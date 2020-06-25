It happened this week in 1913

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

June 21 – 27: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Restricted area cleaning …The police are making a special ef­fort to clean up the restricted dis­trict. A number of houses have been closed recently and the women ordered out of the city.

On Wednes­day a party came before Magistrate Ryan charged with being a frequenter of one of the disorderly houses in the restricted district. This party had separated from his wife and thinks because he is a working man that he can reside as a kind of “paying guest” in one of these establishments from each Saturday to each Monday. So sure of his position was he that he appeared on the verandah of his “boarding house” in his shirt sleeves and smoking a cigarette, in defiance of police directions.

He was fined $15 on account of some of his money being used to support his family, and was informed by the magistrate that if he were again convicted of the same offense he would go to Nel­son jail for six months at hard labor, without the option of a line, no matter whether he or his wife or family suffered by it.

Dismissed charges … Gladdy Moran, until recently employed as messenger for the C.P.R. commercial telegraph office in this city, and who was arrested at Lethbridge last week on information filed before the authorities, by the auditor of the company, charging misappropriation of funds amounting to $25, and who was brought back to this city from Lethbridge by Chief Dow; appeared for trial last Monday morning.

The case was dismissed by Judge Thompson, the company being unable to substantiate any charge against the defendant. His arrest appears to have been unwarranted and is to be regretted on account of the youth of the boy and his fine family connections.

Ouch … Eddie Doolan picked up a red hot piece of iron at the foundry the first of the week, and is carrying his right hand in bandages as a result. His hand was badly seared by the metal.

A tariff on brides … Every time an ocean liner from the old country docks, there are scores of young fellows who have spent a year or two in Canada down to meet her and they rush off to a min­ister’s with the girl they left be­hind them until they could make good in the new land.

What’s the matter with the Canadian girl? Isn’t this a good chance for the protection­ist? Why not put a high tariff on the engaged girl from Great Britain and give the Canadian girl the chance she is apparently missing un­der the ruinous competition from the other side of the water?

New auto in Bull River … Jack Stinson, of Bull River, has purchased one of Mr. Bohart’s autos, intending to run it between Bull Riv­er and Wardner conveying passengers. Jack thinks the old way is far too slow.

Too thick … Mosquitoes were so thick at Ram­part the first of the week that they forced the government road gang working there to quit. The camp moved to Wattsburg. The winged pests have been reported unusually obnoxious through the valleys this season.

Storm damage … One of the aftermaths of last Thursday’s storm was the damage done to the buildings on the Cranbrook Agricultural fair grounds. The main exhibit building was moved about three feet on the foundation and badly twisted and wrenched. The roofs were torn off a number of the chicken pens and other buildings and scattered over the grounds and more or less damage resulted to the fence at various places.

Altogether the fair management will have a nice busy time getting things in shape for the fall fair.

Wardner news … Jack Stinson had the misfortune to break an axle on his auto while driving the baseball boys to Galloway Sunday. The Wardner team had to walk, and motored to Galloway Sunday to play the return game with the boys of that town. The game was called after one attempt had failed, sometime after five o’clock, and re­sulted in a very one-sided contest of seven innings. Galloway, runs, 0, hits, 2. Wardner, runs 8, hits, 8. Batteries were Davis and Rielly, R. Lund and Stinson; Davis had 9 strike outs; Lund had 6 strike outs. Fred Burgess handled the indicator and did fine impartial work.

Creston news … R. L. T. Galbraith, Indian agent, Fort Steele, is in town in connec­tion with the epidemic of measles among the Kootenay Indians.

Pheasants doing well … The Chinese pheasants released by Dr. Henderson are doing well. A hen and seven young chickens were seen near town on Friday.

Maiden trip … The S. S. Armstrong, which is the late the Dorothy M., owned by Messrs. Burns and Jordan, contractors for the Kootenay Central branch of the Ca­nadian Pacific railway, made her maiden trip to this port on the Co­lumbia, arriving yesterday evening with a mixed cargo of package freight. This makes five freight steamers on this part of the river.

