice Zappia … On Tuesday last, Bruno Cutrie, an Italian, left Cranbrook with Antonia Marie Dattola, said to be the sister-in-law of Felice Zappia. The pair travelled by motor car to Rampart and was followed to that point by Felice Zappia and Salvatore Barbario.

Zappia complained that Cutrie had no right to run away with his sister-in-law, to which Cutrie responded that he was willing to pay Ziappia back the $100 his brother, Pasquale Zappia had paid for the passage of Marie from Italy.

The money was paid back, but then Zappia took the idea he should have $35 more. To this Cutrie objected.

Some argument went on between the pair until Cutrie asked Zappia to come for a walk with him. Marie suspected there was something wrong and she and Barbario followed Cutrie and Zappia some short distance down the track. Marie called Zappia back but he waved her to keep quiet.

Almost immediately after this Cutrie pulled a revolver out of his hip pocket and shot Zappia through the body while within two feet of him. On being hit Zappia turned and Cutrie shot him a second time. Zappia trying to get on his feet he fired and hit him again.

Barbario at once rushed in to capture Cutrie, who turned and ran away, with Barbario in pursuit. The woman picked up Zappia and took him to one side of the track.

After some short time Constable Morris of Cranbrook and Dr. Davis of Wardner arrived in a motor car.

Zappia was taken to the Cranbrook hospital, where he died at an early hour this (Thursday) morning.

Cutrie has not yet been arrested. There can be no doubt Cutrie will be put on his trial for his life if he is captured.

He is about five feet two in height and carries a very prominent scar directly under his right eye and along the right cheek bone.

Magistrate Ryan took a dying declaration from Felice Zappia at the hospital on Wednesday and both Salvatore Barbario and Marie Dattollo have made sworn statements also before the magistrate directly implicating Cutrie, who told Marie when he saw Zappia and Barbario appear at Rampart that he would shoot the former. It is said there is a strong color of white-slaving likely to be developed in the case.

Post office clock … Raworth Bros, were officially notified this week that a tower clock had been ordered for the post office building and will be installed under their supervision as soon as it arrives.

Burglar caught in Slaterville … On Sunday night someone broke into the Cranbrook Trading company’s store through a window and made an attempt to rifle the safe, knocking the handle off the door, but not accomplishing any further damage.

On Tuesday morning about 2 o’clock Mr. James Leask, of Leask & Son, Slaterville, was awakened by the breaking of glass in the front of his store, and on dressing and going into the store without a light found a stranger at the cash till.

Mr. Leask first silently approached the safe to see if it had been tampered with and on being assured that it had not, retired to bring his son and a gun with him.

On returning the intruder was still standing before the till apparently frozen to the spot and covering him with the gun they called up Constable Morris, who came over and took him in charge.

The man, who is unknown here, is supposed to have come from Calgary and his easy capture is explained on the supposition that hearing Mr. Leask click the combination of the safe on his entrance to the store he thought that someone had cocked a gun on him in the darkness and had him covered.

The burglar turned out to be Byll Budanys, an Austrian Slav. He was brought before Magistrate Ryan on Tuesday afternoon and by him committed for trial for breaking and entering the house of Mr. Leask during the night time, for which offense he can be imprisoned for life.

Havill/Leitch wedding … To the strains of Lohengrins’ wedding march, a bridal party paced down the aisle of the Presbyterian church at high noon last Tuesday, September 16th, 1913, and Rev. W. K. Thomson, the pastor, pronounced the words which made man and wife Mr. Archibald Kenneth Leitch and Miss Josephine Havill, two of Cranbrook’s most popular young people.

The service was impressive and the large crowd present extremely quiet as the pastor pronounced the words of the ceremony.

The bride was beautifully gowned in cream serge and wore an Alice blue hat. The groom wore conventional black.

Miss Jessie Leitch was bridesmaid and Mr. J. R. McCreery was groomsman. Mrs. E. I. Paterson officiated at the organ.

The happy young couple left on the Soo-Spokane flyer at 2 o’clock and will spend their honeymoon in California and Colorado.

They will make their home at Jaffray, where the groom is the manager of the East Kootenay Lumber company.

The bride enjoys the acquaintance of practically the whole city and district, having filled the position of assistant postmistress at the Cranbrook post office for the past several years and has a wide circle of friends who extend their congratulations.

They were showered with rice at the station platform on their departure by a large crowd of cheering friends.

New to Cranbrook … Mr. Jonas Fielding, late of Newcastle, England, is now in Cranbrook plying his trade of clay modeler and moulder. Mr. Fielding is the son of the famous Jonas Fielding, whose modeling and moulding won the first prize of all nations at the Crystal Palace exhibition, London, Eng., and other places. Mr. Fielding is now an employee of Mr. Hanson and a visit to his stall in the Cranbrook exhibition will be well repaid, as his red brick models and terra cotta exhibits are a unique feature in this town.

Competition results … We have judged the following as the best two essays for the Cups and Saucers Competition:

Dear Sir; In this week’s Cranbrook Herald I see you are offering a prize for the best reasons why parents should buy their heating stoves at Parks &Co. My daddy always buys his stoves at Parks, so I thought I would ask him why, and then try for the prize. He says when he goes to buy anything at Parks he is always treated with every courtesy. Then Parks keeps reliable makes of stoves, and when you want one and get it there, you are sure it is a good one. He says that it sufficient reason for buying stoves from F. Parks & Co. — Yours truly, Dorothy Reed.

