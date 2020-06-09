It happened this week in 1913

June 7 – 13: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

King’s birthday … Tuesday being the King’s birthday was celebrated as usual in Cranbrook, the Government office, City Hall, post office, banks, public school and many stores were closed.

Sad death… Coroner J. H. M. Bell was called to Yahk on Monday, the body of Ba­sil Thurott, who disappeared a month ago, having been found in the mill pond of the King Lumber Com­pany. The coroner was accompanied by undertaker Macpherson and the body was brought to this city, no inquest being deemed necessary. The inquiry ascertained the apparent cause of death, being that he had walked into the pond or accidentally fallen in. On telegraphic communication from his relatives Tuesday, the funeral services were held on Thurs­day morning at 10 o’clock in this city, Rev. O. E. Kendall officiating.

Shocking experience … At the residence of James Mackie, who resides in Slaterville, while the family were seated about the house last Sunday afternoon the building was struck by lightning, a hole bur­ned through the wall and floor and no one was hurt. The shaft of lightning evidently came through the roof, passing around the side of the house, going through the floor. A fringe on the lounge seat where sev­eral were sitting caught on fire. It was a miraculous escape. J. Leek and Mr. R. Stone, of this city, were also reported as having received mild shocks in the electrical storm Sunday afternoon.

Fernie news … J. Davidson and E. Williams, promoters of the Anglo-Canadian Trust and Savings company, who have been up for trial before Judge Thompson for the greater part of last week on a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses, were found “not guilty” on Monday.

His honor, however, ordered that they be held on a new count, which was that of obtaining a check for $600 from Mrs. Julia Kobus, of Hosmer, with intentions to defraud.

They are still in jail, bail not being forthcoming.

They have been defended by A. Macneil, of Fernie.

Weather … Very severe thunderstorms passed over the city on Monday, but so far as can be ascertained no damage was done. Several fires were started in the mountains, but these soon went out, as the rain fell in torrents.

Worthington honored … E. C. Worthington, a brother of Frank H. Worthington, of this city, was among the birthday list of those honored by King George last week.

He passed through Cranbrook last year with the Royal train which carried the Duke of Connaught and family.

He is a surgeon and his latest honor adds another to the long list, which has been tendered him for deserving efforts on the field.

Edward Scott Worthington was born at Lowestoft, Suffolk, England. A.D. 1876. He received his com­mission as lieutenant-surgeon at the commencement of hostilities in South Africa. He was twice wounded and served about three years in Africa.

He was recalled and recommended by the war office for promotion as captain-surgeon. Was sent to Agra, India, where he was stationed for four or five years, when he was again recalled to England and received his majorship.

He was then recom­mended to accompany the Duke of Connaught as medical officer on his South African shooting trip and when the Duke was appointed as gov­ernor-general of Canada, was again recommended as medical officer to accompany the governor-general to Canada.

On their return to England it pleased his majesty the king to confer the title of knighthood up­on him. He is the youngest of three sons. Father and mother are both living.

Circus here last Monday … The Yankee Robinson circus showed here last Monday, giving, two per­formances.

The parade started at 12 o’clock, and there was a large crowd waiting when it arrived. A feature was the fine steam cal­liope with brass whistles, the best of its kind in circus shows, and pur­chased at a cost of $5,000.

The equestrians were well mounted, and presented a dazzling appearance in their sheen of silver and gold.

Cam­els and elephants walked in the procession, and amongst the latter was “Old Jenny,” said to be the oldest elephant in captivity. She came originally from Siam, and presented a distinct contrast to the large In­dian specimen which led the way.

Bands enlivened the parade, togeth­er with cages on wheels containing fine-looking lions and bears.

Clowns grotesquely got up, on mules and ponies, delighted the youngsters, and a squad of Indians in full war paint added a distinct, show of color.

There was something of a history setting to the procession in the presence of the old coach which used to ply between Great Falls and Lewis­ton, in its principal appearance, when it was attacked by the notorious Curry for robbing the $40,000 in gold it carried.

There was a large attendance at both performances.

This was the first visit of this show in the west.

A troupe of Japanese jugglers and the excellent acrobatic stunts were the features of the performance.