Cranbrook to Spokane road … There was a meeting held at Kingsgate on June 24th between Alex. Chisholm, of Kingsgate, who represented the Cranbrook District Automobile association, and Don C. McColl, commissioner for Bonner County, in regard to the completion of a road between Eastport and Addy.

Mr. McColl has now assured the Automobile club that the road through this part will be completed by September first this year.

Surveyors are now busy on the proposed new road. This will complete the automobile highway between Cranbrook and Spokane, one that has long been waited for by automobile tourists.

There is no doubt that on the completion of this road that Cranbrook will be on the line of a very popular automobile tourists’ highway.

One of the important suggestions of the conference was the stationing of an agent of a surety company at Kingsgate through whom the tourists could make arrangements for passing their car over the line without the need of depositing an amount of money as surety of its being returned across the line.

This would save tourists a large amount of trouble and inconvenience and would tend to facilitate tourist travel between the United States and Canada.

This suggestion will be acted upon at the meeting of the Cranbrook Automobile association, which is to be held in the near future.

Baseball season … Last Friday evening a meeting of the baseball enthusiasts of the city was held at the parlors of the Cranbrook hotel and the organization of a team and executive effected. There was a good attendance.

Subscriptions were taken on Saturday and about $250 raised.

It was decided to fix up the grounds below the government building and teams were put to work on Monday and the grounds are now in good shape for the season.

While the team is late getting started there is plenty of good material here for a first class team and a number of games have already been arranged. New uniforms were ordered by wire and will be here soon.

The first game of the season will be played on the local grounds on Friday evening when Wardner will cross sticks with the locals. The Wardner team has had a very successful year and can put up a good article of ball and it is hoped that there will be a good attendance of fans at the opening game to encourage the home team.

The team will go to Fernie on next Tuesday for a game there, and on July 4th the Sand Point, Idaho, team will play here and on July 12th the Nelson team will meet the Cranbrook team at Creston. An announcement of further games will be made later. Macleod and Lethbridge have promised return games in July.

Government grants $1,000 … For East Kootenay industrial exhibition at Cranbrook on September 18th and 19th.

At a meeting of the directors of the Cranbrook Agricultural association held Tuesday, it was decided to repair the damage done by the storm.

The association accepted the generous offer made by Mr. F. M. Christian, of a quarter page free advertisement up to the date of the fair. Mr. Christian deserves and gets the thanks of the directors. Mr. J. P. Fink reported that he had been in communication with Mr. T. D. Caven, M .P. P., who has succeeded in getting a grant of $1,000.00 from the government towards straightening out the damage done by the recent storm.

Great credit is due to these gentlemen and their efforts are fully appreciated by the directors. Log sawing and log chopping contests with substantial purses are being arranged. An athletic programme and a racing programme are well under way.

Manual Training School … On Thursday and Friday evenings of last week the manual training school held open classes for the benefit of those who wished to inspect the school and its workings. At a visit on Friday evening we were able to inspect the school and its workings.

Marking, planing, chiseling, hammering or planning; all students busily engaged in manufacturing some article from blueprints which were on the desks.

Some boys were making garden sticks, others racks of different kinds and one boy was making an artistic and substantial looking music cabinet.

All the boys appeared to be enjoying their work and Principal Webb was kept busy inspecting the finished articles and passing judgment.

A number of visitors were present which seemed to encourage the pupils in doing good work.

This practical kind of education should be more heartily encouraged, as it teaches skill in the use of tools as well as the rudiments of many practical handicraft arts.

Auditorium shows … One of the largest crowds of the season greeted the Pantages vaudeville show at the Auditorium last night and they were well entertained by the performance rendered.

Charles Kenna, the street fakir, was a scream and kept the audience in merriment during his performance.

The La Volos were the best slack wire performers seen here this season. La Petite Alva, the comedienne, was a very clever little dancer and singer, and was given an ovation by the audience.

The college chaps and the production of “The Favorite” completed a first class bill. The Pantages shows will be seen at the Auditorium every Wednesday and are proving a drawing card for that house.

