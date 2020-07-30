It happened this week in 1913

July 26 – August 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Wardner responds … While depreciating Sunday’s Wardner and Cranbrook baseball, I wish to offer an emphatic denial to several misleading statements in your report of the game played between the above mentioned teams in your issue of last week.

The report stated “That there is a general complaint on the unsportsmanlike conduct of the Wardner team, that Mr. Burgess umpired the game favorable to Wardner, his decisions were in some respects the most remarkable ever known, one rooter for Cranbrook was arrested.”

Now the general consensus of opinion by those who were not strong partisans of either team, differ very materially from the report. Wardner boys conducted themselves under most trying circumstances in a manner worthy of their high reputation. It would be difficult to find a more respectable body of athletes. They were clean tongued, honorable to their opponents, and perfectly sober.

The game must have been reported by a Cranbrook fan, who in all probability suffered from a fit of dyspepsia following defeat and disappointment, all the more aggravating by his own assertion “that he could beat Wardner team with half the usual number of players,” the defeat was therefore most humiliating.

But Cranbrook can afford to be brave and give honor to whom honor is due. Mr. Burgess is well known to the people of both towns represented, his honor is unassailable, he would not stoop to give a wrong decision wittingly.

The Cranbrook rooter was twice warned for using language foreign to the Wardner people, and it was only after undue interference, his stepping forward to prevent play, that the constable interfered.

Let Cranbrook take their defeat like men. Wardner boys refuse the unsportsmanlike proposition made by the Cranbrook team. The policeman of Wardner is a man of strictest integrity and knows when and how to act.

New city park … Early this year the public began some agitation along the lines of asking the city council to provide grounds for the baseball and lacrosse and other park privileges and a monster petition was presented to the council. They set aside $2,500 which was to be used for this purpose.

The finance committee has since had the matter in hand and this week was presented with a proposition from Mr. V. Hyde Baker which was accepted and the papers have been forwarded to the C.P.R. for approval. If their sanction is secured, the city will possess an ideal site for the location of a public park.

Mayor Bowness drove the editor to the grounds today and the situation of the proposed park appeals as being one or the most desirable to be found anywhere in the city. It contains fifteen acres and lies adjoining V. Hyde Baker’s estate to the north.

The tract lies between Edwards and Baker streets and the baseball grounds would only be moved one block east of their present location. St. Joseph’s creek traverses one side of the property and there is also additional water which it is proposed to run along the hillside and make a small lake which would be used for boating and swimming.

There is plenty of low land which could be converted into a lake at small expense. The hillside is deeply wooded with tall and stately tamaracks, which would provide shade and picnic grounds. Automobile driveways running out on either Baker or Edwards street would run through the grounds. The hillside would give waterfalls or power for spraying fountains which would come in time. The site for the baseball grounds is already cleared and levelled and would take very little work to make a fine park.

With the grounds all planted to grass and flower beds, with the band stand and seats, and other comforts necessary for an up-to-date park, this site with all its present natural beauty, would make a play ground within a few minutes’ walk of any part of the city and a place inviting and reposeful, and not equalled by any other city in the interior of British Columbia.

Knockout … Joe Uvanni knocked out Brannon in the sixth round of fifteen round boxing bout at Auditorium on Tuesday evening before a large audience.

The contest was one of the best seen in Cranbrook in several years. There was not an idle moment from the tap of the gong to the finish. The knockout was a clean right swing to the jaw.

A preliminary bout between Mr. Brown and Jim McLean, two local amateurs, was scheduled for a four round go, which was won by McLean. The winner was too active and possessed a long reach which gave him quite a handicap over his more stocky opponent. They interested the crowd and were vigorously applauded on their exhibition.

The crowd appeared well satisfied with the result, believing that the best man won. The contest was well fought and clean throughout, with very little clinching and the referee having no trouble in breaking the men apart.

Brannon put up a game showing against a more scientific man. Uvanni possesses fast footwork and is a ring general with experience.

Spaghetti banquet … Everybody is acquainted with the old story of Robinson Crusoe and his good man, Friday, but it remained for Joe Uvanni, the Italian middleweight champion, to give an up-to-date version of the old story.

Uvanni, unlike Crusoe, is not marooned on an island but is continually looking for new worlds to conquer, but his likeness to Crusoe is contained in his good man, John. John is a cook and he sticks closer to Uvanni than ever the proverbial Friday could have done and everywhere the prize fighter goes, John goes, and thereby hangs a tale.

Following the fight on Tuesday evening about twenty of the local sports were invited to a “Spaghetti Banquet,” which was served on the second floor of the Provenzano store. Frank Provenzano, the proprietor, possesses an up-to-date club room over his store and here the guests retired.

The mere mention of a “spaghetti banquet” would suggest something unique and the spread served more than filled the suggestion.

John served the dinner and all the appointments of the service were looked after by him alone. John’s especial ability, however, lies in the fact that he is an Italian cook and knows how to cook Italian dinners. His specialty is spaghetti.

The banquet was served in rounds, going ten full large rounds. Some of the guests were out in the fifth, others in the sixth and seventh and still others stayed through to the finish. There was a general unloosening of waist bands after the fourth, when the spaghetti was served.

The spaghetti was so delicious that several of the guests had many helpings but they were wishing before the feast was ended that they had been more conservative. John kept smiling, removing plates, and restoring fresh supplies. Not one in the crowd had ever before attended such a banquet and universal praise was extended the chef on his ability to concoct cuisine so tasty and delicious.

The feed lasted for several hours and all voted Joe Uvanni a prince of good fellows before they departed.

