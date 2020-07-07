It happened this week in 1913

July 5 – 11: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Wreck near Wardner … The Spokane freight was wrecked at 6 o’clock last Saturday evening, two miles east of Wardner, twelve cars being ditched and the track torn up for 300 feet and telegraph poles and wires grounded for the same distance.

Why wear overalls … Why wear overalls when you can buy a good pair of pants for $1.50 at the Cranbrook Exchange?

Too much gasoline … D. Campbell appeared before the police magistrate last Saturday morning on a charge of having a quantity of gasoline stored on his premises in excess of the amount for which he had been issued a permit by Fire Chief Foster, the charge having been preferred by Mr. Foster.

He was given until Wednesday to comply with the bylaw, which requires all quantities of gasoline over five gallons to be placed in an iron tank and buried below the ground.

There are a number of violations of the regulations within the city and the fire chief proposes to deal summarily with all offenders.

Gasoline permits to the extent of five gallons are issued by his office and all quantities kept over that amount must be taken care of in accordance with the regulations.

No other course is open to the chief, as the possession of gasoline without these precautions is a dangerous fire menace at all times and an especial menace in case of fire on or near the premises where it is to be found.

Bowling … J. E. Kennedy, of the firm of Armour and Kennedy, has purchased the Brunswick Bowling Alleys from D. D. McLaws and re-opened on Wednesday of this week. He will continue to hold his interest with the firm of Armour and Kennedy.

His new amusement parlor is located in the basement of the Campbell and Manning block on Hanson Avenue, and was opened about a year ago by Campbell and McLaws. A few months later Mr. Campbell sold his interest to Mr. McLaws, who continued the business.

The new proprietor has been in business in the city for a number of years and is well known throughout the Crows Nest district. He has made a success of his employment office and pool and billiard hall now located in the Cranbrook hotel block and his becoming identified with the bowling alley business insures its success to a large extent.

Mr. Kennedy is a public spirited and progressive business man and his branching out into larger fields proves his firm belief in the future business possibilities of the city. He is serving his first term as alderman and is secretary of the Cranbrook Liberal association.

The alleys are the finest equipped in the interior of British Columbia and are situated in the coolest spot in town.

A complete pool and billiard parlor will be run in connection and the new proprietor extends a cordial welcome to the public to visit him at his new stand.

Old-timer dead … The death occurred in St. Paul’s hospital early on Tuesday morning of Mr. Patrick McConnell of this city after a short illness. Mr. McConnell was an old-timer in the interior of British Columbia, moving to Cranbrook from Manitoba in the early days and carrying on a merchandise business there for a number of years before coming to the coast. He was born in Irish Town, Ont.

The funeral was held Thursday morning from the Dominion undertaking parlors to the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, thence to Mountain View cemetery.

Besides his wife he leaves to mourn his loss a daughter, Sister M. Augustine, for several years on the staff of St. Paul’s hospital, but at present at the Providence hospital, Oakland, Cal., and three sons, Norman, Francis and Joseph, all of this city.

Mr. McConnell was formerly a hotel proprietor at Waldo, also owning ranch property in that district, and was well known throughout the district a few years ago.

His three sons were formerly in the grocery business in this city in the stand now owned by Little and Atchison.

Only a short time ago the Herald chronicled the death of Miss Cecelia McConnell, in this city, a daughter of the deceased.

Francis McConnell is one of the premier athletes of Canada, holding records in various jumping and running events.

To be repaired … An executive meeting of the Cranbrook Agricultural association was held on Wednesday evening and the committee have decided to undertake the work of repairing the exhibition buildings at the Fair Grounds under their own supervision and a force of men will be put to work immediately and the buildings placed in shape as speedily as possible.

The buildings were badly damaged by the high winds of a few weeks ago.

It was also decided to apportion $450.00 for a programme of athletic sports which has been announced as follows: Log sawing contest, log chopping contest, wrestling matches, relay races, baseball matches, football match, pole vaulting, hurdle races, sack races, exhibition drill and high bar work, standing and running high and broad jump, races from 50 yards to a mile.

A horse racing programme is also being prepared and will be announced later.

Bull River news … Joseph Jonas, 22 years of age, was killed by a falling tree while working for the C.P.R. Camp No. 2 at Bull River on Monday morning. He was working in the bush when a gust of wind blew down a tamarack about thirty feet high across the path where the men were working. Jonas saw the tree falling and called to another, who was working with him and who jumped in time to save himself, but Jonas was caught by the falling tree and instantly killed.

His body was brought into the city on Monday evening and taken to the undertaking parlors of F. M. Macpherson.

A coroner’s inquiry was held on Tuesday by Coroner Dr. J. H. M. Bell, who decided that an inquest was unnecessary.

