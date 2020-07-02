It happened this week in 1913

June 28 – July 4: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

ORDER OF FORESTERS … Court Cranbrook, No. 8943, Ancient Order of Foresters, picnicked at Elko on Tuesday, Dominion Day. A special train had been chartered and a merry crowd gathered at the station at 9 a.m. and arrived at Elko about 11 o’clock. The ladies of the crowd had prepared baskets with generous lunches and this part of the day was especially enjoyed. The picnic was held on the banks of the famous Elk River, near the scenic falls. The day proved to be ideal for the occasion, being sunshiny and warm, and the much feared mosquitoes were nowhere in evidence. The lodge has decided to make this an annual affair. A programme of sports occupied most of the afternoon.

EAST KOOTENAY GREENHOUSE … One of the glowing institutions in Cranbrook is the East Kootenay Greenhouse Company, which was started only about a year ago, being financed by a company of local capitalists. Most of those who put in money at the start have withdrawn from the company at a profit and the control is now in the hands of Mr. G. U. Willis, the manager, and one silent partner. The company has just completed the erection of a new building which is covered with 2,000 square feet of glass and is divided into two green houses, 18×50 feet and 16×34 feet in size. The glass used in covering this building is double thickness and was placed by the Cranbrook Sash and Door Company. The new building is several feet higher than the old one and more than doubles the capacity of the green houses. Even with this additional room, Mr. Willis informs us, there will not be enough room to supply their demand and they are contemplating the erection of another house, somewhere near the city, which will be five times the capacity of the houses now erected. This will probably be done next year. An office is being equipped at the front of the new building, where displays of hanging baskets, flowering pots, etc., will be shown. A cellar for maturing bulbs has been constructed, where they can be allowed to slowly mature. New beds of carnations are being planted. The demand for this beautiful flower far exceeds the capacity for growing them. Lettuce and mushroom beds are also in course of construction and the company expects to be able to supply part of the demand for these vegetables this winter. An experienced and practical greenhouse man is employed by the company and by autumn will be in shape to supply the demand for cut flowers of many different kinds as well as vegetables peculiarly adapted to hot house growth. The present hot water heating plant will not be enlarged but pipes will be run through the new building soon.

KIMBERLEY NEWS … Dominion day was celebrated at Kimberley with a good day’s sport., The weather was fine and a goodly number attended to witness the games and athletic events, the most fun-producing of which was probably the fat man’s race. Mr. McFarlane held the lead till nearing the wire when in some unaccountable way, he got tangled up with Allan, who came in ahead, with Gamble second. Myers made a grand spurt, but fagged on the home stretch. All the other events were keenly contested, Peckenan, of Wycliffe, doing some particularly good vaulting.

KING EDWARD SCHOOL … A very enjoyable “at home” was given at the King Edward school on Wednesday, June 25th. Tea was handed to the guests by the little scholars from 4 p.m. to 5 p .m., and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the scholars delighted the guests with their singing, recitations and piano forte playing. All the scholars entered heartily into the singing and playing, and interpreted each song very cleverly by appropriate actions. Two very amusing pieces were “Where Are You Going to My Pretty Maid,” and “ Little Jack Horner.” The children were encored again and again, and their training reflects very great credit on Mrs. and Miss Cherrington and Miss Hodgson, who must have taken infinite pains to train the children so successfully.

FALL FAIR … That Cranbrook will this year undoubtedly have a fall fair that will surpass anything previously held in that city is the conviction of Albert H. Webb, secretary of the Cranbrook Agricultural association who has been in Nelson for the past couple of days. The directors of the association are busily engaged at present in completing arrangements for the big event, he says, and from the encouragement given to them by the citizens of Cranbrook, that city will have a fair to be proud of. Special attention is being paid to the athletic program this year and over $400 will be distributed among the contestants. Purses valued at from $30 to $50 will be put up in each of the flat races, 100-yard dash, 320-yard dash, the half mile and the mile races. Mr. Webb has been distributing advertising matter on his way in each district he has visited and he has received the greatest encouragement from the citizens. Two thousand dollars will be offered as prizes in the livestock, vegetable and other classes.

WARDNER NEWS … In mentioning the success that attended the dance held Friday night, by the young men of the town, words fail us in praise of the arrangements. The music, the supper, the social feeling, all combined, making one fine evening spent. Many guests were present from Cranbrook, Jaffray, Bull River and Elko, filling the large hall to its utmost capacity.

BRUIN ENCOUNTER … Jack Stinson and the bear is the latest thing out, and a true experience at that. While walking home Sunday night from Wardner to Bull River, old Bruin plainly showed Jack that the right-of-way belonged to him, giving Jack a nasty tear in the chest, and following him for nearly 200 yards.

ELKO NEWS … A. Birnie bought another automobile for his Elko garage, making three auto liveries now for the accommodation of travelers, tourists, lady magazine peddlers and sourdough bannock demonstrators.

CRESTON NEWS … The anniversary of the battle of the Boyne will be celebrated in Creston on July 12th. Besides the usual addresses, a programme of sports is included. A special train will be run from Cranbrook and will stop for passengers at all intermediate points. Nelson lodge and brethren from Slocan points will also be present. Preparations are now under way to accommodate the large crowd expected.