Another baby show … One of the features of last year’s fall fair which proved so popular has been added again for this season. That is the “Baby Show.”

Last year there were a large number of entries and keen competition in this department at the fair, the judges having a hard, time picking the winners.

Secretary Webb this week announced the following special prizes for this year: For the prettiest baby under one year, plainly dressed, and living in East Kootenay: First prize.—Seven drawer, drop head Singer sewing machine, value $71.00, 1912 or 1913 model, according to choice, donated by Geo. Powell, agent for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. Second prize—Wagner go-cart, value $15.00, donated by W. B. McFarlane, of the C.C.S. Third prize.—Lady’s umbrella, value $5.00, donated by the Brock Co. of Calgary. Fourth prize.—One picture, donated by R. J. Binning, photographer.

A tent will be provided for showing the babies and everything necessary for their comfort while being shown. The babies will be looked after by a committee from the Women’s Institute.

Fort Steele news … Miss Curley has been appointed principal of the Fort Steele public schools. Miss Woodland, who taught for some time, goes to Cranbrook.

New truck … The Hanson Garage this week received a new White 30-horse power motor truck which Mr. Hanson ordered some time ago with the intention of starting a motor stage to the Windermere, making two trips weekly. The machine has been on the road so long and the season is now so late that Mr. Hanson may not start it this year. The new machine is a combination passenger and freight truck. It will carry eight passengers or the seats may be removed and freight carried.

Funeral … The funeral of Gust Andeen occurred last Saturday afternoon from the Presbyterian Church at 2.30 o’clock and was largely attended. The services were conducted by Rev. W. K. Thomson, and the Moose lodge, of which deceased was a member, held a brief service at the grave. The floral tributes were many and beautiful, the casket cover being one of the largest and most beautiful pieces ever seen anywhere and was made by the Cranbrook Florists for the local hotel men of the city. It was eight feet long and three feet wide and a solid mass of vivid hues.

City band … That the Cranbrook city band is making good was demonstrated at the concert given last Sunday evening, when a programme of music that would do credit to a big city musical organization, was rendered. A full programme will be played next Sunday evening at the band stand at 8.45 (weather permitting).

Kootenay prisoners of war … Yesterday’s dispatches from Washington in regard to the Mexican situation have a peculiar interest for many residents of Kootenay. Two of the men mentioned as being under arrest by the federal authorities at Chihuhard and in danger of death are Bernard Macdonald and Charles Beisel, both of whom were formerly engaged in mining in this country.

L. Bernard Macdonald was well known in Rossland previous to, and during, the great strike in that camp. Old timers in Rossland generally will remember Barney Macdonald very well. Since leaving Rossland he has been engaged in mining in various parts, lately in Mexico.

Charles F. Beisel was engaged at the St. Eugene mine at Moyie under James Cronin. He was afterwards superintendent of the Snowshoe and No. 7 mines in the Boundary for the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company. He was in the service of that company at Rossland and later Nelson. While in Nelson he was in charge of operations on the Hudson’s Bay mine, Sheep Creek. He was also interested in a saw mill for a time.

Both Messrs. Macdonald and Beisel have many friends in this country who will wish them speedy extrication from their present unenviable predicament. Charles Beisel left Nelson for the south three years ago.

Farewell smoker … About forty of the business men of the city and district met at the Cranbrook hotel on Monday evening in a smoker which was a farewell to Mr. R. T. Brymner, manager of the Canadian Bank of Commerce, who has been transferred to Lethbridge and left this week for his new location.

An affair of this sort could not be more appropriately held than in the case of the departure of a citizen with the years of service in the forefront of business, such as has been sustained by Mr. Brymner.

He came to this city some ten years ago when Cranbrook was only a wild frontier town, the banking business being conducted in small shacks with plain pine boards for counters. The town generally then was a town of shacks or small frame buildings and in the intervening time he has seen the banks housed in imposing homes of their own with brick and concrete fireproof walls.

The wooden shacks have been replaced with handsome substantial brick buildings, and wooden sidewalks have given way to concrete. Hundreds of beautiful homes have been built and surrounded with gardens and beautiful lawns. Cranbrook has emerged from a frontier hamlet of crude ways into an embryo young city, pleasing to the eye and inhabited with as fine a class of people as can be found anywhere in the world.

In this period of transition Mr. Brymner and his wife have been especially prominent, Mr. Brymner not only as the chief of his financial institution, but as president of the board of trade and in many other capacities has been alive and keenly interested in everything pertaining to the city’s welfare. Together they have assisted in musical and social circles and their absence will be particularly felt in this respect.

Wasa Hotel … C. W. Johnson and wife, of Wasa, were in the city on Wednesday. The license of the Wasa hotel has been renewed and this popular hostelry is as usual the rendezvous for tourists and motorists from the city and district. Mr. Johnson is manager of the hotel.

Queen’s Hotel … Frank Johnson, proprietor of the Moyie hotel, which, he has conducted for a number of years, has purchased the Queen’s hotel in this city and will take possession tomorrow, August 1st. Mr. Johnson has been engaged in the business for several years and has a large acquaintance throughout the district which should insure him a large patronage in his new acquisition.

Elko news … Several real estate men are in trouble in Elko and we honestly be­lieve if ever there is a prize offered to the biggest infernal liar on the face of God’s green earth it will be won by real estate sharks. A rancher between Baynes Lake and Elko had a sick calf and gave it what he thought was medicine, but found out afterwards that it was baking powder he had bought at Fred Roo’s store. “He raised the calf”.