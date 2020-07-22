It happened this week in 1913

July 19 – 25: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Ulcerated tooth … Gust Andeen, proprietor of the Queen’s hotel in this city and one of the pioneer residents of the Kootenays, died on Tuesday evening at six o’clock of spinal meningitis. Death resulted after only a few days illness.

Last week he was suffering with a badly ulcerated tooth, and had it removed. Spinal meningitis developed immediately following the removal of the tooth.

The body was removed to the undertaking parlors of F. M. Macpherson and the funeral will be held next Saturday afternoon at 2.30 o’clock from the Presbyterian Church.

Deceased has been a resident of East and West Kootenay for the past twenty years. He was born in Sweden on November 20th, 1863, and came to America when he was a small boy. For several years he followed railroad construction work through various parts of the eastern states and when the Slocan district was first opened in West Kootenay he arrived with the first rush and prospected through that district for several years. Seven years ago he came to East Kootenay and has been following the hotel business here since.

Five years ago he was married in Spokane and leaves a sorrowing wife and three small children to mourn his loss. His family has been living at Kitchener for the past three years, where Mr. Andeen owned a second hotel.

He was a man who made friends easily and leaves behind him numberless friends through the Kootenays who join their sympathy with the widow in her bereavement.

People trafficking … Dangerous passes in the Rocky Mountains are being used to smuggle Chinese from the province of British Columbia into the states of Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to A. T. Lunny, connected with the immigration department of the state of Washington, who was in Edmonton on official business a few days ago.

These passes, he said, are wild and unfrequented and offer every facility for smugglers to outwit the customs officials. He added that Chinese are taken in automobiles and landed within walking distance of a remote railway station on the American side at a certain price per head.

The traffic was flourishing a few years ago, he continued, but was finally broken up. Now, however, the smugglers appear to have found a new means of continuing their work.

Rifle range … After much hunting a suitable range has been found in close proximity to this city, permission for the use of which has been obtained subject to certain conditions. A public meeting will be held in the city hall on Thursday, July 31st, at 8 o’clock p.m. for the purpose of organizing the Cranbrook Rifle brigade.

There are neither parades nor drills attached to membership in an organization of this kind, the aim of such institutions being to produce first-class shots. This necessitates a clear eye and a steady hand and entails a few hours spent in the open country each week while the good weather lasts.

The fee annually runs about one dollar for the season which will be spent in making the range, the government assisting in supplying rifles, ammunition, etc.

Now, please do not forget the date, July 31st, Thursday, at 8 p.m. Every man is invited to come, especially those who have had experience already in the working of similar organizations. A fund amounting to about $68 was subscribed to a year or so ago and those members who join this brigade will have their subscription transferred on application.

All other particulars will be given on Thursday night.

Boxing match … What promises to be the best fight ever staged here will take place when Jim Brannon and Joe Uvanni clash in a fifteen round bout at the Auditorium on Tuesday, July 29th.

Jim Brannon is under the management of Bob Mulroy, who is the promoter of this contest. Both men are from Toronto, Jim at one time having served on the police force there. Mulroy, who has been mixed up with athletic work for the past ten years, realized on seeing Jim in action that he was a strong and clever boy, and one whom he could afford to travel the country with looking for conquests, and feels sure of the outcome as long as even matches were made. Such a match has been made with Joe Uvanni as his opponent.

Uvanni has a good record, extending over a period of years and has met some very clever men in the game, and is recognized on the other side as a star boxer. He holds just now at offer from Chas. II. Lea, Oakland, Cal., of $15,000 guarantee and transportation to box Eddie McGoosty, in California, in the latter part of August. Probably this is the reason he showed so much independence in making terms with Mulroy, as he demanded a guarantee of $200 to meet Jim Brannon here, to which Bob reluctantly acceded. However, everything is arranged and the contest is entirely under police supervision.

