It happened this week in 1913

July 12 – 18: Compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Building bylaw … Mr. Ban Quan has erected a wooden addition at the back of the Pool Room on Van Horne Street without a permit and not in compliance with the by-law the premises being within the first class-limits. City Engineer warned Ban Quan on the 9th inst. and wrote him on the 10th inst. to remove the structure. He found on the 11th he had completed the work contrary to his instructions.

Mr. George Hoggarth has re-erected a wooden building at the back of the sample rooms on the lane from Hanson Avenue, without a permit and contrary to the conditions of the By-Law for second class fire limits, no sheet metal being used. As some of the officials had been notified that the building erected by Geo. Hoggarth would be properly covered with sheet metal, no action was taken in this matter.

Dancing craze … “While arts improve in this aspiring age, Peers mount the coach-box, heroes tread the stage, and waltzing females with unblushing face disdain to dance but in a man’s embrace. All arts improve, but modesty is dead, and truth and virtue with our bullion tied.” These lines, written by Sheridan in 1807, express the view once held of the waltz. Nowadays we regret to see our daughters as wall-flowers, but abhor the crude but natural dancing craze of the present day, known as the turkey trot, the bunny hug or the grizzly bear. Thus times do move.

Appeal judgement … Judgement has been rendered by Mr. Justice Murphy in a case of special interest to those engaged in logging operations in this province. It concerns, a Cranbrook action in which Thomas Hedigan sued the Crows Nest Pass Lumber Company, and his lordship has found for the plaintiff, directing a reference before the registrar to ascertain the quantum of damages to be awarded.

Hedigan entered into a contract to cut logs for the defendant concern, but not to take them out of the territory. Subsequently it was claimed that a man named Magoon, said to be acting for the company, contracted that Hedigan should take the logs out of one camp.

The Crow’s Nest Company intervened and operations ceased, Hedigan entering suit to recover compensation for work done and for the carrying out of the contract.

Above: Covered bridge moved from Wardner to Elko

250 Visit Creston … Two hundred and fifty people from Cranbrook visited Creston last Saturday on the occasion of the Orange celebration of July 12th, which is annually celebrated in commemoration of the battle of the Boyne. Loyal Orange Lodge No. 1871 paraded the streets of the city in the morning headed by the Cranbrook City band, marching to the train which departed at 9 a.m., and arrived at Creston at 11.30.

A special train from Kootenay Landing arrived at 12.30, bringing the Nelson contingent about 150 strong.

A number of visitors arrived on the regular trains, making a crowd the size which is seldom seen in Creston.

At 1.30 the parade formed up on Fourth Street led by William Trotter as King William, and followed by the band and the Nelson Cranbrook and Creston Loyal Orange Lodges. They marched to the recreation grounds where an address of welcome was delivered by Rev. Fred L. Carpenter of Creston.

The ball game between Cranbrook and Creston was won by Cranbrook, 16 to 3. A dance wound up the day’s entertainment.

Recital … Miss Dorothy Toye, of Nelson, who has been heralded throughout Canada for the past several months as the opera singer with two grand opera voices, appeared at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening, giving a recital before an enthusiastic audience.

Her appearance here was made at the solicitation of a number of her friends in this city, who prevailed upon her to appear here before she departed for Europe to complete her theatrical engagements, where she goes within a few days. No time was given to advertise her recital properly and only an average house greeted the singer on Tuesday evening.

There was a large number of her personal friends in the audience, many of whom had known her in Nelson when she was but a small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Toye, and her first appearance was the occasion for an enthusiastic demonstration.

In addition to her singing Miss Toye is considerable of an actress with an easy stage presence and her advent into grand opera and world prominence as a singer is predicted within the very near future. She was accompanied through her recital by Mr. Fred M. Gee.

Asiatic immigration … At a meeting of the Liberal association held in the Liberal club rooms over Lester Clapp’s store last Thursday evening Dr. J. H. King addressed the gathering and pointed out the inconsistencies of the present administration at Ottawa on the matter of Japanese immigration. After the winning of several elections in the province with the parrot cry of “White British Columbia” and sending of the “solid seven” to Ottawa to represent the province, those who elected them could very well have expected some stringent and forceful legislation along the lines of Asiatic exclusion or a vigorous measure regulating Asiatic immigration.

The facts borne out by the bill which was passed and the letters which passed between Rt. Hon. R. L. Borden and the Japanese emissary are that the Conservative government has thrown the Dominion of Canada wide open to Japanese immigration with no control whatever, and the Japanese immigrant can enter Canada today on the same terms as a British subject from any other part of the empire. They can become citizens, control property and vote on an equality with any British subject.

