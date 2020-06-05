It happened this week in 1913

May 31 – June 6: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Golden post office robbed … At an early hour this morning Golden post office was entered and cash and stamp drawers rifled. Entrance was gained through a window in the rear of the building after a rock had been thrown through it.

J. A. Buckham, postman, notified the provincial police and through good sleuth work on the part of Constable A. Dunbar, a man giving his name as David Anderson, recently of Kansas, is in the cells.

In his possession when arrested were stamps of the following denominations: 98 twos, 50 ones, 24 fives and a book of twos. He also had three Canadian $1 bills, one American $1 and $2.15 in silver.

The number of stamps and bills missed is identical, but the silver is $7.40 short.

Flooding … The Kootenay River is out of its banks at many places and low lands are being inundated. The water has risen several inches higher than it was last year as its highest stage, and is still rising. A wire message from Bull River is to the effect that the new cement dam, recently built, by the C. P. R. is in danger, and a number of bridges are reported as being in the same condition. On almost every bridge in the district watchmen are stationed to prevent logs and drift-trees accumulating on the piers and abutments.

Ahead of Nelson … Cranbrook is ahead of Nelson in that it already has its main street lined with concrete. Nelson admits that they are a little behind in street improvements. Plans will be laid before the Nelson property owners asking that the work be carried out. It might be well for our readers to know that Cranbrook is among the front rank in the way of good roads and sidewalks. It will not be long before several more side streets are lined in concrete, already tenders have been called and the contracts awarded, work will be commenced shortly.

Fishers … A large number of the disciples of Isaac Walton were out after the gamey trout on Saturday last; many returning with fairly good baskets.

Nabbed … McLeod’s stable has been broken into and robbed of parts of harness several times during the past three weeks. One day this week a couple of small boys were trying to sell portions of a harness and they were taken in charge by the police and the matter will be investigated.

Good roads … Mr. and Mrs. R. Kimpton, Mrs. J. C. Pitts, and Vaughn Kimpton, of Windermere, were at Cranbrook Saturday taking in the races. The party left Windermere at four o’clock on Saturday morning, arriving at Cranbrook at nine-thirty, making a record run. Mr. Kimpton said that the roads were in excellent condition for motoring.

Poor roads … Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Aikins, of Naramata, Okanagan Valley, motor­ed into Cranbrook from the Windermere district and were very much dis­appointed in not being able to pro­ceed farther west from Cranbrook be­cause of road conditions. It is high time the public got up in arms over this small stretch or unfinished high­way from Goatfell west towards Kitchener, as inquiries are coming in from all over the country re road conditions through East Kootenay. On the 24th of May ten automobiles arrived in Creston from Spokane wanting to get through to Alberta and had to turn back on account of this particular strip of road.

Bull River news … It is reported that a big jam of logs in Bull River is so large that it was necessary to send to Cranbrook for several hundred pounds of dynamite, to blow up the jam and save the bridge that crosses the river near Burnt Creek.

Lost … Fox Terrier Pup. Black and white, 5 months old. Answers to name of “Nan.” Anyone holding this animal after this notice will be prosecuted. Suitable reward, if returned to Dan Burton.

Big cheese … The big cheese, now on exhibition in the window of Ira Manning’s grocery store will be cut today. The cheese was imported direct from Switzerland by Mr. Manning and weighs 192 pounds. The following persons are in on the cut; J. E. Davis, J. Spence, E. Elwell, A. B. McDonald, P. E. Wilson. D. A. Burton, W. F. Cameron, E. H. Small, G. C. Brown, V. Hyde Baker, Cranbrook Hotel, Cranbrook Club, and the Wigwam.

Thrown from motorcycle … Carl A. Johnson, a painting contractor of this city, was thrown from a motorcycle at the bridge on Cranbrook Street below the public school on Monday evening and his skull fractured and he died at 6 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

He had received his machine, which was a new “Indian,” only a few days before and as he was the resident agent for the manufacturers, had spent considerable time exhibiting the machine and riding it about the surrounding country.

On the day of the accident he had ridden to Marysville and Wasa. In the evening, in company with Mr. W. F. Johnson, who owns the only other motor cycle in the city, he went for a ride on the prairie below town, which was also to be a trial of speed of the two machines.