The past experience of the citizens of Cranbrook warrant the tardiness of the executive body “the police commission” in giving permission to stage this bout here, and gave it only on Mulroy’s guarantee that the contest would be on the square and value for the money. Otherwise the promoter stands a chance of losing a considerable amount of money, as he has agreed to give ready access to the gate receipts to the chief of police, if, in his opinion, the bout is not what it should be. Then the spectators would have their money refunded.

Brannon is doing road work every day and is using the track at the exhibition grounds for same. He will be in the pink of condition on the day of the match. Uvanni will arrive here Friday or Saturday of this week, and will also work out publicly till the day of the fight.

Corporation of the City of Cranbrook … Important Notice to Users of Water On Monday, 28th inst., the water connection of those whose water rentals are over three months in arrears will be cut off without further notice. T. M. ROBERTS, Cranbrook, B. C. City Clerk, July 24th, 1913.

Creston news … R. S. Bevan and William Burton returned on Saturday from a fishing trip to the headwaters of Goat river. They went by auto to Kitchener and took pack horses from there to the fishing grounds. They brought back 569 mountain trout, the result of 12 hours fishing.

$1,000 richer … Freddie Welsh earned an easy thousand dollars at Fernie Tuesday night when he marked out Martin Murphy, of Seattle, in the eighth round of a fast but one-sided boxing contest in the arena. Murphy took a lot of punishment before a swing to the jaw put him out.

Expansion … Halsall & Co. have fitted up an additional room at the rear of the store by remaking the old offices and placing them in a small room farther back. The new show room is to be used for the display of ladies’ suits and was made necessary since the rush at their midsummer sale which was in full-swing last week. They report a good business during the past several days.

Park needed … Quite a large crowd attended the band concert last Sunday evening. With the warm nights the band music is much enjoyed and reminds the citizens of just how much Cranbrook is in need of a park. At present there is no seating provided for the crowds at the government building and even this improvement would be appreciated by those who attend the concerts.

In custody … M. E. Barton was taken into custody last week by the city police and placed in durance vile on a warrant sworn to by Jos Campbell, manager of the Cosmopolitan hotel, charging him with having attempted to pass a cheque for $120 drawn on the Royal Bank of this city. On presenting the cheque for payment the teller refused payment and stated that Mr. Barton was not known, did not have an account at the bank and according to the books never had an account.

To Los Angeles … Russell Reed and R. C. Reed, brothers, arrived from Calgary on Monday in their motor car which carried a large sign “Calgary to Los Angeles”.

These young men expect to make this long jaunt in their car driving every foot of the way. They will take their time in making the journey and are provided with tent, bedding and cooking utensils so that they may stop wherever they desire and be comfortably situated.

They intend to remain in the south for several months and may make the return trip late in the fall. The trip should prove a most enjoyable summer outing.

Stencilling! Stencilling!! … Starting Monday (July 28) we are giving a free demonstration of stencilling in our Dry Goods Department. Come in and let us interest you in this wonderful new art that is becoming so popular throughout the entire country. We teach you absolutely free of charge and extend a cordial invitation to every lady in Cranbrook to pay us a visit. Remember, demonstrator will be here for three days only. McCreery BROS. Cranbrook’s Dry Goods and Clothing Stores.

Fort Steele student marks … In the list of results received from Victoria for some reason or other, Fort Steele results were omitted. We herewith give, for the benefit of the friends of the children who entered the examinations from Fort Steele and in justice to the teacher who was the means of bringing the child­ren up to so high a standard, Miss Woodland, the names of the girls who passed with the number of marks obtained: Doris Helen Ker­shaw, 688; Katherine Gladys Hayes, 681; Marion Francis Thomas, 625. We wish to congratulate the children on the success they attained and be­speak for the others, encouragement in another year’s effort.

Wasa problems … Visitors at the Wasa Hotel will be in for a big surprise awaiting them; for some reason or other not at present explained, the liquor license has been suspended. Many reasons are given on this unseemly behaviour on the part of the authorities; however right or wrong they may be time alone can tell, this much can be said of the management of the hotel, there is not a better conducted hotel in the district. Visitors who make a purpose of visiting the hotel at this time will have to forego their usual refreshment. A better place for a few days’ vacation cannot be found in Southern British Columbia.