The funeral was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock from the Catholic Church.

Wild strawberries … Wild strawberries are so plentiful in the hills south of Cranbrook that the ground is literally red with them and the atmosphere is perfumed by their fragrance. The fruit is of an exceptionally large size.

Tennis competition … The annual Cranbrook Tennis tournament starts on Saturday afternoon next. There are a large number of entries and keen competition prevails. The committee extends an invitation to all friends interested in the game.

Auto trip … W. H. Wilson and motor party returned from an automobile trip to Golden on Monday evening. The trip consumed several days and was made without a mishap. He reports the road from Invermere to Golden in good condition and one of the most beautiful scenic drives in Eastern British Columbia. Those comprising the party were: Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Eager and Mr. and Mrs. P. McPherson and two children, all being taken in the big Studebaker touring car owned by Mr. Wilson.

Concert hopeful … An effort is being made to have Miss Dorothy Toye, the Nelson singer, give a concert in Cranbrook before she leaves for Europe to pursue her studies. She has a number of personal friends in this city who are using their influence to persuade her to appear here. She is possessed of a double voice, soprano and tenor, and wherever she has been heard both in this country and in Europe has been tendered an ovation, as the quality of both her voices are surpassing beautiful, clear and resonant in the grand opera selections she chooses. She is at present visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Toye, of Nelson.

Boy scouts … The Boy Scouts under the leadership of Captain W. E. Dunham will leave Cranbrook for the National Camp, which will be at Nelson, this year. They will take part in the competitions that are being arranged for scouts benefit and it is to be hoped they will not return empty-handed. Success to the boys.

Roll of honor … The roll of honor list of the Cranbrook Schools will delight the children as well as their parents to know of their success. It is always as well to encourage the children in their progress and let them feel as if you have an interest in their doings. We were all children once upon a time and used to look for a word from mother or father, when we had done our best, so if you see the name of your child among those who have been promoted tell your son or daughter that he or she has done well. If you do this, it will inspire them in beginning the new term.

Invermere news … A drowning accident happened early yesterday evening in the Columbia river at Athalmer, when two of the crew of the steamer Nowitka lost their lives, the victims, both from Golden, being Frank Hamlin, aged about 28, a deckhand, and his at­tempted rescuer, John McClennan, a fireman.

After supper Hamlin and a deckhand named Weston went in for a swim. Weston came on shore, when he noticed Hamlin having diffi­culty. He was preparing to go to his aid, when McClennan volunteered and plunged in. He readied Hamlin, when the latter grabbed him and both sank in swift running water.

The bodies were recovered shortly af­terwards, and efforts made by two doctors to resuscitate them were without avail.

An inquiry was made by the coroner, who determined that an inquest was unnecessary. The opinion is that Hamlin had taken cramps.

Both bodies were shipped to Golden, where further disposition and enquiries will be made.

Editorial notes … Within the past two months a num­ber of anonymous communications, addressed to the editor, have been consigned to the waste paper basket, for reasons we now take pleasure in stating.

Under the rules which gov­ern the life of every community in a democratic self-governing country, the people possess through the agen­cy of the law, and the medium of the ballot box, ample machinery for the registration of every legitimate kick against unjust or oppressive conditions. If people are not satisfied with the enforcement of the sanitary bylaws for instance, they should com­plain first of all to the health officer, then if their grievances remain unim­proved go further to the police, the city, council and finally to the public bodies of the city and to the press.

Publicity on matters which detract from the good repute of our city and district should be the very last weapon of any would-be reformer. The washing of Linen in public acquaints everyone—both friends and enemies—with the existence of plague spots amid the community and has a tendency to exaggerate the size of the evils to the detriment of the city and district. Why do not ratepayers, instead of sending the editor long-winded communications to which they refuse the printer an opportunity of attaching their names, take up their grievances direct with those responsible for the enforcement of the law.

Our mayor and city council, our sanitary inspector, and the chief of police, are easily accessible to every citizen, the council meetings are open to all ratepayers, whilst the elected representatives can be approached at any time by the people who chose them to protect public interests and govern the city with a view to the welfare of all.

Gift of eggs … Ye editor received a fine sample dozen duck eggs this week from the farm of Wm. Bartholomew near Wycliffe. These, eggs are from the famous India Runner ducks which Mr. Bartholomew has imported at a great expense. He reports that this year he has nearly three hundred of these birds on his farm. The eggs are considerably larger than the usual run of duck eggs and are possessed of a delicate flavor, good for table use or general cooking purposes.