Just as he passed the school house Mr. Johnson let out his machine and was running about fifty miles per hour when he struck the bridge, which has a high culvert. The impact on the bridge threw him up on the machine out of his seat and he endeavored to recover his seat when his foot struck the emergency brake at the side, bringing the machine to a sudden, stop and hurling Mr. Johnson over the handle bars. He was thrown for several feet and landed on his head.

When picked up he was unconscious and Dr. J. H. King was summoned and found a large hole crushed in his head at the top, and a fracture to the base of the brain.

He did not recover consciousness and died at six o’clock the following morning.

Deceased was a young man 27 years of age and came to this city about a year ago from Aberdeen, Wash., and has followed his occupation of painting and contracting.

He leaves a wife and child, who reside here, beside his two brothers, Mr. A. A. Johnson and, Mr. P. Johnson, the proprietors of the Rex theatre.

The body was placed in charge of Undertaker Macpherson and the funeral services were held from the Baptist church this afternoon at 1 o’clock, conducted by Rev. O. E. Kendall, and the body shipped to Aberdeen, Wash., for interment.

Cranbrook defeats Wardner … Wardner, the undefeated champions of the Crows Nest Pass, met their Waterloo last Sunday, when a number of players from Cranbrook visited there and beat them 7—2.

This was the first game lost this season by the Wardner team and on account of the other teams of the Pass not being able to interest them Mr. T. Heddigan of this city decided to take a few of the local players down and give them a game.

It was a walkaway for Cranbrook from the start. The feature of the game was the battery work for Cranbrook of Galvin and Stinson and the errorless support given them. Only four hits were made off Galvin and only for a fly ball lost by McNabb Wardner would have been shut out.

The battery for Wardner was Lund and Brown. Three runs were made by Cranbrook in the first inning.

The Wardner team has new uniforms for the season and makes a very bright and neat appearance, and showed off in great contrast to the Cranbrook players, who were dressed in various sorts of uniforms, from ordinary street clothes to variegated regalia of several complexions.

Many of the players had never played together before.

This was the first game of the season for the Cranbrook boys and Manager Heddigan feels very much encouraged by the showing made by his team and if the grounds can be placed in shape could arrange for a number of games here this season.

Cranbrook has always had a large amount of real ball talent and it seems too bad not to have a chance for games during the season, affording a diversion for the citizens and some healthy active sport for the boys.

Salads … At the regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Institute held at Carmen’s hall on Tuesday afternoon, which was well attended, Mrs. W. F. Doran gave a talk and demonstration on “salads” as follows:

Salads has all seasons, and no absolute rule can be laid down for the making of salads. The one rule applying to all salads is to have everything fresh and to keep them cold. The colder the better. The cold, crisp salads are invaluable, especially this time of the year.

Salads can be made of left-overs, such as cold potatoes, carrots, beets, peas, beans, chicken, veal and fish, and other things too numerous to mention.

French salad dressing — Measure into a bowl five tablespoonfuls of olive oil, two of vinegar, one of salt, one of pepper. Mix these well and chill before pouring, over salad.

Cream salad dressing — Mix yolks of two eggs, one tablespoonful of sugar, two of cornstarch wet in cold water, one teaspoonful of salt, one of mustard, one of butter, and 1-4 cayenne pepper, over this mixture pour gradually heated vinegar and water, half cup of each. Place in double boiler and cook until it begins to thicken, stirring constantly. When cold fold in whites of eggs beaten to stiff froth.

Thin with cream just before using.

Choral society … Had the public been thoroughly aware of the unusual amount of musical ability gathered together by the Cranbrook Choral Society, we are certain the Auditorium on last Friday evening would not have housed the crowd. There was not a very large crowd present, in fact, it is said that the society lost several dollars on the venture, but those who were present thoroughly enjoyed the excellent programme rendered. There were thirty-nine voices in the chorus and they had been very effectively trained under the directorship of Mr. C. W. Loubach.

Elko news … Mosquitoes with pianola attachments and diamond drill rams are commencing to stick people for drinks. Jim Thistlebeak says “Blessed is He that Expects Nothing for He Shall Not Be Disappointed.”