If the Japanese government so desired their citizens can be landed here by the thousands daily and the Dominion government is powerless to prevent their landing or regulate their coming, if they are provided with $25.00 when they arrive.

Elko news … Billy Gates and Palmer of Castlegar may locate in Elko this summer. We never heard that William was much of a tennis player but he is a humdinger at an Irish jig. Commercial travelers say that the mosquitoes are so large around Cranbrook that Tom Caven, M. P. P. is having some of the finest specimens mounted for the Victoria museum.

Fire … On Wednesday night fire destroyed the government road gang’s stables near Canyon City. At midnight the men, who were sleeping in a cabin across the road from the stables, were awakened by the barking of a dog belonging to one of the crew. On Investigating it was discovered that the stable was in flames. The horses, eight, in number, were rescued with difficulty but the har­ness was completely destroyed. The origin of the fire is a mystery.

Canadian thistle war … The provincial police are waging war on the Canadian thistle in an ef­fort to stamp out that pest. The ad­vent of the railroad brought the this­tle into the Creston district and it has been thriving on unoccupied land ever since and gradually spreading over the whole district constituting a grave menace to the development of agriculture.

Brymner transferred … It is with considerable regret that the announcement of the departure of Mr. R. T. Brymner and family from this city is made. Word was received this week from the headquarters of the Canadian Bank of Commerce transferring Mr. Brymner to the management of the branch at Lethbridge. He will leave in about thirty days for his new location.

Mr. J. M, Christie, of Prince Rupert, will succeed Mr. Brymner in the local branch.

Mr. Brymner has been manager of the local branch for the past five and one half years and has made many friends throughout the district since his connection with the local financial institution. Last year he was the musical director of the Cranbrook Operatic Society and much of the success of “The Cingalee” was due to his efforts. Mr. and Mrs. Brymner will both be missed from the musical and social circles of the city.

Mr. Brymner expressed his regret in leaving, saying that he had always liked Cranbrook but that the move was in the line of progress and that Lethbridge was a growing little city with many advantages and good prospects.

Tourist travel … With a view to encouraging tourist travel around the Crows Nest and Arrowhead lakes route of the Canadian Pacific railway, H W. Brodie, general passenger agent for British Columbia, has been making arrangements for stop-overs and special transportation facilities in Kootenay and Boundary districts. He has just returned from an inspection visit of sections in that part of the province.

Discussing his trip he stated that general business conditions in Nelson and surrounding districts are showing marked improvement and that traffic is increasing on the company’s lines in Kootenay.

Now that the company has its new hotel at Balfour in operation extensive plans for diverting a large share of tourist travel around by the inland British Columbia lakes have been drafted.

Play ball … Opening the season on the home grounds last Thursday evening, the Cranbrook baseball team have had a very successful week.

The first game was with Fernie and was won by the visitors 7—4. Burr and McNabb were the batteries for the home team. It was a very good contest and closely contested to the last inning when a bunch of hits won the game for Fernie. A return game will be played with Fernie in the near future, when the local team will expect to even the score.

On Saturday the team journeyed to Creston and won from a picked team from that town 16—3. The game was scheduled to be played with Nelson but that team disappointed the crowd at the last minute by not appearing. The $100 prize was won by Cranbrook.

Sandpoint sent a team on Monday which played a double header afternoon and evening, both games being won by the Cranbrook team, the first 16—1 and the evening game 7—4. The last game was a very good contest, Galvin and Stinson being the battery for Cranbrook.

This is a total of four games for the week, three of which were won by the Cranbrook team, certainty a good showing for a start. The team is strengthening and will be able to continue to give a good account of itself in future contests.

The next game will be a double header next Friday afternoon and evening between a picked team from Wardner, Waldo and Galloway and the local team.

Growing city … J. A. Laurie of Cranbrook, B.C., is in Lethbridge, where he is selling land in the Cranbrook district. Mr. Laurie owns considerable land in the vicinity of the growing B. C. city. He states that a large number of new settlers are coming in this year. The fruit growing industry is coming to the front, and he can see no reason why British Columbia should not soon be supplying all fruit lands from this Province.

Lawn social … On Tuesday evening the Grand International Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers gave a lawn social on the lawn at the residence of Thos. Gill. On account of the very cold weather the social was not well attended. The grounds were brilliantly decorated and illuminated.