Dear Mr. Parks: I would like to win some of the cups and saucers, and can think of one good reason why people should buy their stoves from you. My daddy does your delivering and always does it promptly. Hoping to get a prize, — Yours truly, Helen Worden.

Missing … Provincial Constable Forrester returned from the vicinity of Kootenay Landing today where he went to investigate the disappearance of Celestin Noel, who was last seen at the Lewis ranch about 9 o’clock on Saturday evening.

Noel, J. Williams and E. M. Peters were in Sirdar for supplies and rowed homeward together. At Lewis’ landing they separated, Williams and Peters going up the river to Indian Point and Noel going down stream in the direction of his ranch.

Next day Ike Lewis had occasion to go to the Noel ranch, and found the dog locked in the house and the horses tied in the stable. On further investigation he discovered Noel’s boat in an eddy across the river.

The paddle and the man’s hat were found on Sunday evening near Kootenay Landing.

The boat contained three sacks of wheat, a sack of flour and other small articles, which were found intact by Mr. Lewis, and the supposition is that with the strong wind on that night Noel’s hat blew off and when reaching for it he fell overboard.

The river at this point is treacherous and very deep. Noel could not swim and would have no chance in the treacherous current.

The river was patrolled on Monday by motor boats but no trace of the body could be found.

Noel was about 45 years of age and unmarried. His parents live at St. Laurent d’Orleans, Que. They have been notified by wire by the provincial police.

A snap of a cosy home … Ranch, 160 acres, near town, frame dwelling house (bungalow) with water, one log living house, three large barns and three large chicken houses and other buildings, three hog pens, etc., fruit trees and garden, irrigated; lake for ducks, etc., finest ranch around, $5,000 profit a year easily made, must sacrifice for $8,000; price is $2,000 below value. Small amount will handle. Communicate with owner, Box B., Herald.

Wardner news … A rather unusual event took place on Friday afternoon last, September 5th, at 2.30 p.m. in the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian church, Wardner, when a double wedding was solemnized.

The contracting parties were Clarke McKenzie and Miss Minnie Draper, Gust Oman and Miss Nellie Draper.

The knot was tied by the Rev. Stephens, pastor of the church, in the presence of a few of the friends of the contracting parties.

Precisely at 2.30 p.m. the bridal parties entered the church, which was prettily decorated for the occasion.

The brides were very handsomely gowned in dresses of cream and pink silk, with handsome embroidery for trimming.

In the evening, a sumptuous wedding supper was served at the home of Mrs. J. I. T. Martin. The tables were heavily laden with the most tempting viands, and a large number of the friends of both parties did ample justice.

Mr. William Sprague acted as chairman of the evening and filled the position in a very able manner.

A number of toasts were proposed by Mr. Sprague and a few of the boys, which were responded to by the bridegrooms.

A very pleasant feature of the occasion was the presentation of a well filled purse by Mr. Sprague on behalf of the boys to Mr. and Mrs. McKenzie, also to Mr. and Mrs. Oman. Mr. Dormer was present and entertained the guests with a number of selections on his Victor gramophone.

After wishing both couples the compliments of the season, the company dispersed at 11.30 after singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow”. The many friends of both parties join in wishing them many years of happy wedded life, as all are well and favorably known here.

Mr. and Mrs. McKenzie will reside in the house now occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Sprague, and Mr. and Mrs. Oman in Mrs. J. T. Martin’s residence.

Safety appliances at the Rex … Along with Fire Chief Foster the Herald man had the opportunity of seeing the operation of the new devices installed by Johnson Bros, at the Rex Theatre for the greater safety of the audience and building during the operation of films in the picture machine.

The operating booth has been completely insulated by means of metal walls with asbestos interlining and cement floors, all the apertures are now arranged with fireproof closings, which under the new arrangement, are so connected by automatic trip appliances that in case of a film taking fire either in the film case or in the machine, or while being re-wound of themselves, these openings at once close completely.

No combustible matter of any kind will be contained in the booth except the films, all furniture and walls being metal covered.

An 18 inch vent gives ample opportunity for the escape of any gas or smoke through the roof, thus obviating any chance of such blowing back into the theatre and being noticed by the audience, and thereby causing panic.

With the very thorough system of operating the house lights, the impossibility of the exit lights being extinguished by the confusion of any one handling the other light switches, and the ample aisle room and passage room which are fully up to the present requirements of the law, the management have now given to the patrons of this up-to-date place of amusement every possible guarantee of safety.

Missionary society … On Thursday afternoon last, the regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Foreign Missionary Society was held at the manse. There were more than twenty ladies present.

After the devotional exercises Mrs. Russell sang a solo, which was very much appreciated. Several business matters were then discussed and the society decided to hold its thank offering meeting in October.

This being the last meeting of the quarter, a donation of $64.00 was made towards Home Missions and $32.00 towards foreign work.

Miss Sutherland, deaconess under the Home Mission board, gave a very instructive talk on her work, relating several pathetic incidents from her own experiences as she visits the homes of the stranger and friendless in our land, thus impressing on those present the need of personal work.

After refreshments each person went away feeling her call to greater service for the Master.

Elko news … A lady from Chicago was visiting the Roo family in the Roosville valley last month and saw a branding iron hung up. Taking it down and looking it over, she remarked: “Well, if that ain’t the cutest cookie cutter I ever saw.”