Ouch … Kenny Parrett, the four-year-old son of T. N. Parrett, met with an accident last Monday night. He was lying on the ground when a playmate ran the lawn mowing machine over his hand, nearly severing the thumb. As one artery is good, the doctors hope to save the member.

Bring your bucking horses … If there is a bucking horse in your neighborhood that no one can ride, bring him in on Yankee Robinson circus day, and Texas Bill and his band of rough riders — some of the best in the world — will show what can be done about handling him. Sometimes they buck over ten miles of territory, yet in the end the cowboys seem to handle them.

The bucking contest in the Wild West de­partment is without a doubt the most amusing sport known. Texas Rill and his cowboys, cowgirls, Mex­icans and rough riders of the world, are with Yankee Robinson circus and they will ride any bucking horse you bring them. This circus will per­form at Cranbrook on June 9th

City band … On Tuesday, June 17th, the Cranbrook City band will give a lawn social on the lawn at the Catholic Church commencing at 8 o’clock in the evening. Various refreshments will be served. No admission will be charged. The city band, under the capable direction of Bandmaster Austin, is giving the citizens, a class of music better than ever undertaken by the band heretofore, and better than is heard by the local band in any city the size of Cranbrook. The band is under considerable expense each month, and except for small donations from the city each year, has always paid its own way. The members of the band do their work for nothing and should receive, on occasions such as this, the generous support of the public. Many of the arrangements will be placed in the hands of ladies, and a good musical programme will be rendered in addi­tion to the other attractions.

Fire … At about 11 p.m. Wednesday evening the Fire Brigade responded to an alarm, caused by a fire in a store building which was formerly used by the Royal Hotel management as a store house. The origin of the fire is unknown, and the loss trifling. The department was quickly on the scene, and soon had the fire under control.

King lumber … The King Lumber Company has purchased a big traction engine, which was received at Cranbrook this week, and will be used in hauling lumber from the mill west of town in the vicinity of Perry Creek. The engine left Cranbrook Friday morning on its initial trial with four carriages, and returned during the afternoon with 30,000 feet of lumber.

Waldo news … The government wagon bridge at Waldo is washed out. The pier was washed away, and the whole span sailed down towards Gateway. Rivers are still rising and every bridge in the district in danger. Government officials are doing everything possible to save the bridges.

Additional fair prizes … The Agricultural Association is beginning to receive several offers of special prizes for the Fall Fair to be held in Cranbrook on September 18th and 19th, These are as follows: Cup for best White Orpington in the show, A. M. Beattie, Waldo; “American Beauty Iron”, Northern Electrical Co., Calgary; two subscriptions to “The World,” Vancouver; five subscriptions to the “North West Farmer,” Winnipeg; $25 cash, H. Walker, Walkerville. Roots Class – Two subscriptions to the “Farm and Ranch Review,” Calgary. Umbrella, (lady’s) baby’s prize, Brock Co. Calgary; $5.00 cash. One subscription “Calgary Herald.”

Increase coal production … The output of the Crow’s Nest Pass Coal company in recent months has fallen off 1,500 tons a day, owing to the competition of California, oil used for fuel purposes on sections of the Canadian Pacific and Great Northern Railways, according to Elias Rogers, of Toronto, president of the big coal corporation. The mines in the Crows Nest Pass will be visited on the homeward trip. Mr. Rogers is not alarmed over the displacement of a large coal tonnage by California oil, as he has been advised of the recent upward trend of oil prices; indeed, so confident is he that the situation will soon improve that his company is making arrangements to increase the present production of 4,310 tons to 6,000 tons daily before the end of the current year.

Presbyterian & Baptists unite … The congregations of the Presbyterian and Baptist Churches are uniting for worship during the first three Sundays of June.

Rev. W. K. Thompson is attending the meetings of the General Assembly in Toronto Ont. Rev. O. E. Kendall of the Baptist Church will minister to the United congregations, beginning the first service in the Baptist Church next Sunday morning and alternating between the churches thereafter.

Pastor Kendall announces a series of sermons, on “Jesus is Coming,” running the three Sundays. The subject will be treated viz; “The Superlative Importance Attached to His Coming by Jesus himself.” “The Manner of His Appearing.” “The Work Jesus Will Perform at His Coming.” “Jesus, The Coming Judge, Sitting Judgment.” “The Signs of His Coming— Is the Time at Hand?”