It happened in 1913

August 2 – 8: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

City of Cranbrook notice … Owing to the excessive use of water for lawn service purposes it has reduced the pressure of water for fire protection purposes to such an extent that the Council requests all citizens to discontinue using water for lawn sprinkling purposes, except between the hours of 7.30 to 9.30 in the morning and 7.30 to 9.30 in the evening. In case of fire alarm please immediately discontinue using water for any purpose, T. M. Roberts, City Clerk. Cranbrook, B.C., August 4th, 1913.

Auto ownership … Up to the present time there are nine cars in the entire West Kootenay District. Trail claims a Ford, Nelson two and Creston three Fords. While in East Kootenay District, of which Cranbrook is the commercial centre, there are some 40 Ford cars.

Lost or strayed … From Leask and Johnson Carno, Elko, B. C., one bay horse branded 3 on left shoulder, star on forehead, 3 white feet, weight about 1,000 lbs.; also, 1 bay horse, weight 1,350 lbs. four white feet, white forehead, hairy legs, low heavy set. Send information to Leask and Johnson, Elko, B.C.

Fish story … Isaac Baxter, Frank Dezall and W. B. McFarlane were out fishing one day the first of the week and report the catch of one monster trout about six inches long.

Summoned … A. E. Watts, of Wattsburg, head of the Midway Coal company, was summoned to appear at Midway on Tuesday to answer charges of infraction of the Coal Mines act. His failure to appear caused a bench warrant to be issued for him. He passed through Grand Forks yesterday en route to Midway. Judge Cochrane went to Midway yesterday in connection with the same case.

Minstrel show … All friends and adherents of the Anglican church and the public are invited to attend a church fair to be held at Wycliffe on next Thursday, August 14th, under auspices of the Women’s Guild. The fair will commence at 5 o’clock in the afternoon and continue through the evening. There will be a children’s minstrel and a wild west show and a dancing pavilion, besides all kinds of refreshments and a sale of needlework and fancy work. The Cranbrook orchestra has been engaged. A cordial invitation is extended to everyone.

Complimentary beer …We are in receipt of a case of beer, the compliments of J. H. Doyle, a former Cranbrook citizen, who is now representing the Mountain Spring Brewing Co., Ltd., at Calgary. The firm is a new one and only recently opened up for business. The editor who, by the way, is not an authority on beer, moved the case into the back shop, and judging by the way the thirsty “prints” partook of this beverage, they must have thoroughly enjoyed it. E. H. Reed, our ad. compositor, who has had 25 years’ experience at the printing business and 30 years drinking beer, pronounced “Silver Spray” of the best quality.

Baseball … On August 16th and 17th the team will visit Sandpoint, Idaho, and a return game will be played on the local grounds August 25th and 26th.

Nelson baseball team will play here on Friday night. This promises to be a good warm game as the Nelson team have been putting up a first class article of ball this season, winning the majority of their games.

Potter, the old star first baseman of the Cranbrook team is holding down the initial sack for Nelson, and will furnish another opportunity for his old Cranbrook friends to see him in action. After repeated efforts on the part of the local manager to arrange for another game with Wardner, that team has absolutely refused to play the Cranbrook team either in Cranbrook or Wardner.

$40,000 Blaze … Last Thursday evening ten minutes after the men had quit work at the Standard Lumber Company, two miles north of town, and just as the watchman was making his first round of the mill, smoke was seen emerging from the edger end of the planer. The men rushed from their suppers and the engineer started the pumps, all the fire apparatus was put to use, and everything possible was done, to extinguish the blaze.

Five minutes after the smoke was discovered the whole end of the mill was in a mass of flames and with the dry weather of the past few weeks the mill burned rapidly and was soon completely destroyed, together with all the equipment, tools and lumber.

The men succeeded in saving the lumber piled outside.

The fire burned throughout the night and Friday morning this fine plant was only a mass of twisted, heated scrap iron and burning embers.

This mill was one of the finest equipped and most modern lumber mills in this district and was erected in 1903 at a cost of about $40,000. The Standard payroll approximated $4,000 per month. About thirty-five men were employed in the mill besides the men working in the woods. Some of the men have been working for the company for years and have their families here, being good substantial citizens of the town.

While the loss of the mill is a heavy one for the owners, Cranbrook will also suffer from the curtailment of this important industry and the loss of the big payroll.

City band … A large number of citizens turned out last Sunday evening to hear the excellent programme of music rendered by the band boys. Bandmaster Austin has provided another good programme for next Sunday evening, hopefully J. Pluvius does not visit Cranbrook that night.

Cranbrook Rifle Club … The first meeting to organize the Cranbrook Rifle association was held in the city hall last Thursday night and great enthusiasm was shown by all present, there being a good attendance. The chair was taken by Mr. Edward Elwell, Mr. A. H. Webb acting as secretary pro term.

All present signed the service roll and committees were appointed to look over the rifle range and report on Monday as to the requirements necessary to put the range in suitable order and erect the lengths, etc., also for the purpose of soliciting membership.

The committee of the range reported that the necessary work to put same in order could be done for the sum of $100.00 which includes the construction of targets, excavating pit, clearing brush, flag poles, and shooting off mounds and then we shall have one of the best ranges in this province.