Main street attractions … To the incoming travelers — for the next two days Cranbrook will present the appearance of Coney Isle or some other summer resort with a merry-go-round and a number of carnival attractions on the main street of the city.

Corbin news … F. L. Davis returned Tuesday from Corbin, B.C., and reports coal mining on the move there. The Corbin Coal and Coke company are now stripping a new property, known as the “Big Show,” with steam shovels and intend taking out large quantities of coal with steam shovels. They will begin shipping from this property next week. The government road surveyors are also working in that district surveying a road through to the Flathead country.

House additions … W. B. McFarlane is just completing the erection of an addition to his residence on Garden Avenue. The new addition will complete an eleven room house. Two new bedrooms and a bath room, are provided on the second floor and a kitchen, summer kitchen and dining room and pantries on the lower floor by the new addition.

Tennis club … The tennis tournament of the Cranbrook Lawn Tennis club started last Saturday and a number of very interesting sets were played. There were a large number of entries in gents’ singles and doubles and ladies’ singles and doubles besides the mixed doubles and keen competition has characterized the tournament so far. The tournament will continue until the championship in each class has been decided.

Piano tuner … Calling at Cranbrook during the next month there will be a piano tuner who has the endorsement of the Nordheimer Piano Co. and who is especially skilled in player piano mechanism. Persons wishing ser­vices of this man kindly address A. Fergusson, city.

Mining news … Increased by a shipment of 1,075 tons from the Sullivan mine at Kim­berley, which is operated by the Consolidated Mining & Smelting compa­ny, East Kootenay ore production last week reached a total of 1,141 tons, the highest since the week ending Feb. 2 last. Sixty six tons were shipped from the St. Eugene gene at Moyie.

Funeral service … Funeral services over the body of Frank Anderson, who committed sui­cide by, shooting himself, while working with a surveying party on Wild Horse Creek last week, was held from Beatty’s undertaking par­lors on Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, Rev. Thomson, pastor of the Presbyterian church, officiating. His father and two sisters were here from Winnipeg to attend the funeral. The coroner’s jury returned a verdict of suicide but no reason could be as­certained for the rash act. He had resided in this district for the past twelve years, coming here from Win­nipeg.

Creston news … On the occasion of a visit to Creston last Saturday for the first time in two years, ye editor was surprised to find ample evidence of a wonderful development and growth in that time. The giant for­est has been beaten back and or­chards planted in the place where two years ago the tamarack raised his lofty head. The young orchards are all growing wonderfully well and this year the bearing trees are loaded with healthy fruit. Everything show­ed evidence of persevering labour, the city is lively and prosperous with a number of new buildings, new sidewalks and new firms. We did not see an empty building in the city. The farm buildings are all well fin­ished and comfortable and flower gardens are in profusion throughout the residence district of the city, and the Creston flowers won’t take a back seat anywhere. In fact, they could hold a rose carnival in that fruitful valley that would class with any­thing in western America. This year there has been a big demand for Creston fruit as well as a large yield and the fruit growers of that district are having a prosperous season.

Wardner hotel … After running the Wardner hotel six days, Mr. Downing gets orders to close up the bar. It will be necessary for him to make application for a new license, as the authorities re­fuse to grant an extension of the old license.

The drink bill affliction … It is not always well to use as a justification of our shortcoming by comparisons with some others who are even worse. However, it has been pointed out, just as an interesting fact, that we drink much less than some of our neighbors. That is no indication that we do not drink a great deal too much. The drink in Canada is increasing on the whole, though people seem to be drinking less. That may seem like, a paradox. That it is not. More liquor is being consumed. In the year ending March 31, 1912, our average per head for the year was 6.589 gallons of beer and 1.030 of spirits. One year later the average was 7.055 of malt and 1.112 of spirits. The increase is accounted for by the large influx of foreigners who are in the habit of drinking more than Can­adians. That brings up the average. Across the line there is the same increase, only it is more pronounced. The average dweller under the Stars and Stripes drinks 1.592 gallons of spirits and 22.933 gallons of beer yearly. According to figures not right up to the hour, the average consumption of liquor per head per year in the United Kingdom is 27.7 of beer and 0.91 of spirits. The consumption in the Old Country is decreasing. In Belgium the average consumption is 48.8 of beer and 1.10 of spirits; Ger­many 26.3 and 1.43; France 7.5 of beer and 1.37 of spirits, and 33.8 of wine. Norway is the most temperate country, with 3.0 of beer and 0.51 of spirits.