Damp lawn social … On account of the damp cool weather on Tuesday evening there was a small attendance at the Rebekah lodge social, which was held on the lawn kindly donated for the occasion by Mr. and Mrs. T. S. Gill, but those who attended enjoyed a very good time and the social netted the lodge about $50.00, which is a fair financial success. A feature of the social was the outdoor dancing, a special pavilion having been erected on the lawn for the purpose.

The Rex orchestra furnished music and the dancing was generously patronized from 8 in the evening until 12.

Numerous young ladies dispensed ice cream, strawberries, candy, etc., at tables distributed over the lawn.

The lawn and the booths were especially decorated for the occasion.

Move to Fort George … James Brown and family are leaving Saturday for Fort George to locate permanently. Mr. Brown just recently returned from a trip there, where he purchased some property and he believes the future prospects of the city are good.

There are now between 4,000 and 5,000 people in north and south Fort George. It requires seven days to make the trip from Cranbrook under present transportation facilities.

He was formerly the proprietor of the Manitoba Hotel in this city and a large circle of friends and acquaintances will regret his departure into new fields.

Notice to contractors … Tenders will be received by the undersigned on or before Wednesday noon, July 2nd, 1913, for repairing the Exhibit Building on the Fair Grounds, according to plans and specifications that can be seen at my office on Armstrong Ave. Contractors to furnish all material needed. The lowest or any other tender not necessarily accepted. F. A. RUSSELL, Armstrong Ave., Cranbrook, B. C.

Get rid of stumps … A rancher at Bonners Ferry is the originator of a new scheme for clearing logged-off lands, which, he claims, enables one man to get rid of from fifteen to twenty stumps a day, says the Creston Review.

Mr. Kindschuh, the inventor, has tried nearly all methods advanced for the pulling of stumps, and claims that he has now found the most practical thing known to the owners of logged off lands.

Mr. Kindschuh burns his stumps with the aid of a draft flue four feet to six feet long; the longer the bet­ter, on account of the increased draft.

The flue is attached to a two-inch auger hole, which is bored on a slant of about 45 degrees through the highest roots of the stump.

If possible the auger hole is bored so as to come out at the lower end between two parting roots.

A fire is built of the auger shavings about four inches below the opening of the auger hole and the flames are drawn through the heart of the stump by the flue.

Mr. Kindschuh claims that ordinary-sized stumps will burn off clean through by this method in 36 hours, without any attention, while it sometimes requires a week to burn a stump by the charpit meth­od.

It is also claimed that this method will burn off the roots deep enough to allow a plough to go over them.

Bridge repair … This week a government crew of bridge builders were sent to Gateway and will construct and repair four or five bridges between Gateway and Cranbrook.

Sidewalks … Waller and Liddicoatt commenced work on the construction of the new cement sidewalks on Wednesday morning, on Louis Street, and Norbury Avenue. They will push the work along rapidly to completion and expect to complete the job in about six weeks. Norbury Avenue will be completed first and then Han­son Avenue. When completed the city will have a very fine showing of cement walks and property values along the streets now being improved should he greatly enhanced. The walk in front of the Hanson block on Norbury will be made twelve feet wide from the alley to Baker Street.

Creston visit … Loyal Orange Lodge, No. 1871, is planning on a big demonstration on the 12th of July at Creston and has secured a special train for the day.

The train will consist of four coaches and the committee believes they will fill the train for the trip.

The train will leave Cranbrook at 9 a.m. The fare for the return trip will be adults, $2.45; children $1.25, being less than the usual one-way fare.

Lodges from Nelson and various other points in the Kootenay will celebrate with Creston and Cranbrook expects to have as large a demonstration as any lodge attending.

The ball team will accompany the crowd, being scheduled to play the Nelson team on the Creston grounds on that date.

On Sunday, July 6th, the local Lodge will parade to the Methodist church in a body and will be addressed by the pastor, Rev. W. E. Dunham.

At the last meeting of the lodge a class of sixteen candidates was initiated in the various degrees. A class of twelve is to be initiated at the next meeting.

On the morning of the 12th there will be a parade around the main streets of the city. The committee expects that about 175 will take advantage of the cheap rate and visit Creston on July 12th.