Application is now being made to the district officer at Victoria and for the present twenty rifles have been asked for which should be sufficient for the present requirements.

We hope to receive rifles and ammunition at an early date so that we may commence shooting this fall. The organization of a Rifle association for Cranbrook has been going on. for several years now, but only, recently a suitable range has been located, its situation being about one mile north of the city limits on St. Joseph’s prairie.

The long distance range can be made up to 1000 yards, commencing about 300 yards north of the second culvert under the road, its direction being north easterly, against the hill which fortunately rise abruptly at this point.

In a Civilian Rifle association such as this the government supplies one rifle for every four men and one hundred rounds of cartridges per man. This will be increased as the standard of shooting improves. The annual subscription is one dollar, which is the only expense necessary. So really speaking there is nothing to prevent every man between 18 and 60 from joining this association.

Bank of Commerce … J. M. Christie, manager of the Prince Rupert branch of the Bank of Commerce, is leaving in the course of a few days on a three months’ vacation in Eastern Canada and on the expiration of that time he will take up his residence in Cranbrook, B.C., where he assumes the management of the branch of the Bank of Commerce.

Michel news … The Michel mines operated by the Crows Nest Pass Coal company were thrown open for work yesterday, having been closed for a week owing to a grievance by some of the miners. There was a full turnout when the whistle blew for work.

Fernie news … The board of trade are still keeping up the work of advertising the many wildcat schemes of some of the real estate agents operating in Fernie and elsewhere, and are determined to drive these people out of business. The city police are looking after any vagrants that visit Fernie and gathered in William Johnson, Charles Lund, Peter McLain and Joe Verosick, who were sentenced by Judge Whimster to ten days hard labor. William Reil, another vagrant, was given 30 days.

Shield … There is on exhibition at the Herald office the silver shield which is given by the, Wattsburg Farming and Nursery Co. as a prize at the Cranbrook Agricultural fair. This shield is given with the object to induce growers to demonstrate the possibilities of the country for dairying, mixed farming, stock raising, etc., and was executed at the instigation of Mr. A. E. Watts, one of the pioneer farmers of the Wattsburg district.

The winner can hold the same in perpetuity after winning the prize for three consecutive years, by an exhibition of the best collection of the products of any farm in East Kootenay, but the products must be raised, not borrowed, by the exhibitor, accompanied by a statement of the altitude, nature and locality of the land upon which the products were grown.

The prize will be for the best collection of any kind of fodder, grains and vegetables, or other useful food products, and the most valuable advice as to the wisest practical methods of making the country self-sustaining from an agricultural point of view. In writing this grammar or literary merit is not necessary, but hard practical common sense and the advice as to the application of the same is what will be considered of value to the community, the essay or article on this subject must accompany the exhibit and be on view and will be published in the newspapers which take a lively interest in the welfare and prosperity of the country.

The prize is not to be adjudged on the excellence of any one product, but on the food value of the whole exhibit and the common sense contained in the advice.

Second fire of the week … On Tuesday morning occurred the second big fire of the week when the planing mill of the Crows Nest Pass Lumber company at Wardner was burned at a loss of about $30,000, which was well covered with insurance. The electric power house which was only recently erected was also destroyed.

The fire started in the power house. This power house distributed lights to all parts of the company’s works and was used as well for service in the town.

The fire started at about 4 o’clock in the morning and the origin is unknown. The company’s fire brigade was immediately in action and succeeded in saving the sawmill and lumber sheds, but were unable to check the flames at the planer.

The planer had a capacity of about 200,000 feet daily and about twenty five men were employed there. The company will immediately commence the erection of a new planer on the site where the old one stood.

The Crows Nest Pass Lumber company is one of the largest in East Kootenay and has operated for a number of years without any serious mishap. They own extensive timber limits and are equipped with several miles of railroad, with locomotives and complete equipment for hauling in the logs. Mr. P. Lund, of Wardner, is the managing director of the company.

Elko news … The woman who can make good butter, darn socks to a frazzle, cook a meal that tickles her husband clear to the waistband and keeps the children’s necks and ears clean seldom figures in a divorce case.

Elko properties … The real estate business is getting more serious than a crooked banker going to church. The combine is selling land to the foreign elements around the camps and road gangs that we can prove there is not sufficient moisture in 100 lots to rust a 2 inch nail.

Creston news … The railway commission has ordered the Great Northern railway to fence their track from the international boundary to Wynndel. A fencing gang is now at work near Rykerts. The railway is claiming 100 feet of right of way all through the valley, which is contested by the ranchers, as the registered plans show only 50 feet in some sections, the width varying according to the price asked for the land when the right-of-way was purchased before construction. If the railway insists on claiming the land, an appeal to the courts, will be taken.

Tenders wanted … Tenders for the purchase of entire stock of A. C. Pye, Jr., of the City of Cranbrook, B.C., will be received up to and including the 21st day of August, 1913, by the undersigned assignee. The stock consists principally of boots, shoes, hats, gents’ furnishings, clothing, suitings, rubbers, trunks, etc. Arrangements can be made for the rent or purchase, upon easy terms, of the building recently occupied by, Mr. Pye. Thos. M. Roberts, Assignee, Cranbrook, B.C., July 31st, 1913. P. S. The highest or any offer not necessarily accepted.