At the auditorium … One of the prettiest and truest-to-nature stage pictures ever created is the cotton picking scene in the ever popular production of Stetson’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” which is to be seen Monday, July 14th, in the Auditorium theatre. It is a true facsimile of an ideal home on the Red River, the setting having been constructed and painted from actual photographs, secured by Manager Leon Washburn. Mr. Washburn is most exacting, even in the most minor details of a production. Where another manager would be contented with papier mache plants, Manager Washburn must have the real article. He engaged the services of a chemist who finally produced a shellac by the use of which the cotton plant may be preserved in its natural state indefinitely. The several hundred plants used in the Stetson production are exactly as they were when removed from a Louisiana plantation in the height of the cotton picking season. Words utterly fail in even faintly depicting this beautiful picture. It must be seen to be appreciated.

Farm assessments … A. B. Smith closed a contract with Assessor T. M. Roberts on Wednesday and commenced on his duties as assistant assessor today. He will cover all the farm property within a 3 mile radius of Cranbrook for the purpose of fixing and equalizing values. His work must be completed by August 20th. This special assessment is being made by the authorities for the purpose of settling the many complaints which were heard at the last session of the board of revision because of the school district assessment as it applied outside of the city limits. The selection of Mr. Smith for this purpose would appear to be a good choice, as he is a practical farmer, conversant with the land values of the district and thoroughly competent to execute the order.

Choice lots … Three residential lots and shack situated on Dewar Avenue, for sale by Beale and Elwell at a very reasonable price. This is one of the choicest residential locations in the south west portion of the city. Wardner news … A fast freight took to the ditch Saturday afternoon while about to take the big curve in East Wardner. Luckily no one was injured. Fourteen cars were derailed and it will be several days before all the debris will be removed. It is not known what caused the accident. The Wardner hotel bar was ordered closed as a result of some hitch in the transfer of the license. We trust same will be settled at once, as it is the only license in the town.

Baynes Lake news … On Friday Baynes Lake Farmers’ Institute was inaugurated with a list of more than forty members.

There was a downpour at 2 p.m., the hour fixed for the opening. Consequently there was only half the expected turnout, but the proceedings were none the less enthusiastic.

The committee is a strong one, including J. Radford, Samuel Morrow and Mr. Agnew, of Elko.

The two lectures on poultry and livestock, under the auspices of the Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute, were not attended at all, and the two government agricultural demonstrators had their trip for nothing, as the function was practically not advertised.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Messrs. Campbell and Shannon were due to take evidence on behalf of the provincial agricultural commission. Some twenty or thirty people, some from as far south as Gateway, attended punctually at 2 p.m., but through a motor mishap the section of the commission detailed for Baynes did not arrive till all had gone away disappointed.

As soon as they arrived they got to work with one or two witnesses from the immediate district, notably J. Radford, rancher and hotel keeper, a prominent citizen of Baynes, whose evidence clearly and impartially set forth the measure of responsibility of the East Kootenay Irrigated Lands company for the unsatisfactory state of agriculture in the vicinity. At the same time he gave full credit for the present efforts of the company to straighten out matters as far as possible through their solicitor, Mr. Welsh, who is also a shareholder in the company.

Mr. Welsh came out especially from England with this object, and had succeeded in arranging matters fairly to the satisfaction of the great majority of the ranchers, but some eight or ten were seriously dissatisfied still and proposed to appeal to the government to appoint some suitable men to investigate fully the conditions under which a practical deadlock in agricultural progress had come out.

Elko news … Railway and companies are making determined efforts this season to provide the needed service for Kootenay fruit growers, especially with a view to handling the berry crop and other small fruit shipments.

Important testimony as to marketing conditions has been brought out in the last few days before the provincial agricultural commission, indicating in a forcible manner the good results possible to growers using reasonable intelligence and system in their business. It was stated by William Anderson, for instance, that given a good market, a rancher could make a living on five acres of small fruit and vegetables.

The witness stated that he had about 2,000 trees, from which he sold apples last year that netted him $1 per box at the siding. Strawberries, he said, brought $2 per box and were shipped as far east as Winnipeg.

Orangemen celebrate … Last Sunday evening about fifty members of Loyal Orange lodge, No. 1871, met at the hall at 7.15 p.m. and marched in a body to the Methodist church where they were addressed on the subject of “Protestantism” by the pastor Rev. W. E. Dunham. His address dealt chiefly with the history of this movement of the church and the relation of the Orange order thereto.

Lawn social … The ladies of St. Mary’s parish, will hold their lawn social on Wednesday evening, July the 16th, on the Catholic Church grounds. There will be many attractions, as usual, including fish pond, flower booth, candy booth, soft drinks and cigars, ice cream, and cake, strawberries and cake, and sandwiches and tea and coffee.

The ladies in charge are putting forth every effort to make the evening a round of pleasure for their many patrons. The Cranbrook band will be in attendance and will render many new selections. Admission free.