Electric storm … An electric storm visited Cranbrook on Monday evening at 10 o’clock accompanied with a downpour of rain, which was the second serious storm this summer. The buildings of Niblock & Barker and W. R. Kilby on Armstrong Avenue were struck by lightning and the entire electric lighting of the city was out of commission for a few minutes.

The lightning display lasted for about an hour and although no one has been reported seriously hurt a large number of people were frightened by the close proximity of the electric flashes.

The queer freaks that lightning will play is illustrated at the store of Niblock & Barker, where the bolt entered the building from the roof tearing off a patch of shingles three ft. square and burning off several patches of wall paper on the inside, passed down through the building onto the lower floor, burned the electric wires in two, seared the wall paper in several places and tore a large hole near the front door where it passed out of the building.

Mrs. Niblock and little child were standing near the front door directly in the path of the streak but were untouched. Their escape is a mystery as well as the explanation as to how the building escaped burning.

W. R. Kilby was standing at the back door of his barber shop which adjoins Niblock & Barker and was struck sufficiently to be dazed for several minutes. All the electric lights were burned out at his place and the chimney on his roof knocked off.

When the lightning struck it was accompanied by a loud report and went buzzing over the wires of the electric light system and startled people in all parts of the city into thinking their own places were struck.

The Rex Theatre and the Auditorium were soon emptied of their audiences.

The fire department secured an extra force in readiness for any alarms but happily none were turned in.

Notice … Take notice that Clara V. Cummings, of Fernie, B.C., married woman, intends to apply for permission to purchase the following described lands, being a portion of an island situate in Kootenay River, described as follows: Commencing at a post situate about eight chains east of the southeast corner of Lot 2244, Group 1; thence east ten chains to east shore of island; thence northerly about eighty chains along easterly shore to northerly point of island; thence southerly about eighty chains along westerly shore to point of commencement, containing 90 acres, more or less. Located May 16th, 1913. Clara V. Cummings. Alfred Cummings, Agent. Dated June 17th, 1913.

Jaffray news … The East Kootenay Lumber Company, of Jaffray, B. C., have their recently improved planing mill in good working order. All products are now manufactured from dry material and loaded direct to cars from planing machines. Thus customers receive clean, well manufactured and well graded material.

From their long experience in manufacturing, they find that a good product cannot be produced from common lumber when pressing is done in the green state.

By the use of fast feed machines and round cylinders the amount of down grade caused by milling defects is reduced to a minimum in the dry dressing process. Their three hundred foot sorting table gives them a splendid opportunity to grade their lumber to the best possible advantage.

Trouble in Fernie … The Fernie Free Press and The District Ledger have for the last two weeks devoted much space to exposing, irresponsible real estate dealers who have been operating in that city for a long time.

Agents handling sub-division property in prairie cities and towns are the object of many bitter comments.

The board of trade has the matter in hand and has distributed thousands of circulars of warning to the public.

The papers of Fernie are justified in the step they have taken and no first class real estate man need fear their investigation.

In the midst of the trouble Gillespie Ltd of Vancouver placed several blocks of high class Vancouver property with some of the most, prominent business men of Fernie and members of the board of trade. Gillespie Ltd., are well and favorably known, throughout this district.

Wardner news … The Wardner postmaster has received instructions that beginning with the first day of August, he is to open a savings bank branch in connection with the Wardner office. This will prove to be very beneficial to the people of the town and surrounding country.

Hosmer news … W. M. Erler, organizer for the Loyal Order of Moose, instituted a new lodge at Hosmer on Tuesday night and another one for New Michel on Wednesday night. On his return to the city Mr. Erler will commence on his campaign for new members for Cranbrook Lodge, which is opening the charter for a period of sixty days from July 10th, which gives new applicants a chance to join at the charter rate of $5.00. It is expected that a large number of new members will be initiated during the open charter period.