Fruit prices high … Fruit for preserving will be dear this year. The housewife who is waiting for fruit to drop to the point where the lean pocketbook can talk will be disappointed, for from present appearances that time is not coming in 1913.

This was the information given out by one of the local fruit dealers this morning. The reason is that fruit in this province and the coast states this summer is not more than a two-thirds crop, while the demand is heavier than ever owing to the greater population east of the Rockies.

Last year strawberries were almost a glut on the market at times. They sold as low as $1.50 per case wholesale at times, while the ordinary price was $2.00 per case wholesale.

This year the price will not go lower than $3.00 per case, while $3.50 will be about the usual.

At this rate they will not retail much lower than two quarts for 35 cents, which is a high price for preserving fruit. Up till the present, strawberries have been about the only fruit on the local market.

Cherries are now becoming more plentiful. Shipments from Washington and Oregon are being received nearly every day. It is reported that peaches, plums, apricots and watermelons are now rolling toward Cranbrook.

A whole carload of nice juicy watermelons is on the way from California.

City engineer’s report … Report of the city engineer was received and filed. Part of this report was as follows: A total of $83.48 has been expended to date in maintaining wooden sidewalks, leaving a balance of $115.52 to be expended. No objections having been lodged, the laying of the new sidewalks will be commenced as soon as the cement arrives. Short’s and the Catholic church property have been surveyed.

Short’s fence encroaches upon the sidewalk on Louis Street and Armstrong avenue, the correct positions having been marked and owner’s agent has been requested to set fence to correct line.

Repairs have been carried out on the Norbury avenue, Armstrong Avenue, Baker street and bridges in general, costing to date $138.50.

Reservoir: Four notice boards warning trespassers have been fixed and padlock put on gate.

Maintenance: During the month forty-one leaks have been repaired in various parts of the system, costing $178.73.

A service 740 feet long has been laid to the new Tennis ground, from main on Lumsden Avenue.

A hydrant has been installed at the post office and the one at the Royal bank removed.

There are four different types of hydrants in use in the city.

Possible return … R. E. Beattie arrived via motor car from Calgary on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by W. M. Macdonald of Mills River, Alta., and Mr. Sloan, of Calgary, and K. Dunn, of this city. Mr. Beattie will remain in the city for several weeks and is contemplating moving his family back here, to reside, as Calgary does not agree with their health.

Tennis club … Mrs., R. T. Brymner entertained the Cranbrook Lawn Tennis club at the new grounds on last Saturday afternoon. There was a large crowd present, the courts were in splendid condition and everyone seemed to enjoy the popular sport which is even more popular this year than for­merly. The lady members will take turns each week in serving tea on Saturday afternoons.

Fire … Tuesday afternoon an alarm of fire was turned in and the department found a lively blaze in two shacks near the Electric Light Company’s power house. One shack was burned to the ground with a total loss and the other suffered only slight dam­age.

Manual training school … An “at home” will be given by the manual training school on the even­ings of Thursday and Friday, June 19th and 20th, to which every par­ent or anyone interested in this branch of the school work is invited. Classes will be working during sev­eral hours in the evening and Princi­pal Webb has issued a cordial invita­tion to all to go and see the boys at work.

Change of name … We have been requested to state that Mrs. Wallinger’s orchestra, which has been known heretofore as the Edison orchestra, will hereafter be known as the Cranbrook orchestra and will be open for engagements for dances, garden parties, afternoon teas, etc. Apply P. 0. Box 754 or at the Auditorium Theatre.

Engine mishap … The traction engine of the King Lumber Company, engaged in hauling logs, from the other side of Wycliffe to the local mill, met with an accid­ent while turning a curve at Slaterville, just close to its mill, when the engine and several cars were ditched. This engine is supposed to haul thir­ty thousand feet of logs to a trip, making one trip a day.

Runaway team … Tuesday evening a team belonging to J. A. Pringle, proprietor of the Hillside Dairy, broke from in front of the post office and dashed up Baker street, depositing the buggy at the telephone pole on the corner by the Canadian Bank of Commerce. They were stopped near the C.P.R. station with no damage outside of a broken pole and other minor injuries to the vehicle.