BEER SHIPPING … The first consignment of beer from the Cranbrook brewery was shipped on Wednesday of this week.

CHANGE OF MANAGEMENT … Notice is hereby given that the Victoria Restaurant, Cranbrook, B. C., heretofore conducted by J. Sakaguchi, has changed hands, and will hereafter be conducted by Dan Yuen Tong Bros., under the new name of The Canadian Restaurant. It is the intention of the new management to give a complete and up-to-date restaurant service and the patronage of the public is invited. Open Day and Night Rooming House in connection.

FORT STEELE NEWS … The wind storm of last week did an immense amount of damage in the vicinity of Fort Steele. It is said by old timers that it equaled in strength and velocity the big storm of 1894.

RELAXING TIME … Frank Carlson opened his new billiard parlor on Thursday. It is one of the best places in town to spend a short time in pushing the ivory balls, while smoking a good Havana cigar.

UPPER COLUMBIA STEAMERS … There are now five steamers plying on the Upper Columbia River between Golden and Windermere. All the steamers are doing a big business freighting, carrying provisions and railway supplies to the construction camps.

SIMPLY NOT TRUE … The report being spread around the City that Lionel Leask is going blind is flatly denied by his father. How these rumors are begun is a mystery and the person creating such should be very careful of the truth of the statement before passing it along.

RAINED OFF … At Fernie on Tuesday Jupiter Pluvius held full sway and it rained, so continuously that all sports and games were called off. A large crowd accompanied the ball team, as a long programme Gf sports had been announced and a good time promised. The wet weather put a damper on the spirits of the crowd and they all arrived home in the evening, sadder and wiser. There were five ball teams present to compete for the prizes offered. Galloway and Wardner played an exhibition game in the afternoon but only a small crowd attended.

CORBIN NEWS … John J. Woods, the contractor, is at Corbin, B.C., this week super intending the erection of the new “Flathead Hotel” there. This building is to be 80×40 in size, two stories and full basement, at a cost of about $14,000. This new hotel will be one of the greatest improvements and most substantial buildings ever erected in the little mining town. It will be steam heated throughout, fitted with ladies’ parlors, billiard rooms, baths, etc., and will be modern and comfortable in every respect. The proprietors are local business men of the town who feel that they are filling a long felt want in the erection of the new building.

CHRIST CHURCH PARTY … Last Thursday evening the rectory of Christ Church was the scene of a very pleasant lawn party, which was given as a benefit for the church. Rev. E. P. Flewelling takes a great interest in gardening and has a very nice growth of many kinds of plants and flowers in his yard in which many of the visitors took considerable interest. Refreshments, consisting of ice cream, strawberries, cake, etc., were served by a large committee of ladies. The Cranbrook city band furnished music from 8 to 10. A number of young ladies gave several very interesting dances under the direction of Miss M. Rumsey. The little girls in their various colored gowns resembled brilliant butterflies as they fluttered and danced over the lawn. Those participating in the dances were: Misses Edith Caslake, Patsy and Judy Wilson, Patricia McDermot, Edith Cummings and Hilda Hood. They were vigorously applauded. A large crowd was in attendance and the Church realized a neat sum from the proceeds.

SPREAD OF CANADIAN THISTLE … To the Editor Herald: Dear Sir, I would be obliged if you would kindly allow me, through the medium of your paper, to call the attention of farmers throughout the province to the necessity of conducting a vigorous campaign against the spread of noxious weeds in the province. This constitutes a grave menace to the development of agriculture, and it is very essential that a determined effort he made at the present time to combat the evil before it gets too big to handle. It is deplorable to see in many good agricultural districts in the province the alarming extent to which the Canadian thistle has spread. This is one of the very worst weeds in existence, and probably the hardest to control. The following course of treatment, which should be pursued for the eradication of Canada thistle is recommended by the seed commissioner’s branch of the federal department of agriculture: Remedy: Being a deep rooted perennial, Canada thistle should be ploughed deep in summer just as the flowers open, or the flowering stems may be mowed down and the land plowed as soon as the new growth appears. As new stems are thrown up they must be cut off with a broad-sheared cultivator, at intervals during the summer and autumn. Deep ploughing in the autumn has been found useful in suppressing thistles in Manitoba. All provincial constables and fire wardens have again this year been appointed agents for the department in the enforcement of the provisions of the Noxious Weeds Act, and have been instructed in case of non-compliance with notices served on owners, to institute prosecutions. This in itself, however, is not all that is necessary. It is imperative that the co-operation of the farmers themselves be secured. The provisions of the Noxious Weeds Act are stringent enough, but its proper enforcement cannot be effected to the best advantage unless the farmers do their share, and see that their neighbors take steps to destroy weeds before they seed. I trust therefore that we may have united action along these lines, and that effective work will be done this year towards the suppression of those weeds which are proving such a menace to successful agricultural development in different parts of the province. Thanking you in anticipation for your courtesy in inserting this letter. Yours, very truly, Wm. E. Scott, Deputy Minister. Victoria, B.C., June 27th, 1913.