Change of ownership … N. Hanson has taken over the Kootenay Garage and the same will be known hereafter as the Hanson Garage. Mr. Hanson will feature Ford cars and will carry a stock of cars besides all supplies, parts and accessories. The garage is located on Norbury avenue and is fitted with all machinery necessary for re­pair work and an able staff of mechanics are kept busy keeping the many cars in the city in running shape.

Bull River news … Joe Chassy, the popular gents’ furnishing merchant from Bull River, who has been confined at St. Eugene hospital for the past several weeks with fever and pneumonia, was taken east to his home at Montreal by his nurse, Miss Joan Mackintosh, on last Monday afternoon. He was ap­parently much improved for several days, but during the last week he has been failing steadily and the doc­tors were of the opinion he has de­veloped consumption, and that an im­mediate change of climate would be necessary.

At council meeting … Mr. Wm. B. Orr, of Vancouver, being present with a proposition, the council voted to hear Mr. Orr and he presented the proposition of the publication of a book entitled “Along the Imperial Highway,” which will contain authentic information along the C.P.R. route through Canada and will be bound in a handsome leather covering and be kept on the observation cars, libraries of all C. P. R. boats, leading hotels, and the boards of trade in the old country. Copies will also be furnished free to all newspapers within the empire. The council decided to take one page in the publication.

Lacrosse team … The annual meeting of the Cranbrook Lacrosse club was held on Tuesday evening at the office of the Cranbrook Electric Light company, and the following officers were elected for the coming year: Hon. Presidents — Thos. Caven, M. P. P., Jas. Doyle, Calgary, and W. Greaves, sr., city. President — Mayor A. C. Bowness; First Vice-President – R. E. Beattie; Second Vice-President — A. K. Leitch; Secretary — R. S. Garrett; Treasurer — Jas. Brechin; Business Manager — A. L. McDermott; Team Manager — E. H. McPhee; Executive committee with officers, R. P. Moffatt, J. Webster Burton, W. Erler, Ira Manning and W. Mathews. The boys will commence practising immediately on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on the Cranbrook Agricultural association grounds until the grounds south of the city are in shape. The colors of the club remained the same as last year, blue and white.

Gun club shoot… The Cranbrook Rod and Gun Club held a very successful shoot on Wednesday afternoon. There was a large attendance and fairly good shooting done. The principal event of the afternoon was the handicap for the C. O. Staples trophy, which is a solid silver shield, to be won five times, before it becomes the property of the shooter. Following is the score: Mrs. Doctor Green, 22; Doctor Green, 25; D. D. McLaws, 24; C. O. Staples, 25; J. T. Laidlaw, 22; W. L. Nichols, 25; Dr. J. H. King, 11; G. Stevenson, 17; C. B. Staples, 17; C. H. Pollen, 12. Messrs. Green, C. O. Staples, and Nichols tied on 25 birds, and will shoot off the tie this afternoon, Saturday, June 7th, when the Dominion Cartridge Co. trophy, a gun case will be shot for.

Singing revivalists … Brigadier and Mrs. Green, Divisional commanders of the Pacific Province will visit Cranbrook on Saturday and Sunday, June 14, and 15. They will conduct special services in the Salvation Army Hall, Hanson Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Come and hear them preach, sing and play. All are especially invited to attend their services.

Farmers’ institute … There will be a meeting of the Farmer’s Institute on Friday evening, June 13th at 8 p.m., in the old gymnasium back of the Methodist Church. The Institute are to enjoy a visit from H. Ripe of Victoria, who will lecture on “Live Stock, Dairying, and Swine.” H. E. Upton, of Victoria, who is accompanying him on this tour through the district will lecture on poultry. The meeting is free to all those interested, who should take advantage of these meetings. These meetings are being held by Government lecturers twice a year the speakers being the best the Government can get, all of them being expert and practical in the subjects handled. Everybody is welcome.—S. Macdonald, Secretary.

Poultry ranch … A. H. Playle, of the Bardarroch ranch, situated on the side of Patton Lake was in town this week on business in connection with his work. Mr. Playle dropped into our office and reported some of the progress he was making in the chicken industry. He is making some various improvements to his ranch and hopes before another season is here to have the largest poultry ranch in the district.

White help only … J. W. Payne has accepted the pos­ition of chef at the Royal hotel and a complete change has been made throughout the kitchen during the past week, only white help being em­ployed there now.